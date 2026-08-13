JFD Overseas is an offshore-regulated broker with a trust rating of 6.5/10. The entity serving South African traders (JFD Overseas Ltd) is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under licence number 17933. The JFD Group also holds CySEC (150/11) and BaFin (Germany) licences through separate entities. Spreads start from 0.3 pips on forex with a small per-trade commission, the minimum deposit is USD 500, and over 600 instruments are available across MT4+, MT5+, and the proprietary stock3 platform.

Quick Answer: JFD was founded in 2011 and has built a strong reputation through its European entities — CySEC in Cyprus and BaFin in Germany are both genuine tier-1 regulators. However, South African traders are routed to JFD Overseas Ltd, the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity, which is offshore. That is an important distinction. The group credentials are strong, but the entity you actually trade with is not under CySEC or BaFin oversight. The broker offers 600+ instruments, enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ platforms, ultra-fast execution, and real interbank spreads. The USD 500 minimum deposit is moderate. If you want a broker with serious European group-level regulation and a genuine multi-asset offering, JFD delivers on the trading side — but the VFSC entity structure means your account protections are offshore.

Is JFD Overseas regulated and safe for South African traders?

JFD operates through a multi-entity structure. The European arm — JFD Group Ltd (CySEC 150/11) and JFD Bank AG (BaFin-regulated in Germany) — holds tier-1 licences with full MiFID II compliance. These entities serve EU clients with investor compensation schemes, negative balance protection, and strict regulatory oversight.

South African traders, however, are serviced by JFD Overseas Ltd, which is regulated by the VFSC in Vanuatu under licence 17933. The VFSC is an offshore regulator with significantly less oversight than CySEC or BaFin. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, but the protections that come with European regulation — investor compensation, guaranteed negative balance protection — do not automatically extend to the VFSC entity.

JFD is not FSCA-regulated, so South African traders have no local regulatory recourse. The group's European credentials are meaningful at the brand level, but the key question is always which entity your account is opened with.

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JFD Overseas Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 6.5/10 Regulation (SA entity) VFSC Vanuatu (Licence 17933) Group Regulation CySEC (150/11), BaFin (Germany) Minimum Deposit USD 500 Spreads From 0.3 pips (forex) + commission Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 Platforms MT4+, MT5+, stock3 (web) Instruments 600+ (Forex, Indices, Metals, Shares, Commodities, ETFs/ETNs) FSCA Regulated No Execution Model Agency model — no requotes, interbank spreads 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the JFD Overseas minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at JFD Overseas is USD 500 (or equivalent in EUR, GBP, or CHF). That is a moderate entry point — higher than the USD 5–50 range many brokers offer, but consistent with the broker's positioning toward more serious traders. There is no ZAR account option, so South African traders will need to deposit in foreign currency and absorb conversion costs.

JFD Overseas Trust Score

JFD Overseas scores 6.5 out of 10. The group-level regulation is strong — CySEC and BaFin are both tier-1 authorities. The company has been operational since 2011, which is a solid track record. The 600+ instrument range and enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms demonstrate genuine commitment to trading infrastructure. However, SA traders are routed to the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity, which is offshore. There is no FSCA licence. Customer reviews are mixed, with praise for execution quality but complaints about support responsiveness. The score reflects a competent broker with strong group credentials but offshore entity routing for non-EU clients.

JFD Overseas Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CySEC + BaFin regulation at group level SA traders on VFSC (Vanuatu) entity — offshore 600+ instruments across 6 asset classes Not FSCA-regulated Enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ platforms USD 500 minimum deposit Real interbank spreads from 0.3 pips No ZAR account option No requotes, 100% anonymous orders Mixed customer reviews — support concerns

JFD Overseas Overview

JFD was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with offices in Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, and Vanuatu. The group operates under three regulated entities: JFD Group Ltd (CySEC), JFD Bank AG (BaFin), and JFD Overseas Ltd (VFSC). South African traders are serviced by the Vanuatu entity.

The trading offering is institutional in character. JFD uses an agency execution model — no dealing desk, no requotes, direct access to interbank pricing, 100% anonymous orders, and execution in the millisecond range. Over 600 instruments span six asset classes: forex, commodities, precious metals, shares, indices, and ETFs/ETNs. The enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ platforms add extra indicators, improved charting, and advanced order types beyond what standard MetaTrader offers.

The proprietary stock3 platform adds a browser-based alternative with built-in fundamental data, social trading features, and customisable workspaces. Your JFD account works across all three platforms without needing separate logins.

What can you trade on JFD Overseas?

Over 600 instruments across forex pairs, indices, commodities, precious metals, share CFDs, ETFs, and ETNs. Physical stocks and stock CFDs can be traded commission-free. The instrument count is significantly higher than most offshore brokers and competitive with major international brokers.

How is JFD Overseas different from FSCA-regulated brokers?

JFD's group holds CySEC and BaFin licences — both tier-1 — which is stronger than most FSCA-regulated brokers at the group level. However, SA traders are on the VFSC entity, which is offshore. The agency execution model (no dealing desk, interbank pricing) is a genuine differentiator. Most FSCA-regulated brokers use dealing desk or STP models rather than pure agency execution. The 600+ instrument range and enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms are also above average.

Features Offered

JFD's agency execution model provides no requotes, direct interbank access, 100% anonymous orders, and ultra-fast millisecond execution. This is a genuinely institutional-grade execution model.

The enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ platforms extend standard MetaTrader with additional indicators, improved charting, and advanced order types. The stock3 web platform adds social trading and fundamental data tools.

Over 600 instruments across six asset classes — forex, commodities, precious metals, shares, indices, and ETFs/ETNs — are accessible from a single account across all three platforms.

Educational resources include e-books, webinars, and risk-management tools. JFD Research provides institutional-grade market analysis.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes (virtual funds, real market data) Agency Execution (No Dealing Desk) Yes — interbank spreads, no requotes Enhanced MT4+ / MT5+ Yes — extra indicators, advanced orders stock3 Platform Yes — browser-based, social features JFD Research Yes — institutional-grade analysis Negative Balance Protection Available on some entities (confirm with VFSC) Segregated Client Funds Yes Commission-Free Stocks Yes (physical stocks and stock CFDs) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

JFD Overseas Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for JFD are mixed. Positive feedback highlights fast and reliable execution, useful enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms, and a multilingual support team that is helpful with technical queries and automated trading setups. The agency execution model and interbank pricing receive genuine praise from experienced traders. On the negative side, some traders report issues with support responsiveness, particularly around withdrawal processing and account queries. Third-party reviews paint a more troubled picture than the broker's own marketing suggests.

Review Source Rating Notes Positive Feedback Strong Execution speed, platform quality, interbank pricing Negative Feedback Notable Support responsiveness, withdrawal processing concerns Industry Awards Multiple Best Retail Investment Trading Platform, Most Innovative

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Execution Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Platform Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Instrument Range ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐ Deposit Accessibility ⭐⭐⭐

JFD Overseas Safety and Security

JFD's safety profile is strong at the group level but weaker for SA traders specifically. The CySEC entity (150/11) is MiFID II compliant and registered in approximately 30 countries. The BaFin entity in Germany operates under one of the world's strictest financial regulators. Both provide investor compensation, segregated funds, and negative balance protection.

The VFSC entity (licence 17933) that services SA traders does not carry the same protections. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, but the VFSC's oversight is significantly lighter than CySEC or BaFin. Negative balance protection availability should be confirmed with the VFSC entity before depositing.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Tier JFD Group Ltd CySEC (Cyprus) 150/11 Tier-1 JFD Bank AG BaFin (Germany) 120056 Tier-1 JFD Overseas Ltd VFSC (Vanuatu) 17933 Offshore — FSCA (South Africa) — Not held

Is JFD Overseas safe to use?

JFD is safer than most pure offshore brokers because the group holds CySEC and BaFin licences — two of the strongest regulators globally. The 14-year track record since 2011 adds confidence. However, SA traders are on the VFSC entity, which does not provide the same level of protection. Segregated accounts are in place, but the VFSC's enforcement capabilities are limited compared to European regulators.

JFD Overseas at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name JFD Overseas (JFD Group) Founded 2011 Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus Offices Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Vanuatu Group Regulation CySEC (150/11), BaFin (120056) SA Entity Regulation VFSC Vanuatu (17933) Min Deposit USD 500 Spreads From 0.3 pips (forex) + commission Forex Commission USD 0.03 per micro lot Leverage Up to 1:400 Platforms MT4+, MT5+, stock3 Instruments 600+ (Forex, Indices, Metals, Shares, Commodities, ETFs/ETNs) Execution Model Agency — interbank, no requotes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

JFD Overseas Account Types

JFD keeps its account structure simple — a single live account type with professional client status available for qualifying traders. This is a deliberate contrast to brokers that offer five or six tiers.

Live / Standard Account

The Standard Account requires a minimum deposit of USD 500 and provides access to all 600+ instruments across MT4+, MT5+, and stock3. Margin call is at 100% and stop-out at 50%. Client funds are segregated. This account serves most retail traders and provides the full trading experience.

Professional Client Status

Experienced traders who meet specific criteria (large portfolio, frequent trading, or financial industry experience) can apply for Professional Client classification. This changes margin call to 125% and stop-out to 100%, with potentially more flexible conditions. Note that professional status means waiving certain retail protections, including negative balance protection and investor compensation coverage.

Demo Account

The Demo Account uses real market data with virtual funds and has no minimum deposit requirement. It replicates live conditions across all platforms and is the recommended starting point for testing JFD's execution quality and platform features before committing USD 500.

How to Open a JFD Overseas Account

Step 1 – Navigate to the Registration Page

Visit jfdoverseas.com and select either a Demo or Live account from the dropdown.

Step 2 – Complete the Registration Form

Enter your full name, contact details, email, and country of residence. Select your preferred account currency (USD, EUR, GBP, or CHF). Accept the terms and conditions and click "Register".

Step 3 – Verify and Download Platform

Check your email for a download link to MT4+, MT5+, or access stock3 in your browser. For live accounts, complete KYC verification by uploading proof of identity and address.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Deposit a minimum of USD 500 via credit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet. No deposit fees from JFD.

Step 5 – Start Trading

Log in to your chosen platform and begin trading across 600+ instruments with interbank pricing and millisecond execution.

JFD Overseas Fees, Spreads and Commissions

JFD uses a commission-plus-spread model for forex and metals, with commission-free trading available on physical stocks, stock CFDs, and crypto CFDs. This transparency is a hallmark of the agency execution model.

Forex Spreads: From 0.3 pips (EUR/USD avg 0.7 pips). Commission: USD 0.03 per micro lot.

From 0.3 pips (EUR/USD avg 0.7 pips). Commission: USD 0.03 per micro lot. Precious Metals: Commission: USD 3.0 per lot.

Commission: USD 3.0 per lot. Stocks/Stock CFDs: Commission-free.

Commission-free. Crypto CFDs: Commission-free.

Commission-free. Deposit Fees: None from JFD.

None from JFD. Withdrawal Fees: None from JFD (payment provider fees may apply).

None from JFD (payment provider fees may apply). Inactivity Fee: May apply after extended dormancy.

JFD Overseas Trading Platforms

JFD offers three platforms — all accessible with a single account login. The enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ go beyond standard MetaTrader with JFD-specific additions.

Platform Type Best For 📝 Sign up MT4+ Desktop, Mobile EAs, automated trading, extended chart history 👉 Open Account MT5+ Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, advanced charting, more order types 👉 Open Account stock3 Web browser Social trading, fundamental data, no install 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4+ (MT4+)

MT4+ is JFD's enhanced version of MetaTrader 4 with additional indicators, improved charting, and extended chart history for all symbols. It supports EAs and automated strategies, making it suitable for algorithmic traders. Available on desktop and mobile.

MetaTrader 5+ (MT5+)

MT5+ extends standard MetaTrader 5 with expanded charting capabilities, more analytical objects, and additional order types. It supports the full 600+ instrument range across all asset classes. Available on desktop, web, and mobile — the most versatile option.

stock3 (Browser-Based)

stock3 is JFD's proprietary web platform that combines trading, analysis, and social features. It includes built-in fundamental data, customisable workspaces, and expert profiles you can follow. No separate account needed — your JFD login works across all platforms. Ideal for traders who prefer browser-based access without software installation.

JFD Overseas Deposits and Withdrawals

JFD accepts deposits via credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, and e-wallets. No deposit or withdrawal fees are charged by JFD, though payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. No third-party deposits are allowed — funds must come from accounts in the trader's name. The minimum deposit is USD 500.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Credit / Debit Card Free from JFD Instant Bank Wire Transfer Free from JFD 1–3 business days E-Wallets Free from JFD Instant

JFD Overseas Leverage

JFD Overseas offers leverage up to 1:400 for the VFSC entity. This is moderate compared to brokers offering 1:1000 or higher. Leverage availability varies by instrument — forex majors typically get the highest leverage, with lower ratios for indices, metals, and shares. Professional clients may access different leverage settings. The margin call level is 100% and stop-out is at 50% for retail accounts.

JFD Overseas vs eToro vs XM

Feature JFD Overseas eToro XM Regulation VFSC (group: CySEC, BaFin) FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Instruments 600+ 3,000+ 1,000+ Min Deposit USD 500 USD 50 USD 5 Spreads From 0.3 pips + commission 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Execution Model Agency (interbank) Market maker STP Commission-Free Stocks Yes Yes No 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

JFD's strongest advantage is the agency execution model — genuine interbank pricing with no dealing desk — and the enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms. The group's CySEC and BaFin credentials are stronger than most competitors at the brand level. But both eToro and XM are FSCA-regulated with significantly lower minimum deposits. For traders who prioritise execution quality and institutional-grade platforms, JFD has a genuine edge. For accessibility and local regulation, eToro and XM are more practical.

Research and Trading Tools

JFD Research provides institutional-grade technical and fundamental analysis across forex, metals, indices, commodities, and stocks. The team produces regular analytical reports, market commentary, and both free and premium subscription content. Educational webinars cover platform usage, technical and fundamental analysis, live trading, and risk and mental management. The research offering is above average for a broker of this size and complements the agency execution model well.

JFD Overseas Awards

JFD has received multiple awards from Wealth & Finance International, including "Best Retail Investment Trading Platform," "Fastest Growing Wealth Management Company in Western Europe," and "Most Innovative Global Trading Partner." These awards reflect the broker's infrastructure quality and multi-asset capabilities. The recognition comes from legitimate industry bodies and is consistent with JFD's institutional positioning.

JFD Overseas Sign-Up Bonus

JFD does not currently offer sign-up bonuses, deposit bonuses, or promotional incentives. This is consistent with the broker's European regulatory heritage and institutional positioning. JFD competes on execution quality, platform infrastructure, and research rather than promotional offers.

JFD Overseas Customer Support

JFD provides multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. The support team is praised for technical competence, particularly around automated trading setups and platform configuration. However, some reviews note slower response times for general account queries and withdrawal processing. Support availability may not cover all time zones relevant to South African traders.

JFD Overseas for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account No (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF) Accepts SA Traders Yes (via VFSC entity) Group Regulation CySEC (150/11), BaFin (120056) — tier-1 Dispute Resolution VFSC Vanuatu — no FSCA recourse

Who Should Consider JFD Overseas?

JFD Overseas is best suited for experienced traders who value execution quality over accessibility. The agency execution model, interbank pricing, enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms, and 600+ instruments across six asset classes create a genuinely institutional-grade trading environment. The group's CySEC and BaFin credentials add brand-level credibility.

The broker is less suited for beginners or traders who prioritise low entry barriers (USD 500 minimum), FSCA regulation, or ZAR accounts. If local regulation and accessibility are your priorities, FSCA-regulated alternatives like eToro, XM, or Exness are more practical. JFD's strength is in trading infrastructure — if that matters more than regulatory proximity, it delivers.

Conclusion JFD Overseas offers a genuinely institutional-grade trading experience: agency execution with interbank pricing, enhanced MT4+ and MT5+ platforms, 600+ instruments, and the stock3 web platform with social features. The group's CySEC and BaFin credentials are among the strongest in the retail brokerage space. The caveat for South African traders is that you trade through the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity, which is offshore. There is no FSCA licence, no ZAR account, and the USD 500 minimum deposit is moderate. For traders who want execution quality and platform depth above all else, JFD is a strong choice. For those who need FSCA regulation and low entry barriers, there are more accessible alternatives.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official JFD Overseas website (jfdoverseas.com), CySEC and BaFin regulatory databases, VFSC licence records, independent review platforms, and publicly available company information. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

JFD Overseas Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under licence number 17933. JFD Group Ltd is authorised and regulated by CySEC (licence 150/11). JFD Bank AG is authorised and regulated by BaFin and the Deutsche Bundesbank (licence 120056). South African traders are serviced by the VFSC entity and do not have FSCA regulatory protection. Trading CFDs involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is JFD Overseas?

JFD Overseas is the offshore arm of the JFD Group, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cyprus. The group holds CySEC and BaFin licences, while the overseas entity is regulated by the VFSC in Vanuatu. It offers 600+ instruments across MT4+, MT5+, and the stock3 platform.

Is JFD Overseas regulated?

JFD Overseas Ltd is regulated by the VFSC (Vanuatu) under licence 17933. The JFD Group also holds CySEC (150/11) and BaFin (120056) licences through separate European entities. It is not FSCA-regulated. SA traders are on the VFSC entity.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit is USD 500 (or equivalent in EUR, GBP, or CHF). There is no ZAR account option, so South African traders will need to deposit in foreign currency and absorb conversion costs.

What trading platforms does JFD offer?

JFD provides MT4+ (enhanced MetaTrader 4), MT5+ (enhanced MetaTrader 5), and stock3 (a proprietary browser-based platform with social trading features). All three platforms are accessible with a single account login.

What are JFD's spreads and commissions?

Forex spreads start from 0.3 pips with a commission of USD 0.03 per micro lot. Precious metals carry a USD 3.0 per lot commission. Physical stocks, stock CFDs, and crypto CFDs are commission-free. No deposit or withdrawal fees from JFD.

Does JFD offer a demo account?

Yes, JFD provides demo accounts with real market data and virtual funds. No minimum deposit is required. The demo replicates live conditions across MT4+, MT5+, and Stock3, and is the recommended starting point.

What leverage does JFD Overseas offer?

Leverage goes up to 1:400 on the VFSC entity. Margin call is at 100% and stop-out at 50% for retail accounts. Professional clients have different margin settings (125% call, 100% stop-out) but waive certain protections.

Does JFD offer bonuses?

No, JFD does not offer sign-up, deposit, or promotional bonuses. The broker competes on execution quality, platform infrastructure, and research rather than promotional incentives.

Is JFD safe for South African traders?

JFD is safer than most offshore brokers due to the group's CySEC and BaFin credentials. The 14-year track record since 2011 adds confidence. However, SA traders are on the VFSC entity, which has lighter oversight. There is no FSCA licence or local regulatory protection.

What makes JFD different from other brokers?

JFD's agency execution model (genuine interbank pricing, no dealing desk), enhanced MT4+/MT5+ platforms, 600+ instruments, commission-free stock trading, and institutional-grade research set it apart from most retail brokers. The group's CySEC and BaFin credentials provide stronger brand-level regulation than most competitors.

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