Overall, Oanda offers cashback Forex Rebates on MetaTrader 4 and FxTrade up to $1 per 100K USD traded.

A Quick Overview of our Oanda Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

OANDA Rebates System Overview

In 2026, OANDA enhanced its Advanced Trader loyalty program to offer cash rebates to high-volume customers.

Based on their deposits and monthly trading volumes, South African Advanced account holders can earn up to $15 per million in rebates.

Alternatively, South Africans can use OANDA's core pricing model to reduce their commission fees by up to $15 per million, affording them unprecedented flexibility.

The Advanced Trader program features a tiered structure with four distinct levels that give South African participants different rewards based on their monthly trading volume and deposit amounts.

Regardless of their account type, South African traders can access premium services like one-on-one assistance from a dedicated relationship manager, free wire transfers without limits, robust and sophisticated trading tools, and integration with third-party platforms.

With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with OANDA to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

💰 OANDA Rebates System Overview 💰 Minimum Deposit / Account Balance 📊 Trading Volume 💰 Rebates or Commission Reduction ℹ️ Tier 1 $10,000 per year <$10 million $0 ℹ️ Tier 2 $10,000> per year >$10 million $5 per million ℹ️ Tier 3 $100,000 per year $10 million / $100 million> $10 per million ℹ️ Tier 4 $250,000 per year $500 million> $15 per million

OANDA Rebates Payments

OANDA offers South Africans flexible deposit and withdrawal options, including Local and International Transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Mobile Bank Transfers, International e-wallets, Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, and more, all backed by a 100% guarantee of prompt service.

💰 Oanda Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 MT4 📊 FxTrade ℹ️ Forex 1 USD per Standard Lot (100,000) USD traded 1 USD per Standard Lot (100,000) USD traded ℹ️ Payment Frequency Monthly Cashback Monthly Cashback

OANDA Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ The rebates program is not available to South African clients referred by an introducing broker or currently receiving benefits from certain third-party OANDA affiliates. ✅ South Africans who received spread or commission markdowns because of previous promotions are not eligible for rebates. However, you can email OANDA directly if you currently receive a pricing discount associated with a previous offer and wish to learn how to qualify for refunds. ✅ Commission reductions will be implemented during the first week of the following calendar month. According to OANDA's terms and conditions, all deposits minus all withdrawals constitute deposits. ✅ The monthly trading volume and initial deposit determine the four levels of the Advanced Trader program. ✅ Monthly reviews of loyalty program tiers will use the previous month's USD trading volume for all accounts associated with a particular username. ✅ Rebates are typically credited within 15 business days following the start of the following month.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with OANDA

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with OANDA.

Step 1. Understand How Cashback Works

Forex cashback (rebates) means you get part of your trading costs (spread/commission) back after each trade.

OANDA pays a commission to a partner (IB/rebate provider)

The partner shares a portion back to you as cashback

Paid monthly or periodically

This does NOT change your spreads or trading conditions

Step 2. Choose a Cashback Provider (IB)

OANDA does not directly offer standard retail cashback links, so you must register through a rebate partner such as:

CashbackForex

PaybackFX

FXRebates

These partners track your trades and pay you rebates.

Step 3. Register Through the Cashback Link

Go to your chosen cashback provider

Click their OANDA referral link

Complete account registration

If you open an account directly on OANDA without the referral, you won’t get cashback

Step 4. Verify Your OANDA Account

Upload ID (KYC verification)

Verify email & phone

Choose account type (Standard/Core, etc.)

Step 5. Fund Your Account

Deposit any amount (OANDA has a $0 minimum deposit, but practical trading requires more).

Step 6. Start Trading

Trade forex pairs or supported instruments

Cashback is calculated per trade (e.g., per lot or per million traded)

Higher trading volume = more cashback earned

Step 7. Track Your Cashback

Most providers give you a dashboard where you can see:

Real-time rebate tracking

Trade-based earnings

Monthly totals

Rebates are typically paid monthly after trade settlement

Step 8. Withdraw Your Cashback

You can withdraw cashback via:

Bank transfer

Skrill / Neteller

Crypto (depends on provider)

Cashback is real money, separate from your trading account

OANDA at a Glance

Category Information 🏢 Company Information 🗓️ Year Founded 1996 👔 Current CEO Gavin Bambury 👨‍💼 Founder/s Michael Stumm, Richard Olsen 👥 Amount of Staff 600+ 📊 Amount of Active Traders 100,000+ 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️ Regulation and Security 🏦 Regulation FCA, CFTC, ASIC, MAS, IIROC 🌍 Country of Regulation UK, US, Australia, Singapore, Canada 💼 Account Segregation Yes ❌ Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes (For FCA-regulated clients) 🗂️ Account Types and Features 🏢 Institutional Accounts Yes 🧑‍💻 Demo Account Yes ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 1 ms 🖥️ VPS Hosting Yes (via third-party providers) 📈 Trading Instruments 📞 Customer Support 💬 Live Chat Availability Yes (24/5) 📧 Customer Support Email Address frontdesk@oanda.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +1 877 626 3239 🌐 Languages Supported on OANDA Website English, French, Spanish, etc. 🎓 Educational Resources and Support 🧑‍🏫 Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 📚 Forex Course Yes 🎥 Webinars Yes 📖 Educational Resources Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs 👥 Affiliate Program? Yes 🤝 Amount of Partners 10+ 👨‍💼 IB Program Yes 🎯 Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? No 💵 Rebate Program No 🗣️ Community Forum Yes 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube 🌍 Social Media and Website Links 🌐 Official Website Address www.oanda.com 📘 Official Facebook Page OANDA Facebook 🐦 Official Twitter Page OANDA Twitter 🎥 Official YouTube Channel OANDA YouTube 👔 Official LinkedIn Page OANDA LinkedIn 📸 Official Instagram Page OANDA Instagram 🌍 South African Traders ✅ Accept South Africa Traders? Yes ⚖️ Is OANDA Regulated by the South Africa Regulatory Body (FSCA)? No 💼 Does OANDA Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does OANDA Allow Accounts to be Opened in ZAR / Rands? No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for OANDA present a mixed picture, highlighting both commendable features and areas of concern.

On the positive side, many traders appreciate OANDA's user-friendly platforms, particularly the seamless integration with TradingView, and commend the responsive and knowledgeable customer support.

Users have noted that account setup is straightforward, and some have praised specific support staff for their professionalism and assistance.

🔍Aspect 🌟Overall Rating OANDA holds an overall rating of 4.5/5 from ForexBrokers.com, reflecting strong performance across various trading features. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.1/5 based on 988 reviews, indicating generally positive user experiences. However, Capterra users rate it at 3.8/5, suggesting some variability in user satisfaction. 👏Customer Satisfaction According to Comparably, OANDA has a Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) of 83/100, with 83% of users reporting being "Very Satisfied." The Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at 49, indicating a moderate level of customer loyalty. 📞Customer Service Customer service experiences are mixed. Some users commend the support team for being responsive and helpful, while others report issues such as delayed responses and difficulties with withdrawals. OANDA's customer support is available 24/5, primarily through email and live chat, but lacks phone support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews, with users appreciating OANDA's trading tools and execution. However, some concerns about spreads and platform stability have been noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews. While some users commend the platform's features, others report issues like fund withdrawals and account closures. It's noted that FPA may have a bias towards negative reviews. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Limited reviews available; however, some users have rated OANDA positively on Google. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally favorable reviews, with users highlighting OANDA's customer service and platform reliability. Some concerns about withdrawal processes have been mentioned. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Conclusion OANDA cashback (forex rebates) is a legitimate and effective way to reduce trading costs and improve long-term profitability, but its real value depends heavily on your trading volume and setup. For active traders, OANDA’s rebate structure—especially through programs like the Elite Trader tier—can return up to ~34% of trading costs, making a measurable difference over time. At the same time, cashback earned via IB providers offers a more accessible entry point, allowing even smaller traders to earn back a portion of spreads or commissions on each trade.

OANDA Review OANDA Account Types Overview OANDA Demo Account – Step by Step OANDA Fees and Spreads OANDA Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OANDA's rebates program?

OANDA's rebates program allows traders to earn cash back on their trades. The amount of cashback depends on the trading volume and the type of account. Traders can earn up to 0.5 pips per trade on forex trades and up to $5 per million units traded on CFDs.

What platforms does OANDA offer?

OANDA offers several trading platforms, including its proprietary platform, the OANDA Trade platform, and the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

What are OANDA's commission rates?

OANDA does not charge commissions on forex trades but makes money through its spreads. Therefore, the commission on CFD trades varies depending on the instrument being traded.

Does OANDA offer promotions?

OANDA occasionally offers promotions for new clients, such as deposit bonuses or reduced spreads. These promotions are usually limited-time offers and may have certain conditions attached.

Why is OANDA's spread so high?

OANDA's spreads are generally higher than those of some other brokers because it offers a high level of transparency and does not engage in price markups. Instead, it offers raw spreads with no hidden fees or markups.

Is OANDA free?

OANDA does not charge any fees for opening or maintaining an account. However, trading fees may be associated, such as spreads or overnight financing charges.

What is the minimum deposit for OANDA?

OANDA has a flexible minimum deposit for South Africans, with no set amount. Furthermore, full verification is not required for deposits below $9,000 (163,000 ZAR).

Should I choose OANDA's commission or spread pricing?

Choosing OANDA's commission or spread pricing depends on your trading strategy and the instruments you plan to trade. Furthermore, commission pricing may be more cost-effective if you plan to trade frequently. On the other hand, if you plan to hold positions longer, spread pricing may be more suitable.