Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nu-World Holdings Ltd. price forecast looks measured rather than aggressive, with charts and the historical graph pointing to steady growth instead of a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R27.51, the share’s buy or sell case may appeal to value-focused investors comparing for sale opportunities, dividend payout potential, and preference shares income. The share code NWL remains easy to follow online through a trading account, where cost, data, and trading conditions can guide how to buy, whether the current price is right for a purchase, and whether the latest trading setup supports a cautious prediction on the JSE.

Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Nu-World Holdings Ltd. (NWL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Consumer Goods Current Price 27.51 Market Capitalization 599.55m P/E Ratio 6.19 Dividend Yield 5.40% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R27.51, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 599.55m — small market presence P/E Ratio 6.19 — suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.40% — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup appears neutral to mildly constructive. A stable price at R27.51, combined with a modest P/E of 6.19 and a 5.40% dividend yield, suggests investors are paying for earnings support and income rather than high growth. If volume improves and the share holds above current levels, the trend can stay firm; without that, range-bound trade is more likely.

Bullish bias would need confirmation from stronger trading interest and a clean move above near-term resistance. Bearish pressure would likely come from softer consumer demand, margin compression, or weaker sentiment on the JSE. For now, the data supports a cautious watchlist approach rather than an aggressive momentum call.

FAQ on Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nu-World Holdings Ltd. SHARES are JSE-listed equity interest in Nu-World Holdings Ltd. The current price per share is R27.51, with a market cap of 599.55m, a P/E ratio of 6.19, and a dividend yield of 5.40% according to the live data provided.

Q2: How can I buy Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Nu-World Holdings Ltd. SHARES, use a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved broker. The live price per share is R27.51. Based on the provided data, investors should check the share code NWL, review the cost, and place a purchase order online.

Q3: What affects the price of Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings multiples, dividend yield, market sentiment, and trading activity. For Nu-World Holdings Ltd., the P/E ratio is 6.19, the market cap is 599.55m, and the recent price change is 0, which together suggest a stable setup around R27.51.

Q4: Does Nu-World Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 5.40%, which indicates the company does pay dividends. At a current price of R27.51 per share, that yield may appeal to investors seeking income, although the exact payout schedule is not included in the supplied data.

Q5: How can I track my Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Nu-World Holdings Ltd. SHARES through your trading account, broker platform, or JSE watchlist using share code NWL. The key live references are the price per share of R27.51, dividend yield of 5.40%, market cap of 599.55m, and recent price change of 0.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nu-World Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main live factors are the flat recent price change of 0, a P/E ratio of 6.19, and a dividend yield of 5.40%. With a current price of R27.51 and a market cap of 599.55m, valuation and income attributes are central to price behaviour.

Q7: Is Nu-World Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The live numbers make a selective buy case possible. A price per share of R27.51, P/E of 6.19, and dividend yield of 5.40% point to value and income appeal. Still, the recent price change of 0 suggests the setup is stable, not explosive.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious purchase rather than a rushed trade. The share is at R27.51, unchanged on the latest reading, with a 5.40% dividend yield and 6.19 P/E. That combination may suit patient investors who want income and valuation support.

Q9: How much does one Nu-World Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Nu-World Holdings Ltd. share costs R27.51 based on the live price provided. The current price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the market cap of 599.55m, P/E of 6.19, and dividend yield of 5.40% frame the valuation.

Q10: How to sell Nu-World Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Nu-World Holdings Ltd. SHARES, log into your trading account, search for NWL on the JSE platform, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The live reference price today is R27.51, with recent price change at 0 and volume not provided.

How to Buy Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for extra security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for NWL on the JSE and enter the trade.

Review the price per share and confirm the purchase.

Nu-World Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nu-World Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R27.51 and the low-volume, flat-price profile persists. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.