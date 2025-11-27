The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth rather than a fast breakout, leaving a measured price forecast and prediction in place for active watchers. The price today in rands is R11.72 per share, and the data suggests buyers should weigh the cost against the dividend profile before deciding buy or sell. Preference shares, payout expectations, and ordinary share demand can all shape near-term sentiment, especially when for sale interest picks up. If you’re assessing how to buy on the JSE share code LHC, using an online trading account with a regulated trading platform keeps the process straightforward for any trading or purchase decision.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:30 Share Name & Ticker Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. (LHC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Healthcare Providers Current Price 11.72 Market Capitalization 17.09bn P/E Ratio 10.57 Dividend Yield 4.98 Trading Volume (Live Data) 161 504 Recent Price Change 0.6

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 11.72, up 0.6 from the previous close Market Cap 17.09bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 10.57, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.98, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 161 504 shares

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral short-term outlook: the share’s modest 0.6 rise, mid-range P/E of 10.57, and dividend yield of 4.98 suggest buyers are still engaged, but the move is not decisive. A sustained lift above R11.72 would improve momentum, while lighter volume could cap gains.

FAQ on Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in the healthcare sector, priced today at R11.72. The company’s market capitalisation is 17.09bn, with a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a dividend yield of 4.98, which helps frame its market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE trading account using the ticker LHC. The current price is R11.72, so your purchase cost depends on the number of shares. Live volume of 161 504 shows active interest in the market today.

Q3: What affects the price of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, earnings multiples, and investor demand. Today’s price is R11.72, the recent change is 0.6, and the P/E ratio of 10.57 helps traders judge valuation against the 17.09bn market cap.

Q4: Does Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.98, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At R11.72 per share, that yield can matter to investors comparing return profiles. The current figure is based on today’s live JSE share data for LHC.

Q5: How can I track my Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track LHC on the JSE by monitoring the price today, which is R11.72, alongside trading volume of 161 504 and the 4.98 dividend yield. These live figures help you assess value, income, and whether the share is moving within your plan.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 0.6 recent price change, the 11.72 current price, and the 10.57 P/E ratio. The 17.09bn market cap signals size, while 161 504 shares traded suggests market participation that can support short-term price discovery.

Q7: Is Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, the share may suit investors looking for a healthcare name with a 4.98 dividend yield and a P/E of 10.57. The price per share is R11.72, so suitability depends on your risk tolerance and trading goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows LHC at R11.72, with a 0.6 gain and active volume of 161 504. That suggests steady interest, but not a strong breakout signal. Investors should compare the 4.98 dividend yield and 10.57 P/E before buying now.

Q9: How much does one Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R11.72. That figure reflects the latest JSE data for LHC, along with a market cap of 17.09bn and a recent change of 0.6, giving traders a clear reference for purchase or sale decisions.

Q10: How to sell Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell LHC shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at the live market price, which is R11.72 today. The 161 504 trading volume suggests there is ongoing market activity, so execution should follow normal exchange procedures.

How to Buy Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for LHC and place your trade at the desired price.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 11.72 and re-evaluate if momentum weakens BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.