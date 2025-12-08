The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The following cumulative preference share dividends ('preference dividends') have been declared: 6.5% cumulative preference shares – dividend number 115 A dividend at the rate of 6.5% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2026 (2025: 6.5 cents) payable on Monday, 3 August 2026 to preference shareholders recorded as such in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 31 July 2026. 6% cumulative preference shares – dividend number 115 A dividend at the rate of 6% per annum in respect of the six months ending 31 July 2026 (2025: 6.0 cents) payable on Monday, 3 August 2026 to preference shareholders recorded as such on the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 31 July 2026.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Nampak Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nampak Ltd. price forecast remains tightly linked to the latest charts and historical graph readings, with data pointing to cautious growth expectations rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in rands is R452 per share, so traders weighing a buy or sell decision can compare the for sale setup against the cost of entry, any dividend payout, and even preference shares structures. If you are checking how to buy on the JSE using share code NPK, an online trading account and a proper trading account make the process straightforward for purchase decisions, especially when the share is trading near current data levels.

Nampak Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Nampak Ltd. (NPK) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Goods / Packaging Current Price 452 Market Capitalization 3.87bn P/E Ratio 5.56 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 Recent Price Change -1.09 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:17:19

Nampak Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 452, reflecting a -1.09 move from the previous close Market Cap 3.87bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 5.56, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, attractive for income-focused investors in limited cases Volatility Low to moderate volatility based on the latest price move and thin volume

Nampak Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautious. With trading volume at just 1 and the share off 1.09 on the latest update, momentum is not strong enough to support a confident breakout call. Any bullish shift would need firmer turnover and steadier price action above recent levels.

A bearish tone would persist if low liquidity continues to cap participation. For now, the technical picture is best treated as range-bound, with investors prioritising price confirmation rather than chasing movement.

FAQ on Nampak Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nampak Ltd. shares are ordinary equity units listed on the JSE under NPK. Based on today’s live data, they trade at R452, with a market cap of 3.87bn and a P/E ratio of 5.56, showing a mid-sized industrial profile.

Q2: How can I buy Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Nampak Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved online trading account and search for NPK. The live price per share is R452. After funding your account, you can place a purchase order or trade the share through your platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly affected by trading volume, market sentiment, valuation, and company-specific performance. Today’s figures show a price of R452, a move of -1.09, and volume of 1, which suggests very thin participation can matter.

Q4: Does Nampak Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live dividend yield is shown as –, so there is no current yield displayed in today’s data. That means income investors should not assume a regular dividend payout from the available information. The reported price today remains R452.

Q5: How can I track my Nampak Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NPK through your trading account by monitoring the live price, volume, and dividend field on your platform. Today’s data shows a share price of R452, a market cap of 3.87bn, and a dividend yield marked –.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nampak Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible today are the modest P/E ratio of 5.56, the market cap of 3.87bn, the negative change of -1.09, and extremely low trading volume of 1. Those inputs point to a lightly traded share reacting quickly to small orders.

Q7: Is Nampak Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On today’s numbers, Nampak Ltd. may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 5.56 and the market cap is 3.87bn. However, the lack of dividend yield and very low volume mean liquidity risk remains important.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nampak Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not give a strong momentum signal. The price is R452, the recent change is -1.09, and volume is only 1. That makes a buy decision more suitable for patient investors than for short-term traders seeking active movement.

Q9: How much does one Nampak Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Nampak Ltd. share costs R452 today on the JSE. That is the live price per share reflected in the data, alongside a market capitalisation of 3.87bn and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

Q10: How to sell Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell NPK shares, log into your trading account, select the position, and place a sell order at your preferred price. Today’s price is R452, so sellers should compare that level with the latest change of -1.09 and thin volume before acting.

How to Buy Nampak Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Nampak Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nampak Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.