OANDA Minimum Deposit amount required to register a live trading account. This means that it's an ideal broker if you want to trade or invest with a smaller amount. The fact that there is no deposit fee is great for beginner traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA Minimum Deposit Revealed:

Overview

OANDA Global Markets Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands, is a regulated online trading provider offering access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, metals, and shares.

The company is authorised and regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission under licence number SIBA/L/20/1130.

OANDA provides traders with advanced platforms such as MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and its own mobile app, catering to both novice and experienced traders.

Additionally, OANDA offers comprehensive educational resources and tools to support informed trading decisions

OANDA Minimum Deposit

Oanda's minimum deposit is $0 / ZAR R0; thus, it does not have a minimum deposit requirement.

requirement. When traders register for a live trading account with Oanda, they can deposit any amount of their choosing to start trading. However, traders are urged to ensure that they have enough funds in their trading account to meet the margin requirements of the trade.

When making deposits into their Oanda trading account, traders must note that they only have certain deposit currencies that they can use. For deposits made in ZAR , traders must ensure that they keep an eye on the exchange rate between major currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, HKD, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD, and the South African rand .

that they can use. For deposits made in , traders must ensure that they keep an eye on the exchange rate between major currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, HKD, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD, and the South African . Oanda is a broker with regulation and authorization through several regulatory entities. All of these require that Oanda keep client funds in segregated accounts, separate from the broker account. These client funds may only be used towards trading activities and not operational purposes or to fulfill financial obligations.

Deposit fees and deposit methods

There is no set minimum deposit amount, but traders must ensure that they have enough capital to cover margin requirements, even after they have applied leverage. When traders decide on their preferred payment method, they must note that withdrawals made from the trading account will be returned through this method. In addition, traders must ensure that the name in which their bank account is registered matches the name in which they registered their trading account. The reason for this is that Oanda prohibits third-party payments, and funds received from unknown sources will not be accepted.

Deposit methods

Credit/Debit Cards PayPal Internet banking transfers BACs CHAPS wire transfer Swift Wire Transfer SEPA Credit Transfer

Supported deposit currencies

💸 USD 💸 EUR 💸 GBP 💸 CHF 💸 JPY 💸 CAD 💸 SGD 💸 HKD

How to deposit an OANDA minimum amount - step by step

Step 1 - Open up your dashboard and click on the "account" tab.

Locate the "account" tab on the top left of the dashboard.

Step 2 - Click on the "add or remove funds tab".

Scroll down to the "add or remove funds" tab and click on it.

Step 3 - Click on the deposit tab.

On the new tab, locate the deposit icon and click on it to deposit your amount.

Step 4 - Fill in your card details and deposit amount.

Choose your currency and payment method, then enter your deposit amount.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

OANDA at a Glance

Category Information 🏢 Company Information 🗓️ Year Founded 1996 👔 Current CEO Gavin Bambury 👨‍💼 Founder/s Michael Stumm, Richard Olsen 👥 Amount of Staff 600+ 📊 Amount of Active Traders 100,000+ 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️ Regulation and Security 🏦 Regulation FCA, CFTC, ASIC, MAS, IIROC 🌍 Country of Regulation UK, US, Australia, Singapore, Canada 💼 Account Segregation Yes ❌ Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes (For FCA-regulated clients) 🗂️ Account Types and Features 🏢 Institutional Accounts Yes 🧑‍💻 Demo Account Yes ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 1 ms 🖥️ VPS Hosting Yes (via third-party providers) 📈 Trading Instruments 📞 Customer Support 💬 Live Chat Availability Yes (24/5) 📧 Customer Support Email Address frontdesk@oanda.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +1 877 626 3239 🌐 Languages Supported on OANDA Website English, French, Spanish, etc. 🎓 Educational Resources and Support 🧑‍🏫 Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 📚 Forex Course Yes 🎥 Webinars Yes 📖 Educational Resources Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs 👥 Affiliate Program? Yes 🤝 Amount of Partners 10+ 👨‍💼 IB Program Yes 🎯 Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? No 💵 Rebate Program No 🗣️ Community Forum Yes 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🌍 Social Media and Website Links 🌐 Official Website Address www.oanda.com 📘 Official Facebook Page OANDA Facebook 🐦 Official Twitter Page OANDA Twitter 🎥 Official YouTube Channel OANDA YouTube 👔 Official LinkedIn Page OANDA LinkedIn 📸 Official Instagram Page OANDA Instagram 🌍 South African Traders ✅ Accept South Africa Traders? Yes ⚖️ Is OANDA Regulated by the South Africa Regulatory Body (FSCA)? No 💼 Does OANDA Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does OANDA Allow Accounts to be Opened in ZAR / Rands? No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for OANDA present a mixed picture, highlighting both commendable features and areas of concern.

On the positive side, many traders appreciate OANDA's user-friendly platforms, particularly the seamless integration with TradingView, and commend the responsive and knowledgeable customer support.

Users have noted that account setup is straightforward, and some have praised specific support staff for their professionalism and assistance.

🔍Aspect 🌟Overall Rating OANDA holds an overall rating of 4.5/5 from ForexBrokers.com, reflecting strong performance across various trading features. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.1/5 based on 988 reviews, indicating generally positive user experiences. However, Capterra users rate it at 3.8/5, suggesting some variability in user satisfaction. 👏Customer Satisfaction According to Comparably, OANDA has a Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) of 83/100, with 83% of users reporting being "Very Satisfied." The Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at 49, indicating a moderate level of customer loyalty. 📞Customer Service Customer service experiences are mixed. Some users commend the support team for being responsive and helpful, while others report issues such as delayed responses and difficulties with withdrawals. OANDA's customer support is available 24/5, primarily through email and live chat, but lacks phone support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews, with users appreciating OANDA's trading tools and execution. However, some concerns about spreads and platform stability have been noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews. While some users commend the platform's features, others report issues like fund withdrawals and account closures. It's noted that FPA may have a bias towards negative reviews. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Limited reviews available; however, some users have rated OANDA positively on Google. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally favorable reviews, with users highlighting OANDA's customer service and platform reliability. Some concerns about withdrawal processes have been mentioned. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons No minimum deposit requirement Currency conversion fees apply

Conclusion OANDA’s minimum deposit policy is highly flexible, making it accessible to traders of all levels. With no strict deposit requirement for Standard accounts and low thresholds across funding methods, beginners can start small while experienced traders can choose higher deposits for better margin management. This adaptability ensures that traders worldwide, including those in Indonesia, can fund their accounts according to personal needs, strategies, and risk preferences without being restricted by high entry barriers.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required to open an OANDA trading account?

OANDA does not impose a fixed minimum deposit requirement. Traders can start trading with as little as they prefer, depending on their region and payment method, making it highly accessible for beginners worldwide.

Does OANDA have different minimum deposit requirements by region?

Yes. OANDA’s minimum deposit can vary depending on the regulatory jurisdiction and payment method. Some regions allow trading with no required minimum, while others may enforce higher thresholds based on local financial regulations and funding policies.

Is there a minimum deposit for OANDA’s Standard account?

No, OANDA’s Standard account does not have a mandatory minimum deposit requirement. Traders can open an account and begin with any comfortable amount, though larger deposits may provide more flexibility for managing positions and risks effectively.

Is there a minimum deposit for OANDA’s Core account?

Yes. The OANDA Core account typically requires a minimum deposit of around USD 500. This account is designed for more active or professional traders who want lower spreads combined with a commission-based pricing model.

Are there different minimum deposits for swap-free accounts at OANDA?

Swap-free accounts at OANDA usually do not require a specific minimum deposit. Traders can fund according to their preferences, although maintaining a sufficient balance is essential for holding positions and covering margin requirements efficiently.

What is the minimum deposit when funding through a bank transfer?

Bank transfers may have higher minimum deposit requirements, depending on the region and banking institution. In many cases, OANDA recommends deposits starting from at least USD 100 to ensure sufficient funds after transfer fees.

What is the minimum deposit when funding with e-wallets?

E-wallet deposits, such as PayPal or Skrill (where available), often have very low minimum deposit thresholds with OANDA, sometimes even as little as USD 1, allowing traders to fund accounts quickly and conveniently.

Are there deposit fees when making the minimum deposit at OANDA?

OANDA does not charge fees for most deposits, but traders may incur charges from banks or payment providers. The effective minimum deposit may need to account for these external costs, depending on the funding method used.

Can Indonesian traders start with a very low minimum deposit at OANDA?

Yes. Indonesian traders can open an OANDA account without a strict minimum deposit. However, they should consider funding enough to comfortably cover spreads, margin requirements, and potential trade opportunities across different instruments offered by the broker.

Is it recommended to deposit only the minimum amount at OANDA?

While OANDA allows small deposits, traders should deposit an amount suitable for their trading strategy and risk tolerance. Depositing only the minimum may limit flexibility, especially for holding multiple positions or managing market volatility effectively.