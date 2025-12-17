Jubilee announced the results of its general meeting. Resolution 1, granting directors authority to allot shares and rights to subscribe or convert securities, was approved with 91.15% of votes in favour, representing 38.37% of total voting rights. Resolution 2, to dis-apply pre-emption rights for cash allotments, did not pass, receiving 63.93% of votes in favour, below the 75% threshold. The company will continue shareholder engagement on these matters.

Jubilee announced that it has received two binding offers for the outright acquisition of the Company's Large Waste Project (LWP) at a substantial premium to the original acquisition price of the LWP (Consideration) (Binding Offers). Highlights - The sale of the LWP forms part of a progressive derisking of the large growth portfolio prioritising accelerated capital funding into the expansion of existing operations which offers higher returns - The Consideration together with remaining cash proceeds from the sale of the South African operations and the sale of non-core waste assets (as previously announced), offer substantial cash inflows nearing USD100 million, strengthening the Company's balance sheet and offering accelerated investment into the continued expansion of the Zambian operations - The Binding Offers also offer the potential for further partnerships with the Purchaser within Zambia specifically looking to bring to value selected tailings and waste projects

Jubilee selected a preferred buyer for its Large Waste Project (LWP) in Zambia, with a sale price of USD35.0 million. The transaction involves a two-stage due diligence process, with an initial payment of USD2.25 million to secure exclusivity. The remaining consideration will be paid over three years, with an option to accelerate to two years for a reduced total of USD30.0 million. This sale, which replaces a previous USD6.75 million waste material sale, aligns with Jubilee’s strategy to optimise its asset portfolio and focus on expanding its core copper mining and processing operations. The disposal supports Jubilee’s shift towards a resource-backed production platform, leveraging its established infrastructure and controlled assets.

Jubilee Metals Group plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Jubilee Metals Group plc shares on the jse are trading with a price today in rands of R0.56, and the charts plus historical graph data point to a measured growth profile rather than a fast breakout. The price forecast is best treated as cautious, with the latest data favouring a watch-and-act approach for traders deciding buy or sell, especially as the dividend and payout profile remains limited. Preference shares are not the main focus here, so investors should assess the for sale market, how to buy through an online trading account, and the cost of entry before any trade or purchase. With the share code JBL, the live data and trading setup suggest the near-term prediction depends on whether volume broadens and the current graph confirms higher highs.

Jubilee Metals Group plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Jubilee Metals Group plc (JBL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Precious & Specialty Metals Current Price R0.56 Market Capitalization 1.86bn P/E Ratio -3.44 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 102 000 Recent Price Change 1.82 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:05:53

Jubilee Metals Group plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.56, reflecting a 1.82 rise from the previous close Market Cap 1.86bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio -3.44, suggesting potential undervaluation but ongoing earnings pressure Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the modest price change and active trading volume

Jubilee Metals Group plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish short-term conditions would likely need stronger turnover than the current 102 000 shares and follow-through above R0.56. Until then, the setup looks neutral-to-cautious. A sustained move below the recent range would weaken momentum, while stable volume and firmer sector sentiment could help support the share.

FAQ on Jubilee Metals Group plc Shares

Q1: What are Jubilee Metals Group plc shares?

Answer: Jubilee Metals Group plc shares are listed equity in a JSE company with ticker JBL. The live price is R0.56, market cap is 1.86bn, and the stock trades with a negative P/E of -3.44, showing current earnings pressure.

Q2: How can I buy Jubilee Metals Group plc shares?

Answer: To buy JBL shares, investors use a JSE trading account through an approved platform. The live price per share is R0.56, so the current-to-deposit calculation is straightforward. Trading volume of 102 000 suggests there’s active participation for execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Jubilee Metals Group plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the R0.56 level, recent price change of 1.82, trading volume of 102 000, and the company’s negative P/E of -3.44. Market cap at 1.86bn also shapes how investors read liquidity and valuation.

Q4: Does Jubilee Metals Group plc pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, which indicates no current income yield is being quoted. With JBL trading at R0.56 and a P/E of -3.44, investors are mainly focused on capital movement, not income.

Q5: How can I track my Jubilee Metals Group plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track JBL shares through your JSE trading account and check the live price of R0.56, market cap of 1.86bn, and 102 000 volume. Since dividend yield is –, there’s no quoted dividend stream to monitor in the live data set.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Jubilee Metals Group plc share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the R0.56 price, a 1.82 rise, 102 000 in trading volume, and a negative P/E ratio of -3.44. Those figures suggest sentiment is driven more by trading activity than yield.

Q7: Is Jubilee Metals Group plc a good share to buy?

Answer: JBL may suit traders who can work with a R0.56 price per share, 1.86bn market cap, and negative P/E of -3.44. The absence of a dividend yield means the case is less about income and more about price action.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Jubilee Metals Group plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows JBL at R0.56 with 102 000 volume and a 1.82 price change. That makes it a tradable JSE share, but the negative P/E of -3.44 and no dividend yield mean investors should stay selective about entry timing.

Q9: How much does one Jubilee Metals Group plc share cost?

Answer: One Jubilee Metals Group plc share costs R0.56 today. That price per share is the latest live figure on the JSE, with market cap at 1.86bn and trading volume of 102 000, which helps frame liquidity and order size.

Q10: How to sell Jubilee Metals Group plc shares?

Answer: To sell JBL shares, log into your JSE trading account, enter the share code, and place a sell order at or near the live R0.56 price. With 102 000 volume, execution should be workable, though pricing still depends on market demand.

How to Buy Jubilee Metals Group plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Jubilee Metals Group plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Jubilee Metals Group plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.56 and SELL if they fail to hold that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.