At the AGM of the shareholders of Mpact held on Thursday, 04 June 2026, all ordinary, non-binding and special resolutions proposed at the AGM were approved by the requisite majority of votes. Changes to the Board Committees CD Raphiri has been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, upon conclusion of today's AGM.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Shareholders were advised that the annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act compliance report is available at: mpact.com/governance/bbbee.

Shareholders were advised that the Company expects earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2026 compared to the six months ended 30 June 2025, to be as follows: HEPS: Between 45 and 55 cps, a decrease of between 56.8% and 47.2% EPS: Between a loss of 106 and 118 cps, a decrease of between 212.5% and 225.3% Mpact's unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 will be released on or about 24 August 2026.

Continuing operations Revenue from contracts with customers increased to R6.0 billion (R5.9 billion), meanwhile operating profit decreased to R284.3 million (R337.2 million). Profit for the period from continuing operations dropped to R96.8 million (R168.2 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share went down to 48.1 cents per share (104.1 cents per share). Dividends The board declared an interim gross cash dividend of 15 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (June 2025: 30 cents per ordinary share) from income reserves payable on Monday, 21 September 2026. Board changes There were no board changes during the period under review. Company outlook Economic activity is expected to remain subdued, while elevated fuel, freight, polymer and other input costs are likely to continue affecting margins, supply chains and customer demand. Municipal infrastructure shortcomings continue to drive additional costs across our manufacturing operations, while double digit increases for water and electricity tariffs are difficult to recover. An influx of imported products continues to put pressure on domestic industries, including some of Mpact's customers. Global paper markets, especially for recycled containerboard and cartonboard, remains oversupplied. However, prices for certain paper grades are increasing due to input cost pressure, higher freight costs and the continued conflict in the Middle East. Pricing and margins in Paper Manufacturing are therefore expected to remain under pressure in the third quarter, with any improvement in quarter four dependent on the level of price increases. Both containerboard paper mills are fully sold with no planned commercial downtime. Agricultural demand remains a positive driver and the Citrus Growers Association continues to forecast further growth in citrus exports over the medium term, although there may be some short-term setbacks due to the flooding in the Eastern and Western Cape. This should support demand for corrugated cartons and plastic crates. The Mkhondo mill upgrade project remains in its optimisation phase. While the pulp mill is delivering on its objectives in terms of throughput and quality, the development of the market for SLS continues. The SLS quality improved significantly following interventions in the first half of 2026, but orders have not been at the level anticipated. The additional depreciation and interest charges arising from the recent capitalisation of the project are not expected to be fully offset by the incremental revenue in 2026. The Plastics business is expected to deliver an improved full-year result compared with the prior year, supported by the continued recovery at FMCG Wadeville, as well as good volume growth in plastic crates for the agricultural sector. The extent of this improvement remains dependent on polymer price stability linked to developments in the Middle East. The Group's performance is historically weighted towards the second half of the year, supported by seasonal demand patterns in key markets, while the full benefits of recent strategic capital projects, including the Mkhondo mill upgrade, are expected to support medium-term growth and margin improvement. Mpact's strategic focus has recently shifted from capital expansion to realising the full potential of its modernised asset base. Key priorities for the rest of 2026 include optimising returns from recent investments, accelerating the commercialisation of SLS, driving efficiency improvements, and advancing targeted portfolio optimisation. The Group will continue to prioritise cash generation, working capital discipline and margin improvement, while maintaining strict capital allocation principles.

Mpact Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mpact Ltd. price forecast stays grounded in the latest data and charts, with the graph showing a stable price today in rands at R17.43 as traders weigh buy or sell decisions. The share’s dividend profile, payout profile on preference shares, and the visible data on online trading all matter here, especially for investors checking how to buy the JSE share code MPT through a trading account. With the current cost sitting near recent levels and growth signals remaining measured, the stock looks technically balanced rather than stretched, so the near-term prediction leans on disciplined trade execution and watching for a genuine breakout in momentum.

Mpact Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mpact Ltd. (MPT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Packaging Current Price 17.43 Market Capitalization 2.60bn P/E Ratio 6.45 Dividend Yield 2.58 Trading Volume (Live Data) 27 Recent Price Change 0 Data As Of 2026-08-28 09:30:35

Mpact Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 17.43, reflecting 0 from the previous close Market Cap 2.60bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 6.45, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 2.58, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low volatility

Mpact Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral near term. With price unchanged at 17.43, live volume thin at 27, and valuation still modest on a 6.45 P/E, momentum needs stronger participation to confirm any breakout. The share may continue to trade in a tight range unless buying interest improves.

FAQ on Mpact Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Mpact Ltd. shares?

Answer: Mpact Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed packaging company. Based on the live data, the ordinary share trades at R17.43, carries a market cap of 2.60bn, and sits in the Materials / Packaging sector with a modest trailing valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Mpact Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy MPT through a JSE trading account with a broker or platform that supports local stocks. The live price per share is R17.43, so your purchase order should reflect that level, plus your broker’s fees and dealing terms.

Q3: What affects the price of Mpact Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price today is shaped by valuation, volume, and sentiment. With a P/E of 6.45, market cap of 2.60bn, and live volume of 27, even small orders can influence the share price more noticeably than in highly liquid counters.

Q4: Does Mpact Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.58. That suggests Mpact Ltd. does pay a dividend, although the exact payout depends on company policy, earnings, and board decisions. Income seekers may still monitor the yield alongside price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Mpact Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MPT in your brokerage account, where the current price, recent change, and dividend history are usually displayed. The live data shows a price of R17.43, zero change, and yield of 2.58, which gives a clear snapshot for monitoring.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mpact Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live data are the unchanged price at R17.43, thin trading volume of 27, and a relatively low P/E of 6.45. Those elements point to a market that is cautious but not under significant selling pressure today.

Q7: Is Mpact Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On the numbers alone, Mpact Ltd. looks like a measured buy candidate rather than a high-risk momentum trade. The 6.45 P/E can appeal to value-focused investors, while the 2.58 dividend yield may support patient holders who want steady income exposure.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mpact Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, a purchase may suit investors who are comfortable with low trading volume and a flat session. The share is at R17.43 with no recent price change, so timing matters more than chasing short-term action.

Q9: How much does one Mpact Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Mpact Ltd. share costs R17.43 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live data, so buyers and sellers are currently looking at a very stable level on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Mpact Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MPT, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account at your chosen price per share. With the live quote at R17.43 and volume only 27, execution may depend on liquidity and whether buyers step in quickly.

How to Buy Mpact Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for MPT.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your buy order for Mpact Ltd. shares.

Mpact Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mpact Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.