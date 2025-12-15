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Marshall Monteagle plc JSE: MMP
R31.50 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
31.50
Prev close
31.50
Day range
31.50 - 31.50
Volume
10 448
52-wk range
31 – 31.99
Market cap
1.48bn
P/E Ratio
7.09
EPS (ZARc)
444.42
Dividend Yield
2.18%
DPS (ZARc)
69 (USD)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap1.48bn
EPS444.42
P/E ratio7.09
Div. yield2.18%
DPS 69 (USD)
Issued shares47.10m
52-week range
R 31 R 31.99
R31.50
Price overview
Open31.50
Previous close31.50
Day range31.50 - 31.50
Volume10 448
52-week range31 – 31.99
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio7.09
EPS444.42
Dividend 69 (USD)
Dividend yield2.18%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 15 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.02 USD
    Decl 15 Dec 2025, LDT 6 Jan 2026
  • Interim Div 0.02 USD
    Decl 15 Dec 2025, Pay 23 Jan 2026
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 26 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.021 USD
    Decl 26 Jun 2026, LDT 14 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 0.021 USD
    Decl 26 Jun 2026, Pay 31 Jul 2026
  • 18 Sep 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 15 Dec
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.02 USD
    Decl 15 Dec 2026, LDT 6 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.02 USD
    Decl 15 Dec 2026, Pay 23 Jan 2027
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Jun
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.021 USD
    Decl 26 Jun 2027, LDT 14 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.021 USD
    Decl 26 Jun 2027, Pay 31 Jul 2027
Financial results
USD million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 96.10 81
Attributable Income 10.50 0.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 1 481 1 027
EPS (ZARc) 454.83 18.17
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 444.42 41.80
DPS (ZARc) 68.60 71.14
Latest SENS announcements
  • Marshall Monteagle plc - Dealings in securities by
    2026-08-28 12:20:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Marshall Monteagle plc - Dealings in securities by
    2026-08-25 14:51:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Marshall Monteagle plc - Dealings in securities by
    2026-08-20 12:11:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Marshall Monteagle plc - Dealings in securities by
    2026-08-14 12:31:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Marshall Monteagle plc - Dealings in Securities by
    2026-08-05 15:18:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HUDACO (HDC) R 194.00 -0.26%
INVICTA (IVT) R 35.00 +0%
ARGENT (ART) R 40.80 -0.24%
MARSHALL (MMP) R 31.50 +0%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Marshall Monteagle plc’s charts and historical graph data point to a steady growth profile, with the price forecast remaining measured rather than aggressive. At a price today in rands of R31.5, the buy or sell decision hinges on valuation discipline, dividend stability, and whether preference shares payout expectations justify the cost. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code MMP is straightforward to research online, and how to buy through a JSE trading account is a practical first step for monitoring trading data and forming a clearer prediction on future price movement.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:36:54
Share Name & TickerMarshall Monteagle plc (MMP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustrySector Name / Industry Name
Current Price31.5
Market Capitalization1.48bn
P/E Ratio7.09
Dividend Yield2.18
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 255
Recent Price Change0

Marshall Monteagle plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price31.5, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap1.48bn, indicating a mid market presence
P/E Ratio7.09, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield2.18, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on flat recent price movement and light live volume of 1 255

Marshall Monteagle plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A flat session at 31.5, alongside a low P/E of 7.09 and a dividend yield of 2.18, can support price stability. Any breakout would likely need stronger JSE trading volume and clearer sector momentum.

FAQ on Marshall Monteagle plc Shares

Q1: What are Marshall Monteagle plc shares?
Answer: Marshall Monteagle plc shares are JSE-listed equity interests in MMP, priced today at 31.5. The market capitalization of 1.48bn places the company in a mid-sized bracket, while the P/E ratio of 7.09 and dividend yield of 2.18 help frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Marshall Monteagle plc shares?
Answer: To buy MMP shares, investors usually use a JSE-approved trading account and place a purchase order at the current price per share of 31.5. Live volume of 1 255 suggests activity, but execution depends on available liquidity at trade time.

Q3: What affects the price of Marshall Monteagle plc shares?
Answer: The price of MMP shares is influenced by the current price of 31.5, the recent price change of 0, live trading volume of 1 255, the P/E ratio of 7.09, and how investors price the 2.18 dividend yield relative to market expectations.

Q4: Does Marshall Monteagle plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.18 for MMP, which indicates the shares do pay income to shareholders in dividend form. With the price at 31.5 and a market cap of 1.48bn, income investors may find it relevant.

Q5: How can I track my Marshall Monteagle plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Investors can track MMP by watching the current price of 31.5, the price change of 0, and live volume of 1 255 on the JSE. Dividend monitoring is anchored to the 2.18 yield, while the 1.48bn market cap gives size context.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Marshall Monteagle plc share price?
Answer: The share price appears influenced by its 31.5 level, flat daily move of 0, moderate trading volume of 1 255, and valuation metrics such as a P/E ratio of 7.09. The 2.18 dividend yield also shapes investor demand.

Q7: Is Marshall Monteagle plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, MMP looks reasonably priced at 31.5 with a P/E of 7.09 and a dividend yield of 2.18. That said, buy decisions should weigh the 1.48bn market cap and modest volume of 1 255.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Marshall Monteagle plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows MMP at 31.5 with no recent change, so an immediate buy decision depends on whether you value the 2.18 dividend yield and 7.09 P/E. The 1.48bn market cap and 1 255 volume suggest measured interest.

Q9: How much does one Marshall Monteagle plc share cost?
Answer: One Marshall Monteagle plc share costs 31.5 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a market cap of 1.48bn, a P/E ratio of 7.09, and a dividend yield of 2.18, based on the live data.

Q10: How to sell Marshall Monteagle plc shares?
Answer: To sell MMP shares, investors normally use a trading account and enter a sell order at or near the current price of 31.5. With live volume at 1 255 and no recent price change, execution should reflect available bid demand.

How to Buy Marshall Monteagle plc Shares Step by Step

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Marshall Monteagle plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Marshall Monteagle plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Marshall Monteagle Shares
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