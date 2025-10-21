The Fund confirmed that on a per unit basis, a Distribution of 58.29702 cents (in aggregate) for every unit held, and at a rate of 0.02026 units at 2 878 cents per unit (in aggregate), for every unit so held. The Fund posted a circular to unitholders today, 6 May 2026, in respect of the Distribution and the election by unitholders to receive the Distribution in cash or to reinvest the Distribution.

As indicated in the above announcements and the Circular, unitholders could elect to receive in cash the distribution of 5 829.702 cents (in aggregate), after non-permissible income, for every 100 units held ('Cash Distribution'), failing which the distribution would be reinvested at the rate of 2.02561 units at 2,878 cents per unit (in aggregate) for every 100 units so held ('Unit Reinvestment'). Non-resident unitholders are referred to those sections of the abovementioned announcements and the Circular dealing with the reinvestment ratio and cash distribution ratio for non-resident unitholders. The deadline for the above election was 12:00 pm on Friday, 5 June 2026. Unitholders holding 23 356 942 units or 35.7% of units qualifying to receive the distribution, elected to receive the Cash Distribution, resulting in a Cash Distribution of R13 616 401.15, gross of tax. The remaining unitholders, holding 42 023 635 units 64.3% of units qualifying to receive the distribution, reinvested their distribution, amounting to R24 498 526.93 gross of tax (R23 823 512.10 net of tax), resulting in the issuing of 827 719 new units. On Monday, 8 June 2026 distribution payments were made into the bank accounts of those certificated unitholders, and distribution payments were credited to the Central Securities Depositary Participant ('CSDP') accounts or to the broker custody accounts of those dematerialised unitholders, who elected to receive the Cash Distribution.

The Fund's annual report, incorporating the full audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Fund for the year ended 31 March 2026 and the notice of the annual general meeting of the Fund was distributed to Unitholders on 29 June 2026. The Annual Report is available at: oasis.co.za/annual-financial-statements. Notice of annual general meeting The annual general meeting (AGM) will be conducted entirely by electronic communication at 10:00 on Monday, 20 July 2026. Availability of B-BBEE annual compliance report The Fund's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act annual compliance report and its latest broad-based black economic empowerment verification certificate are available at: oasis.co.za/annual-financial-statements.

Nomzamo Letswele has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of directors of Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd., the Manager of the Fund, with effect from 2 July 2026.

Unitholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of the Fund held at 10:00 a.m. on, 20 July 2026, via Microsoft Teams, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Fund's unitholders

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Oasis Crescent Property Fund price forecast data points to a steady setup, with charts and the latest graph suggesting measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R29.40, and the current data keeps the buy or sell case balanced for active traders watching the share code OAS. For sale interest appears orderly, while the dividend profile and payout history support income appeal. Investors comparing preference shares versus the ordinary line can assess cost, how to buy online through a trading account, and whether the current trading range supports a purchase today.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Oasis Crescent Property Fund (OAS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Property / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price 29.4 Market Capitalization 1.96bn P/E Ratio 20.68 Dividend Yield 4.11 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 29.4, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 1.96bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 20.68, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.11, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modest rather than aggressive. With the share flat at R29.4 and a stable dividend yield of 4.11, the near-term setup leans orderly. A clear breakout would likely need stronger trading volume, while weaker property-sector sentiment could cap upside.

FAQ on Oasis Crescent Property Fund Shares

Q1: What are Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?

Answer: Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares are JSE-listed ordinary shares in a property-focused fund. The live price today is R29.4, with a market capitalization of 1.96bn. The share has a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a dividend yield of 4.11.

Q2: How can I buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?

Answer: You can buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares through a JSE-approved trading account. The ticker is OAS, and the current price per share is R29.4. Once your account is funded, you can place a purchase order at your chosen price level.

Q3: What affects the price of Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by the current price of R29.4, investor demand on the JSE, sector sentiment, and valuation metrics such as the 20.68 P/E ratio. Trading volume, though not provided here, also matters when judging short-term movement.

Q4: Does Oasis Crescent Property Fund pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.11. That means the share currently offers income support to holders, alongside the quoted price of R29.4. Investors often weigh that payout profile against the fund’s valuation and market cap of 1.96bn.

Q5: How can I track my Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track both through your trading account using the OAS ticker on the JSE. Monitor the share price of R29.4, the 4.11 dividend yield, and any changes to market capitalization or price movement to stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Oasis Crescent Property Fund share price?

Answer: The current price of R29.4, the unchanged recent price change of 0, and the 1.96bn market capitalization are the main live indicators. The 20.68 P/E ratio and 4.11 dividend yield also shape how the market values the share.

Q7: Is Oasis Crescent Property Fund a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the provided data, the share may suit investors seeking income and stability rather than fast growth. With a price per share of R29.4, a 4.11 dividend yield, and a fair-looking 20.68 P/E ratio, it appears balanced.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move, with the share at R29.4 and no recent price change. That makes the case for a buy more dependent on your income goals and risk tolerance. The 4.11 dividend yield remains the main attraction.

Q9: How much does one Oasis Crescent Property Fund share cost?

Answer: One Oasis Crescent Property Fund share costs R29.4 today. This level is the live price per share on the JSE, and the latest data shows no recent change. Traders may compare that cost with the 4.11 dividend yield before deciding.

Q10: How to sell Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares?

Answer: To sell Oasis Crescent Property Fund shares, log in to your trading account, select OAS on the JSE, and place a sell order. With the current price at R29.4, you can choose whether to sell at market or set a limit price.

How to Buy Oasis Crescent Property Fund Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares that you want in your portfolio.

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Actionable Financial Advice

Given Oasis Crescent Property Fund's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.