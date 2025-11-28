Mahube Shareholders were asked to approve a scheme of arrangement with an offer of R6.00 per share, up from R5.50. The Scheme Meeting was held on 11 May 2026, but the resolutions were not approved by the required majorities, and the scheme will not proceed. Only 62.05% of shares were present or represented, with 34.9% of shares held by the Offeror and its concert parties excluded from voting. The total shares in issue are 55 151 000.

Mahube's shareholders were advised that the Company and its directors have reasonable certainty that earnings per share and headline earnings per share will respectively be a loss of between 36.53 cents and 40.38 cents per share for the year ended 28 February 2026. Mahube's financial results for the year ended 28 February 2026 will be published on or about 30 May 2026.

Dividends received increased to R22.7 million (R21.0 million). Operating loss before taxation was reported at R21.2 million (profit of R33.8 million). Loss for the year was R21.2 million (profit of R33.8 million). In addition, headline loss per share came in at 38.46 cents per share (headline earnings of 61.26 cents per share). Dividend No dividend has been declared for the year ended 28 February 2026 (2025: 15 cents per share). Availability of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report The Company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act annual compliance report is available at: mahube.africa.

Sisanda Tuku and Marion Shikwinya will be retiring by rotation at the upcoming annual general meeting. They will accordingly retire as independent non-executive directors of the Board following the conclusion of the AGM. The Board announced the appointment of Nthabiseng D Maidi and Thokozile Zambane, as independent non-executive directors of the Board, with effect from 29 June 2026. Upon conclusion of the AGM and subject to shareholders approving the relevant resolutions at the AGM, Maidi will replace Tuku as chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee and Zambane will replace Shikwinya as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and as chairperson of the Social and Ethics Commit

The Company's Summarised Audited Financial Statements, together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), Form of Proxy and Electronic Participation Form have been distributed to shareholders today. Mahube's 2026 Integrated Annual Report, including its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026 ('Integrated Report') will be available on the Company's website at: mahube.africa/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Notice-of-AGM-2026.pdf from today, 30 June 2026. No Change Statement Neither the Company's Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2026 nor the audit report thereon contains any modifications to the reviewed condensed financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2026 and auditor's review report thereon, that were published on SENS on 29 May 2026. Notice of the Annual General Meeting The AGM of Mahube shareholders will be held at 10:00 on Tuesday, 22 September 2026 at The Business Exchange, 4th Floor, 96 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 and by means of electronic participation, for the purpose of considering and, if deemed fit, passing, with or without modification, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM, distributed today and available on the Company's website.

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares on the jse are anchored by a muted price today in rands of R4.4, with charts and the latest graph showing a stable setup rather than a sharp trend. The price forecast remains restrained, but dividend visibility, payout discipline, and the current growth profile can still support a measured buy or sell decision. For investors checking share code MHB for sale, the key cost is low volatility, while preference shares and ordinary dividend comparisons matter less than the ordinary equity’s data quality. If you want to know how to buy online, a standard trading account and basic trading tools are enough to handle the purchase process, though traders should still weigh valuation, the share’s recent cost basis, and whether today’s data justify a new entry or a wait-and-see approach.

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. (MHB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Infrastructure / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R4.40 Market Capitalization R242.66m P/E Ratio -11.44 Dividend Yield 3.41% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R4.40, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap R242.66m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -11.44, suggesting potential valuation pressure from current earnings Dividend Yield 3.41%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged price move

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited unless the share starts holding above R4.40 with stronger volume. The flat recent move suggests consolidation rather than momentum. A sustained move lower would weaken the setup, while a steady dividend profile may help support the share price near current levels.

FAQ on Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares?

Answer: Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed infrastructure investment company. At R4.40 per share, with a market cap of R242.66m and a -11.44 P/E, they reflect a small-cap, income-oriented profile with a 3.41% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with a broker, complete verification, and search for ticker MHB. The current price per share is R4.40, and the market cap is R242.66m, so orders should match available liquidity and your portfolio plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R4.40 level, trading volume, the -11.44 P/E ratio, and the 3.41% dividend yield. Because the recent price change is 0, sentiment may currently be anchored by stability rather than strong momentum.

Q4: Does Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a 3.41% dividend yield. That suggests Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. pays a dividend, making the share relevant for investors who want income as well as potential price appreciation, even though the latest price change was 0.

Q5: How can I track my Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track MHB through your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the R4.40 price, the 3.41% dividend yield, and any changes in market cap or volume. Keeping records in your trading account helps you compare purchase cost, income, and price movement over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R4.40 current price, the negative -11.44 P/E ratio, the R242.66m market cap, and the unchanged recent move. The 3.41% dividend yield can support valuation, but volume data would be needed for a fuller read.

Q7: Is Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors who value income, since the dividend yield is 3.41% and the price per share is R4.40. However, the -11.44 P/E and the 0 recent change suggest a cautious approach rather than an aggressive purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R4.40, with a 3.41% dividend yield and a small-cap market value of R242.66m. That can justify a measured buy for income-focused investors, but the negative P/E argues for discipline and position sizing.

Q9: How much does one Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. share costs R4.40 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, with recent price change at 0. Investors should compare the cost against the 3.41% dividend yield and the -11.44 P/E before acting.

Q10: How to sell Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MHB shares, enter a sell order through your JSE-linked trading account using the ticker MHB. With the current price at R4.40, the decision should consider the 0 recent change, the dividend yield, and your preferred exit level.

How to Buy Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-registered platform.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the dashboard and review MHB share details.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your purchase order and monitor the position.

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mahube Infrastructure Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R4.40. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.