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Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers Revealed. The best Forex brokers for multi-asset trading should give traders access to more than currency pairs. South African traders can use one broker to access Forex, indices, commodities, share CFDs, and crypto CFDs, although platform choice, trading costs, account currency, and regulatory structure can change which broker is most suitable.

ThinkMarkets stands out for broad platform choice, Tickmill offers competitive raw Forex pricing with ZAR as a base currency option, and IG provides the widest overall market range in this group. Each broker differs in costs, platform depth, account currency, and the legal entity serving South African clients.

Share CFDs and crypto CFDs track price movements without transferring ownership of the underlying share or cryptocurrency. Product availability can also differ according to platform, account type, and legal entity.

What is the best multi-asset Forex broker?

The best multi-asset Forex broker depends on the markets, platforms, pricing structure, and account features a trader needs. ThinkMarkets is particularly strong for platform flexibility, Tickmill suits traders prioritising raw Forex pricing, while IG stands out for access to a very broad range of global markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are multi-asset Forex brokers suitable for South African traders?

Multi-asset Forex brokers can suit South African traders when the account structure, products, costs, and legal entity match their needs. Traders should verify the exact company serving their account, confirm the relevant FSCA status, and check whether shares and cryptocurrencies are CFDs or underlying assets.

10 Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers

Broker Best For Markets Platforms Cost Snapshot South Africa Notes ThinkMarkets Platform flexibility Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView ThinkTrader spreads from 0.4 pips FSP 49835; licensed ODP Tickmill Raw Forex pricing Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, crypto MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader Raw from 0.0 pips; $3 per lot per side FSP 49464 FXTM Active multi-market traders Forex, indices, commodities, stock CFDs, crypto FXTM App, MT4, MT5 Advantage Forex from 0.0 pips; commission applies FSP 50320; licensed ODP FP Markets Broad CFD range Forex, indices, commodities, shares, digital currencies MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Standard from 1.0 pips; zero commission FSP 50926 Markets.com ZAR account base Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto Markets Terminal Classic from 0.7 pips; zero commission FSP 46860; licensed ODP Exness Flexible account pricing Forex, indices, metals, energies, stocks, crypto Exness Terminal, Exness Trade, MT5 Standard from 0.2 pips; zero commission Exness ZA: FSP 51024 HFM Account choice Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, crypto MT4, MT5, HFM platform Premium from 1.4 pips; zero commission HF Markets SA: FSP 46632, intermediary Plus500 Proprietary platform Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto Plus500 web and mobile platform Spread charges; other fees can apply Plus500AU: FSP 47546 AvaTrade Platform choice Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto WebTrader, MT4, MT5, AvaTrade app Spread included in quoted price Entity differs across official account material IG Market breadth Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto IG platform, MT4, ProRealTime EUR/USD minimum spread 0.6 points International account held with IG Markets (UK)

What is a Multi-Asset Forex Broker?

A multi-asset Forex broker gives traders access to Forex alongside other financial markets from the same broker relationship. Depending on the provider, this can include indices, commodities, stocks or share CFDs, cryptocurrencies or crypto CFDs, ETFs, bonds, futures CFDs, rates, and options.

Access to several asset classes can make it easier to trade different markets without opening separate accounts at multiple providers. However, product availability, pricing, account currency, platforms, and legal entities can differ, so traders should compare the exact account they intend to use.

10 Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers (2026):

ThinkMarkets – Best for Platform Flexibility. Tickmill – Best for Raw Forex Pricing. FXTM – Best for Active Multi-Market Traders. FP Markets – Best for Broad CFD Choice. Markets.com – Best for a ZAR Base Currency. Exness – Best for Flexible Account Pricing. HFM – Best for Account Choice. Plus500 – Best for a Proprietary Trading Platform. AvaTrade – Best for Platform Variety. IG – Best for Market Breadth.

How We Selected the Best Multi-Asset Forex Brokers

Each broker had to cover Forex, indices, commodities, shares or share CFDs, and cryptocurrency or crypto CFDs for the relevant South African offering. Market breadth alone was not enough for a broker to be included.

Our assessment prioritised five areas:

Required market coverage — 30%

Trade and account costs — 25%

Platform capability — 20%

South African regulatory and entity detail — 15%

Account entry terms and day-to-day usability — 10%

Awards, ratings from review websites, and promotional bonuses did not influence the selection.

1. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets – Best for platform flexibility. ThinkMarkets covers Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and crypto through ThinkTrader, while MT4 and MT5 are also available.

ThinkTrader has spreads from 0.4 pips, zero commission across thousands of instruments, and a minimum deposit of $50 or equivalent.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 49835 and a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider. Instrument availability can differ between ThinkTrader and MetaTrader accounts.

Features

Feature ThinkMarkets Best For Platform flexibility Markets Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, crypto Platforms ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView ThinkTrader Spreads From 0.4 pips Commission Zero commission across thousands of instruments Minimum Deposit $50 or equivalent South African Entity TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd FSCA Number FSP 49835 ODP Status Licensed ODP Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, and TradingView Instrument availability differs between platforms Broad multi-asset market coverage Exact product access depends on account setup ThinkTrader spreads from 0.4 pips Minimum advertised spread does not show total trading cost FSCA-authorised South African entity Traders must still verify the exact account terms

Why is ThinkMarkets good for multi-asset trading?

ThinkMarkets suits multi-asset traders because it combines ThinkTrader, MT4, MT5, and TradingView with Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and crypto. Its South African entity also holds FSP 49835 and an ODP licence, supporting a locally regulated account structure there today.

What are the main ThinkTrader account conditions?

ThinkTrader offers spreads from 0.4 pips, zero commission across thousands of instruments, and a minimum deposit of $50 or equivalent. Traders should still confirm instrument availability because the product range can differ between ThinkTrader and MetaTrader accounts for specific markets.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill – Best for raw Forex pricing. Tickmill offers more than 600 CFDs across Forex, stock indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and ETFs.

Platform choices include MT4, MT5, TradingView, and Tickmill Trader. The Raw account has spreads from 0.0 pips, a $3 commission per lot per side, a displayed initial deposit of 100, and ZAR as a base currency option.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised under FSP 49464.

Features

Feature Tickmill Best For Raw Forex pricing Markets Forex, stock indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs Number of CFDs More than 600 Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader Raw Spread From 0.0 pips Raw Commission $3 per lot per side Displayed Initial Deposit 100 ZAR Base Currency Available FSCA Number FSP 49464 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Raw account commission applies ZAR base currency available Other currencies can still create conversion exposure Multiple platform choices Total trading cost depends on more than the minimum spread South African FSCA authorisation Market conditions can change live pricing

Why is Tickmill strong for raw Forex pricing?

Tickmill is strong for raw Forex pricing because its Raw account offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a $3 commission per lot per side. It also supports MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader, and ZAR as a base currency option locally.

Does Tickmill support ZAR accounts?

South African traders can use ZAR as a base currency with Tickmill, which may reduce some conversion friction between local banking and the trading account. Instrument pricing in other currencies can still create conversion exposure depending on the product traded.

3. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM – Best for active multi-market traders. FXTM provides more than 1,000 instruments across Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures CFDs, and ETFs.

The Advantage account offers Forex spreads from 0.0 pips, with Forex commission of $3.50 per lot per side. Stock CFDs require MT5. MT4 and MT5 support the Advantage account, while the FXTM App also covers several market groups.

Exinity Limited holds South African FSP 50320 and an OTC derivatives provider licence.

Features

Feature FXTM Best For Active multi-market traders Markets Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, crypto, futures CFDs, ETFs Number of Instruments More than 1,000 Platforms FXTM App, MT4, MT5 Advantage Forex Spread From 0.0 pips Forex Commission $3.50 per lot per side Stock CFDs Require MT5 FSCA Number FSP 50320 ODP Status Licensed Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than 1,000 instruments Forex commission applies on Advantage Raw Forex spreads from 0.0 pips Stock CFDs require MT5 MT4, MT5, and FXTM App Platform access differs by market South African FSP and ODP licence Exact account costs require comparison

Why is FXTM suitable for active multi-market traders?

FXTM suits active multi-market traders because it provides more than 1,000 instruments across Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures CFDs, and ETFs. Its Advantage account supports raw Forex pricing through MT4 and MT5, with commission charged separately for trades.

What does FXTM charge on its Advantage account?

FXTM’s Advantage account offers Forex spreads from 0.0 pips with a $3.50 commission per lot per side. Stock CFDs require MT5, while Exinity Limited holds South African FSP 50320 and an OTC derivatives provider licence for local trading clients today.

4. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets – Best for broad CFD choice. FP Markets provides more than 10,000 CFDs across Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, and bonds.

Standard MT4 and MT5 accounts have spreads from 1.0 pips, zero commission, and a minimum deposit of AUD 100 or equivalent. Raw accounts have spreads from 0.0 pips and a $3 commission per lot each way.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 50926.

Features

Feature FP Markets Best For Broad CFD choice Markets Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, bonds Number of CFDs More than 10,000 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Standard Spread From 1.0 pips Standard Commission Zero Raw Spread From 0.0 pips Raw Commission $3 per lot each way Minimum Deposit AUD 100 or equivalent FSCA Number FSP 50926 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than 10,000 CFDs Raw account commission applies MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Standard spreads begin higher than Raw spreads Standard and Raw pricing choices Product costs vary by account FSCA-authorised South African entity Minimum spread does not equal total trading cost

Why does FP Markets suit multi-asset CFD traders?

FP Markets offers broad CFD access with more than 10,000 instruments covering Forex, shares, indices, metals, commodities, digital currencies, ETFs, and bonds. Traders can choose MT4, MT5, cTrader, or TradingView depending on their preferred execution and analysis setup for trading.

What is the difference between FP Markets Standard and Raw pricing?

The Standard account starts from 1.0 pips with zero commission, while Raw accounts start from 0.0 pips and charge $3 per lot each way. FP Markets requires AUD 100 or equivalent and holds South African FSP 50926 for local clients.

5. Markets.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Start Trading

Markets.com – Best for a ZAR base currency. Markets.com combines Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, cryptocurrency, bonds, and ETFs on its Classic account through Markets Terminal.

ZAR is one of the available account base currencies. Spreads begin from 0.7 pips, while the Classic account has zero commission.

Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the FSCA under licence 46860 and holds an OTC derivatives provider licence.

Features

Feature Markets.com Best For ZAR base currency Markets Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, crypto, bonds, ETFs Platform Markets Terminal Account Classic Spread From 0.7 pips Commission Zero ZAR Base Currency Available South African Entity Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd FSCA Number 46860 ODP Status Licensed Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ZAR base currency available Markets Terminal is the listed platform for this account structure Broad market coverage Other-currency instruments may still create conversion exposure Classic spreads from 0.7 pips Zero commission does not mean zero trading cost FSCA-regulated and ODP licensed Product terms should be checked before trading

Why is Markets.com useful for South African traders?

Markets.com is useful for South African traders who want a ZAR base currency alongside Forex, metals, indices, commodities, futures, shares, cryptocurrency, bonds, and ETFs. Its Classic account uses Markets Terminal, spreads from 0.7 pips, and zero commission pricing for trades.

Is Markets.com locally regulated in South Africa?

Markets South Africa (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the FSCA under licence 46860 and holds an OTC derivatives provider licence. This gives South African clients access to a locally regulated provider, although product terms should still be checked carefully first.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness – Best for flexible account pricing. Exness covers CFDs on Forex, metals, energy commodities, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies through MT5, with more than 200 instruments available on that platform.

The Standard account has spreads from 0.2 pips and no commission, while Zero and Raw Spread accounts can quote spreads from 0 pips with separate commission.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider.

Features

Feature Exness Best For Flexible account pricing Markets Forex, metals, energies, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies MT5 Instruments More than 200 Platforms Exness Terminal, Exness Trade, MT5 Standard Spread From 0.2 pips Standard Commission Zero Zero/Raw Spread From 0 pips South African Entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd FSCA Number FSP 51024 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multiple pricing structures Separate commission applies on some accounts Standard spreads from 0.2 pips Product availability depends on platform More than 200 MT5 instruments Exact legal entity should be confirmed before funding South African regulatory presence Regulatory relationships differ between entities

Why does Exness offer flexible account pricing?

Exness provides flexible pricing because its Standard account starts from 0.2 pips with no commission, while Zero and Raw Spread accounts can quote from 0 pips with separate commission. MT5 provides access to more than 200 instruments across several markets.

Which Exness entity should South African traders check?

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd has FSCA authorisation as an OTC derivatives provider. South African traders should confirm the exact entity attached to their account before funding because regulatory relationships can differ by account.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM – Best for account choice. HFM provides more than 500 CFD markets across Forex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy products, commodities, crypto, and ETFs.

The Premium account has spreads from 1.4 pips, no minimum initial deposit, and no commission. The Zero account has Forex spreads from 0 pips with commission.

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 46632, acts as an intermediary between South African clients and HF Markets Ltd as product supplier.

Features

Feature HFM Best For Account choice Markets Forex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy, commodities, crypto, ETFs Number of CFD Markets More than 500 Platforms MT4, MT5, HFM platform Premium Spread From 1.4 pips Premium Minimum Deposit No minimum initial deposit Premium Commission Zero Zero Account Forex Spread From 0 pips with commission South African Entity HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA Number FSP 46632 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than 500 CFD markets Zero account commission applies Several account structures Premium spreads start from 1.4 pips No initial minimum deposit on Premium South African entity acts as intermediary MT4, MT5, and HFM platform Traders must understand the product-supplier relationship

Why does HFM stand out for account choice?

HFM offers several account structures across more than 500 CFD markets, including Forex, metals, stocks, bonds, indices, energy products, commodities, crypto, and ETFs. Its Premium account has no minimum initial deposit, no commission, and spreads from 1.4 pips for traders.

How is HFM structured for South African clients?

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 46632 and acts as an intermediary between South African clients and HF Markets Ltd, the product supplier. Traders should understand this relationship because the legal entity determines the relevant account and regulatory framework.

8. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 – Best for a proprietary platform. Plus500 specialises in CFDs through its proprietary web and mobile platform.

The product range includes Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency CFDs, subject to operator availability.

The main trading charge is the bid/ask spread, while overnight finance charges and currency conversion can apply where relevant.

Plus500AU Pty Ltd is the issuer and seller for the South African service and is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 47546.

Features

Feature Plus500 Best For Proprietary platform Markets Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, crypto CFDs Platforms Plus500 web and mobile platform Main Trading Cost Bid/ask spread Overnight Finance Can apply Currency Conversion Can apply South African Service Entity Plus500AU Pty Ltd FSCA Number FSP 47546 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Dedicated proprietary platform Does not use the same platform structure as MetaTrader brokers Broad CFD market coverage Product availability is operator dependent Web and mobile access Overnight finance and conversion charges can apply South African service through authorised FSP Total cost extends beyond the quoted spread

Why does Plus500 suit traders wanting a proprietary platform?

Plus500 is built around its proprietary web and mobile platform, covering Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency CFDs where available. The main trading charge is the bid and ask spread, although overnight finance and conversion charges can apply.

Who provides the Plus500 service in South Africa?

Plus500AU Pty Ltd is the issuer and seller for the South African service and is an authorised financial services provider under FSP 47546. Traders should still check current instrument availability, account costs, and operator-specific conditions before opening positions with Plus500.

9. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade – Best for platform variety. AvaTrade covers Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs through WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and the AvaTrade app. MT5 covers hundreds of CFD markets.

The spread is incorporated into quoted buy and sell prices, while overnight premiums can apply after a position passes the specified cut-off time.

South African account documentation requires extra care. The local help centre lists account registration under AvaTrade Markets Ltd in the British Virgin Islands, while the global regulatory table also identifies Ava Capital Markets Pty under FSCA 45984.

Features

Feature AvaTrade Best For Platform variety Markets Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs Platforms WebTrader, MT4, MT5, AvaTrade app MT5 Market Coverage Hundreds of CFD markets Spread Included in quoted buy and sell prices Overnight Premium Can apply after specified cut-off Local Help Centre Registration AvaTrade Markets Ltd, British Virgin Islands Global Regulatory Table Ava Capital Markets Pty — FSCA 45984 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and AvaTrade app South African account documentation requires careful review Broad multi-asset CFD coverage Entity information differs across official material Hundreds of CFD markets through MT5 Overnight premiums can apply FSCA-regulated entity identified globally Exact account entity should be verified before funding

Why does AvaTrade stand out for platform variety?

AvaTrade offers Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs through WebTrader, MT4, MT5, and the AvaTrade app. Its pricing incorporates the spread into quoted buy and sell prices, while overnight premiums can apply after the specified cut-off time for positions.

What should South African AvaTrade clients verify?

South African AvaTrade account documentation requires careful review because the local help centre lists registration under AvaTrade Markets Ltd in the British Virgin Islands, while the global regulatory table identifies Ava Capital Markets Pty under FSCA 45984 for South Africa.

10. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG – Best for market breadth. IG provides South African clients with a domestic account plus an international account.

The international account covers more than 17,000 markets, with more than 80 Forex pairs alongside shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, rates, and options.

EUR/USD has a minimum spread of 0.6 points.

The international account is held with IG Markets Limited in the UK, while IG Markets South Africa Limited, FSP 41393, acts as an intermediary for international accounts.

Features

Feature IG Best For Market breadth International Markets More than 17,000 Forex Pairs More than 80 Other Markets Shares, indices, commodities, crypto, bonds, rates, options Platforms IG platform, MT4, ProRealTime EUR/USD Minimum Spread 0.6 points International Account Entity IG Markets Limited, UK South African Intermediary IG Markets South Africa Limited FSCA Number FSP 41393 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons More than 17,000 international markets International account held with a UK entity More than 80 Forex pairs South African intermediary structure should be understood IG platform, MT4, and ProRealTime Costs differ across products Exceptional multi-market breadth Traders need to distinguish domestic and international accounts

Why does IG rank highly for market breadth?

IG stands out for market breadth because its international account gives South African clients access to more than 17,000 markets, including over 80 Forex pairs, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, rates, and options through several trading platforms available globally today.

How is the IG international account structured for South Africans?

The international account is held with IG Markets Limited in the United Kingdom, while IG Markets South Africa Limited, FSP 41393, acts as an intermediary. South African traders should understand which account they use and which legal entity applies exactly.

How to Compare Total Trading Costs

Advertised minimum spreads can look low, but the cheapest quoted entry point is not automatically the lowest total cost for a particular trading strategy. Position size, trade frequency, holding period, account currency, and instrument type can all change the final amount paid.

Check these four cost areas when comparing brokers:

Spread plus commission: Combine both charges where a raw account structure applies.

Combine both charges where a raw account structure applies. Overnight finance charge: Longer-held CFD positions can incur daily adjustments.

Longer-held CFD positions can incur daily adjustments. Currency conversion: Profits, losses, or charges in another currency can trigger conversion costs.

Profits, losses, or charges in another currency can trigger conversion costs. Other account charges: Inactivity, market data, or optional platform services can add expense.

A 0.0-pip minimum spread can still include a commission. An account with zero commission generally includes more of the trading cost within its spread. The lower-cost option ultimately depends on instrument, trade size, and frequency.

What South African Traders Should Check

South African regulation involves more than checking a broker's brand name. The legal entity attached to the account determines the regulator, client agreement, and dispute framework that apply.

A licence held by another company inside the same global broker group should not automatically be treated as proof of the exact account relationship.

South African traders should check four points:

Confirm the legal entity on the client agreement and licence record.

Verify the FSP number through the FSCA register where relevant.

Check whether ZAR is available as an account base currency.

Confirm whether shares and cryptocurrencies are CFDs or underlying assets.

FSCA authorisation does not remove market risk, and an offshore entity can still apply even when the broker group has a South African company. The FSCA provides an authorised FSP search facility that can be used to verify registration status.

A South African adult resident can transfer up to R1 million per calendar year under the single discretionary allowance without a SARS tax compliance verification result.

Up to R10 million can be transferred offshore under the foreign capital allowance, subject to a TCS PIN and an authorised dealer process.

SARB guidance also requires an Electronic Funds Transfer through the banking system for online international trading accounts and prohibits South African credit, debit, and virtual cards for funding those accounts.

Conclusion

The best multi-asset Forex broker depends on what you actually want to trade. ThinkMarkets offers broad platform choice, Tickmill and FXTM provide raw-spread structures, Markets.com offers a ZAR base currency, and IG stands out for exceptional market breadth.

No single broker is the best option for every trader. Platform choice, total trading costs, account currency, available products, and the legal entity attached to the account all matter when comparing providers.

CFDs and leveraged Forex trading involve substantial risk of loss. A large market range, strong platform, or regulatory authorisation does not remove the possibility of losing capital.

Compare your final shortlist against current fee schedules, account terms, legal entities, and demo-platform features before committing capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a multi-asset forex broker?

A multi-asset forex broker allows traders to access different financial markets through one trading account. These typically include forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Traders can explore various opportunities without opening separate accounts with multiple brokers, making portfolio management more convenient.

Which forex broker is best for multi-asset trading?

The best multi-asset forex broker depends on your trading experience, preferred markets, and budget. Brokers such as IG, Interactive Brokers, Saxo, and Pepperstone offer access to multiple asset classes. Compare regulation, trading fees, available instruments, platforms, and customer support before choosing.

Can beginners use multi-asset forex brokers?

Yes, beginners can use multi-asset forex brokers, especially those offering demo accounts, educational resources, and user-friendly platforms. Starting with a demo account helps new traders understand different markets, practise trading strategies, and learn how to manage risk before investing real money.

What assets can I trade with a multi-asset forex broker?

Multi-asset forex brokers typically offer currency pairs, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Some also provide bonds, futures, and options. Available instruments vary between brokers, and certain markets may only be accessible through CFDs rather than direct ownership of the underlying assets.

Is multi-asset trading better than forex trading alone?

Multi-asset trading offers more market opportunities and allows traders to diversify beyond currency pairs. However, trading several markets requires additional research and risk management. Forex-only trading may suit traders who prefer focusing on currencies, while multi-asset trading provides greater flexibility and broader exposure.

How much money do I need to start multi-asset trading?

The minimum deposit depends on the broker and account type. Some multi-asset brokers have no fixed minimum deposit, while others require higher starting balances. Beginners should also consider spreads, commissions, margin requirements, and potential losses before deciding how much money to invest.

Are multi-asset forex brokers safe and regulated?

Many multi-asset forex brokers operate under financial regulators such as the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. Regulation can provide important safeguards, although protections differ between jurisdictions. Always verify the broker's legal entity, regulatory licence, client fund arrangements, and applicable investor protections before depositing money.

Can I trade forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on one platform?

Yes, many multi-asset brokers allow traders to access forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies through a single platform. However, available markets depend on the broker and your location. Some offer direct investments, while others provide exposure through CFDs, which carry additional risks.

What trading platforms do multi-asset forex brokers offer?

Multi-asset forex brokers commonly provide platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView integrations, and proprietary trading software. Platform availability varies. Traders should compare charting tools, order execution, supported instruments, mobile functionality, and automated trading features before selecting a broker.

What fees do multi-asset forex brokers charge?

Multi-asset forex brokers may charge spreads, trading commissions, overnight financing fees, currency conversion costs, and inactivity fees. Some also apply deposit or withdrawal charges. Trading costs depend on the instrument and account type, making it important to review the broker's complete fee structure.