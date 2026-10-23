10 Best Forex Brokers with Multi-Asset Trading Main Banner Image

Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers Revealed. The best Forex brokers for multi-asset trading should give traders access to more than currency pairs. South African traders can use one broker to access Forex, indices, commodities, share CFDs, and crypto CFDs, although platform choice, trading costs, account currency, and regulatory structure can change which broker is most suitable.

ThinkMarkets stands out for broad platform choice, Tickmill offers competitive raw Forex pricing with ZAR as a base currency option, and IG provides the widest overall market range in this group. Each broker differs in costs, platform depth, account currency, and the legal entity serving South African clients.

Share CFDs and crypto CFDs track price movements without transferring ownership of the underlying share or cryptocurrency. Product availability can also differ according to platform, account type, and legal entity.

What is the best multi-asset Forex broker?

The best multi-asset Forex broker depends on the markets, platforms, pricing structure, and account features a trader needs. ThinkMarkets is particularly strong for platform flexibility, Tickmill suits traders prioritising raw Forex pricing, while IG stands out for access to a very broad range of global markets.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewFSC$10Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Are multi-asset Forex brokers suitable for South African traders?

Multi-asset Forex brokers can suit South African traders when the account structure, products, costs, and legal entity match their needs. Traders should verify the exact company serving their account, confirm the relevant FSCA status, and check whether shares and cryptocurrencies are CFDs or underlying assets.

10 Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers

BrokerBest ForMarketsPlatformsCost SnapshotSouth Africa Notes
ThinkMarketsPlatform flexibilityForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptoThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingViewThinkTrader spreads from 0.4 pipsFSP 49835; licensed ODP
TickmillRaw Forex pricingForex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptoMT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill TraderRaw from 0.0 pips; $3 per lot per sideFSP 49464
FXTMActive multi-market tradersForex, indices, commodities, stock CFDs, cryptoFXTM App, MT4, MT5Advantage Forex from 0.0 pips; commission appliesFSP 50320; licensed ODP
FP MarketsBroad CFD rangeForex, indices, commodities, shares, digital currenciesMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewStandard from 1.0 pips; zero commissionFSP 50926
Markets.comZAR account baseForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptoMarkets TerminalClassic from 0.7 pips; zero commissionFSP 46860; licensed ODP
ExnessFlexible account pricingForex, indices, metals, energies, stocks, cryptoExness Terminal, Exness Trade, MT5Standard from 0.2 pips; zero commissionExness ZA: FSP 51024
HFMAccount choiceForex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptoMT4, MT5, HFM platformPremium from 1.4 pips; zero commissionHF Markets SA: FSP 46632, intermediary
Plus500Proprietary platformForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptoPlus500 web and mobile platformSpread charges; other fees can applyPlus500AU: FSP 47546
AvaTradePlatform choiceForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptoWebTrader, MT4, MT5, AvaTrade appSpread included in quoted priceEntity differs across official account material
IGMarket breadthForex, indices, commodities, shares, cryptoIG platform, MT4, ProRealTimeEUR/USD minimum spread 0.6 pointsInternational account held with IG Markets (UK)

What is a Multi-Asset Forex Broker?

A multi-asset Forex broker gives traders access to Forex alongside other financial markets from the same broker relationship. Depending on the provider, this can include indices, commodities, stocks or share CFDs, cryptocurrencies or crypto CFDs, ETFs, bonds, futures CFDs, rates, and options.

Access to several asset classes can make it easier to trade different markets without opening separate accounts at multiple providers. However, product availability, pricing, account currency, platforms, and legal entities can differ, so traders should compare the exact account they intend to use.

10 Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers (2026):

  1. ThinkMarkets – Best for Platform Flexibility.
  2. Tickmill – Best for Raw Forex Pricing.
  3. FXTM – Best for Active Multi-Market Traders.
  4. FP Markets – Best for Broad CFD Choice.
  5. Markets.com – Best for a ZAR Base Currency.
  6. Exness – Best for Flexible Account Pricing.
  7. HFM – Best for Account Choice.
  8. Plus500 – Best for a Proprietary Trading Platform.
  9. AvaTrade – Best for Platform Variety.
  10. IG – Best for Market Breadth.

How We Selected the Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers

Each broker had to cover Forex, indices, commodities, shares or share CFDs, and cryptocurrency or crypto CFDs for the relevant South African offering. Market breadth alone was not enough for a broker to be included.

Our assessment prioritised five areas:

  • Required market coverage — 30%
  • Trade and account costs — 25%
  • Platform capability — 20%
  • South African regulatory and entity detail — 15%
  • Account entry terms and day-to-day usability — 10%

Awards, ratings from review websites, and promotional bonuses did not influence the selection.

1. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets – Best for platform flexibility. ThinkMarkets covers Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and crypto through ThinkTrader, while MT4 and MT5 are also available.

ThinkTrader has spreads from 0.4 pips, zero commission across thousands of instruments, and a minimum deposit of $50 or equivalent.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 49835 and a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider. Instrument availability can differ between ThinkTrader and MetaTrader accounts.

Features

FeatureThinkMarkets
Best ForPlatform flexibility
MarketsForex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, crypto
PlatformsThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView
ThinkTrader SpreadsFrom 0.4 pips
CommissionZero commission across thousands of instruments
Minimum Deposit$50 or equivalent
South African EntityTF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
FSCA NumberFSP 49835
ODP StatusLicensed ODP
Open an AccountOpen Account

ThinkMarkets

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, and TradingViewInstrument availability differs between platforms
Broad multi-asset market coverageExact product access depends on account setup
ThinkTrader spreads from 0.4 pipsMinimum advertised spread does not show total trading cost
FSCA-authorised South African entityTraders must still verify the exact account terms

Why is ThinkMarkets good for multi-asset trading?

ThinkMarkets suits multi-asset traders because it combines ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, and TradingView with Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and crypto. Its South African entity also holds FSP 49835 and an ODP licence, supporting a locally regulated account structure there today.

What are the main ThinkTrader account conditions?

ThinkTrader offers spreads from 0.4 pips, zero commission across thousands of instruments, and a minimum deposit of $50 or equivalent. Traders should still confirm instrument availability because the product range can differ between ThinkTrader and MetaTrader accounts for specific markets.

2. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill – Best for raw Forex pricing. Tickmill offers more than 600 CFDs across Forex, stock indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and ETFs.

Platform choices include MT4, MT5, TradingView, and Tickmill Trader. The Raw account has spreads from 0.0 pips, a $3 commission per lot per side, a displayed initial deposit of 100, and ZAR as a base currency option.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised under FSP 49464.

Features

FeatureTickmill
Best ForRaw Forex pricing
MarketsForex, stock indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs
Number of CFDsMore than 600
PlatformsMT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader
Raw SpreadFrom 0.0 pips
Raw Commission$3 per lot per side
Displayed Initial Deposit100
ZAR Base CurrencyAvailable
FSCA NumberFSP 49464
Open an AccountOpen Account

Tickmill

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pipsRaw account commission applies
ZAR base currency availableOther currencies can still create conversion exposure
Multiple platform choicesTotal trading cost depends on more than the minimum spread
South African FSCA authorisationMarket conditions can change live pricing

Why is Tickmill strong for raw Forex pricing?

Tickmill is strong for raw Forex pricing because its Raw account offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a $3 commission per lot per side. It also supports MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader, and ZAR as a base currency option locally.

Does Tickmill support ZAR accounts?

South African traders can use ZAR as a base currency with Tickmill, which may reduce some conversion friction between local banking and the trading account. Instrument pricing in other currencies can still create conversion exposure depending on the product traded.

3. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

FXTM – Best for active multi-market traders. FXTM provides more than 1,000 instruments across Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures CFDs, and ETFs.

The Advantage account offers Forex spreads from 0.0 pips, with Forex commission of $3.50 per lot per side. Stock CFDs require MT5. MT4 and MT5 support the Advantage account, while the FXTM App also covers several market groups.

Exinity Limited holds South African FSP 50320 and an OTC derivatives provider licence.

Features

FeatureFXTM
Best ForActive multi-market traders
MarketsForex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, crypto, futures CFDs, ETFs
Number of InstrumentsMore than 1,000
PlatformsFXTM App, MT4, MT5
Advantage Forex SpreadFrom 0.0 pips
Forex Commission$3.50 per lot per side
Stock CFDsRequire MT5
FSCA NumberFSP 50320
ODP StatusLicensed
Open an AccountOpen Account

FXTM

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
More than 1,000 instrumentsForex commission applies on Advantage
Raw Forex spreads from 0.0 pipsStock CFDs require MT5
MT4, MT5, and FXTM AppPlatform access differs by market
South African FSP and ODP licenceExact account costs require comparison

Why is FXTM suitable for active multi-market traders?

FXTM suits active multi-market traders because it provides more than 1,000 instruments across Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures CFDs, and ETFs. Its Advantage account supports raw Forex pricing through MT4 and MT5, with commission charged separately for trades.

What does FXTM charge on its Advantage account?

FXTM’s Advantage account offers Forex spreads from 0.0 pips with a $3.50 commission per lot per side. Stock CFDs require MT5, while Exinity Limited holds South African FSP 50320 and an OTC derivatives provider licence for local trading clients today.

4. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets – Best for broad CFD choice. FP Markets provides more than 10,000 CFDs across Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, and bonds.

Standard MT4 and MT5 accounts have spreads from 1.0 pips, zero commission, and a minimum deposit of AUD 100 or equivalent. Raw accounts have spreads from 0.0 pips and a $3 commission per lot each way.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 50926.

Features

FeatureFP Markets
Best ForBroad CFD choice
MarketsForex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, bonds
Number of CFDsMore than 10,000
PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
Standard SpreadFrom 1.0 pips
Standard CommissionZero
Raw SpreadFrom 0.0 pips
Raw Commission$3 per lot each way
Minimum DepositAUD 100 or equivalent
FSCA NumberFSP 50926
Open an AccountOpen Account

FP Markets

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
More than 10,000 CFDsRaw account commission applies
MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingViewStandard spreads begin higher than Raw spreads
Standard and Raw pricing choicesProduct costs vary by account
FSCA-authorised South African entityMinimum spread does not equal total trading cost

Why does FP Markets suit multi-asset CFD traders?

FP Markets offers broad CFD access with more than 10,000 instruments covering Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, and bonds. Traders can choose MT4, MT5, cTrader, or TradingView depending on their preferred execution and analysis setup for trading.

What is the difference between FP Markets Standard and Raw pricing?

The Standard account starts from 1.0 pips with zero commission, while Raw accounts start from 0.0 pips and charge $3 per lot each way. FP Markets requires AUD 100 or equivalent and holds South African FSP 50926 for local clients.

5. Markets.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC
Start Trading

Markets.com – Best for a ZAR base currency. Markets.com combines Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, cryptocurrency, bonds, and ETFs on its Classic account through Markets Terminal.

ZAR is one of the available account base currencies. Spreads begin from 0.7 pips, while the Classic account has zero commission.

Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the FSCA under licence 46860 and holds an OTC derivatives provider licence.

Features

FeatureMarkets.com
Best ForZAR base currency
MarketsForex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, crypto, bonds, ETFs
PlatformMarkets Terminal
AccountClassic
SpreadFrom 0.7 pips
CommissionZero
ZAR Base CurrencyAvailable
South African EntityMarkets South Africa (Pty) Ltd
FSCA Number46860
ODP StatusLicensed
Open an AccountOpen Account

Markets.com

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
ZAR base currency availableMarkets Terminal is the listed platform for this account structure
Broad market coverageOther-currency instruments may still create conversion exposure
Classic spreads from 0.7 pipsZero commission does not mean zero trading cost
FSCA-regulated and ODP licensedProduct terms should be checked before trading

Why is Markets.com useful for South African traders?

Markets.com is useful for South African traders who want a ZAR base currency alongside Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, cryptocurrency, bonds, and ETFs. Its Classic account uses Markets Terminal, spreads from 0.7 pips, and zero commission pricing for trades.

Is Markets.com locally regulated in South Africa?

Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the FSCA under licence 46860 and holds an OTC derivatives provider licence. This gives South African clients access to a locally regulated provider, although product terms should still be checked carefully first.

6. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Exness – Best for flexible account pricing. Exness covers CFDs on Forex, metals, energy commodities, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies through MT5, with more than 200 instruments available on that platform.

The Standard account has spreads from 0.2 pips and no commission, while Zero and Raw Spread accounts can quote spreads from 0 pips with separate commission.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider.

Features

FeatureExness
Best ForFlexible account pricing
MarketsForex, metals, energies, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies
MT5 InstrumentsMore than 200
PlatformsExness Terminal, Exness Trade, MT5
Standard SpreadFrom 0.2 pips
Standard CommissionZero
Zero/Raw SpreadFrom 0 pips
South African EntityExness ZA (Pty) Ltd
FSCA NumberFSP 51024
Open an AccountOpen Account

Exness

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Multiple pricing structuresSeparate commission applies on some accounts
Standard spreads from 0.2 pipsProduct availability depends on platform
More than 200 MT5 instrumentsExact legal entity should be confirmed before funding
South African regulatory presenceRegulatory relationships differ between entities

Why does Exness offer flexible account pricing?

Exness provides flexible pricing because its Standard account starts from 0.2 pips with no commission, while Zero and Raw Spread accounts can quote from 0 pips with separate commission. MT5 provides access to more than 200 instruments across several markets.

Which Exness entity should South African traders check?

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider. South African traders should confirm the exact entity attached to their account before funding because regulatory relationships can differ by account.

7. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

HFM – Best for account choice. HFM provides more than 500 CFD markets across Forex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy products, commodities, crypto, and ETFs.

The Premium account has spreads from 1.4 pips, no minimum initial deposit, and no commission. The Zero account has Forex spreads from 0 pips with commission.

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 46632, acts as an intermediary between South African clients and HF Markets Ltd as product supplier.

Features

FeatureHFM
Best ForAccount choice
MarketsForex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy, commodities, crypto, ETFs
Number of CFD MarketsMore than 500
PlatformsMT4, MT5, HFM platform
Premium SpreadFrom 1.4 pips
Premium Minimum DepositNo minimum initial deposit
Premium CommissionZero
Zero Account Forex SpreadFrom 0 pips with commission
South African EntityHF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd
FSCA NumberFSP 46632
Open an AccountOpen Account

HFM

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
More than 500 CFD marketsZero account commission applies
Several account structuresPremium spreads start from 1.4 pips
No initial minimum deposit on PremiumSouth African entity acts as intermediary
MT4, MT5, and HFM platformTraders must understand the product-supplier relationship

Why does HFM stand out for account choice?

HFM offers several account structures across more than 500 CFD markets, including Forex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy products, commodities, crypto, and ETFs. Its Premium account has no minimum initial deposit, no commission, and spreads from 1.4 pips for traders.

How is HFM structured for South African clients?

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 46632 and acts as an intermediary between South African clients and HF Markets Ltd, the product supplier. Traders should understand this relationship because the legal entity determines the relevant account and regulatory framework.

8. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 – Best for a proprietary platform. Plus500 specialises in CFDs through its proprietary web and mobile platform.

The product range includes Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency CFDs, subject to operator availability.

The main trading charge is the bid/ask spread, while overnight finance charges and currency conversion can apply where relevant.

Plus500AU Pty Ltd is the issuer and seller for the South African service and is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 47546.

Features

FeaturePlus500
Best ForProprietary platform
MarketsForex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, crypto CFDs
PlatformsPlus500 web and mobile platform
Main Trading CostBid/ask spread
Overnight FinanceCan apply
Currency ConversionCan apply
South African Service EntityPlus500AU Pty Ltd
FSCA NumberFSP 47546
Open an AccountOpen Account

Plus500

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Dedicated proprietary platformDoes not use the same platform structure as MetaTrader brokers
Broad CFD market coverageProduct availability is operator dependent
Web and mobile accessOvernight finance and conversion charges can apply
South African service through authorised FSPTotal cost extends beyond the quoted spread

Why does Plus500 suit traders wanting a proprietary platform?

Plus500 is built around its proprietary web and mobile platform, covering Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency CFDs where available. The main trading charge is the bid and ask spread, although overnight finance and conversion charges can apply.

Who provides the Plus500 service in South Africa?

Plus500AU Pty Ltd is the issuer and seller for the South African service and is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 47546. Traders should still check current instrument availability, account costs, and operator-specific conditions before opening positions with Plus500.

9. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade – Best for platform variety. AvaTrade covers Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs through WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and the AvaTrade app. MT5 covers hundreds of CFD markets.

The spread is incorporated into quoted buy and sell prices, while overnight premiums can apply after a position passes the specified cut-off time.

South African account documentation requires extra care. The local help centre lists account registration under AvaTrade Markets Ltd in the British Virgin Islands, while the global regulatory table also identifies Ava Capital Markets Pty under FSCA 45984.

Features

FeatureAvaTrade
Best ForPlatform variety
MarketsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs
PlatformsWebTrader, MT4, MT5, AvaTrade app
MT5 Market CoverageHundreds of CFD markets
SpreadIncluded in quoted buy and sell prices
Overnight PremiumCan apply after specified cut-off
Local Help Centre RegistrationAvaTrade Markets Ltd, British Virgin Islands
Global Regulatory TableAva Capital Markets Pty — FSCA 45984
Open an AccountOpen Account

AvaTrade

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and AvaTrade appSouth African account documentation requires careful review
Broad multi-asset CFD coverageEntity information differs across official material
Hundreds of CFD markets through MT5Overnight premiums can apply
FSCA-regulated entity identified globallyExact account entity should be verified before funding

Why does AvaTrade stand out for platform variety?

AvaTrade offers Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs through WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and the AvaTrade app. Its pricing incorporates the spread into quoted buy and sell prices, while overnight premiums can apply after the specified cut-off time for positions.

What should South African AvaTrade clients verify?

South African AvaTrade account documentation requires careful review because the local help centre lists registration under AvaTrade Markets Ltd in the British Virgin Islands, while the global regulatory table identifies Ava Capital Markets Pty under FSCA 45984 for South Africa.

10. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

IG – Best for market breadth. IG provides South African clients with a domestic account plus an international account.

The international account covers more than 17,000 markets, with more than 80 Forex pairs alongside shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, rates, and options.

EUR/USD has a minimum spread of 0.6 points.

The international account is held with IG Markets Limited in the UK, while IG Markets South Africa Limited, FSP 41393, acts as an intermediary for international accounts.

Features

FeatureIG
Best ForMarket breadth
International MarketsMore than 17,000
Forex PairsMore than 80
Other MarketsShares, indices, commodities, crypto, bonds, rates, options
PlatformsIG platform, MT4, ProRealTime
EUR/USD Minimum Spread0.6 points
International Account EntityIG Markets Limited, UK
South African IntermediaryIG Markets South Africa Limited
FSCA NumberFSP 41393
Open an AccountOpen Account

IG

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
More than 17,000 international marketsInternational account held with a UK entity
More than 80 Forex pairsSouth African intermediary structure should be understood
IG platform, MT4, and ProRealTimeCosts differ across products
Exceptional multi-market breadthTraders need to distinguish domestic and international accounts

Why does IG rank highly for market breadth?

IG stands out for market breadth because its international account gives South African clients access to more than 17,000 markets, including over 80 Forex pairs, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, rates, and options through several trading platforms available globally today.

How is the IG international account structured for South Africans?

The international account is held with IG Markets Limited in the United Kingdom, while IG Markets South Africa Limited, FSP 41393, acts as an intermediary. South African traders should understand which account they use and which legal entity applies exactly.

How to Compare Total Trading Costs

Advertised minimum spreads can look low, but the cheapest quoted entry point is not automatically the lowest total cost for a particular trading strategy. Position size, trade frequency, holding period, account currency, and instrument type can all change the final amount paid.

Check these four cost areas when comparing brokers:

  • Spread plus commission: Combine both charges where a raw account structure applies.
  • Overnight finance charge: Longer-held CFD positions can incur daily adjustments.
  • Currency conversion: Profits, losses, or charges in another currency can trigger conversion costs.
  • Other account charges: Inactivity, market data, or optional platform services can add expense.

A 0.0-pip minimum spread can still include a commission. An account with zero commission generally includes more of the trading cost within its spread. The lower-cost option ultimately depends on instrument, trade size, and frequency.

What South African Traders Should Check

South African regulation involves more than checking a broker's brand name. The legal entity attached to the account determines the regulator, client agreement, and dispute framework that apply.

A licence held by another company inside the same global broker group should not automatically be treated as proof of the exact account relationship.

South African traders should check four points:

  • Confirm the legal entity on the client agreement and licence record.
  • Verify the FSP number through the FSCA register where relevant.
  • Check whether ZAR is available as an account base currency.
  • Confirm whether shares and cryptocurrencies are CFDs or underlying assets.

FSCA authorisation does not remove market risk, and an offshore entity can still apply even when the broker group has a South African company. The FSCA provides an authorised FSP search facility that can be used to verify registration status.

A South African adult resident can transfer up to R1 million per calendar year under the single discretionary allowance without a SARS tax compliance verification result.

Up to R10 million can be transferred offshore under the foreign capital allowance, subject to a TCS PIN and an authorised dealer process.

SARB guidance also requires an Electronic Funds Transfer through the banking system for online international trading accounts and prohibits South African credit, debit, and virtual cards for funding those accounts.

Conclusion

The best multi-asset Forex broker depends on what you actually want to trade. ThinkMarkets offers broad platform choice, Tickmill and FXTM provide raw-spread structures, Markets.com offers a ZAR base currency, and IG stands out for exceptional market breadth.

No single broker is the best option for every trader. Platform choice, total trading costs, account currency, available products, and the legal entity attached to the account all matter when comparing providers.

CFDs and leveraged Forex trading involve substantial risk of loss. A large market range, strong platform, or regulatory authorisation does not remove the possibility of losing capital.

Compare your final shortlist against current fee schedules, account terms, legal entities, and demo-platform features before committing capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a multi-asset forex broker?

A multi-asset forex broker allows traders to access different financial markets through one trading account. These typically include forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Traders can explore various opportunities without opening separate accounts with multiple brokers, making portfolio management more convenient.

Which forex broker is best for multi-asset trading?

The best multi-asset forex broker depends on your trading experience, preferred markets, and budget. Brokers such as IG, Interactive Brokers, Saxo, and Pepperstone offer access to multiple asset classes. Compare regulation, trading fees, available instruments, platforms, and customer support before choosing.

Can beginners use multi-asset forex brokers?

Yes, beginners can use multi-asset forex brokers, especially those offering demo accounts, educational resources, and user-friendly platforms. Starting with a demo account helps new traders understand different markets, practise trading strategies, and learn how to manage risk before investing real money.

What assets can I trade with a multi-asset forex broker?

Multi-asset forex brokers typically offer currency pairs, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Some also provide bonds, futures, and options. Available instruments vary between brokers, and certain markets may only be accessible through CFDs rather than direct ownership of the underlying assets.

Is multi-asset trading better than forex trading alone?

Multi-asset trading offers more market opportunities and allows traders to diversify beyond currency pairs. However, trading several markets requires additional research and risk management. Forex-only trading may suit traders who prefer focusing on currencies, while multi-asset trading provides greater flexibility and broader exposure.

How much money do I need to start multi-asset trading?

The minimum deposit depends on the broker and account type. Some multi-asset brokers have no fixed minimum deposit, while others require higher starting balances. Beginners should also consider spreads, commissions, margin requirements, and potential losses before deciding how much money to invest.

Are multi-asset forex brokers safe and regulated?

Many multi-asset forex brokers operate under financial regulators such as the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. Regulation can provide important safeguards, although protections differ between jurisdictions. Always verify the broker's legal entity, regulatory licence, client fund arrangements, and applicable investor protections before depositing money.

Can I trade forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on one platform?

Yes, many multi-asset brokers allow traders to access forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies through a single platform. However, available markets depend on the broker and your location. Some offer direct investments, while others provide exposure through CFDs, which carry additional risks.

What trading platforms do multi-asset forex brokers offer?

Multi-asset forex brokers commonly provide platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView integrations, and proprietary trading software. Platform availability varies. Traders should compare charting tools, order execution, supported instruments, mobile functionality, and automated trading features before selecting a broker.

What fees do multi-asset forex brokers charge?

Multi-asset forex brokers may charge spreads, trading commissions, overnight financing fees, currency conversion costs, and inactivity fees. Some also apply deposit or withdrawal charges. Trading costs depend on the instrument and account type, making it important to review the broker's complete fee structure.

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