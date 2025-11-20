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Lewis Group Ltd. JSE: LEW
R85 ▲ 1.7 (2.04%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
85
Prev close
85
Day range
84.02 - 86.11
Volume
93 651
52-wk range
82.56 – 87.86
Market cap
4.43bn
P/E Ratio
4.85
EPS (ZARc)
1 753.40
Dividend Yield
10.55%
DPS (ZARc)
897 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap4.43bn
EPS1 753.40
P/E ratio4.85
Div. yield10.55%
DPS 897 (cps)
Issued shares52.16m
52-week range
R 82.56 R 87.86
R85
Price overview
Open85
Previous close85
Day range84.02 - 86.11
Volume93 651
52-week range82.56 – 87.86
Change▲ 1.7 (2.04%)
P/E ratio4.85
EPS1 753.40
Dividend 897 (cps)
Dividend yield10.55%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 3.37 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, LDT 20 Jan 2026
  • Interim Div 3.37 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, Pay 26 Jan 2026
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 28 May 2026
  • Final Div 5.6 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2026, LDT 21 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 5.6 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2026, Pay 27 Jul 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • 23 Oct 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3.37 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, LDT 20 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3.37 ZAR
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, Pay 26 Jan 2027
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.6 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2027, LDT 21 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.6 ZAR
    Decl 28 May 2027, Pay 27 Jul 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 10 319.90 9 287.80
Attributable Income 853.80 754.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 4 080 3 650.10
EPS (ZARc) 1 646.20 1 456.90
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 753.40 1 482.50
DPS (ZARc) 897 800
Latest SENS announcements
  • Lewis Group Ltd. - LEW03 & LEW04 - NEW FINANCIAL I
    2026-08-20 09:00:00
    Lewis Group Ltd. - LEW03 & LEW04 - NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS LISTING SENS Announcement Classification: 1. New Listing (Board/ Instrument) 2. Interest Rate Market New Listing
  • Lewis Group Ltd. - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ME
    2026-08-04 15:25:00
    The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting. The company has issued a statement regarding its Annual BBEEE compliance certificate.
  • Lewis Group Ltd. - CANCELLATION OF S525005 NOTICE
    2026-08-04 15:24:59
    The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting. The company has issued a statement regarding its Annual BBEEE compliance certificate.
  • Lewis - AGM notice, integrated report and B-BBEE
    2026-07-31 17:51:23
    Lewis announced its 21st annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for 09:00 on Friday, 24 October 2026, which will be held virtually. Shareholders must register online by 09:00 on 21 October 2026 to participate. The notice of AGM, including the summary financial statements, was posted on 31 July 2026. The company's integrated annual report and audited financial statements are available on its website. Additionally, the company has published its B-BBEE annual compliance report. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend, speak, and vote is 16 October 2026.
  • Lewis Group Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by an Ex
    2026-07-23 17:05:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
ITLTILE (ITE) R 8.77 -4.67%
LEWIS (LEW) R 85.00 +2.04%
CASHBIL (CSB) R 114.40 +0.44%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lewis Group Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance as the dividend profile, charts, and graph readings frame the price today in rands at R85. The buy or sell call depends on whether the share code LEW keeps drawing for sale interest, with payout support from the dividend, while preference shares, growth, and prediction data point to a moderate cost base. Investors comparing how to buy may prefer an online trading account, since trading on the JSE is straightforward and current data suggests the stock remains closely watched rather than speculative.

Lewis Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerLewis Group Ltd. (LEW)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Speciality Retail
Current Price85
Market Capitalization4.34bn
P/E Ratio4.75
Dividend Yield10.77
Trading Volume (Live Data)330
Recent Price Change2.04
Data as of2026-08-28 09:30:41

Lewis Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price85, reflecting a 2.04 gain from the previous close
Market Cap4.34bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
P/E Ratio4.75, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield10.77, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityTrading volume of 330 points to relatively low near-term volatility

Lewis Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish setup: The price action remains supported by a low P/E ratio and a high dividend yield, which can help anchor demand if the share holds above recent levels. A sustained pickup in volume from 330 would strengthen momentum, while softer trading would keep the outlook range-bound.

Bearish risk: If consumer spending weakens or the share fails to defend the current R85 area, momentum may fade. For now, the technical read favours caution over aggression, with the live move of 2.04 suggesting active interest but not yet a decisive breakout.

FAQ on Lewis Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Lewis Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Lewis Group Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under LEW. At a current price of 85, they represent ownership in a mid-sized retail business with a market cap of 4.34bn and a dividend yield of 10.77, reflecting income appeal.

Q2: How can I buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account and place a purchase order using ticker LEW. Based on today’s price of 85, the price per share is known before trade execution, while volume of 330 shows limited liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Lewis Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Lewis Group Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of 85, the recent change of 2.04, trading volume of 330, and the sector’s retail conditions. A low P/E ratio of 4.75 and market cap of 4.34bn also matter.

Q4: Does Lewis Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Lewis Group Ltd. pays a dividend, and the live dividend yield is 10.77. With a share price of 85 and a market cap of 4.34bn, the payout profile remains a key feature for investors who prioritize regular income over short-term trading.

Q5: How can I track my Lewis Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Lewis Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your JSE trading account using ticker LEW. Monitor the price today at 85, the dividend yield of 10.77, and trading volume of 330 to stay aligned with performance and income updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lewis Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Lewis Group Ltd. share price is currently shaped by the 85 price level, the 2.04 recent move, and the modest 330 trading volume. The 4.75 P/E ratio and 10.77 dividend yield also influence how the market values the share.

Q7: Is Lewis Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Lewis Group Ltd. may appeal to investors looking to buy income-oriented shares, because the P/E ratio is 4.75 and the dividend yield is 10.77. Still, the current price of 85 and volume of 330 suggest moderate liquidity rather than strong momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lewis Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, buying Lewis Group Ltd. shares may suit value-focused buyers who accept slower trading conditions. The share trades at 85, with a market cap of 4.34bn and a dividend yield of 10.77, but volume remains only 330.

Q9: How much does one Lewis Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Lewis Group Ltd. share costs 85 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 2.04 recent increase, a 4.75 P/E ratio, and a 10.77 dividend yield, giving investors a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell Lewis Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Lewis Group Ltd. shares, use your trading account and enter LEW as the share code on the JSE platform. With the price at 85 and live volume at 330, sellers may want to watch liquidity closely before they trade.

How to Buy Lewis Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Familiarize yourself with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for LEW and place your purchase or trade order.

Lewis Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lewis Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 85 and BUY on weakness only if liquidity improves and the share can sustain support. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Lewis Group Shares
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