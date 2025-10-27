iOCO has repurchased an additional 5 174 369 shares (the 'Repurchase') for the period 1 April to 29 April 2026. The Repurchase was made through the order book of the JSE, without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter parties. The Repurchase was funded from the Group's available cash resources. Cash balances decreased by R22 159 475 as a result of the Repurchase. The impact on other areas of the Company's financial information is immaterial.

On 16 July 2026, iOCO entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Astraia Technologies (Pty) Ltd., a founder-led, South African enterprise resource planning solutions provider specialising in cloud ERP implementations, financial software integration and business process optimisation.

iOCO Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: iOCO Ltd. looks stable at a price today in rands of R4.15, with charts and a recent graph pattern that point to measured growth rather than sharp momentum. The latest data support a cautious price forecast and near-term prediction for range-bound trading, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions should watch the share code IOC, the cost of entry, and any dividend or payout signal from preference shares. For sale interest remains moderate, and anyone considering how to buy on the JSE can do so online through a trading account, using live trading data to judge whether the current price today in rands offers a suitable buy or sell setup.

iOCO Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker iOCO Ltd. (IOC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / IT Services Current Price 4.15 Market Capitalization 2.62bn P/E Ratio 8.37 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 497 Recent Price Change 1.22 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:47:26

iOCO Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R4.15, reflecting a 1.22 move from the previous close Market Cap 2.62bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 8.37, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently positioned as an income-focused dividend share Volatility Moderate, based on the recent price change and low volume profile

iOCO Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The low P/E ratio and mid-cap profile suggest the market may still be discounting the shares, but the thin trading volume of 497 means any breakout would need stronger participation. A sustained move above R4.15 could improve sentiment, while weaker liquidity may cap short-term upside.

Bearish Outlook: If buyers fail to defend current levels, the shares could remain subdued as the lack of a dividend yield reduces defensive support. The recent change of 1.22 is notable, but without broader volume confirmation, price action may stay choppy rather than trending firmly.

FAQ on iOCO Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are iOCO Ltd. shares?

Answer: iOCO Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under IOC. At R4.15 per share, they represent ownership in a mid-cap technology and IT services company with a market capitalization of 2.62bn and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

Q2: How can I buy iOCO Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy iOCO Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with an approved online platform, search for IOC, and place an order at the current price of R4.15. Check the cost, volume of 497, and any live trading conditions before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of iOCO Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of iOCO Ltd. shares is influenced by the current price of R4.15, recent change of 1.22, trading volume of 497, and the company’s 2.62bn market capitalization. The P/E ratio of 8.37 also shapes how investors value the shares.

Q4: Does iOCO Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, iOCO Ltd. currently shows no dividend yield, indicated by a dash. That means income-focused investors won’t find a listed dividend payout in the current data set, even though the shares trade at R4.15 on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my iOCO Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track IOC shares by monitoring the JSE quotation, current price of R4.15, and live trading volume of 497 on your trading account. Since the dividend yield is shown as a dash, there’s no dividend figure to follow in the current data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the iOCO Ltd. share price?

Answer: The iOCO Ltd. share price is being shaped by the R4.15 price level, the 1.22 recent move, and trading interest of only 497 shares. Its 2.62bn market cap and 8.37 P/E suggest valuation is still central to investor attention.

Q7: Is iOCO Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: With a price of R4.15 and a P/E ratio of 8.37, IOC may appeal to value-oriented investors. However, the absence of a dividend yield and the low live volume of 497 mean the buy case depends on risk tolerance and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy iOCO Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show iOCO Ltd. at R4.15, with a 1.22 recent rise and a modest volume of 497. That can suit traders looking for movement, but the lack of dividend support means any buy decision should stay selective and disciplined.

Q9: How much does one iOCO Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One iOCO Ltd. share costs R4.15 today. That price per share sits alongside a 2.62bn market capitalization, a P/E of 8.37, and a live trading volume of 497, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell iOCO Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell IOC shares, log into your trading account, select iOCO Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order at or around the current price of R4.15. With volume at 497, sell execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy iOCO Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-licensed platform.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Familiarize yourself with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Search for IOC and place your purchase order.

iOCO Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given iOCO Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R4.15 and consider SELL discipline if the price fails to hold that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.