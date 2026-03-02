Italtile Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Italtile Ltd. shares on the jse are trading at a price today in rands of R9.20 per share, and the latest data suggests a measured setup rather than a dramatic move. The charts and graph profile still support a constructive long-term growth view, with market attention split between price forecast and prediction signals versus the steadier dividend payout and preference shares context. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the current cost looks orderly for for sale opportunities, while how to buy remains straightforward through an online trading account and normal trading access tied to the share code ITE. Overall, the data points to a stable share for active trading rather than a high-conviction breakout today.
Italtile Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Italtile Ltd. (ITE)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Home Improvement Retail
|Current Price
|R9.20
|Market Capitalization
|R12.16bn
|P/E Ratio
|8.11
|Dividend Yield
|4.89%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Italtile Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R9.20, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R12.16bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|8.11, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|4.89%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, given the flat recent price change
Italtile Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish-to-neutral short-term tone: the flat recent price change, moderate valuation at 8.11 times earnings, and 4.89% dividend yield can support defensive buying interest. A cleaner upside move would likely need firmer retail demand, stronger trading volume, or improved sector sentiment on the JSE.
FAQ on Italtile Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Italtile Ltd. shares?
Answer: Italtile Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary home improvement retailer. With a market cap of R12.16bn and a price of R9.20, they’re mid-sized in appeal, offering exposure to earnings, dividends, and trading activity around the ITE share code.
Q2: How can I buy Italtile Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Italtile Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with an approved online broker, complete verification, fund the account, and place an order using ticker ITE. The current price per share is R9.20, so your purchase size depends on available capital.
Q3: What affects the price of Italtile Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Italtile Ltd. shares is influenced by earnings, valuation, dividend expectations, and broader retail conditions. At R9.20, the 8.11 P/E suggests the market is pricing in steady performance, while volume and sentiment can still move the share day to day.
Q4: Does Italtile Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Italtile Ltd. does pay dividends, with the live dividend yield shown at 4.89%. That supports income-focused investors who want cash returns alongside share price movement. The current price of R9.20 means the yield profile remains relevant for portfolio planning.
Q5: How can I track my Italtile Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Italtile Ltd. shares through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor price, market cap, and dividend history. Use the ITE share code to follow news and results. With the share at R9.20 and zero recent change, updates are easier to spot.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Italtile Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Italtile Ltd. share price is being shaped by its consumer discretionary and home improvement retail exposure, the R12.16bn market cap, and the 8.11 P/E ratio. The flat price change suggests the market is waiting for stronger volume or clearer earnings direction.
Q7: Is Italtile Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Italtile Ltd. may appeal to investors who value a modest valuation and income potential, since the price is R9.20 and dividend yield is 4.89%. Whether it is a good buy depends on your strategy, but the data leans toward measured rather than aggressive accumulation.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Italtile Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s live data, buying Italtile Ltd. shares looks reasonable for patient investors who want a large-cap JSE name with dividend support. The unchanged price at R9.20 and 8.11 P/E suggest a balanced entry, not a momentum trade.
Q9: How much does one Italtile Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Italtile Ltd. share costs R9.20 today. That price per share sits alongside a R12.16bn market capitalization, a P/E ratio of 8.11, and a 4.89% dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation and income potential.
Q10: How to sell Italtile Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Italtile Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, search for ITE, enter the number of shares for sale, and place a market or limit order. With the share trading at R9.20 and no recent price change, execution should be straightforward.
How to Buy Italtile Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the dashboard and order types.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Search for ITE and place your purchase order.
Italtile Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Italtile Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R9.20 and BUY only on sustained weakness below the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.