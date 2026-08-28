Nampak Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nampak Ltd. share price today in rands is R1.31, and the live data keeps the price forecast cautious rather than aggressive. The dividend profile, charts and graph point to a value-driven setup, while the share code NPP1 remains one to watch for buy or sell decisions. For sale interest can be assessed against the payout on preference shares and the ordinary dividend, with the current cost still modest. Investors checking how to buy on the JSE can compare data, growth signals and prediction tools online before trading through a funded trading account.

Nampak Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Nampak Ltd. (NPP1) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Goods / Packaging Current Price 1.31 Market Capitalization 131 000.00 P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 9.92 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0

Nampak Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1.31, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 131 000.00, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation cannot be assessed on earnings multiple Dividend Yield 9.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with no recent price change recorded

Nampak Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains limited by the absence of live volume in the supplied data and a flat recent price change of 0. With the share holding at R1.31, near-term direction is best treated as neutral-to-cautious unless turnover improves or broader packaging-sector sentiment strengthens on the JSE.

FAQ on Nampak Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nampak Ltd. shares are listed equity securities on the JSE under NPP1. Based on the live data, they trade at R1.31, carry a market capitalization of 131 000.00, and sit within the Consumer Goods / Packaging sector and industry.

Q2: How can I buy Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Nampak Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved brokerage account that supports NPP1. The current price per share is R1.31, so your trade size will depend on that cost, your account funding, and the number of shares you choose to purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Nampak Ltd. shares is influenced by market demand, trading volume, sector sentiment, and company-specific results. In the live data, the share is unchanged at R1.31 with zero recent price change, which suggests short-term momentum is currently muted.

Q4: Does Nampak Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of 9.92, which indicates income potential for holders of Nampak Ltd. shares. With the current price at R1.31 and no earnings multiple shown, investors usually focus on the yield rather than a P/E valuation signal.

Q5: How can I track my Nampak Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Nampak Ltd. shares by monitoring the JSE ticker NPP1 in your trading account and checking price per share updates around R1.31. Dividend tracking should focus on yield, corporate notices, and settlement records, especially since the current live data shows a 9.92 dividend yield.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nampak Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a flat move of 0, a small market capitalization of 131 000.00, and missing P/E data. With trading volume not provided, the market currently has limited evidence to support a strong move in either direction.

Q7: Is Nampak Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Nampak Ltd. is a good share to buy depends on your focus. At R1.31, the yield of 9.92 may appeal to income investors, but the absent P/E ratio and unchanged price mean the case is more about cautious monitoring than strong conviction.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nampak Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s live data does not show a clear momentum signal, because the price is still R1.31 and the recent change is 0. If you want to buy today, it may be best to wait for stronger trading volume or clearer confirmation from the market.

Q9: How much does one Nampak Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Nampak Ltd. share costs R1.31 in the live data provided. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the market capitalization of 131 000.00 suggests this is a small-cap JSE listing with limited immediate movement.

Q10: How to sell Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Nampak Ltd. shares, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account using the NPP1 share code. At the current price of R1.31, the execution outcome will depend on available buyers, market liquidity, and any live volume on the JSE.

How to Buy Nampak Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a JSE-supporting broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for NPP1.

Deposit fiat funds into the account.

Place your purchase order at the intended price per share.

Monitor the position and decide when to trade or sell.

Nampak Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nampak Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.