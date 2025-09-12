Kore Potash is holding its annual general meeting ('AGM') at 09:30 UK time / 10:30 South African time / 16:30 Western Australian on 30 June 2026 at 107 Cheapside, Second Floor, London EC2V 6DN. At the meeting, David Hatrhorn will make a statement regarding the formal sale process.

Kore Potash plc announced that the resolutions put to its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, Tuesday 30 June 2026, were all duly passed on a poll by the requisite majority.

Kore Potash provided its quarterly update for the period ended 30 June 2026 (the 'Quarter'). Quarterly Highlights Projects • Efforts during the Quarter have been largely focussed on advancing the Formal Sale Process ('FSP'). • Early works had been previously completed but Front-End Engineering Design ('FEED') continued for the underground design due to a change in the supplier of the vertical hoisting system. • The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ('ESIA') has been temporarily paused. • A new Mining Law was signed by President Sassou Nguesso on 18th April 2026 and promulgated in the Journal Officiel (government gazette) as Law No. 01-2026. • A new Minister of Mines was appointed in a RoC Government reshuffle. Newly appointed Minister Fiacre Opo was previously Director General of Mines, reporting to the previous Minister, Pierre Oba. Corporate • On 4 November 2025, the Company announced that it had commenced the FSP. Kore Potash announced that it had received approaches from two parties, each of which was evaluating the possible acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the Company. On 27 February 2026, the Company was notified by one of the parties in the FSP that it has now decided to suspend its interest in acquiring the Company and was unable to proceed in the FSP for internal reasons. However, the other party referred to above remains engaged in the FSP and is continuing its due diligence exercise. On 8 June 2026, the Company was approached by a new party wishing to participate in the FSP and that party has begun evaluating the possible acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the Company. Accordingly, two parties are currently engaged in the FSP. • Kore Potash Ltd. has been deregistered as an Australian Company, effective 28 June 2026. • The Company held its AGM on 30 June 2026. • As at 30 June 2026, the Company held c.USD7.5 million in cash.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kore Potash plc shares continue to trade with a cautious tone, and the latest charts and historical graph reading point to a mixed price forecast and prediction profile rather than a clean directional breakout. The price today in rands is R0.71, and that level keeps the buy or sell debate active for traders watching for sale opportunities, cost discipline, and near-term trading signals. While there is no dividend payout on the current data set and preference shares are not the focus here, investors can still assess growth potential through the share code KP2, compare the data against the moving graph, and decide how to buy or trade online through a properly funded trading account on the jse.

Kore Potash plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Kore Potash plc (KP2) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Current Price R0.71 Market Capitalization R3.62bn P/E Ratio -194.44 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 47 000 Recent Price Change 1.43 Data As Of 2026-08-28 09:10:47

Kore Potash plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.71, reflecting a 1.43 move from the previous close Market Cap R3.62bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio -194.44, suggesting negative earnings and no clean valuation anchor Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with trading volume of 47 000 and a noticeable price response

Kore Potash plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains restrained by the negative P/E and the absence of a dividend yield. Near-term direction is likely to depend on liquidity, project updates, and broader JSE risk appetite for basic materials names. A sustained move above R0.71 could support momentum, while softer volume may keep the share range-bound.

FAQ on Kore Potash plc Shares

Q1: What are Kore Potash plc shares?

Answer: Kore Potash plc shares are JSE-listed equity interests in KP2. At R0.71 per share, they represent a mid-cap basic materials stock with a market capitalization of R3.62bn and live trading volume of 47 000, according to the latest data.

Q2: How can I buy Kore Potash plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Kore Potash plc shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the KP2 share code. The current price per share is R0.71, so funding, execution, and platform access matter more than timing the trade without live data.

Q3: What affects the price of Kore Potash plc shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by the R0.71 quote, trading volume of 47 000, the negative P/E of -194.44, and market cap of R3.62bn. Sector sentiment in basic materials and investor response to the 1.43 move also matter.

Q4: Does Kore Potash plc pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Kore Potash plc shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current dividend income is indicated. Investors focused on yield should rely on the R0.71 share price and the company’s trading profile instead.

Q5: How can I track my Kore Potash plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track KP2 on your trading account by monitoring the R0.71 price, 47 000 volume, and the dividend yield field, which is –. Since no dividend is shown, tracking is mainly about price movement, valuation, and market cap changes.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kore Potash plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R0.71 level, the 1.43 recent change, and the negative P/E of -194.44. Trading volume of 47 000 and the R3.62bn market cap also suggest active but cautious interest.

Q7: Is Kore Potash plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether KP2 is a good buy depends on risk tolerance. At R0.71, the share has a mid-cap profile and no dividend yield, while the -194.44 P/E suggests earnings pressure. That makes it more suitable for speculative traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kore Potash plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows R0.71 per share, 47 000 in volume, and a 1.43 price change, so buying depends on your strategy. With no dividend yield and a negative P/E, the setup looks more tactical than income-driven.

Q9: How much does one Kore Potash plc share cost?

Answer: One Kore Potash plc share costs R0.71 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of R3.62bn and a trading volume of 47 000, giving investors a clear reference point for entry or exit decisions.

Q10: How to sell Kore Potash plc shares?

Answer: To sell KP2 shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at the current R0.71 market level or your chosen price. With 47 000 shares traded and no dividend yield, liquidity and execution remain the key considerations.

How to Buy Kore Potash plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Kore Potash plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kore Potash plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.