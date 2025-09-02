Revenue for the period increased by 3% to R57.7 billion (2024: R56.2 billion). Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation went up 1% to R4.1 billion (2024: R4.0 billion). Operating profit before capital items and net foreign exchange movements grew by 8% to R2.7 billion (2024: R2.5 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of Motus jumped 20% to R1.3 billion (2024: R1.1 billion). In addition, headline earnings per share went up 19% to 807 cents per share (2024: 681 cents per share). Dividend An interim dividend of 300 cents per ordinary share has been declared and will be paid in March 2026. Board changes During the reporting period, K A Cassel retired due to ill health as an executive director and from the board, with effect from 6 November 2025. The board is saddened to share that K A Cassel passed away in January 2026. In addition, A Tugendhaft tendered his resignation on 24 February 2026 as a non-executive director. He will continue to serve on the board until 31 May 2026. Group prospects The Group's performance in the first half of the year provides a solid foundation for FY2026. Looking ahead to the year ending 30 June 2026, the Group anticipates an improved performance compared to the year ended 30 June 2025, and remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, including working capital optimisation, operational excellence and continued execution on our strategy to deliver sustainable value to shareholders. Both earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to grow by double-digits for the full year, underpinned by improved trading and a reduction in net finance costs. We remain confident that our net debt to EBITDA ratio will stay below 1.5 times, underpinned by strong cash generation and prudent working capital management. While these indicators reflect a favourable outlook, the Group remains mindful of external factors that may influence performance. These include geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, currency volatility, changes in interest rates and non-controllable legislation.

Motus invited stakeholders to a virtual pre-close investor webcast on 11 June 2026 at 09h30 CAT, to discuss the financial year ending 30 June 2026. The session will include a presentation and Q&A, with access via a Zoom link. A recording and presentation will be available afterwards on the company's website. The FY2026 results are scheduled for release on 2 September 2026.

Sipho Maseko has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, Deputy Chairman of the Board and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 September 2026. Sango Ntsaluba has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 1 September 2026.

Motus Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Motus Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest data and the shape of the charts, with the graph showing steady growth support rather than a sharp momentum surge. At a price today in rands of R106.98, the buy or sell debate stays balanced for traders watching payout quality, dividend consistency, and even preference shares signals. For anyone assessing cost, for sale availability, or how to buy on the jse, the share code MTH can be followed online through a trading account, where trading activity and data help frame the next prediction.

Motus Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Motus Holdings Ltd. (MTH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Automotive Retail Current Price 106.98 Market Capitalization 18.61bn P/E Ratio 6.33 Dividend Yield 5.75 Trading Volume (Live Data) 11 764 Recent Price Change 0.92 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:56:14

Motus Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 106.98, reflecting a 0.92 rise from the previous close. Market Cap 18.61bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 6.33, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield 5.75, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on recent price change and live volume.

Motus Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks cautiously constructive. A low P/E of 6.33 and a dividend yield of 5.75 can support demand if volume stays near 11 764 and the price holds above R106.98. For now, the bias is mildly bullish, but confirmation matters.

Macro pressure from South African consumer demand, financing conditions, and vehicle affordability can still influence sentiment on the JSE. If momentum fades, traders may see consolidation rather than a clean breakout, so the recent price change of 0.92 should be watched closely.

FAQ on Motus Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Motus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Motus Holdings Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed consumer discretionary business focused on automotive retail. At R106.98 per share, with a market cap of 18.61bn, the stock reflects established scale, while the P/E of 6.33 suggests a relatively modest valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Motus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Motus Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker MTH. The current price per share is R106.98, and live volume of 11 764 shows active market participation. Check your platform for the latest trade and purchase details.

Q3: What affects the price of Motus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market cap, valuation, volume, and recent move. For Motus, R106.98, a 0.92 rise, a P/E of 6.33, and turnover of 11 764 all matter. Sector conditions and consumer demand can also shape daily trade.

Q4: Does Motus Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.75, which indicates the shares currently offer income potential. At R106.98 per share, that dividend profile can appeal to investors who want both capital exposure and cash distribution visibility from a JSE-listed business.

Q5: How can I track my Motus Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MTH by monitoring the live price of R106.98, the 11 764 trading volume, and the dividend yield of 5.75. Use your broker’s portfolio screen to follow the price per share, dividend updates, and any changes in market value or recent movement.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Motus Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R106.98, the 0.92 recent change, the 6.33 P/E ratio, and the 18.61bn market cap. Volume at 11 764 and the 5.75 dividend yield also help explain near-term investor interest and trade flow.

Q7: Is Motus Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, Motus can look attractive to income and value-focused investors because the P/E is 6.33 and the dividend yield is 5.75. With the price at R106.98, it may suit buyers who want measured exposure rather than aggressive growth.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Motus Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a balanced case for a purchase. The price is R106.98, the recent change is 0.92, and volume is 11 764, which suggests steady interest. Investors should weigh valuation, dividend yield, and market conditions before they buy.

Q9: How much does one Motus Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R106.98. That cost is set against a market cap of 18.61bn, a P/E ratio of 6.33, and a dividend yield of 5.75, which together give traders and investors a clear snapshot of current value.

Q10: How to sell Motus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MTH shares, place a sell trade through your JSE broker or online trading account. Use the live price of R106.98, review the 0.92 daily move, and check available volume of 11 764 before executing the order for sale.

How to Buy Motus Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and share detail page.

Deposit funds into your account.

Search for MTH and place your buy order.

Motus Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Motus Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R106.98 and BUY on weakness if support remains intact near the current level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.