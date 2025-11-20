Lewis Group Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by an Ex

Lewis announced its 21st annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for 09:00 on Friday, 24 October 2026, which will be held virtually. Shareholders must register online by 09:00 on 21 October 2026 to participate. The notice of AGM, including the summary financial statements, was posted on 31 July 2026. The company's integrated annual report and audited financial statements are available on its website. Additionally, the company has published its B-BBEE annual compliance report. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend, speak, and vote is 16 October 2026.

The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting. The company has issued a statement regarding its Annual BBEEE compliance certificate.

The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting. The company has issued a statement regarding its Annual BBEEE compliance certificate.

Lewis Group Ltd. - LEW03 & LEW04 - NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS LISTING SENS Announcement Classification: 1. New Listing (Board/ Instrument) 2. Interest Rate Market New Listing

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lewis Group Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as the dividend profile, charts, and graph readings frame the price today in rands at R85. The buy or sell call depends on whether the share code LEW keeps drawing for sale interest, with payout support from the dividend, while preference shares, growth, and prediction data point to a moderate cost base. Investors comparing how to buy may prefer an online trading account, since trading on the JSE is straightforward and current data suggests the stock remains closely watched rather than speculative.

Lewis Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Lewis Group Ltd. (LEW) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Speciality Retail Current Price 85 Market Capitalization 4.34bn P/E Ratio 4.75 Dividend Yield 10.77 Trading Volume (Live Data) 330 Recent Price Change 2.04 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:30:41

Lewis Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 85, reflecting a 2.04 gain from the previous close Market Cap 4.34bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 4.75, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 10.77, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Trading volume of 330 points to relatively low near-term volatility

Lewis Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish setup: The price action remains supported by a low P/E ratio and a high dividend yield, which can help anchor demand if the share holds above recent levels. A sustained pickup in volume from 330 would strengthen momentum, while softer trading would keep the outlook range-bound.

Bearish risk: If consumer spending weakens or the share fails to defend the current R85 area, momentum may fade. For now, the technical read favours caution over aggression, with the live move of 2.04 suggesting active interest but not yet a decisive breakout.

FAQ on Lewis Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Lewis Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Lewis Group Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under LEW. At a current price of 85, they represent ownership in a mid-sized retail business with a market cap of 4.34bn and a dividend yield of 10.77, reflecting income appeal.

Q2: How can I buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account and place a purchase order using ticker LEW. Based on today’s price of 85, the price per share is known before trade execution, while volume of 330 shows limited liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Lewis Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Lewis Group Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of 85, the recent change of 2.04, trading volume of 330, and the sector’s retail conditions. A low P/E ratio of 4.75 and market cap of 4.34bn also matter.

Q4: Does Lewis Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Lewis Group Ltd. pays a dividend, and the live dividend yield is 10.77. With a share price of 85 and a market cap of 4.34bn, the payout profile remains a key feature for investors who prioritize regular income over short-term trading.

Q5: How can I track my Lewis Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Lewis Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your JSE trading account using ticker LEW. Monitor the price today at 85, the dividend yield of 10.77, and trading volume of 330 to stay aligned with performance and income updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lewis Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Lewis Group Ltd. share price is currently shaped by the 85 price level, the 2.04 recent move, and the modest 330 trading volume. The 4.75 P/E ratio and 10.77 dividend yield also influence how the market values the share.

Q7: Is Lewis Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Lewis Group Ltd. may appeal to investors looking to buy income-oriented shares, because the P/E ratio is 4.75 and the dividend yield is 10.77. Still, the current price of 85 and volume of 330 suggest moderate liquidity rather than strong momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying Lewis Group Ltd. shares may suit value-focused buyers who accept slower trading conditions. The share trades at 85, with a market cap of 4.34bn and a dividend yield of 10.77, but volume remains only 330.

Q9: How much does one Lewis Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Lewis Group Ltd. share costs 85 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 2.04 recent increase, a 4.75 P/E ratio, and a 10.77 dividend yield, giving investors a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell Lewis Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Lewis Group Ltd. shares, use your trading account and enter LEW as the share code on the JSE platform. With the price at 85 and live volume at 330, sellers may want to watch liquidity closely before they trade.

How to Buy Lewis Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Familiarize yourself with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for LEW and place your purchase or trade order.

Lewis Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lewis Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 85 and BUY on weakness only if liquidity improves and the share can sustain support. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.