Merafe Resources Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Merafe Resources Ltd. shares on the JSE continue to lean on dividend appeal and steady chart behaviour rather than dramatic price swings, with the latest graph and data pointing to a cautious price forecast and a restrained near-term prediction. The price today in rands is R1.47 per share, leaving the buy or sell debate centred on valuation, cost discipline, and whether the payout justifies the trade for income-focused buyers. Preference shares are not part of the core ordinary equity story here, so investors checking for sale options should focus on the ordinary dividend, growth profile, and share code MRF. For those weighing how to buy online, the process runs through a normal trading account, and the current trading setup suggests patience more than urgency while the market digests fresh data.
Merafe Resources Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:48:10
|Share Name & Ticker
|Merafe Resources Ltd. (MRF)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Chemicals
|Current Price
|1.47
|Market Capitalization
|3.67bn
|P/E Ratio
|7.24
|Dividend Yield
|16.33
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|3 899
|Recent Price Change
|0
Merafe Resources Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|1.47, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close
|Market Cap
|3.67bn, indicating a mid market presence
|P/E Ratio
|7.24, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|16.33, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low volatility, with trading volume at 3 899 and no recent price change
Merafe Resources Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish leaning but still measured: the flat recent price change, modest trading volume, and relatively low P/E can support a cautious accumulation view if demand holds and the dividend remains intact. A sustained move above near-term resistance would strengthen the case; otherwise, the shares may continue to trade range-bound.
FAQ on Merafe Resources Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: Merafe Resources Ltd. shares are ordinary securities listed on the JSE under MRF. The live data shows a current price of 1.47, a market capitalization of 3.67bn, and a P/E ratio of 7.24, which helps define their valuation profile.
Q2: How can I buy Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: To purchase Merafe Resources Ltd. shares, you need a trading account on a JSE-enabled platform. The live ticker is MRF, and the current price is 1.47. Place a buy order through your broker, then monitor volume and execution.
Q3: What affects the price of Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 1.47, the P/E ratio of 7.24, trading volume of 3 899, and the recent price change of 0. Market capitalization at 3.67bn also reflects investor sentiment and liquidity.
Q4: Does Merafe Resources Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 16.33, which indicates dividend-paying characteristics for ordinary shareholders. At a current price of 1.47 and market cap of 3.67bn, the dividend profile is a key part of the share’s investment case.
Q5: How can I track my Merafe Resources Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track MRF through your trading account by watching the current price of 1.47, the dividend yield of 16.33, and the latest volume of 3 899. The recent change of 0 suggests a stable session, making monitoring straightforward.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Merafe Resources Ltd. share price?
Answer: The live factors include a P/E ratio of 7.24, a dividend yield of 16.33, market capitalization of 3.67bn, and a trading volume reading of 3 899. With the recent change at 0, price action is currently subdued.
Q7: Is Merafe Resources Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares trade at 1.47 with a P/E of 7.24 and dividend yield of 16.33. That combination may appeal to income-focused investors, but the modest volume of 3 899 argues for caution.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Merafe Resources Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a price of 1.47, a market cap of 3.67bn, and a recent change of 0. That makes the setup relatively calm, but buyers should still consider the 7.24 P/E and 16.33 dividend yield before acting.
Q9: How much does one Merafe Resources Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 1.47. The live figures also show a P/E ratio of 7.24, dividend yield of 16.33, and trading volume of 3 899, providing context for the current cost on the JSE.
Q10: How to sell Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell MRF, use your trading account and place a sell order at the current price of 1.47 or your chosen level. The recent change of 0 and volume of 3 899 suggest orderly trading conditions for execution.
How to Buy Merafe Resources Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the dashboard and order types.
Deposit fiat into the trading account.
Purchase MRF shares at the best available setup for your strategy.
Merafe Resources Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Merafe Resources Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW 1.47 and reconsider buying only if prices move ABOVE the recent range with firmer volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.