Oanda does not offer a sign-up bonus or a welcome bonus. Oanda will not give additional incentives to encourage you to join because you don't need to make a minimum deposit to open an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

A Quick Overview of our OANDA Sign Up Bonus Review:

Overview

OANDA Global Markets Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands, is a regulated online trading provider offering access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, metals, and shares.

The company is authorised and regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission under licence number SIBA/L/20/1130.

OANDA provides traders with advanced platforms such as MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and its own mobile app, catering to both novice and experienced traders.

Additionally, OANDA offers comprehensive educational resources and tools to support informed trading decisions

Oanda Sign-up bonus

OANDA does not currently offer any sign-up bonuses to new clients. Instead of using promotional incentives, the broker emphasizes transparency, reliable execution, and strong regulatory compliance.

This approach ensures that traders focus on developing skills and strategies using real market conditions rather than being influenced by temporary rewards.

While some brokers use bonuses as a marketing tool, OANDA chooses to prioritize long-term trading success through competitive spreads, powerful platforms, and educational resources.

When traders register for a real account with Oanda, they are not given any of the following:

1️⃣ A sign-up or welcome bonus which is often reserved for new traders who are not on the broker’s database. 2️⃣ A deposit bonus – which is an incentive given to both new and existing traders either with their initial deposit, or any other regular deposits. 3️⃣ A no-deposit bonus – which allows traders to start trading without any capital.

Referral bonus

Refer a friend and earn up to US$1,000 each. When you refer a friend to OANDA:

You could earn up to US$1,000 for yourself

Your friend could also earn up to US$1,000*

Refer up to 15 friends

Start earning rewards

To start earning rewards, your friend will need to:

Successfully open a new OANDA Global Markets account

Deposit a minimum of US$200

Trade the required notional volume, starting from only US$200,000, within 30 days of their first trade

You can earn more if your friend deposits a higher amount and trades more notional volume within the first 30 days.

You can refer up to 15 friends, and if you’d like to refer more, please email partners@oanda.com to inquire about our IB program.

For more information, see the table below and our terms and conditions.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for OANDA present a mixed picture, highlighting both commendable features and areas of concern.

On the positive side, many traders appreciate OANDA's user-friendly platforms, particularly the seamless integration with TradingView, and commend the responsive and knowledgeable customer support.

Users have noted that account setup is straightforward, and some have praised specific support staff for their professionalism and assistance.

🔍Aspect 🌟Overall Rating OANDA holds an overall rating of 4.5/5 from ForexBrokers.com, reflecting strong performance across various trading features. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.1/5 based on 988 reviews, indicating generally positive user experiences. However, Capterra users rate it at 3.8/5, suggesting some variability in user satisfaction. 👏Customer Satisfaction According to Comparably, OANDA has a Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) of 83/100, with 83% of users reporting being "Very Satisfied." The Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at 49, indicating a moderate level of customer loyalty. 📞Customer Service Customer service experiences are mixed. Some users commend the support team for being responsive and helpful, while others report issues such as delayed responses and difficulties with withdrawals. OANDA's customer support is available 24/5, primarily through email and live chat, but lacks phone support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews, with users appreciating OANDA's trading tools and execution. However, some concerns about spreads and platform stability have been noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews. While some users commend the platform's features, others report issues like fund withdrawals and account closures. It's noted that FPA may have a bias towards negative reviews. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Limited reviews available; however, some users have rated OANDA positively on Google. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally favorable reviews, with users highlighting OANDA's customer service and platform reliability. Some concerns about withdrawal processes have been mentioned. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

OANDA at a Glance

Category Information 🏢 Company Information 🗓️ Year Founded 1996 👔 Current CEO Gavin Bambury 👨‍💼 Founder/s Michael Stumm, Richard Olsen 👥 Amount of Staff 600+ 📊 Amount of Active Traders 100,000+ 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️ Regulation and Security 🏦 Regulation FCA, CFTC, ASIC, MAS, IIROC 🌍 Country of Regulation UK, US, Australia, Singapore, Canada 💼 Account Segregation Yes ❌ Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes (For FCA-regulated clients) 🗂️ Account Types and Features 🏢 Institutional Accounts Yes 🧑‍💻 Demo Account Yes ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 1 ms 🖥️ VPS Hosting Yes (via third-party providers) 📈 Trading Instruments 📞 Customer Support 💬 Live Chat Availability Yes (24/5) 📧 Customer Support Email Address frontdesk@oanda.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +1 877 626 3239 🌐 Languages Supported on OANDA Website English, French, Spanish, etc. 🎓 Educational Resources and Support 🧑‍🏫 Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 📚 Forex Course Yes 🎥 Webinars Yes 📖 Educational Resources Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs 👥 Affiliate Program? Yes 🤝 Amount of Partners 10+ 👨‍💼 IB Program Yes 🎯 Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? No 💵 Rebate Program No 🗣️ Community Forum Yes 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🌍 Social Media and Website Links 🌐 Official Website Address www.oanda.com 📘 Official Facebook Page OANDA Facebook 🐦 Official Twitter Page OANDA Twitter 🎥 Official YouTube Channel OANDA YouTube 👔 Official LinkedIn Page OANDA LinkedIn 📸 Official Instagram Page OANDA Instagram 🌍 South African Traders ✅ Accept South Africa Traders? Yes ⚖️ Is OANDA Regulated by the South Africa Regulatory Body (FSCA)? No 💼 Does OANDA Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does OANDA Allow Accounts to be Opened in ZAR / Rands? No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Oanda is a multi-regulated broker There is no sign-up bonus or welcome bonus Competitive trading conditions Referral bonus is not offered Oanda is safe to use Broker bonus not provided for loyal customers Recommended for both beginners and professional traders No trading bonus for active traders

Conclusion Although Oanda does not offer a sign-up bonus, you don't need to make a minimum deposit to open an account. More information can be requested from the broker’s customer support team.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oanda offer a sign-up bonus?

No, Oanda does not currently provide a sign-up bonus. The broker focuses on transparent trading conditions, competitive spreads, and robust tools rather than promotional incentives. Traders are encouraged to use risk-free demo accounts to practice strategies instead.

Can South African traders sign up for a trading account with Oanda?

Yes, South African traders can open an account with Oanda. The broker accepts clients from South Africa and provides them with access to global markets, advanced trading platforms, and competitive conditions while ensuring compliance with international regulatory standards.

Does Oanda have an Affiliate program?

Yes, Oanda offers an attractive affiliate program where partners can earn up to $1000 (around ZAR 15,455.40). Affiliates benefit from flexible commission structures, reliable tracking, and timely payouts for every successful referral of new clients to the broker.

How can a bonus benefit my trading?

A trading bonus can provide additional capital that allows traders to open larger positions or trade longer without risking personal funds. This financial cushion can help beginners experiment with strategies and manage risk more effectively in live markets.

Why do some agencies regulate against the offering of trading bonuses?

Regulatory bodies restrict or ban trading bonuses due to the risks involved. These incentives can encourage reckless trading behavior, leading to significant losses. By prohibiting such promotions, regulators aim to protect traders and ensure responsible market participation.