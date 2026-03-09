Merafe advised its shareholders that all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the notice of the annual general meeting dated 6 March 2026 and tabled at the Company's AGM held at 11:00 today, 13 May 2026 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

National Energy Regulator of South Africa ('NERSA') advised that a public participation process in respect of the Proposed Tariff was to be held on 25 May 2026, and the final decision in respect of the Proposed Tariff would be published by 15 June 2026. After discussion between the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture (the 'Venture') and NERSA, the Venture requested that NERSA conclude the submission by the end of May 2026. The Venture announced the approval of the Proposed Tariff for the South African ferrochrome industry as a whole by NERSA. Discussions with Eskom are ongoing to finalise the detailed terms and conditions of the Negotiated Price Agreement to give effect to the Proposed Tariff. These terms remain critical in determining the commercial viability and long-term sustainability of the tariff solution. In line with this progress, the Venture confirmed that the Section 189 Process has been withdrawn, marking a further step towards stabilising operations and progressing the phased restart of the business. The Venture acknowledges the significant role of Eskom, the South African Department of Electricity and Energy, NERSA, the Venture's recognised labour unions and its other important stakeholders in the process.

The Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture (Venture) confirmed that it has successfully concluded the detailed terms and conditions of the Negotiated Pricing Agreements (NPAs) with Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. (Eskom), giving full effect to the previously approved Tariff for the South African ferrochrome industry.

Merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture ('Venture') for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the 'Period' or the 'Current Period') amounted to 28kt, representing a 75% decrease in production compared to the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the 'Prior Comparative Period'). The decline in production is primarily attributable to the suspension of production at the Venture's Wonderkop and Boshoek smelters, as well as the partial suspension at the Lion smelter during the Current Period. Trading statement For the six months ended 30 June 2026, Merafe is expecting to report: - basic earnings per share ('EPS') of between 19.5 cents and 21.4 cents, compared to EPS of 9.3 cents for the Prior Comparative Period, being an increase of between 110% and 130%; and - headline earnings per share ('HEPS') of between 19.5 cents and 22.0 cents, compared to HEPS of 12.6 cents for the Prior Comparative Period, being an increase of between 55% and 75%. The financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 11 August 2026.

Revenue for the period increased to R3.4 billion (R2.5 billion) and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation went up to R773.7 million (R499.6 million). Results from operating activities grew to R673.2 million (R286 million). Total comprehensive income for the period rose to R511.9 million (R233.0 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share increased to 20.7 cents per share (12.6 cents per share). Declaration of an ordinary cash dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2026 Notice is hereby given that, on 7 August 2026, the Board resolved to declare a gross interim cash dividend of 16 cents per share (June 2025: 4 cents per share), to holders of ordinary shares. The dividend will be paid out of income reserves. Company outlook For the remainder of 2026, the outlook appears cautiously optimistic. The negotiated reduction in electricity tariffs and improved power supply from Eskom significantly lowers operational risks for smelters, enabling a rebound in production levels that had previously been curtailed. However, margins may remain pressured due to increased ferrochrome supply from China and potential market oversupply, unless global stainless steel demand strengthens unexpectedly. While chrome ore prices have stabilised, the overall profitability will largely depend on how smelter throughput and ferrochrome pricing evolve throughout the second half of the year. To assess the Company’s cash flow and profitability trajectory, investors should monitor developments around these key success drivers of the business. We will continue to focus on efficient operations, cash preservation, cost control and efficient capital allocation.

Merafe Resources Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Merafe Resources Ltd. shares on the JSE continue to lean on dividend appeal and steady chart behaviour rather than dramatic price swings, with the latest graph and data pointing to a cautious price forecast and a restrained near-term prediction. The price today in rands is R1.47 per share, leaving the buy or sell debate centred on valuation, cost discipline, and whether the payout justifies the trade for income-focused buyers. Preference shares are not part of the core ordinary equity story here, so investors checking for sale options should focus on the ordinary dividend, growth profile, and share code MRF. For those weighing how to buy online, the process runs through a normal trading account, and the current trading setup suggests patience more than urgency while the market digests fresh data.

Merafe Resources Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:48:10 Share Name & Ticker Merafe Resources Ltd. (MRF) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Chemicals Current Price 1.47 Market Capitalization 3.67bn P/E Ratio 7.24 Dividend Yield 16.33 Trading Volume (Live Data) 3 899 Recent Price Change 0

Merafe Resources Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1.47, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap 3.67bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 7.24, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 16.33, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low volatility, with trading volume at 3 899 and no recent price change

Merafe Resources Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish leaning but still measured: the flat recent price change, modest trading volume, and relatively low P/E can support a cautious accumulation view if demand holds and the dividend remains intact. A sustained move above near-term resistance would strengthen the case; otherwise, the shares may continue to trade range-bound.

FAQ on Merafe Resources Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: Merafe Resources Ltd. shares are ordinary securities listed on the JSE under MRF. The live data shows a current price of 1.47, a market capitalization of 3.67bn, and a P/E ratio of 7.24, which helps define their valuation profile.

Q2: How can I buy Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: To purchase Merafe Resources Ltd. shares, you need a trading account on a JSE-enabled platform. The live ticker is MRF, and the current price is 1.47. Place a buy order through your broker, then monitor volume and execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 1.47, the P/E ratio of 7.24, trading volume of 3 899, and the recent price change of 0. Market capitalization at 3.67bn also reflects investor sentiment and liquidity.

Q4: Does Merafe Resources Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 16.33, which indicates dividend-paying characteristics for ordinary shareholders. At a current price of 1.47 and market cap of 3.67bn, the dividend profile is a key part of the share’s investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Merafe Resources Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MRF through your trading account by watching the current price of 1.47, the dividend yield of 16.33, and the latest volume of 3 899. The recent change of 0 suggests a stable session, making monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Merafe Resources Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live factors include a P/E ratio of 7.24, a dividend yield of 16.33, market capitalization of 3.67bn, and a trading volume reading of 3 899. With the recent change at 0, price action is currently subdued.

Q7: Is Merafe Resources Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares trade at 1.47 with a P/E of 7.24 and dividend yield of 16.33. That combination may appeal to income-focused investors, but the modest volume of 3 899 argues for caution.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Merafe Resources Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of 1.47, a market cap of 3.67bn, and a recent change of 0. That makes the setup relatively calm, but buyers should still consider the 7.24 P/E and 16.33 dividend yield before acting.

Q9: How much does one Merafe Resources Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 1.47. The live figures also show a P/E ratio of 7.24, dividend yield of 16.33, and trading volume of 3 899, providing context for the current cost on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Merafe Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MRF, use your trading account and place a sell order at the current price of 1.47 or your chosen level. The recent change of 0 and volume of 3 899 suggest orderly trading conditions for execution.

How to Buy Merafe Resources Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Purchase MRF shares at the best available setup for your strategy.

Merafe Resources Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Merafe Resources Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW 1.47 and reconsider buying only if prices move ABOVE the recent range with firmer volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.