Nutun Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Nutun Ltd. price today in rands is R0.87, and the latest data points still leave traders weighing the price forecast against the chart pattern and historical graph. The share code NTU sits in a low-cost bracket for buy or sell decisions, with dividend considerations muted because there is no current payout on offer and preference shares are not the main driver here. For anyone asking how to buy for sale shares on the JSE, an online trading account supports quicker trading, while the broader trading account setup should focus on cost control, share data, growth signals, and any fresh prediction from the market.
Nutun Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Nutun Ltd. (NTU)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financial Services / Business Services
|Current Price
|0.87
|Market Capitalization
|682.35m
|P/E Ratio
|-3.82
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|25 000
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:08:07
Nutun Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|0.87, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close
|Market Cap
|682.35m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-3.82, suggesting potential undervaluation on a loss-making basis
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|moderate, given the flat recent price change and light-to-mid volume profile
Nutun Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish Outlook: A clean break above near-term resistance would need stronger turnover than the current 25 000 volume and sustained follow-through above R0.87. With the P/E still negative, any upside would likely depend on improving earnings visibility and steadier JSE sentiment toward South African financial services shares.
Bearish Outlook: If momentum fades and the share slips below the recent flat close, traders may see limited support from fundamentals until sentiment improves. A lack of dividend yield and the negative earnings profile can keep pressure on the price when market risk appetite weakens.
FAQ on Nutun Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Nutun Ltd. shares?
Answer: Nutun Ltd. shares represent an equity interest in Nutun Ltd. on the JSE. At R0.87, the pricing suggests a small-cap market presence with 682.35m market capitalisation, no dividend yield, and a negative P/E of -3.82.
Q2: How can I buy Nutun Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Nutun Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed trading account by searching for ticker NTU. With the current price at R0.87 and volume at 25 000, investors can place purchase orders through an approved online platform.
Q3: What affects the price of Nutun Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Nutun Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R0.87, recent price change of 0, trading volume of 25 000, and the negative P/E of -3.82. Market cap at 682.35m also shapes liquidity and sentiment.
Q4: Does Nutun Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live share data, Nutun Ltd. does not currently show a dividend yield, so there is no visible dividend return in the dataset. The share is instead being tracked mainly for price movement, valuation, and trading activity.
Q5: How can I track my Nutun Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Nutun Ltd. shares by monitoring ticker NTU, the live price of R0.87, volume of 25 000, and market cap of 682.35m. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as – in the current data.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Nutun Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Nutun Ltd. share price is being shaped by the flat recent move of 0, the R0.87 price per share, and the negative P/E ratio of -3.82. Volume at 25 000 suggests only moderate trading interest today.
Q7: Is Nutun Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: For value-oriented investors, Nutun Ltd. may merit watchlist attention because the price is R0.87 and the P/E is -3.82. Still, the lack of dividend yield and small market cap mean any buy decision should stay data-led.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nutun Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, a cautious approach seems reasonable. The share is unchanged at R0.87, volume is 25 000, and the negative P/E suggests the market is still pricing in weaker earnings rather than clear momentum.
Q9: How much does one Nutun Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Nutun Ltd. share costs R0.87 today. That price per share sits alongside a 682.35m market cap, a P/E ratio of -3.82, and no listed dividend yield, making it a low-ticket JSE share.
Q10: How to sell Nutun Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Nutun Ltd. shares, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order for ticker NTU. With the current price at R0.87 and live volume at 25 000, execution depends on available buyers at the time.
How to Buy Nutun Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a trading account with a regulated JSE broker.
Verify your account using email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account protection.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Search for NTU and place your purchase order.
Nutun Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Nutun Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.87 and SELL if the price slips BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.