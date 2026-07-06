Revenue from contract with customers increased to NGN989.5 billion (NGN932.6 billion) with gross profit dropping to NGN30.4 billion (NGN65.8 billion). Operating loss narrowed to NGN2.8 billion (loss of NGN120.3 billion). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to NGN38.0 billion (NGN111.3 billion). In addition, headline earnings per share was reported at NGN0 kobo per share (NGN1 kobo per share).

Revenue from contract with customers increased to NGN2.1 trillion (NGN1.7 trillion) with gross profit climbing to NGN101.2 billion (NGN23.5 billion). Operating profit recovered to NGN127.8 billion (loss of NGN158.7 billion). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was higher at NGN70.8 billion (NGN64.2 billion). In addition, earnings per share was reported at an elevated NGN800 kobo per share (NGN500 kobo per share).

Oando reported unaudited H1 2026 results, highlighting operational and financial growth. Average production increased 16% YoY to 42,789 boepd, supported by new wells and restored shut-in wells, with production costs reduced by 18% to USD16.83/boe. Revenue rose 20% to NGN2.1 trillion, and profit after tax increased 8% to NGN68.6 billion. The Group generated NGN179.5 billion from operations, with closing cash of NGN544.9 billion, strengthening liquidity. Capital expenditure was NGN81.4 billion, mainly on upstream drilling. The company restructured key facilities, progressed a USD1.5 billion debt issuance, and commenced long-term gas supply to Nigeria’s Bayelsa IPP. Future plans include completing a seven-well drilling programme, expanding clean energy initiatives, and optimising its capital structure to support growth and shareholder value.

The 47th Annual General Meeting of Oando PLC will be held virtually via oandoplc.com/meetings on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 10:00am Nigerian Time.

Oando plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Oando plc shares are trading with a tight technical profile, and the charts plus historical graph context still point to measured growth rather than a runaway move. With the price today in rands at R0.2, the live data suggests the current price forecast is steady unless momentum improves, so the buy or sell decision should be weighed carefully. Dividend interest remains limited because the payout is not listed, and preference shares are not part of the visible setup. For investors checking how to buy for sale stock on the JSE under share code OAO, the cost is low enough to trade online through a funded trading account, but the data and graph signals should be confirmed before any purchase, especially if you want to act on today’s trading flow.

Oando plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Oando plc (OAO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Energy / Oil & Gas Current Price R0.2 Market Capitalization 2.49bn P/E Ratio 6.62 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Oando plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.2, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 2.49bn, pointing to a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 6.62, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, limiting income appeal Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Oando plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish to neutral in the short term, given the unchanged price change and lack of trading volume detail. Any breakout would likely need stronger participation, clearer sector momentum, and a shift in sentiment around the energy space. For now, the setup favors patience over aggressive positioning.

FAQ on Oando plc Shares

Q1: What are Oando plc shares?

Answer: Oando plc shares are equity securities in the energy and oil & gas sector on the JSE. With a current price of R0.2 and a market cap of 2.49bn, they represent a mid-sized listed interest for investors watching valuation and price movement.

Q2: How can I buy Oando plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Oando plc shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The share code is OAO, and the current price is R0.2. After opening and funding an account, you can place a purchase order and monitor execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Oando plc shares?

Answer: The price of Oando plc shares is influenced by sector sentiment, liquidity, and earnings expectations. Today, the flat change of 0 and the P/E ratio of 6.62 suggest valuation matters more than short-term momentum. Trading volume would also help confirm direction.

Q4: Does Oando plc pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, so no income yield is currently displayed. That means dividend-focused investors should treat the share as primarily a price-driven trade rather than a clear cash-distribution play.

Q5: How can I track my Oando plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Oando plc shares by following the share code OAO, current price of R0.2, and any updates to market cap or trading volume. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is limited at present, so price monitoring is the main focus.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Oando plc share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the current price of R0.2, recent price change of 0, and a P/E ratio of 6.62. A market cap of 2.49bn suggests meaningful scale, but volume data is missing, which limits conviction.

Q7: Is Oando plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Oando plc may interest value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio of 6.62 is relatively modest and the share trades at R0.2. Still, with no dividend yield shown and no live volume given, the case is more cautious than decisive.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Oando plc shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, a buy decision looks neutral rather than urgent. The price is R0.2, the change is 0, and the dividend yield is –. Without trading volume, it’s harder to confirm strong demand or a near-term catalyst.

Q9: How much does one Oando plc share cost?

Answer: One Oando plc share costs R0.2 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, according to the live data, and it reflects a low nominal entry point for investors on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Oando plc shares?

Answer: To sell Oando plc shares, log into your trading account, select the OAO share code, and place a sell order at the current price around R0.2. Execution will depend on market demand, which is harder to judge without live volume.

How to Buy Oando plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares that you want in your portfolio.

Oando plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Oando plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.2 and SELL if they slip BELOW R0.2. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.