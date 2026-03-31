Master Drilling shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 11 June 2026. Deloitte & Touche South Africa was appointed as auditor with 99.41% support. Overall, all resolutions achieved the required majority, and the resolutions will be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Master Drilling announced that the special gross cash dividend of R0.40 (forty cents) per ordinary share, declared for the year ending 31 December 2025, is now unconditional after receiving the necessary exchange control approval from the South African Reserve Bank. The key dates remain unchanged: the last day to trade cum dividend is 11 August 2026, ex-dividend trading begins on 12 August 2026, the record date is 14 August 2026, and the dividend will be paid on 17 August 2026. Share certificates cannot be dematerialised or re-materialised between 12 and 14 August 2026.

Revenue for the period rose to USD155.8 million (USD133.2 million) and gross profit increased to USD46.4 million (USD40.3 million). Operating profit came to USD26.2 million (USD26.6 million). Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to USD16.8 million (USD17.6 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share increased to USD11.2 cents per share (USD9.6 cents per share). Dividends In line with the Company’s past practice the Board did not declare an interim dividend and will consider an appropriate dividend at year-end. A special dividend of 40.0 cents per share in ZAR terms relating to FY2025 was paid during August 2026. Company outlook and prospects Master Drilling enters the second half of 2026 with a diversified operating base, a healthy commercial pipeline and a number of recently awarded or mobilising projects that should support activity into 2027 and beyond. The earnings profile remains dependent on timely project mobilisation, improved execution in recovering regions and continued conversion of secured work into cash earnings. The external environment remains supportive of long-term demand for specialised drilling and mechanised mine-development services. Elevated commodity prices across several of the Group’s core exposures, ongoing investment in resource security and the need to improve mining productivity continue to underpin client investment. Geopolitical volatility, supply-chain disruption, cost inflation and project timing nevertheless remain relevant risks. Management priorities for the remainder of the year are clear: execute safely, improve fleet utilisation, protect margins, maintain capital discipline, strengthen cash conversion and selectively pursue growth where the Group has a sustainable competitive advantage. Continued progress in mechanised technologies, remote operations and digital enablement is expected to support differentiation and improve the quality and resilience of the Group’s long-term earnings base. Our pipeline of potential business provides meaningful visibility, but management remains focused on the quality of conversion, pricing discipline, risk allocation and expected cash returns rather than mere pipeline growth. The Group’s growth strategy remains centred on improving utilisation of the existing fleet, expanding selectively into attractive geographies and clients, increasing exposure to adjacent sectors and commercialising differentiated technology. Opportunities are assessed against strategic fit, execution capability, balance-sheet capacity and return thresholds. The Group continues to build exposure outside traditional raise boring through tunnelling, exploration, underground safety and technology, civil infrastructure and digital solutions. Progress in civil infrastructure, Mobile Tunnel Borer feasibility work, remote drilling and next-generation mining technologies provides evidence of a broader addressable market, although mining remains the dominant revenue base.

Master Drilling Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares show a measured setup, with charts and historical graph readings pointing to steady growth rather than a runaway move, which keeps the price forecast and prediction framework cautiously constructive. The price today in rands is R16.00, and the buy or sell discussion is more about timing than direction. With ordinary shares for sale on the jse, investors can compare cost against dividend income, while preference shares payout mechanics remain separate from the ordinary dividend view. If you want to know how to buy, the share code, data quality, and online trading steps all matter, so using a trading account and watching the graph for confirmation can help guide a disciplined trading plan.

Master Drilling Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Master Drilling Group Ltd. (MDI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Engineering & Construction Current Price 16 Market Capitalization 2.41bn P/E Ratio 4.76 Dividend Yield 4.06 Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 203 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:00:07

Master Drilling Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R16.00, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R2.41bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 4.76, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.06, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the flat daily change and light trading volume

Master Drilling Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish, the near-term read is neutral-to-cautious. The unchanged price, modest volume, and low P/E suggest the share could stay range-bound unless buying interest improves. A cleaner breakout would likely need stronger turnover on the JSE and confirmation from broader industrial sentiment.

FAQ on Master Drilling Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares are ordinary shares in a JSE-listed industrial company. The current share price is R16.00, the market capitalisation is R2.41bn, and the price change is zero, which suggests stable market sentiment rather than sharp momentum.

Q2: How can I buy Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker or online platform. The ticker is MDI, the price per share is R16.00, and recent trading volume of 1 203 indicates active but not heavy circulation.

Q3: What affects the price of Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly influenced by earnings, investor demand, market cap, and the company’s industrial outlook. With a P/E ratio of 4.76 and no recent price change, valuation and liquidity remain the main short-term price signals.

Q4: Does Master Drilling Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 4.06, which implies an income component for shareholders. At a share price of R16.00, investors are likely viewing the dividend as a meaningful part of the total return profile alongside the company’s modest valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your brokerage platform using the MDI ticker. Monitor the current price of R16.00, the unchanged daily move, dividend yield of 4.06, and volume of 1 203 to stay updated on performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Master Drilling Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being affected by the low P/E of 4.76, the R2.41bn market cap, the 4.06 dividend yield, and muted trading volume. The absence of a daily move suggests the market is waiting for clearer catalysts.

Q7: Is Master Drilling Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Master Drilling Group Ltd. could suit investors looking for value and income, given the 4.76 P/E ratio and 4.06 dividend yield. The flat price at R16.00 and mid-cap profile suggest it may appeal more to patient buyers than aggressive traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. The share price is R16.00, volume is only 1 203, and the latest change is zero, so short-term traders may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation, while income investors may value the dividend yield.

Q9: How much does one Master Drilling Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Master Drilling Group Ltd. share costs R16.00 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalisation of R2.41bn and a P/E ratio of 4.76, which together place the stock in a value-oriented segment of the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Master Drilling Group Ltd. shares, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account using the MDI ticker. With the current price at R16.00 and volume at 1 203, execution may depend on available market interest.

How to Buy Master Drilling Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Master Drilling Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Master Drilling Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The flat price, moderate valuation, and dividend support argue for patience rather than chasing strength today.