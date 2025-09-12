Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Kore Potash plc shares continue to trade with a cautious tone, and the latest charts and historical graph reading point to a mixed price forecast and prediction profile rather than a clean directional breakout. The price today in rands is R0.71, and that level keeps the buy or sell debate active for traders watching for sale opportunities, cost discipline, and near-term trading signals. While there is no dividend payout on the current data set and preference shares are not the focus here, investors can still assess growth potential through the share code KP2, compare the data against the moving graph, and decide how to buy or trade online through a properly funded trading account on the jse.
Kore Potash plc Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Kore Potash plc (KP2)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
|Current Price
|R0.71
|Market Capitalization
|R3.62bn
|P/E Ratio
|-194.44
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|47 000
|Recent Price Change
|1.43
|Data As Of
|2026-08-28 09:10:47
Kore Potash plc Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R0.71, reflecting a 1.43 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R3.62bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|-194.44, suggesting negative earnings and no clean valuation anchor
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, with trading volume of 47 000 and a noticeable price response
Kore Potash plc Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish bias remains restrained by the negative P/E and the absence of a dividend yield. Near-term direction is likely to depend on liquidity, project updates, and broader JSE risk appetite for basic materials names. A sustained move above R0.71 could support momentum, while softer volume may keep the share range-bound.
FAQ on Kore Potash plc Shares
Q1: What are Kore Potash plc shares?
Answer: Kore Potash plc shares are JSE-listed equity interests in KP2. At R0.71 per share, they represent a mid-cap basic materials stock with a market capitalization of R3.62bn and live trading volume of 47 000, according to the latest data.
Q2: How can I buy Kore Potash plc shares?
Answer: You can buy Kore Potash plc shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the KP2 share code. The current price per share is R0.71, so funding, execution, and platform access matter more than timing the trade without live data.
Q3: What affects the price of Kore Potash plc shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by the R0.71 quote, trading volume of 47 000, the negative P/E of -194.44, and market cap of R3.62bn. Sector sentiment in basic materials and investor response to the 1.43 move also matter.
Q4: Does Kore Potash plc pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, Kore Potash plc shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current dividend income is indicated. Investors focused on yield should rely on the R0.71 share price and the company’s trading profile instead.
Q5: How can I track my Kore Potash plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track KP2 on your trading account by monitoring the R0.71 price, 47 000 volume, and the dividend yield field, which is –. Since no dividend is shown, tracking is mainly about price movement, valuation, and market cap changes.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Kore Potash plc share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R0.71 level, the 1.43 recent change, and the negative P/E of -194.44. Trading volume of 47 000 and the R3.62bn market cap also suggest active but cautious interest.
Q7: Is Kore Potash plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether KP2 is a good buy depends on risk tolerance. At R0.71, the share has a mid-cap profile and no dividend yield, while the -194.44 P/E suggests earnings pressure. That makes it more suitable for speculative traders.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kore Potash plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows R0.71 per share, 47 000 in volume, and a 1.43 price change, so buying depends on your strategy. With no dividend yield and a negative P/E, the setup looks more tactical than income-driven.
Q9: How much does one Kore Potash plc share cost?
Answer: One Kore Potash plc share costs R0.71 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of R3.62bn and a trading volume of 47 000, giving investors a clear reference point for entry or exit decisions.
Q10: How to sell Kore Potash plc shares?
Answer: To sell KP2 shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at the current R0.71 market level or your chosen price. With 47 000 shares traded and no dividend yield, liquidity and execution remain the key considerations.
How to Buy Kore Potash plc Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Kore Potash plc Actionable Financial Advice
Given Kore Potash plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.