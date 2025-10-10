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Newpark REIT Ltd. JSE: NRL
R4.70 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
4.70
Prev close
4.70
Day range
4.70 - 4.70
Volume
52-wk range
4.70 – 4.70
Market cap
470.00m
P/E Ratio
9.35
EPS (ZARc)
50.28
Dividend Yield
10.65%
DPS (ZARc)
50 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap470.00m
EPS50.28
P/E ratio9.35
Div. yield10.65%
DPS 50 (cps)
Issued shares100.00m
52-week range
R 4.70 R 4.70
R4.70
Price overview
Open4.70
Previous close4.70
Day range4.70 - 4.70
Volume
52-week range4.70 – 4.70
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio9.35
EPS50.28
Dividend 50 (cps)
Dividend yield10.65%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 10 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.26 ZAR
    Decl 10 Oct 2025, LDT 28 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.26 ZAR
    Decl 10 Oct 2025, Pay 3 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 15 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.240655 ZAR
    Decl 15 May 2026, LDT 2 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.240655 ZAR
    Decl 15 May 2026, Pay 8 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 9 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.26 ZAR
    Decl 10 Oct 2026, LDT 28 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.26 ZAR
    Decl 10 Oct 2026, Pay 3 Nov 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 14 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.240655 ZAR
    Decl 15 May 2027, LDT 2 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.240655 ZAR
    Decl 15 May 2027, Pay 8 Jun 2027
  • 15 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 129.40 132.80
Attributable Income 87.40 36.10
Market Cap (ZARm) 480 480
EPS (ZARc) 87.38 36.14
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 50.28 42.35
DPS (ZARc) 50.07 78.37
Latest SENS announcements
  • Newpark - renewal of cautionary
    2026-08-27 08:32:30
    The Company continues to negotiate the terms of a shareholder promoted proposal which, if implemented, may present an opportunity for shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares in the Company. Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company’s securities until a full terms announcement is released on SENS.
  • Newpark - changes to the board of directors
    2026-08-18 10:49:31
    Newpark Resources Ltd. has appointed Brian Azizollahoff as an independent non-executive director, effective 14 August 2026.
  • Newpark - results of annual general meeting
    2026-07-15 15:17:45
    Shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 15 July 2026, with 97.31% of the 100 000 001 shares voting. Key approvals included re-elections of directors S Shaw-Taylor, T S Sishuba, A F Benatar, and A J Wilson, as well as re-appointments of committee members and auditors. Shareholders also granted authority for share issues, buybacks, and financial assistance to related parties. Additionally, they endorsed the company's remuneration policy and fees, with all resolutions passing unanimously or near-unanimously.
  • Newpark - renewal of cautionary announcement
    2026-07-15 08:39:28
    The Company continues to negotiate the terms of a shareholder promoted proposal which, if implemented, may present an opportunity for shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares in the Company. Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full terms announcement is released on SENS.
  • Newpark - renewal of cautionary announcement
    2026-06-02 09:04:12
    Newpark renewed its cautionary announcement, indicating ongoing negotiations regarding a shareholder-promoted proposal that could allow shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading the company's securities until a full update is provided.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHBCAP (SHC) R 32.06 -0.4%
GROWPNT (GRT) R 16.56 +1.1%
REDEFINE (RDF) R 6.17 +0.82%
SIRIUS (SRE) R 21.53 +2.92%
ATTACQ (ATT) R 16.65 +0.91%
NEWPARK (NRL) R 4.70 +0%

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Newpark REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Newpark REIT Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with the dividend profile, charts and historical graph pointing to measured growth rather than a momentum surge. At a price today in rands of R4.7, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can review the for sale opportunity against the cost of entry, while preference shares investors still focus on payout discipline. For anyone checking how to buy on an online trading platform, the JSE share code, trading account setup, share code details, and live data support a practical trading decision, with the graph and prediction suggesting steady rather than aggressive price movement.

Newpark REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerNewpark REIT Ltd. (NRL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / REIT
Current PriceR4.70
Market CapitalizationR470.00m
P/E Ratio9.35
Dividend Yield10.65%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Newpark REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR4.70, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR470.00m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio9.35, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield10.65%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

Newpark REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook appears limited unless the share can build on the current R4.70 level with stronger turnover. The low reported price change and modest valuation leave room for stability, but the absence of live volume means traders should treat any breakout view cautiously and watch the next price per share move closely.

FAQ on Newpark REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: Newpark REIT Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity units in the REIT sector. With a current price of R4.70 and a market cap of R470.00m, the stock sits in the small-cap space and offers income-oriented exposure through its 10.65% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy NRL through a JSE-registered broker or an online trading account. Open and fund the account, search for the share code NRL, then place a purchase order at or near the current price of R4.70, depending on your strategy.

Q3: What affects the price of Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of NRL is influenced by sector sentiment, earnings quality, dividend expectations, market cap size, and trading volume. Today’s data show a flat move at R4.70, so any change is likely to come from fresh buying, selling, or valuation rerating.

Q4: Does Newpark REIT Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.65%, which indicates Newpark REIT Ltd. does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield can be a major attraction, especially when the price per share stays steady at R4.70.

Q5: How can I track my Newpark REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track NRL through your trading account or broker platform by monitoring the price today in rands, dividend updates, and portfolio reports. With the share trading flat at R4.70 and a P/E of 9.35, it’s easy to measure performance against income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Newpark REIT Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the current R4.70 price, zero recent change, the 9.35 P/E ratio, and the 10.65% dividend yield. With no live volume provided, traders should focus on valuation, sector appetite, and any shift in REIT demand.

Q7: Is Newpark REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, NRL may suit investors seeking income rather than rapid capital gains. The R4.70 price, low P/E of 9.35, and 10.65% dividend yield support a value case, but the small market cap means liquidity may be thinner.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Newpark REIT Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on your goal. At R4.70, the share offers a high yield and a modest valuation, but the flat move and unavailable live volume suggest patience may suit cautious traders better. Income investors may still see the price as acceptable.

Q9: How much does one Newpark REIT Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Newpark REIT Ltd. share costs R4.70 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, which makes it easier for investors to compare entry cost against the 10.65% dividend yield and the 9.35 P/E ratio.

Q10: How to sell Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell NRL, log into your trading account, locate the share code, and place a sell order through your broker. At R4.70, with no recent price change reported, traders may choose to sell into strength or hold for income.

How to Buy Newpark REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Newpark REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Newpark REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Newpark REIT Shares
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