Newpark renewed its cautionary announcement, indicating ongoing negotiations regarding a shareholder-promoted proposal that could allow shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading the company's securities until a full update is provided.

The Company continues to negotiate the terms of a shareholder promoted proposal which, if implemented, may present an opportunity for shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares in the Company. Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full terms announcement is released on SENS.

Shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 15 July 2026, with 97.31% of the 100 000 001 shares voting. Key approvals included re-elections of directors S Shaw-Taylor, T S Sishuba, A F Benatar, and A J Wilson, as well as re-appointments of committee members and auditors. Shareholders also granted authority for share issues, buybacks, and financial assistance to related parties. Additionally, they endorsed the company's remuneration policy and fees, with all resolutions passing unanimously or near-unanimously.

The Company continues to negotiate the terms of a shareholder promoted proposal which, if implemented, may present an opportunity for shareholders to monetise some or all of their shares in the Company. Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company’s securities until a full terms announcement is released on SENS.

Newpark REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Newpark REIT Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with the dividend profile, charts and historical graph pointing to measured growth rather than a momentum surge. At a price today in rands of R4.7, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can review the for sale opportunity against the cost of entry, while preference shares investors still focus on payout discipline. For anyone checking how to buy on an online trading platform, the JSE share code, trading account setup, share code details, and live data support a practical trading decision, with the graph and prediction suggesting steady rather than aggressive price movement.

Newpark REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Newpark REIT Ltd. (NRL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / REIT Current Price R4.70 Market Capitalization R470.00m P/E Ratio 9.35 Dividend Yield 10.65% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Newpark REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R4.70, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R470.00m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 9.35, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 10.65%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Newpark REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook appears limited unless the share can build on the current R4.70 level with stronger turnover. The low reported price change and modest valuation leave room for stability, but the absence of live volume means traders should treat any breakout view cautiously and watch the next price per share move closely.

FAQ on Newpark REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: Newpark REIT Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity units in the REIT sector. With a current price of R4.70 and a market cap of R470.00m, the stock sits in the small-cap space and offers income-oriented exposure through its 10.65% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy NRL through a JSE-registered broker or an online trading account. Open and fund the account, search for the share code NRL, then place a purchase order at or near the current price of R4.70, depending on your strategy.

Q3: What affects the price of Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of NRL is influenced by sector sentiment, earnings quality, dividend expectations, market cap size, and trading volume. Today’s data show a flat move at R4.70, so any change is likely to come from fresh buying, selling, or valuation rerating.

Q4: Does Newpark REIT Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.65%, which indicates Newpark REIT Ltd. does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield can be a major attraction, especially when the price per share stays steady at R4.70.

Q5: How can I track my Newpark REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NRL through your trading account or broker platform by monitoring the price today in rands, dividend updates, and portfolio reports. With the share trading flat at R4.70 and a P/E of 9.35, it’s easy to measure performance against income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Newpark REIT Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current R4.70 price, zero recent change, the 9.35 P/E ratio, and the 10.65% dividend yield. With no live volume provided, traders should focus on valuation, sector appetite, and any shift in REIT demand.

Q7: Is Newpark REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, NRL may suit investors seeking income rather than rapid capital gains. The R4.70 price, low P/E of 9.35, and 10.65% dividend yield support a value case, but the small market cap means liquidity may be thinner.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Newpark REIT Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your goal. At R4.70, the share offers a high yield and a modest valuation, but the flat move and unavailable live volume suggest patience may suit cautious traders better. Income investors may still see the price as acceptable.

Q9: How much does one Newpark REIT Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Newpark REIT Ltd. share costs R4.70 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, which makes it easier for investors to compare entry cost against the 10.65% dividend yield and the 9.35 P/E ratio.

Q10: How to sell Newpark REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell NRL, log into your trading account, locate the share code, and place a sell order through your broker. At R4.70, with no recent price change reported, traders may choose to sell into strength or hold for income.

How to Buy Newpark REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Newpark REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Newpark REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.