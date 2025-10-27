Shareholders of Pick n Pay were referred to the announcement erroneously released on 21 July 2026 under the Pick n Pay share code and were advised that this announcement relates to Boxer Retail Ltd. and should therefore be disregarded.

The Company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report has been published and is available on the Company's website at www.picknpayinvestor.co.za/governance.php.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. reported a 2.7% increase in group turnover for the 20 weeks ending 19 July 2026, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.5%. Key segments showed modest growth: Pick n Pay SA's like-for-like sales rose 1.9%, Boxer Retail Limited's turnover increased 7.2%, and online sales surged 37.5%. Pick n Pay SA Supermarkets achieved 3.3% like-for-like growth, driven by improved momentum in company-owned stores. Despite challenging market conditions, Boxer gained market share, and PnP Clothing regained momentum. The company continues its turnaround strategy amid ongoing labour consultations under Section 189A of the Labour Relations Act, with no final outcomes yet. The group remains committed to improving performance and value for shareholders.

Shareholders were advised that, at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pick n Pay held on, 6 August 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes. Retirement of Chief Finance Officer and appointment of successor Lerena Olivier will retire as Chief Finance Officer and Executive Director of Pick n Pay with effect from 6 August 2026. Tina Rookledge has been appointed as Chief Finance Officer and Executive Director of Pick n Pay, with effect from 6 August 2026.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. price forecast remains cautious, with charts and the latest graph data pointing to muted growth rather than a clean breakout. The price today in rands is R19.22, and the current data suggests traders should weigh the buy or sell setup carefully, especially with preference shares, payout, and dividend considerations still relevant. For those watching for sale opportunities, the share code PIK can be reviewed online before deciding on cost, and learning how to buy through a trading account on the JSE keeps the process straightforward, while trading activity today will likely stay sensitive to volume and broader market data.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. (PIK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing Current Price 19.22 Market Capitalization 14.48bn P/E Ratio -36.93 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 20 799 Recent Price Change -1.03 Data As Of 2026-08-31 10:01:16

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 19.22, reflecting a -1.03 move from the previous close Market Cap 14.48bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio -36.93, suggesting earnings pressure rather than clear valuation support Dividend Yield –, limiting income visibility for dividend-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with the latest drop and live volume confirming active trading sensitivity

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish, the near-term bias looks cautious. The negative P/E and recent price slide point to pressure on sentiment, while trading volume of 20 799 suggests the move is being watched closely. A sustained recovery would need stronger price action and improved operating confidence.

FAQ on Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?

Answer: Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares are equity securities in PIK on the JSE. At R19.22 per share, they represent ownership in a consumer staples retailer with a market cap of 14.48bn and a currently negative P/E of -36.93.

Q2: How can I buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy PIK, investors need access to a JSE trading account through an approved platform. The live price is R19.22 per share, so the purchase cost depends on the number of shares bought, plus any broker fees and market spread.

Q3: What affects the price of Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R19.22, the -1.03 recent move, trading volume of 20 799, and earnings quality reflected in the -36.93 P/E. Sector conditions and market sentiment on the JSE also matter.

Q4: Does Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data shown, the dividend yield is –, which means there is no current yield figure available. Investors focused on income should note that the present data does not confirm an active dividend payout.

Q5: How can I track my Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PIK by monitoring the JSE quote, current price of R19.22, trading volume of 20 799, and the latest change of -1.03. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as –, so income data is unavailable.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R19.22 price per share, the negative P/E ratio of -36.93, and the recent decline of -1.03. Live volume of 20 799 suggests active market attention, while the 14.48bn market cap signals a meaningful JSE listing.

Q7: Is Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data does not clearly support a strong buy case today. PIK trades at R19.22 with a -36.93 P/E and no stated dividend yield. That mix points to caution, even though the 14.48bn market cap keeps it firmly relevant.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup looks mixed. The share price is R19.22 and the recent move is -1.03, so buyers may want to wait for better signs of stability. The live trading volume of 20 799 shows interest, but not decisive momentum.

Q9: How much does one Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share costs R19.22 today. That price per share reflects the current JSE quote for PIK, with a recent decline of -1.03 and a live trading volume of 20 799.

Q10: How to sell Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PIK, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the live price of R19.22. The share’s current volume of 20 799 and recent change of -1.03 can help guide execution timing.

How to Buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for PIK.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your order to buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares.

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Pick n Pay Stores Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R19.22 and SELL if they slip BELOW the immediate support zone implied by the latest decline. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.