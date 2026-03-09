Mpact Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Mpact Ltd. price forecast stays grounded in the latest data and charts, with the graph showing a stable price today in rands at R17.43 as traders weigh buy or sell decisions. The share’s dividend profile, payout profile on preference shares, and the visible data on online trading all matter here, especially for investors checking how to buy the JSE share code MPT through a trading account. With the current cost sitting near recent levels and growth signals remaining measured, the stock looks technically balanced rather than stretched, so the near-term prediction leans on disciplined trade execution and watching for a genuine breakout in momentum.
Mpact Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Mpact Ltd. (MPT)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Materials / Packaging
|Current Price
|17.43
|Market Capitalization
|2.60bn
|P/E Ratio
|6.45
|Dividend Yield
|2.58
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|27
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data As Of
|2026-08-28 09:30:35
Mpact Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|17.43, reflecting 0 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|2.60bn, indicating a mid market presence
|P/E Ratio
|6.45, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|2.58, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low volatility
Mpact Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish-to-neutral near term. With price unchanged at 17.43, live volume thin at 27, and valuation still modest on a 6.45 P/E, momentum needs stronger participation to confirm any breakout. The share may continue to trade in a tight range unless buying interest improves.
FAQ on Mpact Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Mpact Ltd. shares?
Answer: Mpact Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed packaging company. Based on the live data, the ordinary share trades at R17.43, carries a market cap of 2.60bn, and sits in the Materials / Packaging sector with a modest trailing valuation.
Q2: How can I buy Mpact Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy MPT through a JSE trading account with a broker or platform that supports local stocks. The live price per share is R17.43, so your purchase order should reflect that level, plus your broker’s fees and dealing terms.
Q3: What affects the price of Mpact Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price today is shaped by valuation, volume, and sentiment. With a P/E of 6.45, market cap of 2.60bn, and live volume of 27, even small orders can influence the share price more noticeably than in highly liquid counters.
Q4: Does Mpact Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.58. That suggests Mpact Ltd. does pay a dividend, although the exact payout depends on company policy, earnings, and board decisions. Income seekers may still monitor the yield alongside price movement.
Q5: How can I track my Mpact Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track MPT in your brokerage account, where the current price, recent change, and dividend history are usually displayed. The live data shows a price of R17.43, zero change, and yield of 2.58, which gives a clear snapshot for monitoring.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Mpact Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors in the live data are the unchanged price at R17.43, thin trading volume of 27, and a relatively low P/E of 6.45. Those elements point to a market that is cautious but not under significant selling pressure today.
Q7: Is Mpact Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: On the numbers alone, Mpact Ltd. looks like a measured buy candidate rather than a high-risk momentum trade. The 6.45 P/E can appeal to value-focused investors, while the 2.58 dividend yield may support patient holders who want steady income exposure.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mpact Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, a purchase may suit investors who are comfortable with low trading volume and a flat session. The share is at R17.43 with no recent price change, so timing matters more than chasing short-term action.
Q9: How much does one Mpact Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Mpact Ltd. share costs R17.43 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live data, so buyers and sellers are currently looking at a very stable level on the JSE.
Q10: How to sell Mpact Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell MPT, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account at your chosen price per share. With the live quote at R17.43 and volume only 27, execution may depend on liquidity and whether buyers step in quickly.
How to Buy Mpact Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify your account by email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and search for MPT.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place your buy order for Mpact Ltd. shares.
Mpact Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Mpact Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.