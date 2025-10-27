Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. price forecast remains cautious, with charts and the latest graph data pointing to muted growth rather than a clean breakout. The price today in rands is R19.22, and the current data suggests traders should weigh the buy or sell setup carefully, especially with preference shares, payout, and dividend considerations still relevant. For those watching for sale opportunities, the share code PIK can be reviewed online before deciding on cost, and learning how to buy through a trading account on the JSE keeps the process straightforward, while trading activity today will likely stay sensitive to volume and broader market data.
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. (PIK)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing
|Current Price
|19.22
|Market Capitalization
|14.48bn
|P/E Ratio
|-36.93
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|20 799
|Recent Price Change
|-1.03
|Data As Of
|2026-08-31 10:01:16
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|19.22, reflecting a -1.03 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|14.48bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-36.93, suggesting earnings pressure rather than clear valuation support
|Dividend Yield
|–, limiting income visibility for dividend-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, with the latest drop and live volume confirming active trading sensitivity
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish, the near-term bias looks cautious. The negative P/E and recent price slide point to pressure on sentiment, while trading volume of 20 799 suggests the move is being watched closely. A sustained recovery would need stronger price action and improved operating confidence.
FAQ on Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?
Answer: Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares are equity securities in PIK on the JSE. At R19.22 per share, they represent ownership in a consumer staples retailer with a market cap of 14.48bn and a currently negative P/E of -36.93.
Q2: How can I buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy PIK, investors need access to a JSE trading account through an approved platform. The live price is R19.22 per share, so the purchase cost depends on the number of shares bought, plus any broker fees and market spread.
Q3: What affects the price of Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R19.22, the -1.03 recent move, trading volume of 20 799, and earnings quality reflected in the -36.93 P/E. Sector conditions and market sentiment on the JSE also matter.
Q4: Does Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data shown, the dividend yield is –, which means there is no current yield figure available. Investors focused on income should note that the present data does not confirm an active dividend payout.
Q5: How can I track my Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track PIK by monitoring the JSE quote, current price of R19.22, trading volume of 20 799, and the latest change of -1.03. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as –, so income data is unavailable.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the R19.22 price per share, the negative P/E ratio of -36.93, and the recent decline of -1.03. Live volume of 20 799 suggests active market attention, while the 14.48bn market cap signals a meaningful JSE listing.
Q7: Is Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The data does not clearly support a strong buy case today. PIK trades at R19.22 with a -36.93 P/E and no stated dividend yield. That mix points to caution, even though the 14.48bn market cap keeps it firmly relevant.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s setup looks mixed. The share price is R19.22 and the recent move is -1.03, so buyers may want to wait for better signs of stability. The live trading volume of 20 799 shows interest, but not decisive momentum.
Q9: How much does one Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. share costs R19.22 today. That price per share reflects the current JSE quote for PIK, with a recent decline of -1.03 and a live trading volume of 20 799.
Q10: How to sell Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell PIK, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the live price of R19.22. The share’s current volume of 20 799 and recent change of -1.03 can help guide execution timing.
How to Buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up two-factor authentication.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and search for PIK.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Place your order to buy Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. shares.
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Pick n Pay Stores Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R19.22 and SELL if they slip BELOW the immediate support zone implied by the latest decline. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.