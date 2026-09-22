Best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland. Choosing the right forex broker in Poland starts with one essential criterion: regulation. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), commonly referred to as the PFSA, oversees the country's financial markets and enforces strict investor protection standards aligned with the European Union's MiFID II framework. Brokers authorised by the KNF, or operating legally in Poland under EU passporting rules, must comply with requirements such as segregated client funds, negative balance protection, transparent pricing, and leverage limits for retail traders. When evaluating the best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland, traders should consider factors including regulatory status, trading costs, platform quality, available currency pairs, educational resources, and overall user experience.

How can I verify whether a forex broker is regulated in Poland?

Check the broker's licence details directly on the KNF register or confirm whether it operates under EU passporting rules. Always verify the company's legal entity, registration number, and investor protection measures before opening an account.

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What should I compare when choosing a PFSA-regulated forex broker?

Compare trading costs, available currency pairs, platform features, execution quality, deposit and withdrawal methods, customer support, and educational resources. Also check leverage limits, account types, and whether negative balance protection is provided.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Understanding PFSA (KNF) Regulation in Poland

How to Verify Whether a Forex Broker Is PFSA-Regulated

Key Criteria for Evaluating Forex Brokers in Poland

Investor Protection Rules for Polish Retail Traders

Comparing the Top PFSA-Regulated Forex Brokers

Trading Costs and Tax Considerations in Poland

How to Choose the Right Broker for Your Trading Style

Best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland - a Comparison

Broker Regulator Sign Up Platforms Forex Pairs IG Via BaFin (Germany) / MiFID II 👉 Open Account Proprietary web/mobile, ProRealTime, MT4 80+ Pepperstone Via CySEC 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 90+ IC-Markets Via CySEC 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 60+ FxPro Via CySEC 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 70+ Plus500 Via CySEC 👉 Open Account Proprietary only 60+ Avatrade Via Central Bank of Ireland 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader 50+

Best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland - a Definition

The term "best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland" refers to trading providers that meet Poland's regulatory requirements while delivering a strong overall trading experience. These brokers are evaluated based on factors such as trading costs, platform functionality, market access, execution quality, account features, customer service, and educational support. To qualify, brokers must either hold authorisation from Poland's financial regulator or legally serve Polish clients under applicable European Union regulations. Their compliance with established investor protection standards makes them a preferred choice for traders seeking a secure and transparent trading environment.

6 Best PFSA-regulated forex brokers in Poland

IG - Multi-asset broker offering competitive pricing globally, research. Pepperstone - Low-cost broker delivering fast institutional-grade execution platforms. IC Markets - Raw-spread broker specialising in high-speed algorithmic trading. FxPro - Established broker providing diverse platforms and instruments. Plus500 - User-friendly platform focused on commission-free CFD trading. AvaTrade - Versatile broker featuring strong education and automation.

1. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Founded in 1974, IG is one of the world's largest online trading providers, offering access to thousands of markets across forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies through CFDs. Polish traders can access IG under its European regulatory framework, benefiting from advanced proprietary platforms, extensive research tools, and comprehensive educational resources. IG stands out for its strong reputation, transparent pricing, and broad range of tradable instruments.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit. Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; inactivity and conversion fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.6 pips; commission-free forex trading. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, and selected e-wallets are supported. Base Account Currencies PLN supported; ZAR deposits incur conversion fees. Platforms IG Platform, MT4, ProRealTime, TradingView, mobile app. Regulation BaFin-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; publicly listed and multi-regulated. Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in the EU and authorised to serve Polish traders under MiFID II rules. Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Supports PLN-denominated accounts, reducing conversion costs. ZAR is unavailable as a base account currency. Offers advanced platforms, research tools, and extensive market access. Trading platform features may overwhelm beginners. Strong investor protections, including segregated funds and negative balance protection. Inactivity and currency conversion fees may apply.

Our Findings

IG delivers one of the most comprehensive trading ecosystems available to Polish traders, combining extensive market coverage with sophisticated analytics and research capabilities. Its long operating history and strong European regulatory standing make it particularly appealing to traders who prioritise stability, advanced functionality, and access to multiple asset classes from a single account.

Is IG suitable for beginners in Poland?

IG offers extensive educational materials, market analysis, and an intuitive platform experience. However, its broad range of tools and products may feel overwhelming for first-time traders who prefer a simpler interface.

What makes IG stand out from competitors?

IG differentiates itself through exceptional market coverage, premium research tools, and advanced trading platforms. Traders seeking access to multiple asset classes and professional-grade analytics often consider IG a leading choice.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone has built a strong reputation among active traders by combining competitive spreads with fast execution speeds and flexible platform options. Serving Polish clients through its European entities, the broker offers access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Pepperstone is particularly well-suited to scalpers, algorithmic traders, and those seeking low-cost forex trading.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit. Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; conversion fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions on Razor accounts. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. Base Account Currencies PLN supported; ZAR availability depends on the entity. Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView. Regulation CySEC-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; multiple tier-one licences globally. Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive spreads and fast execution speeds. Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. PLN account availability depends on the entity Well-suited for scalping and algorithmic trading. No proprietary trading platform. EU investor protections available for Polish clients. Educational content is less comprehensive than some competitors.

Our findings

Pepperstone stands out for its balance between pricing efficiency and platform flexibility. The broker is especially attractive to active traders who require low-latency execution and seamless integration with third-party trading tools. Its technology-focused approach makes it a strong choice for traders who rely on custom indicators or automated strategies.

Is Pepperstone good for scalping and day trading?

Pepperstone is popular among active traders due to its low-latency execution, competitive spreads, and support for automated strategies. Its infrastructure is designed to accommodate high-frequency and short-term trading styles.

Which platforms does Pepperstone support?

Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. This broad platform selection allows traders to choose the interface and analytical tools that best fit their strategies.

3. IC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is widely recognised for its institutional-grade trading environment and low-latency execution. The broker provides Polish traders with access to deep liquidity, raw spreads, and support for automated trading strategies through MetaTrader and cTrader platforms. With its competitive pricing model and extensive selection of forex pairs and CFDs, IC Markets appeals to experienced traders focused on minimising trading costs.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit $200 / PLN 731.48 minimum deposit. Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; conversion fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Raw spreads from 0.0 pips; commission-based pricing. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. Base Account Currencies PLN and ZAR support vary by entity. Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView. Regulation CySEC-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; strong reputation among active traders. Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads and institutional-grade liquidity Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Excellent support for algorithmic trading strategies. $200 minimum deposit may deter beginners. Offers MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. PLN and ZAR account support varies by entity. Fast execution with low trading costs. Research and educational tools are relatively limited.

Our Findings

IC Markets caters primarily to cost-conscious traders seeking institutional-style trading conditions. The broker excels in environments where execution speed and tight pricing are critical, making it particularly suitable for high-frequency trading approaches and advanced users who prioritise performance over educational features.

Why do algorithmic traders choose IC Markets?

IC Markets provides fast execution speeds, deep liquidity, and raw-spread pricing. Combined with support for trading robots and custom indicators, these features make it attractive to algorithmic traders.

Is IC Markets suitable for beginners?

IC Markets is geared more toward experienced traders focused on pricing efficiency and execution quality. Beginners can still use the platform but may find its advanced features and account options challenging initially.

4. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Established in 2006, FxPro offers a versatile trading experience supported by multiple platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro platform. The broker serves clients across Europe under a robust regulatory framework and provides access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and futures CFDs. FxPro is known for its reliable execution, diverse account options, and strong customer support.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit Recommended minimum deposit of $100 / PLN 365.82 Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; inactivity fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.2 pips; commissions on selected accounts. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. Base Account Currencies PLN supported; ZAR availability varies. Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Platform. Regulation CySEC-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; established broker with global licences. Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple platform choices, including cTrader and MT5 Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Strong execution quality and diverse account types Inactivity fees may apply. A wide range of forex pairs and CFDs. Trading costs can exceed low-cost competitors. EU investor protections available for Polish traders. PLN support depends on the account entity.

Our Findings

FxPro offers a well-rounded trading experience with a strong emphasis on execution quality and platform diversity. Its broad selection of account types provides flexibility for different trading styles, while its established presence in the European market adds an extra layer of confidence for traders seeking a mature brokerage environment.

What trading platforms are available at FxPro?

FxPro offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary platform. This variety gives traders flexibility to choose a platform based on their preferred trading style and experience level.

Is FxPro a good all-round broker?

FxPro combines reliable execution, multiple account types, and diverse platform options. Its balanced offering makes it suitable for traders seeking flexibility without sacrificing access to professional trading tools

5. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a globally recognised CFD provider known for its intuitive and easy-to-use proprietary trading platform. Available to Polish traders through its European operations, the broker offers commission-free trading across a broad range of markets, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Plus500 is particularly appealing to beginners seeking a straightforward trading experience with transparent pricing.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit Minimum deposit from $100 / PLN 365.82 Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; inactivity and conversion fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Commission-free CFD trading with variable spreads. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, PayPal, Skrill. Base Account Currencies PLN supported; ZAR not available as a base currency. Platforms Plus500 WebTrader and mobile app. Regulation CySEC-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; publicly listed and multi-regulated Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly proprietary platform for beginners. Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Commission-free CFD trading. Does not support MetaTrader or cTrader. Strong regulatory profile and public listing. Limited advanced trading and automation tools. Supports PLN accounts for eligible clients. Research and educational resources are basic.

Our Findings

Plus500 simplifies the trading experience through its intuitive platform design and streamlined account management process. The broker is best suited to newer traders and investors who value ease of use over advanced customisation options, providing a straightforward way to access global CFD markets.

Is Plus500 suitable for beginners?

Plus500 is designed with simplicity in mind, featuring an easy-to-use platform and streamlined account management. It appeals to new traders who prioritise convenience over advanced charting or automation capabilities.

Does Plus500 support MetaTrader platforms?

No, Plus500 operates exclusively through its proprietary web and mobile platforms. Traders requiring MetaTrader, custom indicators, or algorithmic trading capabilities may prefer alternative brokers.

6. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a well-established broker offering a diverse range of trading platforms, educational resources, and risk management tools. Polish traders can access forex and CFDs through MetaTrader platforms, AvaTradeGO, and various social trading solutions. With fixed spread options, automated trading support, and a strong focus on trader education, AvaTrade caters to both novice and experienced market participants.

Feature

Feature Details Minimum Deposit Minimum deposit from $100 / PLN 365.82 Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses under EU regulations. Fees No deposit fees; inactivity fees may apply. Spreads & Commissions Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips; commission-free trading. Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller. Base Account Currencies PLN support varies; ZAR is available on selected entities. Platforms MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaSocial. Regulation Central Bank of Ireland-regulated; authorised in Poland under MiFID II. Trust Score High trust; regulated across multiple jurisdictions. Payout Schedule Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days. Discord Server No official Discord server. Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broad platform offering, including social trading tools. Not directly licensed by Poland's KNF (PFSA). Strong educational resources for beginners. Fixed spreads can be higher than raw-spread accounts. Supports automated trading through MT4 and MT5. PLN and ZAR availability varies by entity EU investor protections available for Polish clients. Inactivity fees apply after prolonged account dormancy.

Our Findings

AvaTrade distinguishes itself through its strong focus on trader development and accessibility. Its combination of educational resources, copy trading solutions, and user-friendly tools creates an approachable environment for beginners while still offering enough functionality to support more experienced traders exploring new strategies.

Does AvaTrade offer copy trading?

AvaTrade supports social and copy trading through integrated solutions that allow users to follow experienced traders. These features can help beginners explore different strategies and market approaches.

What makes AvaTrade appealing to new traders?

AvaTrade emphasises trader education through webinars, tutorials, and learning materials. Combined with intuitive platforms and risk management tools, it provides a supportive environment for building trading knowledge.

Conclusion Choosing the best PFSA-regulated forex broker in Poland ultimately depends on your trading goals, experience level, and preferred trading style. While all the brokers featured in this guide are authorised to serve Polish clients under the European Union's MiFID II framework, each offers distinct advantages. IG stands out for its extensive market access and premium research tools, while Pepperstone and IC Markets appeal to active traders seeking competitive pricing and fast execution. FxPro provides a balanced, multi-platform experience; Plus500 offers a simple and intuitive interface for beginners, and AvaTrade excels in education and social trading features. Before opening an account, verify the broker's regulatory status, compare trading costs, confirm the availability of PLN funding options, and ensure the platform aligns with your trading strategy. By prioritising regulation, transparency, and investor protection, Polish traders can choose a broker that supports their long-term trading objectives with confidence. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers with a Withdrawable No-Deposit Bonus Best CFD Brokers and Trading Platforms Best Floating Spread Forex Brokers SAShares Instagram Frequently Asked Questions What is the PFSA (KNF), and why does it matter for forex traders? The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), often called the PFSA in English, oversees Poland's financial markets. It helps protect traders by enforcing regulatory standards, monitoring broker conduct, and ensuring compliance with EU rules. Are all forex brokers in Poland directly regulated by the PFSA? No. Many brokers legally serve Polish traders through MiFID II passporting arrangements using licences from other EU regulators. These firms must still comply with investor protection standards applicable within Poland. How can I verify whether a forex broker is authorised in Poland? Visit the official KNF register and confirm the broker's legal entity, licence number, and regulatory status. Always compare this information with details published on the broker's official website. What investor protections do Polish retail traders receive? Retail traders benefit from segregated client funds, negative balance protection, leverage restrictions, margin close-out rules, and standardised risk disclosures designed to reduce exposure to excessive trading risks. What leverage limits apply to forex trading in Poland? Under ESMA regulations, retail traders can access leverage of up to 1:30 on major currency pairs. Lower leverage limits apply to minor forex pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. What should I compare when choosing a forex broker in Poland? Evaluate trading costs, platform quality, execution speed, available markets, customer support, funding methods, educational resources, and account features. Regulation and investor protection should always remain top priorities. Which broker is best for beginners in Poland? Beginners often prioritise ease of use, educational content, and responsive customer support. Brokers with intuitive platforms, demo accounts, and comprehensive learning resources are generally better suited to new traders. Which broker is best for active or algorithmic traders? Active traders typically seek low spreads, fast execution, and support for automated strategies. Brokers offering MetaTrader, cTrader, VPS hosting, and institutional-grade liquidity are often preferred. What trading costs should Polish forex traders consider? Beyond spreads and commissions, traders should evaluate overnight financing charges, currency conversion fees, inactivity fees, and deposit or withdrawal costs, as these expenses can significantly impact profitability. Do forex traders pay tax in Poland? Yes, Profits generated from forex trading are generally subject to capital gains tax in Poland. Traders should maintain accurate records of transactions and consult a qualified tax professional for guidance.