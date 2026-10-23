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Position trading usually means holding a forex trade for days, weeks, or longer while following a broader technical or macroeconomic view. South African traders comparing the best forex brokers for position trading should look beyond entry spreads.

Overnight charges, multi-week chart analysis, economic research, account protections, and the company behind the account can all affect a longer-duration strategy.

What is the best forex broker for position trading?

FP Markets ranks first because it combines multiple trading platforms, accessible overnight swap information, research resources, and South African FSCA authorisation. Tickmill and HFM are strong alternatives. Your final choice should reflect holding costs, charting requirements, and account conditions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is position trading suitable for South African forex traders?

Position trading can suit South Africans who prefer analysing broader market trends rather than watching every price movement. However, trades remain exposed to overnight charges, economic announcements, and leverage risks. Careful planning and position sizing are essential for managing exposure.

Comparing the 10 forex brokers for position trading

Position traders generally spend less time worrying about entry speed than scalpers, but they face repeated overnight charges and prolonged exposure to economic events. Chart history, research quality, risk controls, and transparent fees become more important when trades remain open for several weeks.

Broker Main Position Trading Strength Overnight Cost Information Charts and Research Risk Controls South African Regulation FP Markets Broad platform and research choice Long and short swaps in MetaTrader MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, Autochartist Leverage information and stop controls FSCA FSP 50926 Tickmill Direct swap visibility Long and short rates; Wednesday triple swap MetaTrader, TradingView, economic data Dynamic leverage, negative balance protection FSCA FSP 49464 HFM Daily swap calculation Daily calculator and rollover policy MT5, Advanced Insights, economic calendar Stop orders and account controls FSCA FSP 46632 AvaTrade Pre-trade cost calculator Buy and sell swap estimates MT5, Trading Central, economic calendar Stop orders, AvaProtect on eligible trades FSCA FSP 45984 ThinkMarkets Advanced chart analysis Contract specifications and account fee terms TradingView, Traders' Gym, market calendar Stop loss, take profit, six pending order types FSCA FSP 49835, licensed ODP Exness Detailed contract information Long and short swap fields TradingView, Trading Central, economic calendar Custom leverage, stop loss, take profit FSCA FSP 51024 Scope Markets Direct access to live rates Indicative web figures and live MetaTrader rates MT5, economic calendar Instrument-based leverage FSP 47025, ODP 64 Pepperstone Detailed rollover methodology Daily tom-next adjustments and platform swaps MT5, cTrader, TradingView, proprietary platform Retail leverage up to 1:200 under SCB framework SCB SIA-F217 IG Advanced long-term charting Swap bid and offer, tom-next formula ProRealTime, TradingView, market analysis Guaranteed stops on eligible markets New SA applications via IG International Plus500 Instrument-level fee transparency Daily funding percentage in instrument details Proprietary charts and technical indicators Guaranteed Stop on eligible instruments FSCA FSP 47546

The strongest position trading brokers combine several useful features rather than relying on one competitive overnight rate. For example, someone planning to hold EUR/USD for three weeks should compare the live swap charge, available research, and charting capabilities before opening the position.

What is a forex broker for position trading?

A forex broker for position trading provides access to currency markets through accounts and platforms that support trades lasting several days, weeks, or even months. Traders generally rely on long-term technical analysis, interest rate expectations, economic developments, and broader market trends.

Unlike scalping or day trading, position trading involves keeping trades open through multiple overnight rollover periods. This makes swap charges, account conditions, market research, and risk management particularly important.

A competitive entry spread is helpful, but it does not automatically make a broker cost-effective for longer trades. The total expense depends on the currency pair, trade direction, swap conditions, position size, and holding period.

10 Best Forex Brokers for Position Trading (2026):

FP Markets – Best Overall for Position Trading Platforms and Research. Tickmill – Best for Transparent Overnight Swap Rates. HFM – Best for Daily Swap Calculations and Research. AvaTrade – Best for Pre-Trade Cost Estimates. ThinkMarkets – Best for Advanced Technical Analysis and Strategy Testing. Exness – Best for Detailed Contract Information. Scope Markets – Best for Live Swap Rate Access. Pepperstone – Best for Detailed Forex Rollover Information. IG – Best for Advanced Long-Term Charting. Plus500 – Best for Instrument-Level Funding Fee Information.

1. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets ranks first because it combines a broad selection of platforms with research tools and accessible overnight swap information. MetaTrader provides long and short swap figures within each symbol's contract specifications.

Forex positions held across Wednesday generally incur a triple swap. Trading platforms include MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, with additional research through Autochartist.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by South Africa's FSCA under FSP 50926. Traders should confirm the actual contracting entity during account registration.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Swap Information Long and short rates in MetaTrader specifications Forex Rollover Wednesday triple swap Research Autochartist and market analysis tools Risk Management Stop controls and leverage information Regulation FSCA FSP 50926 Best For Overall position trading Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide choice of trading platforms Swap costs vary by currency pair and direction Long and short swap rates available in MetaTrader Wednesday triple swaps increase rollover exposure Autochartist supports technical research Account entity must be confirmed during registration FSCA-authorised South African company Long holding periods can accumulate financing costs

Why is FP Markets ranked first for position trading?

FP Markets ranks first because it combines accessible swap information, multiple trading platforms, and technical research tools. Traders can check long and short overnight charges through MetaTrader while using TradingView, cTrader, or Autochartist to support longer-term market analysis.

Does FP Markets charge overnight swap fees?

Yes. FP Markets applies overnight swap adjustments when eligible forex positions cross rollover time. MetaTrader displays separate long and short rates within contract specifications. Wednesday commonly includes triple forex swaps, making current charges important when calculating longer holding costs.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill provides long and short swap information directly inside MetaTrader, helping traders calculate potential holding costs before placing a position.

Forex rollover occurs at 00:00 platform time, with the triple swap generally applied on Wednesday. MetaTrader, TradingView, and economic data support longer-term research.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 49464. Dynamic leverage changes according to exposure size, making position sizing particularly important.

Features

Feature Details Platforms MetaTrader and TradingView Swap Information Separate long and short rates Rollover Time 00:00 platform time Triple Swap Wednesday for forex Risk Controls Dynamic leverage and negative balance protection Regulation FSCA FSP 49464 Best For Transparent overnight charges Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Easy access to current swap rates Swap charges can change daily Supports MetaTrader and TradingView Triple swaps affect longer positions Economic research and chart tools Dynamic leverage depends on exposure FSCA-authorised South African entity Trade sizes require careful monitoring

How can Tickmill traders check overnight swap rates?

Tickmill displays long and short swap rates within MetaTrader contract specifications. Traders can review these figures before opening positions and during extended trades. The broker also applies a Wednesday triple swap to forex positions under its published rollover arrangements.

Is Tickmill suitable for holding forex positions for weeks?

Tickmill provides charting, economic data, and accessible swap information that can support multi-week trading. However, overnight rates may change, and dynamic leverage depends on exposure. Traders should calculate potential costs and review position size before entering longer trades.

3. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM offers a daily swap calculator that helps traders estimate overnight costs using account currency, instrument, trade size, and long or short swap information.

MetaTrader 5 provides 21 timeframes, more than 80 indicators and analytical tools, and an economic calendar. Advanced Insights adds market sentiment, volatility, news, and event analysis.

HF Markets SA holds FSCA FSP 46632 and operates as an intermediary to the relevant product supplier.

Features

Feature Details Platforms MetaTrader 5 Swap Tools Daily swap calculator Chart Timeframes 21 Indicators and Tools 80+ Research Advanced Insights and economic calendar Regulation FSCA FSP 46632 intermediary Best For Daily swap calculations and research Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Daily swap calculator Swap rates can change over time Advanced MT5 analytical tools Account structure includes an intermediary Economic calendar and sentiment research Costs depend on the chosen instrument Multiple chart timeframes Long positions remain exposed to financing charges

How does HFM help position traders calculate swaps?

HFM provides a daily swap calculator covering account currency, instrument, trade size, and both trading directions. This helps position traders estimate overnight financing before entry. Because rates update, estimates should be reviewed regularly throughout longer holding periods and changing conditions.

Does HFM provide research tools for long-term forex analysis?

Yes. HFM combines MetaTrader 5 charting, an economic calendar, and Advanced Insights research. Traders can examine sentiment, volatility, news, and economic events while monitoring longer trends. These tools support analysis but cannot predict market movements or eliminate trading risk.

4. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers a pre-trade calculator covering account currency, leverage, trade direction, position size, expected opening and closing dates, and stop and limit levels.

The calculator estimates spreads and swap costs. MT5 provides multiple chart timeframes, an economic calendar, and advanced order types, while Trading Central supplies research.

Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd is regulated by South Africa's FSCA under FSP 45984.

Features

Feature Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Trading Calculator Spread and swap estimates Trade Inputs Direction, size, leverage, dates, stops, limits Research Trading Central and economic calendar Risk Tools Stop and limit orders; eligible AvaProtect Regulation FSCA FSP 45984 Best For Pre-trade cost estimation Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Detailed pre-trade calculator Calculator figures are estimates Integrated Trading Central research Actual overnight rates can change Advanced MT5 functionality AvaProtect applies only to eligible trades FSCA-regulated South African company Financing costs accumulate over time

Can AvaTrade estimate the cost of holding a forex trade?

Yes. AvaTrade provides a calculator that considers instrument, account currency, leverage, direction, position size, and expected trading dates. It estimates spread and swap charges, helping position traders assess potential expenses before committing capital to a longer market position.

Does AvaTrade offer tools for managing position trading risk?

AvaTrade supports stop and limit orders through its trading platforms, while AvaProtect provides additional protection on eligible trades. Traders should review the conditions and costs carefully. These tools can help manage exposure but cannot remove all trading risks.

5. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets provides advanced technical charting through ThinkTrader, including TradingView charts with more than 100 indicators and 50 drawing tools.

Additional features include up to 200 cloud alerts, Traders' Gym historical strategy testing, a market calendar, and news resources.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is authorised under FSCA FSP 49835 and holds a South African OTC derivatives provider licence.

Features

Feature Details Platform ThinkTrader Charting TradingView integration Indicators 100+ Drawing Tools 50 Alerts Up to 200 cloud alerts Strategy Testing Traders' Gym Regulation FSCA FSP 49835, licensed ODP Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Advanced TradingView charting Swap terms require separate review Historical strategy testing Proprietary platform learning curve Extensive indicators and alerts Backtesting does not guarantee future results FSCA-authorised ODP Historical results can differ from live execution

Is ThinkMarkets suitable for technical position trading?

ThinkMarkets provides TradingView-powered charts, more than 100 indicators, 50 drawing tools, and extensive cloud alerts. These features support longer-term technical analysis. Traders can monitor market developments across timeframes while using historical tests to examine potential trading approaches.

What is ThinkMarkets Traders' Gym?

Traders' Gym is a historical strategy testing feature within ThinkTrader. It allows users to examine trading ideas against earlier market conditions. Position traders may find it useful when researching longer trends, although historical results do not guarantee future trading performance.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness provides detailed forex contract specifications with separate long and short swap fields and a trading cost calculator.

TradingView-powered charts include more than 100 indicators and 50 drawing tools. Trading Central signals and an economic calendar support research.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 51024. EUR/USD may qualify for swap-free treatment under applicable eligibility conditions.

Features

Feature Details Charting TradingView-powered Indicators 100+ Drawing Tools 50 Swap Information Separate long and short fields Research Trading Central and economic calendar Account Options Conditional swap-free treatment Regulation FSCA FSP 51024 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Detailed forex contract information Swap-free eligibility is conditional Trading cost calculator Rates can differ by instrument and direction Advanced TradingView charting Not every instrument qualifies for swap-free terms Trading Central research Account terms need careful review

Can Exness traders check swap rates before opening positions?

Yes. Exness provides separate long and short swap information through its forex contract details. Traders can also use its cost calculator when evaluating potential positions. Current figures should be checked regularly because overnight charges can change during extended trades.

Does Exness offer swap-free forex trading?

Exness offers swap-free treatment on certain eligible instruments and accounts, including EUR/USD under applicable conditions. Availability depends on the broker's rules and account eligibility. Traders should review current terms rather than assuming every currency pair qualifies for swap-free holding.

7. Scope Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: IFSC, FSCA, CMA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Scope Markets publishes indicative forex swap information on its South African website and directs traders to MetaTrader for accurate live rates.

MetaTrader 5 offers 21 timeframes, 38 indicators, 44 analytical objects, and an economic calendar.

The local company holds FSCA FSP 47025 and ODP 64. Traders should confirm current swap rates before entering longer-duration positions.

Features

Feature Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Swap Information Indicative website figures and live MT5 rates Timeframes 21 Indicators 38 Analytical Objects 44 Research Economic calendar Regulation FSP 47025, ODP 64 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Direct access to live MetaTrader swap rates Website swap rates are indicative Comprehensive MT5 analytical features Live platform checks are necessary Economic calendar integration Swap costs remain variable FSCA and ODP authorisation Position trading costs depend on instrument terms

Where can Scope Markets traders find accurate swap rates?

Scope Markets displays indicative swap information on its South African website, but directs traders to MetaTrader for current live figures. Position traders should check the relevant instrument specifications before opening positions and revisit those rates during extended holding periods.

Is Scope Markets suitable for longer-term forex analysis?

Scope Markets offers MetaTrader 5 with 21 timeframes, 38 indicators, 44 analytical objects, and an economic calendar. These features can support longer-term technical analysis. Traders should still compare current overnight costs and relevant account terms before entering positions.

8. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone explains forex rollover through the tom-next method, with daily rate updates and current swap information available on supported trading platforms.

Positions held after 5 pm New York time are subject to the relevant interest adjustment. Most forex pairs follow T+2 settlement conventions.

Pepperstone offers MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and its proprietary platform. Pepperstone Markets Limited is regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas under SIA-F217, with retail forex leverage capped at 1:200 under that framework.

Features

Feature Details Platforms MT5, cTrader, TradingView, Pepperstone platform Swap Method Tom-next rollover Rollover Reference 5 pm New York time Forex Settlement Typically T+2 Retail Forex Leverage Up to 1:200 under SCB framework Regulation SCB SIA-F217 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Transparent rollover methodology Overnight rates change daily Multiple trading platforms Offshore Bahamian regulatory framework Live swap information on supported platforms Rollover timing affects holding costs Advanced charting choices Retail leverage restrictions apply

How does Pepperstone calculate overnight forex charges?

Pepperstone uses the tom-next rollover method, reflecting interest adjustments when forex positions remain open beyond the relevant daily cutoff. Current rates appear inside supported trading platforms. Traders should review live figures because interest differentials and adjustments can change.

Which Pepperstone platforms support position trading analysis?

Pepperstone offers MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, and its proprietary trading platform. This selection gives traders different charting environments for analysing longer trends. Position traders should compare platform functionality, research resources, and current rollover charges before opening accounts.

9. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG provides extensive analytical capabilities for longer-term trading. ProRealTime includes more than 100 indicators, unlimited timeframes, automation, and advanced charting functions.

Forex overnight charges are calculated using tom-next plus an administration component, with swap bid and offer figures available through the trading platform.

IG Markets South Africa no longer opens new trading accounts. New South African applications are supported through IG International, requiring careful review of the offshore account structure.

Features

Feature Details Platforms ProRealTime, TradingView Indicators 100+ through ProRealTime Timeframes Unlimited through ProRealTime Swap Calculation Tom-next plus administration component Risk Tools Guaranteed stops on eligible markets SA Onboarding IG International Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Advanced ProRealTime charting New SA accounts use an offshore entity Extensive technical indicators Overnight fees include administration costs Transparent swap bid and offer figures Platform features can vary Guaranteed stops on eligible markets Account conditions require careful verification

Is IG suitable for long-term technical analysis?

IG offers ProRealTime charting with more than 100 indicators, unlimited timeframes, and advanced analytical functionality. These features can support longer-term market analysis. Traders should also review overnight financing costs and available account protections before maintaining extended positions.

Can South Africans open a new IG trading account?

New South African applications are supported through IG International because IG Markets South Africa no longer opens new trading accounts. Applicants should review the international account agreement, regulatory structure, available protections, trading charges, and funding conditions before depositing money.

10. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 provides instrument-level overnight funding information, including the relevant rollover time and daily percentage shown in each instrument's details.

Funding costs depend on trade size, opening rate, point size, and the daily financing percentage. The proprietary trading platform includes charts and technical indicators.

Guaranteed Stop functionality is available for eligible instruments, although a wider spread applies. Plus500AU Pty Ltd holds South African FSP 47546 authorisation.

Features

Feature Details Platform Plus500 proprietary platform Swap Information Daily percentage in instrument details Funding Calculation Position size, opening rate, point size, daily percentage Charting Proprietary charts and indicators Risk Tools Guaranteed Stop on eligible instruments Regulation FSCA FSP 47546 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Instrument-level overnight fee information No MetaTrader or TradingView platform choice Visible daily financing percentages Proprietary platform may not suit every trader Guaranteed Stop on eligible instruments Guaranteed stops involve wider spreads FSCA-authorised entity Repeated daily funding can increase costs

How does Plus500 display overnight funding charges?

Plus500 displays the daily overnight funding percentage and applicable time inside each instrument's details. Traders can use this information when reviewing potential holding costs. Actual charges depend on position size, opening rate, point size, and the relevant funding percentage.

Does Plus500 offer guaranteed stop-loss protection?

Plus500 provides Guaranteed Stop functionality on eligible instruments, allowing traders to define a specific exit level under applicable conditions. A wider spread applies when using this feature. Traders should review instrument availability and costs before selecting this protection.

Why overnight costs affect position trading

An overnight swap is an interest adjustment applied when a forex position remains open beyond the broker's daily rollover time. Depending on the currency pair and direction, the adjustment can be a charge or credit.

Long and short swap rates can differ significantly on the same currency pair. A trader holding a buy position may face a debit while a trader holding a sell position could receive a credit, or the reverse.

For position traders, these charges accumulate across multiple trading sessions. A relatively small daily charge can become significant when a position remains open for two or three weeks.

Many forex brokers also apply multi-day rollover adjustments to account for weekend settlement, commonly through triple swaps on a particular weekday. The exact timing depends on the instrument and broker.

Swap-free accounts should not automatically determine the broker choice. These accounts may involve eligibility requirements, administration charges, holding-period restrictions, or other conditions.

The most useful comparison is therefore the total estimated trading cost for the relevant currency pair, trade direction, account type, and expected holding period.

What South African traders should check before opening an account

South African traders should establish which legal company will provide their account before depositing money. Global broker groups frequently operate through several entities, and the company responsible for the account determines the relevant regulatory framework.

Verify the legal account provider and its current FSCA or offshore regulatory authorisation. Compare currency conversion costs when the trading account is denominated in USD, EUR, or another currency instead of ZAR. Review leverage limits, stop-out requirements, and exposure rules for the selected forex pair. Check current swap charges, withdrawal conditions, and the full account agreement.

FSCA authorisation provides a framework for regulatory oversight, but it does not eliminate market risk. Traders should also understand the product issuer, intermediary arrangements, client money treatment, and available dispute resolution procedures.

Registration information can be checked through the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's official financial services provider search.

Conclusion

Position trading requires a different approach to selecting a forex broker. Instead of concentrating only on tight spreads and rapid execution, traders need to understand the cost of maintaining positions over several trading sessions. Overnight swaps, rollover rules, research quality, and risk management all play a significant role.

FP Markets takes first place for its combination of MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, research resources, and accessible long and short swap information. Its South African FSCA-authorised company also adds an important regulatory consideration, although traders must confirm the legal entity responsible for their account.

Tickmill is particularly useful for traders who want direct visibility of overnight charges through MetaTrader, while HFM stands out for its daily swap calculator, advanced MT5 tools, and market research. AvaTrade offers pre-trade cost estimates, and ThinkMarkets appeals to traders who rely heavily on technical analysis and historical strategy testing.

Exness provides detailed contract specifications and charting tools, while Scope Markets offers access to live rates through MetaTrader. Pepperstone explains its forex rollover methodology clearly, IG provides advanced long-term charting, and Plus500 displays daily financing percentages at instrument level.

Overall, FP Markets is our leading choice for position trading, but no broker will offer the lowest holding cost across every forex pair and trading direction. The right choice depends on your strategy, the expected holding period, financing conditions, and the regulatory structure of the account.

Before depositing funds, compare current overnight charges, account currencies, leverage limits, charting resources, and applicable legal protections. Leveraged forex and CFD trading carries substantial risk, including unexpected market gaps and losses exceeding the amount a trader initially expected to risk.

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Frequently asked questions

What is position trading in forex?

Position trading involves holding forex trades for days, weeks, or months while following broader market trends. Traders often analyse economic developments, interest rate expectations, and long-term technical levels rather than focusing on small intraday movements or frequent trading opportunities.

Are low spreads enough for position trading?

No. Low spreads help reduce entry and exit costs, but overnight financing can become more important during extended trades. Position traders should also consider research quality, charting tools, leverage controls, and the transparency of ongoing trading charges before choosing.

How often should position traders check swap rates?

Check the relevant long or short swap before opening a position and review it throughout extended trades. Rates can change following central bank decisions, market developments, or broker adjustments. Regular checks help traders assess changing holding costs and exposure.

Is MT5 or TradingView better for position trading?

Neither is automatically better. MetaTrader 5 combines order execution, multiple timeframes, technical indicators, economic information, and strategy testing. TradingView offers extensive charting and alerts. The better choice depends on broker integration, preferred tools, and your trading analysis routine.

Can position traders hold forex trades over weekends?

Yes. Forex positions can remain open over weekends when the account and instrument permit it. However, traders face potential price gaps when markets reopen, while swap adjustments account for settlement periods. Risk management becomes especially important around major announcements.

Which forex brokers provide daily swap calculators?

HFM provides a daily swap calculator covering instruments, account currency, trade size, and position direction. AvaTrade also offers a pre-trade calculator with estimated swap costs. Traders should remember that actual financing rates can change during the holding period.

Can position trading be profitable?

Position trading can produce profits when market movements favour the strategy, but losses are equally possible. Outcomes depend on market direction, position size, financing costs, leverage, and risk management. No broker, analytical platform, or holding strategy guarantees profitable trades.

Are swap-free accounts better for position trading?

Swap-free accounts can reduce conventional overnight interest charges on eligible positions, but they are not automatically cheaper. Some brokers apply administration fees, eligibility restrictions, or holding limits. Compare the complete account terms and estimated costs before selecting this arrangement.

How does leverage affect position trading?

Leverage increases market exposure relative to deposited capital, which can magnify both profits and losses. Longer holding periods also expose positions to unexpected economic events and market gaps. Conservative position sizing and suitable stop controls are important considerations for traders.

Which broker is best for position trading in South Africa?

FP Markets ranks first in this comparison for its platform selection, accessible swap information, research tools, and FSCA-authorised South African company. Tickmill and HFM offer alternatives. Traders should compare live financing charges and account terms before choosing a provider.