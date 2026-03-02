Italtile advised that the CEO of its subsidiary Ceramic Industries (Ceramic), Lance Foxcroft, will retire early at the end of November 2026 due to family commitments and commuting challenges between South Africa and Australia. Lance has significantly contributed to the group's growth and strategic transformation. Brandon Wood, Group CEO of Italtile, will oversee Ceramic during the transition, supported by existing governance structures. A recruitment process for a Head of Manufacturing is underway to manage manufacturing operations.

Brandon Wood has been appointed as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee with effect from 15 July 2026.

Italtile reported stable trading conditions during the year ended 30 June 2026, despite increased costs and market challenges such as global over-capacity and anti-dumping duties on tiles. Revenue and margins remained broadly steady, with retail turnover stable across key brands, supported by strong online sales. However, Ceramic Industries experienced significant margin pressure due to market pricing and rising energy costs. The Group maintained strong cash flow, despite share buybacks and record dividends. Leadership changes include the appointment of Brandon Wood as Group CEO. EPS for the period is expected to be between 109.7 and 115.9 cents, compared with 125.6 cents for the year ended 30 June 2025, representing a decrease of between 12.7% and 7.7%. HEPS is expected to be between 109.5 and 115.7 cents, compared with 125.1 cents in the prior year, representing a decrease of between 12.4% and 7.5%.

Brand Pretorius, an independent non-executive director, has indicated that he will not stand for re- election at the annual general meeting to be held on 13 November 2026. Mamedupi Matsipa, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 13 November 2026.

Revenue for the year decreased marginally by 1% to R8.8 billion (R8.9 billion) whist gross profit went down 4% to R3.5 billion (R3.6 billion). Trading profit had a 10% decline to R1.8 billion (R2.1 billion). Profit attributable to equity holders was lower at R1.3 billion (R1.5 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share came in at 113.4 cents per share (125.1 cents per share). Declaration of ordinary and special cash dividend Ordinary dividend The Group maintains a dividend cover of two and a half times. The Board has declared a final gross ordinary cash dividend (number 120) for the year ended 30 June 2026 of 21.0 cents per ordinary share (2025: 22.0 cents). This final dividend, together with the interim gross ordinary cash dividend of 24.0 cents per share (2025: 28.0 cents per share), produces a total gross ordinary cash dividend declared for the year ended 30 June 2026 of 45.0 cents per share (2025: 50.0 cents). Special dividend Given the Group's strong cash generation and cash reserves being in excess of operational requirements, the Board has declared a special cash dividend (number 10) of 25.0 cents per share (2025: 98.0 cents). Board changes Lance Foxcroft has stepped down from his position as CEO of the Group and of Ceramic Industries due to family circumstances. Brandon Wood assumed the position of CEO on 1 July 2026. Company prospects While South Africa's GDP outlook is subdued, we remain confident in our sector's long-term attractiveness. Our view for the next 12 months is tempered by the ongoing Middle East conflict's impact on costs and consumer confidence and by caution ahead of the next local government election. We expect these headwinds to constrain growth, margins and profitability in the year ahead. Management expects the provisional anti-dumping duties on ceramic and porcelain wall and floor tiles to have a positive effect once overstocked positions have been reduced. We will engage with authorities to secure support for a long-term market solution. We believe that disciplined focus on the controllable aspects of our business will strengthen our ability to capitalise on improved trading conditions. We will continue to build stronger teams across the business to improve yields, increase productivity, reduce waste and costs, and compete sustainably. As part of our ongoing asset base review, we may dispose of assets that do not meet our risk, return, and growth criteria. Italtile remains well positioned to compete through its sound assets, capable and motivated teams, iconic and trusted brands, technology investments, industry-leading products, strong balance sheet, and the advantage of a vertically integrated supply chain.

Italtile Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Italtile Ltd. shares on the jse are trading at a price today in rands of R9.20 per share, and the latest data suggests a measured setup rather than a dramatic move. The charts and graph profile still support a constructive long-term growth view, with market attention split between price forecast and prediction signals versus the steadier dividend payout and preference shares context. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the current cost looks orderly for for sale opportunities, while how to buy remains straightforward through an online trading account and normal trading access tied to the share code ITE. Overall, the data points to a stable share for active trading rather than a high-conviction breakout today.

Italtile Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Italtile Ltd. (ITE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Home Improvement Retail Current Price R9.20 Market Capitalization R12.16bn P/E Ratio 8.11 Dividend Yield 4.89% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Italtile Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R9.20, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R12.16bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 8.11, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.89%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, given the flat recent price change

Italtile Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term tone: the flat recent price change, moderate valuation at 8.11 times earnings, and 4.89% dividend yield can support defensive buying interest. A cleaner upside move would likely need firmer retail demand, stronger trading volume, or improved sector sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on Italtile Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Italtile Ltd. shares?

Answer: Italtile Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary home improvement retailer. With a market cap of R12.16bn and a price of R9.20, they’re mid-sized in appeal, offering exposure to earnings, dividends, and trading activity around the ITE share code.

Q2: How can I buy Italtile Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Italtile Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with an approved online broker, complete verification, fund the account, and place an order using ticker ITE. The current price per share is R9.20, so your purchase size depends on available capital.

Q3: What affects the price of Italtile Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Italtile Ltd. shares is influenced by earnings, valuation, dividend expectations, and broader retail conditions. At R9.20, the 8.11 P/E suggests the market is pricing in steady performance, while volume and sentiment can still move the share day to day.

Q4: Does Italtile Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Italtile Ltd. does pay dividends, with the live dividend yield shown at 4.89%. That supports income-focused investors who want cash returns alongside share price movement. The current price of R9.20 means the yield profile remains relevant for portfolio planning.

Q5: How can I track my Italtile Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Italtile Ltd. shares through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor price, market cap, and dividend history. Use the ITE share code to follow news and results. With the share at R9.20 and zero recent change, updates are easier to spot.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Italtile Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Italtile Ltd. share price is being shaped by its consumer discretionary and home improvement retail exposure, the R12.16bn market cap, and the 8.11 P/E ratio. The flat price change suggests the market is waiting for stronger volume or clearer earnings direction.

Q7: Is Italtile Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Italtile Ltd. may appeal to investors who value a modest valuation and income potential, since the price is R9.20 and dividend yield is 4.89%. Whether it is a good buy depends on your strategy, but the data leans toward measured rather than aggressive accumulation.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Italtile Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, buying Italtile Ltd. shares looks reasonable for patient investors who want a large-cap JSE name with dividend support. The unchanged price at R9.20 and 8.11 P/E suggest a balanced entry, not a momentum trade.

Q9: How much does one Italtile Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Italtile Ltd. share costs R9.20 today. That price per share sits alongside a R12.16bn market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 8.11, and a 4.89% dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income potential.

Q10: How to sell Italtile Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Italtile Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search for ITE, enter the number of shares for sale, and place a market or limit order. With the share trading at R9.20 and no recent price change, execution should be straightforward.

How to Buy Italtile Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for ITE and place your purchase order.

Italtile Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Italtile Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R9.20 and BUY only on sustained weakness below the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.