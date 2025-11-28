Shareholders approved amendments to its Memorandum of Incorporation to align with recent changes to the Companies Act and JSE Listings Requirements. The resolutions received 58.12% of the total 99 053 947 shares in issue, with 57 568 769 shares voted. The special resolution to amend the MOI was approved with 99.99% of votes in favour and will be lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, becoming effective on 22 May 2026.

Revenue for the year rose marginally to R1.2 billion (R1.1 billion) whilst gross profit increased to R255.0 million (R254.1 million). Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew to R151.4 million (R140.9 million) and operating profit jumped to R146.0 million (R134.8 million). Profit for the year attributable to owners was higher at R68.9 million (R64.9 million). In addition, headline earnings per share came in at 70.9 cents per share (60.3 cents per share). Distribution declaration The company's distribution policy is to consider an interim and a final distribution in respect of each financial year. At its discretion, the Board of Directors may consider a special or ad hoc distribution, where appropriate. Depending on the perceived need to retain funds for expansion or operating purposes, the Board of Directors may also elect not to pay distributions. On Tuesday, 23 June 2026, the Board of Directors resolved to declare a capital reduction distribution of 18.50 cents per PBT ordinary share and a dividend distribution of 18.50 cents per PBT ordinary share (collectively 'the Distribution'). The total Distribution will equate to R36.6 million. Notice of AGM The next AGM of the shareholders of the Company will be held entirely by electronic communication, on Friday, 14 August 2026 at 10:00, to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass with or without modification all of the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the notice of AGM attached to the IAR. Distribution of integrated annual report The Company's integrated annual report ('IAR') containing its audited consolidated financial statements ('2026 AFS') and notice of annual general meeting ('AGM') for the year ended 31 March 2026 was published today, Tuesday, 30 June 2026. B-BBEE annual compliance report The Company´s Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report is available on PBT's website at www.pbtgroup.co.za/investor-relations/

PBT informed shareholders of a correction to the company's alpha code, which is now correctly listed as 'PBT' instead of 'PBG' as previously announced on 30 June 2026.

PBT Holdings participated in the Unlock the Stock investor session on 23 July 2026, where we provided a brief overview of our FY2026 results and engaged in a Q&A with investors.

PBT Holdings shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Friday, 14 August 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present or represented by proxy.

PBT Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: PBT Holdings Ltd. shares on the jse are trading near R7.1 today in rands, and the price forecast looks broadly steady rather than overheated. Recent charts and graph data point to a stable setup, while the dividend and payout profile remain relevant for income-led positioning. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share code PBT still looks for sale at a cost that may suit patient buyers, including those comparing ordinary and preference shares. If you want to know how to buy, the process is straightforward online through a regulated trading account, with live data and trading tools helping users assess growth, prediction signals, and trade timing before any purchase.

PBT Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker PBT Holdings Ltd. (PBT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 7.1 Market Capitalization 702.26m P/E Ratio 10.01 Dividend Yield 9.44 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

PBT Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 7.1, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 702.26m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 10.01, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 9.44, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low volatility, based on the flat recent price change

PBT Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited unless volume improves decisively from the current flat reading. A stable price around R7.1, combined with a moderate P/E and high dividend yield, supports a defensive tone. Any breakout would likely need stronger trading activity and broader market support on the JSE.

FAQ on PBT Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are PBT Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: PBT Holdings Ltd. shares are equity instruments listed on the JSE under the ticker PBT. The current price is 7.1, market capitalization is 702.26m, and the P/E ratio is 10.01. The dividend yield is 9.44, with no recent price change.

Q2: How can I buy PBT Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy PBT Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-access broker or trading platform that supports the ticker PBT. The price per share today is 7.1, so you’d place an order through your trading account and confirm the trade once funded.

Q3: What affects the price of PBT Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by market demand, trading volume, earnings expectations, and valuation. With a current price of 7.1, a P/E ratio of 10.01, and no recent price change, the market appears to be pricing in steady fundamentals today.

Q4: Does PBT Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.44, which suggests PBT Holdings Ltd. does pay a dividend. At a share price of 7.1, that yield may appeal to investors looking for income rather than only price appreciation.

Q5: How can I track my PBT Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track PBT Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends through your JSE-enabled trading account or broker dashboard. Monitor the ticker PBT, current price 7.1, dividend yield 9.44, and market capitalization 702.26m to stay aligned with your purchase and trade records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the PBT Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of 7.1, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a dividend yield of 9.44, and the flat recent price change of 0. With no live volume shown, the market may be waiting for clearer trading interest.

Q7: Is PBT Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on the live data, PBT Holdings Ltd. may suit investors who value income and stable valuation. The price is 7.1, the P/E ratio is 10.01, and the dividend yield is 9.44. That said, trading volume is not provided.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy PBT Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious buy decision may be reasonable for income-focused investors, since the share trades at 7.1 with no recent price change and a dividend yield of 9.44. However, the missing trading volume means confirmation from market activity is limited.

Q9: How much does one PBT Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One PBT Holdings Ltd. share costs 7.1 today. That price per share is listed on the JSE for the ticker PBT, alongside a market capitalization of 702.26m and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Trading volume was not provided.

Q10: How to sell PBT Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PBT Holdings Ltd. shares, log in to your broker’s platform, select the ticker PBT, choose the number of shares, and place a sell order near the live price of 7.1. Your execution will depend on market liquidity and trading access.

How to Buy PBT Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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PBT Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given PBT Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.