Nutun South Africa and Nutun International remain customer-centric solution providers. Each has a clearly defined target market, an established client base, a streamlined operating structure and an experienced management team. These strengths support their positions in the South African collections and recovery market and the South African business process outsourcing ('BPO') offshoring sector. Trading Statement Half Year ended 31 March 2026 Expected number range, Half Year ended 31 March 2026 percentage range and Expected Half year ended 31 March 2025 Actual Continuing earnings Basic loss: -R59m to -R68m; Loss decrease between 45 – 52%; -R122m Basic loss per share: -7.5 cents to -8.6 cents; Loss decrease between 44 – 52%; -15.6 cents Headline loss: -R59m to -R68m; Loss decrease between 45 – 52%; -R122m Headline loss per share: -7.5 cents to -8.6 cents; Loss decrease between 44 – 52%; -15.6 cents Results Announcement Nutun's results for the half year ended 31 March 2026 will be released on SENS on Monday, 18 May 2026.

Continuing operations Gross profit from the provision of services slightly decreased to R326 million (R393 million) while net income from purchased book debts increased to R69 million (R53 million). Loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent improved to R63 million (loss: R122 million). Furthermore, headline loss per share was reported higher at 8.1 cents per share (loss: 17.2 cents per share). Dividend As communicated in FY 2023, cash dividends have been suspended, with no cash dividend being declared in the current period. Company outlook The simplified group is focused on two priorities. The first is profitability over the short-to-medium term. The second is sustainable high-quality growth over the long term. Operational performance during the period was strong, particularly for Nutun South Africa. Earnings were however adversely affected by Rand strength and accelerated amortisation driven by forward looking macro-economic assumptions including an elevated interest rate forecast relative to our expectations. Balance sheet and liquidity The group's funding covenants are comfortably complied with and have approximately R0.8 billion in unutilised facilities as 31 March 2026. Nutun South Africa The business continues to streamline its operations, simplify its client approach and optimise its collections framework and associated technology infrastructure. It has been able to invest in PBD and RTC portfolios at healthy returns during the period. The ongoing acquisition of PBD and RTC portfolios on healthy commercial terms, combined with the acceleration of amortisation of older books, continues to improve the embedded discount rate within the portfolio which will enable higher profitability in future years. The improvement in the macro environment however remains uncertain. The outlook remains positive, with confidence that the business will continue to build on the strong collection performance trend and achieve its book buying objectives over the medium term, supported by rigorous credit and risk mitigation policies performed throughout the valuation and acquisition processes. The demonstrable, albeit early-stage, success that the business has seen from the rollout of its Agentic AI solutions, which cover both interactive voice engagement and call insight analytics across its PBD portfolio and which leverage off a sizable data repository relating to consumer payment behaviour and health, will enable the business to accelerate the use of the proven technology into the remainder of its collection universe further enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness and profitability of its architecture. Nutun International While the business grew its billable seats during the period, the Rand strength exerted significant pressure on margins, the AI impact on contact centers started to drive down some inbound customer demand, and the current geopolitical environment continues to drive foreign exchange volatility. The BPO market remains highly competitive globally and although the majority of growth during the period came from existing client mandates, we have onboarded new strategic clients across the financial services and technology sectors. Operational service delivery, driving efficiencies and demonstrating practical innovation remains a key driver of client acquisition and retention. Nutun International continues to focus on diversification of its services to handle more complex matters, specifically focusing on providing end-to-end services in the recoveries space, benefitting from the Nutun South Africa experience and technology. Geographically, the group is investing for growth in the United Kingdom and United States. Short and medium term risks include the continued Rand strength exerting pressure on margins and uncertainty regarding the future of the Department of Trade and Industry incentives, which support the BPO industry. We have used the learnings from our South African business and commenced an AI and automation strategy across our operational platforms, which will yield measurable improvements in workforce productivity and cost efficiency. Through the deployment of AI-enabled tools in quality assurance, workforce management, people orchestration and certain customer facing functions, we are reducing our payroll-to-revenue ratio while simultaneously improving the proportion of billable advisors relative to non-billable support headcount. These structural efficiencies are expected to deliver sustained reductions in operating costs, including lower technology subscription expenditure, reduced physical infrastructure requirements, and an improved cost-to-serve per transaction. Management is confident that the progressive integration of AI into our service delivery model will enhance operating margins and strengthen our competitive positioning as a technology-led BPO partner of choice. Technology and AI The early but tangible benefits that AI can have on the group, as referred to above in both Nutun South Africa and Nutun International, are evident and investment will continue in this area.

Nutun informed shareholders that, following a request-for-proposal process, the Audit and Risk Committee has recommended and the board approved the appointment of BDO South Africa Incorporated ('BDO') as the new external auditor for the year ending 30 September 2026, with Garron Chaitowitz as audit partner. The change, effective from 5 June 2026, is due to commercial reasons. Shareholders will be asked to approve this appointment at the 2027 AGM.

Ruben Moggee, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Nutun International division since November 2024, will step down from this role, and as co-Chief Executive Officer of Nutun, with effect from 30 September 2026. Ruben will remain on the board of Nutun and will transition from an executive to a non-executive director. With effect from 1 October 2026, Hans Zachar will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Nutun International and co-Chief Executive Officer of Nutun. Hans will also be appointed as an executive director of the company with effect from the same date. With effect from 30 September 2026, Roberto Rossi will step down as a non-executive director of the company.

Nutun Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nutun Ltd. price today in rands is R0.87, and the latest data points still leave traders weighing the price forecast against the chart pattern and historical graph. The share code NTU sits in a low-cost bracket for buy or sell decisions, with dividend considerations muted because there is no current payout on offer and preference shares are not the main driver here. For anyone asking how to buy for sale shares on the JSE, an online trading account supports quicker trading, while the broader trading account setup should focus on cost control, share data, growth signals, and any fresh prediction from the market.

Nutun Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Nutun Ltd. (NTU) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Business Services Current Price 0.87 Market Capitalization 682.35m P/E Ratio -3.82 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 25 000 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:08:07

Nutun Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.87, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap 682.35m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -3.82, suggesting potential undervaluation on a loss-making basis Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility moderate, given the flat recent price change and light-to-mid volume profile

Nutun Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: A clean break above near-term resistance would need stronger turnover than the current 25 000 volume and sustained follow-through above R0.87. With the P/E still negative, any upside would likely depend on improving earnings visibility and steadier JSE sentiment toward South African financial services shares.

Bearish Outlook: If momentum fades and the share slips below the recent flat close, traders may see limited support from fundamentals until sentiment improves. A lack of dividend yield and the negative earnings profile can keep pressure on the price when market risk appetite weakens.

FAQ on Nutun Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nutun Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nutun Ltd. shares represent an equity interest in Nutun Ltd. on the JSE. At R0.87, the pricing suggests a small-cap market presence with 682.35m market capitalisation, no dividend yield, and a negative P/E of -3.82.

Q2: How can I buy Nutun Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Nutun Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed trading account by searching for ticker NTU. With the current price at R0.87 and volume at 25 000, investors can place purchase orders through an approved online platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Nutun Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Nutun Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R0.87, recent price change of 0, trading volume of 25 000, and the negative P/E of -3.82. Market cap at 682.35m also shapes liquidity and sentiment.

Q4: Does Nutun Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live share data, Nutun Ltd. does not currently show a dividend yield, so there is no visible dividend return in the dataset. The share is instead being tracked mainly for price movement, valuation, and trading activity.

Q5: How can I track my Nutun Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Nutun Ltd. shares by monitoring ticker NTU, the live price of R0.87, volume of 25 000, and market cap of 682.35m. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as – in the current data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nutun Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Nutun Ltd. share price is being shaped by the flat recent move of 0, the R0.87 price per share, and the negative P/E ratio of -3.82. Volume at 25 000 suggests only moderate trading interest today.

Q7: Is Nutun Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: For value-oriented investors, Nutun Ltd. may merit watchlist attention because the price is R0.87 and the P/E is -3.82. Still, the lack of dividend yield and small market cap mean any buy decision should stay data-led.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nutun Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, a cautious approach seems reasonable. The share is unchanged at R0.87, volume is 25 000, and the negative P/E suggests the market is still pricing in weaker earnings rather than clear momentum.

Q9: How much does one Nutun Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Nutun Ltd. share costs R0.87 today. That price per share sits alongside a 682.35m market cap, a P/E ratio of -3.82, and no listed dividend yield, making it a low-ticket JSE share.

Q10: How to sell Nutun Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Nutun Ltd. shares, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order for ticker NTU. With the current price at R0.87 and live volume at 25 000, execution depends on available buyers at the time.

How to Buy Nutun Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account protection.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for NTU and place your purchase order.

Nutun Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nutun Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.87 and SELL if the price slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.