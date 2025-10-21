Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Oasis Crescent Property Fund price forecast data points to a steady setup, with charts and the latest graph suggesting measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R29.40, and the current data keeps the buy or sell case balanced for active traders watching the share code OAS. For sale interest appears orderly, while the dividend profile and payout history support income appeal. Investors comparing preference shares versus the ordinary line can assess cost, how to buy online through a trading account, and whether the current trading range supports a purchase today.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
|Share Name & Ticker
|Oasis Crescent Property Fund (OAS)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Property / Real Estate Investment Trust
|Current Price
|29.4
|Market Capitalization
|1.96bn
|P/E Ratio
|20.68
|Dividend Yield
|4.11
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
Oasis Crescent Property Fund Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|29.4, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|1.96bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
|P/E Ratio
|20.68, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|4.11, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the unchanged recent price move
Oasis Crescent Property Fund Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish outlook remains modest rather than aggressive. With the share flat at R29.4 and a stable dividend yield of 4.11, the near-term setup leans orderly. A clear breakout would likely need stronger trading volume, while weaker property-sector sentiment could cap upside.
FAQ on Oasis Crescent Property Fund Shares
Q1: What are Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?
Answer: Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares are JSE-listed ordinary shares in a property-focused fund. The live price today is R29.4, with a market capitalization of 1.96bn. The share has a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a dividend yield of 4.11.
Q2: How can I buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?
Answer: You can buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares through a JSE-approved trading account. The ticker is OAS, and the current price per share is R29.4. Once your account is funded, you can place a purchase order at your chosen price level.
Q3: What affects the price of Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?
Answer: The share price is affected by the current price of R29.4, investor demand on the JSE, sector sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the 20.68 P/E ratio. Trading volume, though not provided here, also matters when judging short-term movement.
Q4: Does Oasis Crescent Property Fund pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.11. That means the share currently offers income support to holders, alongside the quoted price of R29.4. Investors often weigh that payout profile against the fund’s valuation and market cap of 1.96bn.
Q5: How can I track my Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track both through your trading account using the OAS ticker on the JSE. Monitor the share price of R29.4, the 4.11 dividend yield, and any changes to market capitalization or price movement to stay updated.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Oasis Crescent Property Fund share price?
Answer: The current price of R29.4, the unchanged recent price change of 0, and the 1.96bn market capitalization are the main live indicators. The 20.68 P/E ratio and 4.11 dividend yield also shape how the market values the share.
Q7: Is Oasis Crescent Property Fund a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the provided data, the share may suit investors seeking income and stability rather than fast growth. With a price per share of R29.4, a 4.11 dividend yield, and a fair-looking 20.68 P/E ratio, it appears balanced.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move, with the share at R29.4 and no recent price change. That makes the case for a buy more dependent on your income goals and risk tolerance. The 4.11 dividend yield remains the main attraction.
Q9: How much does one Oasis Crescent Property Fund share cost?
Answer: One Oasis Crescent Property Fund share costs R29.4 today. This level is the live price per share on the JSE, and the latest data shows no recent change. Traders may compare that cost with the 4.11 dividend yield before deciding.
Q10: How to sell Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?
Answer: To sell Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares, log in to your trading account, select OAS on the JSE, and place a sell order. With the current price at R29.4, you can choose whether to sell at market or set a limit price.
How to Buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in shares that you want in your portfolio.
Oasis Crescent Property Fund Actionable Financial Advice
Given Oasis Crescent Property Fund's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.