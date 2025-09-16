Libstar shareholders approved key resolutions at the AGM held on 29 May 2026. With 92.95% of votable shares represented, all directors were re-elected, and Ernst & Young Inc. was appointed as external auditors for the 2026 financial year. Shareholders endorsed the remuneration policies and approved share repurchase authority. Significant support was also given to amendments in the Memorandum of Incorporation, including changes to share repurchase provisions and removing mandatory retirement age for directors over 70.

Libstar has provided a voluntary pre-close trading update for the 21-week period ending 31 May 2026. Revenue was broadly in line with the prior year, increasing by 0.9%, with a 3.5% rise excluding the disposed Fresh Mushroom operations. The group's gross profit margins declined slightly due to inflationary pressures and under-recovery in certain divisions, notably Dickon Hall Foods (DHF) and Dry Condiments exports. Despite softer trading, cash flow remained resilient, with net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA at 1.3 times, down from 1.6 times. The company continues with strategic portfolio simplification, including property sales and potential disposal of non-food assets, and has repurchased R43.3 million worth of shares. An investor conference call is scheduled for Thursday, 18 June 2026 at 17:00. The full results are expected around 8 September 2026.

Cornél Lodewyks, Executive Director of Libstar and Managing Executive of Lancewood, the Group's largest operating division, has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer ('COO') with effect from 1 August 2026. Cornél will continue to serve on the Board as an Executive Director and will transition from his role as Managing Executive of Lancewood to assume his Group- wide COO responsibilities.

Libstar expects a decline in Total EPS to between 8.0 and 9.6 cents per share compared to 15.2 cents per share in the prior period and Total HEPS to between 12.1 and 13.7 cents per share for the six months ending 30 June 2026, compared to 16.7 cents per share in the prior period. Normalised HEPS from continuing operations is forecasted to be between 23.0 and 25.4 cents per share, with Normalised EBITDA ranging from R446.1 million to ZAR460.3 million, reflecting a 2.8% to 5.8% decrease. The results are impacted by non-recurring items such as impairment charges, foreign exchange losses, and retrenchment costs. The company continued capital returns, including a dividend increase and share repurchases, while maintaining a disciplined balance sheet. The interim results will be published on 8 September 2026.

Libstar Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Libstar Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains grounded in the latest data, with dividend support, charts, and the price today in rands at R3.63 shaping the near-term view. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, preference shares, payout quality, and for sale opportunities matter alongside how to buy on the JSE share code LBR. The data, graph, growth outlook, prediction range, and cost of entry all point to using an online trading account for active trading, especially when comparing the share against a broader trading account strategy.

Libstar Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Libstar Holdings Ltd. (LBR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food Products Current Price R3.63 Market Capitalization 2.21bn P/E Ratio 6.66 Dividend Yield 7.71% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Libstar Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R3.63, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 2.21bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 6.66, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.71%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the unchanged recent price move

Libstar Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term: the unchanged price at R3.63, combined with a low P/E of 6.66 and a 7.71% dividend yield, can help support valuation interest. Near-term upside would likely need better trading volume and broader consumer-staples sentiment.

Bearish pressure could emerge if volume remains thin or if investors rotate away from defensive food-product names on the JSE. With limited movement in the latest reading, traders may prefer to wait for a cleaner technical breakout before acting aggressively.

FAQ on Libstar Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed consumer staples company focused on food products. The share code is LBR, the current price is R3.63, and the market cap of 2.21bn places it in a mid-sized category.

Q2: How can I buy Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered broker using the share code LBR. The price per share today is R3.63, so you’d need enough cash in your trading account to cover the purchase and any platform costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly affected by demand on the JSE, trading volume, company earnings, and valuation metrics such as the 6.66 P/E ratio. Consumer staples sentiment and the current R3.63 price level also influence how buyers and sellers position themselves.

Q4: Does Libstar Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 7.71%, which indicates income potential for shareholders. At a current price of R3.63, that yield may appeal to investors who prioritize cash returns over short-term price swings.

Q5: How can I track my Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares by monitoring the LBR ticker in your broker platform. You can follow the R3.63 price, watch changes in market cap and P/E, and review dividend information from your account history and JSE updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Libstar Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current R3.63 price, the 2.21bn market cap, the 6.66 P/E ratio, and the 7.71% dividend yield. Since recent price change is 0, volume and investor sentiment may be the clearest near-term drivers.

Q7: Is Libstar Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live numbers, it may suit investors looking for value and income, given the 6.66 P/E ratio and 7.71% dividend yield. The R3.63 share price suggests a relatively accessible entry point, but volume still matters.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R3.63, so buying may be more suitable for investors comfortable with a steady, income-oriented profile. The dividend yield is attractive, but short-term traders may want stronger momentum before entering.

Q9: How much does one Libstar Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R3.63. That live level reflects the latest JSE reading for LBR, with no recent price change reported. Investors should still factor in broker fees and execution costs before making a purchase.

Q10: How to sell Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search for LBR, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The current level is R3.63, so execution will depend on market demand and available buyers.

How to Buy Libstar Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-ready broker.

Verify the account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for LBR.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a buy order for Libstar Holdings Ltd. shares at your preferred price per share.

Libstar Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Libstar Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R3.63 and BUY on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.