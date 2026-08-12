InterTrader is an offshore-regulated broker with a trust rating of 6.5/10. It is operated by Alvar Financial Services Limited and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) under licence FSC1108MIF, with a related entity holding an FSC Mauritius Securities Trading licence. It is not FSCA-regulated. Spreads start from 0.3 pips on the MT4 account, the minimum deposit is USD 500, and leverage goes up to 1:30 for retail clients or 1:200 for professional clients.

Quick Answer: InterTrader has been around since 2009 and was previously FCA-regulated under GVC Holdings — but the current operating entity (Alvar Financial Services Limited) holds a Gibraltar FSC licence, not an FCA licence. That is an important distinction. Gibraltar's GFSC is a credible regulator but sits below the FCA in the global tier hierarchy. South African traders have no FSCA coverage. The broker offers a solid platform selection (MT4, MT5, and a proprietary WebTrader), competitive spreads, and useful tools like Trading Central and AutoChartist. The USD 500 minimum deposit is moderate. If you value the trading tools and platform variety, InterTrader delivers — but the regulatory profile is weaker than it once was.

Is InterTrader regulated and safe for South African traders?

InterTrader is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) under a Market Making Licence (FSC1108MIF), held by Alvar Financial Services Limited. A related entity also holds a Securities Trading Licence from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. The broker was previously associated with GVC Holdings plc and operated under FCA regulation in the UK, but the current structure is Gibraltar-based.

The GFSC is a credible regulator — Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory with regulatory standards that draw from UK frameworks. However, it does not carry the same enforcement weight or investor compensation scheme as the FCA. The FSC Mauritius licence adds a second jurisdiction but is considered offshore. InterTrader is not regulated by the FSCA, so South African traders have no local regulatory protection or dispute resolution.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the broker offers negative balance protection. These are standard protections, but without FCA-level enforcement, they rely on Gibraltar's regulatory oversight rather than the UK's.

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InterTrader Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 6.5/10 Regulation GFSC Gibraltar (FSC1108MIF), FSC Mauritius Minimum Deposit USD 500 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (retail), 1:200 (professional) Spreads From 0.3 pips (MT4), from 0.6 pips (Web) Platforms MT4, MT5, InterTrader+ (WebTrader) Account Types Web, MT4, Black (Professional), Demo Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Futures FSCA Regulated No Execution Model STP / NDD (No Dealing Desk) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the InterTrader minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at InterTrader is USD 500 (or equivalent in GBP/EUR). That applies to both the Web and MT4 account types. It is a moderate entry point — higher than the USD 5–50 range many brokers offer, but not prohibitively expensive. There is no ZAR account option, so South African traders will need to deposit in USD, GBP, or EUR and absorb any conversion costs.

InterTrader Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

InterTrader scores 6.5 out of 10. The broker has been operational since 2009, which is a solid track record. The GFSC licence is credible — Gibraltar follows UK-style regulatory standards — and the broker offers segregated accounts and negative balance protection. However, the shift from FCA to GFSC regulation is a step down in tier, and there is no FSCA licence. Customer reviews are generally positive, with praise for support quality and platform reliability. The score reflects a competent broker with decent but not top-tier regulatory coverage.

InterTrader Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Three platforms: MT4, MT5, and proprietary WebTrader Not FSCA-regulated Tight spreads from 0.3 pips on MT4 No longer FCA-regulated — now GFSC (Gibraltar) Trading Central, AutoChartist, RANsquawk included USD 500 minimum deposit Negative balance protection No ZAR account option STP/NDD execution — no dealing desk Leverage capped at 1:30 for retail clients

InterTrader Overview

InterTrader was established in 2009 as a UK-based STP and NDD broker. It was originally owned by GVC Holdings plc (now Entain), a major UK-based sports betting and gambling group. The broker has since transitioned to operating under Alvar Financial Services Limited, with regulation shifting from the FCA to the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

The trading offering covers forex pairs (major, minor, exotic), CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, and futures — all accessible through MT4, MT5, and InterTrader's proprietary web-based platform. The STP/NDD execution model means orders are passed straight through to liquidity providers with no dealing desk intervention, no requotes, and transparent pricing.

What sets InterTrader apart from many competitors is the integrated research tool suite. Every funded live account includes free access to Trading Central, AutoChartist, RANsquawk (live audio market commentary), and Market Buzz (sentiment analysis). These tools are usually premium add-ons at other brokers.

What can you trade on InterTrader?

InterTrader offers forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), index CFDs, commodity CFDs, share CFDs, and futures. The exact instrument count is not prominently advertised, but the range covers the core asset classes most retail traders need. For UK residents, spread betting is also available alongside CFDs — though this does not apply to South African traders.

How is InterTrader different from FSCA-regulated brokers?

The main difference is regulatory jurisdiction. FSCA-regulated brokers operate under South African financial conduct rules with local oversight and dispute resolution. InterTrader is regulated by Gibraltar's GFSC, which follows UK-influenced standards but does not offer the same level of local protection for SA traders. The broker was previously FCA-regulated, which carried stronger protections, but the current GFSC structure is a step below that. The STP/NDD execution and the integrated tool suite (Trading Central, AutoChartist) are genuine differentiators on the trading side.

Features Offered

InterTrader's standout feature is the free research tool bundle that comes with every funded account. Trading Central provides technical analysis and trade ideas, AutoChartist identifies chart patterns automatically, RANsquawk delivers live audio market commentary, and Market Buzz offers sentiment analysis — all included at no extra cost.

The STP/NDD execution model ensures transparent pricing with no dealing desk intervention. Orders are passed directly to liquidity providers, which means no requotes and market-driven pricing.

Professional clients who qualify for the "Black Account" get enhanced conditions including higher leverage (up to 1:200) and the TradeBack rebate programme, which provides automatic rebates when combined spread costs exceed GBP 500 in a month.

Demo accounts are available for both the Web and MT4 platforms, allowing traders to test conditions risk-free before depositing.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes (Web and MT4) Trading Central Yes — free with funded accounts AutoChartist Yes — free with funded accounts RANsquawk (Live Audio) Yes — free with funded accounts Market Buzz (Sentiment) Yes — free with funded accounts Negative Balance Protection Yes STP/NDD Execution Yes — no requotes, no dealer intervention TradeBack Rebate Yes — professional clients (GBP 500+ monthly spread) FIX API Yes (MT4 account) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

InterTrader Customer Reviews

InterTrader has a generally positive review profile based on over 180 reviews across independent platforms. Traders consistently praise the responsive and professional customer support, user-friendly platforms, and smooth account setup process. The availability of both MT4 and MT5 alongside the proprietary WebTrader is frequently highlighted as a convenience. Fair spreads, smooth execution, and efficient deposit and withdrawal processing receive positive mentions. The main criticisms relate to the regulatory shift from FCA to GFSC and the USD 500 minimum deposit, which is higher than many competitors.

Review Source Rating Notes Independent Reviews Positive (180+ reviews) Support quality and platform usability praised WikiFX Regulated GFSC licence confirmed, Mauritius entity noted Trader Feedback Moderate–Positive Fair spreads, smooth execution, efficient withdrawals

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐ Research Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Deposit Accessibility ⭐⭐⭐

InterTrader Safety and Security

InterTrader's safety profile is decent but has shifted. The broker was previously FCA-regulated, which provided UK-level investor protections including the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). The current operating entity, Alvar Financial Services Limited, holds a GFSC licence (FSC1108MIF) — Gibraltar follows UK-influenced regulatory standards but operates independently. A related entity holds an FSC Mauritius licence.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational capital. Negative balance protection is in place, so you cannot lose more than your account balance. The STP/NDD execution model adds transparency — orders go directly to liquidity providers without broker intervention.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Tier Alvar Financial Services Limited GFSC (Gibraltar) FSC1108MIF Mid-tier Related entity FSC Mauritius Securities Trading Licence Offshore — FSCA (South Africa) — Not held

Is InterTrader safe to use?

InterTrader is safer than unregulated brokers — the GFSC licence carries meaningful requirements including capital adequacy and client fund segregation. The 15-year operational history since 2009 is a positive indicator. However, it is not as safe as it was when the broker held an FCA licence, which came with FSCS compensation coverage. The current GFSC structure provides oversight but without the compensation scheme that FCA clients benefit from. South African traders have no FSCA recourse.

What security measures does InterTrader use?

InterTrader uses SSL encryption, segregated client accounts, and negative balance protection. The STP/NDD execution model eliminates dealing desk conflicts. The platforms (MT4, MT5, WebTrader) all have their own security protocols including encrypted sessions. The broker complies with GFSC requirements for capital adequacy and ongoing regulatory reporting.

InterTrader at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name InterTrader Founded 2009 Operator Alvar Financial Services Limited Regulation GFSC Gibraltar (FSC1108MIF), FSC Mauritius FSCA Regulated No Minimum Deposit USD 500 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (retail), 1:200 (professional) Spreads From 0.3 pips (MT4), 0.6 pips (Web) Commission Per-lot on MT4 account; spread-only on Web account Execution Model STP / NDD Platforms MT4, MT5, InterTrader+ (WebTrader) Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Futures Account Types Web, MT4, Black (Professional), Demo Demo Account Yes (Web and MT4) Islamic Account Not confirmed Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller Research Tools Trading Central, AutoChartist, RANsquawk, Market Buzz 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

InterTrader Account Types

InterTrader offers two main live account types — Web and MT4 — plus a professional "Black Account" for qualifying traders. Both standard accounts require a USD 500 minimum deposit and share the same instrument range, but differ in spread structure and platform.

Feature Web Account MT4 Account Black Account Min Deposit USD 500 USD 500 By qualification Spreads From 0.6 pips 0.3 pips Enhanced pricing Commission None (spread-only) Per-lot commission Reduced Leverage (Retail) 1:30 1:30 Up to 1:200 Platform InterTrader+ (Web) MetaTrader 4 Web or MT4 FIX API No Yes Yes

Web Account

The Web Account uses InterTrader's proprietary platform with floating spreads from 0.6 pips and no per-trade commission. All costs are embedded in the spread. It supports forex, stock CFDs, indices, commodities, and futures. The platform is browser-based — no download needed — and is designed for simplicity and convenience. Professional clients on the Web Account may qualify for the TradeBack rebate programme.

MT4 Account

The MT4 Account offers tighter spreads from 0.3 pips with a per-lot commission on each trade. It provides access to forex, indices, and commodity CFDs through MetaTrader 4, with full EA support, custom indicators, and FIX API connectivity. This account suits traders who want lower spreads and are comfortable paying commission separately, particularly scalpers and algorithmic traders.

Black Account (Professional)

The Black Account is available to traders who meet professional criteria — high trading frequency, large portfolio size, or relevant financial industry experience. It provides enhanced pricing, higher leverage (up to 1:200), and access to the TradeBack rebate. Note that professional status also means waiving some retail protections, including negative balance protection and certain regulatory safeguards.

Demo Account

Demo accounts are available for both the Web and MT4 platforms, funded with virtual money under live market conditions. They are useful for testing which platform and account type suits your trading style before committing the USD 500 deposit.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. Given the USD 500 minimum deposit, testing on demo first is especially important — you want to confirm that InterTrader's platforms, execution, and conditions work for you before committing that level of capital. The demo replicates live conditions, so what you see on demo is close to what you will experience on a funded account.

How to Open an InterTrader Account

Step 1 – Visit the InterTrader Website

Go to www.intertrader.com and click "Create Account".

Step 2 – Choose Your Account Type

Select between the InterTrader Web platform or the MT4 account. Each has different spread and commission structures — compare the features before choosing.

Step 3 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Provide your name, email address, mobile number, and create a password. Then enter your title, date of birth, nationality, and home address.

Step 4 – Complete Employment and Trading Experience

Provide employment status, annual income, liquid assets, and country of tax residence. Then complete the trading experience questionnaire covering CFDs, forex, shares, and options.

Step 5 – Accept Terms and Declarations

Confirm age requirements, accept the terms and conditions, risk warning, and order execution policy. Review and submit your application.

Step 6 – Upload Documents and Fund Your Account

Upload proof of identity and proof of address for verification. Once approved, deposit a minimum of USD 500 and start trading on your chosen platform.

InterTrader Fees, Spreads and Commissions

InterTrader offers two fee models. The Web Account embeds all costs in the spread (from 0.6 pips on EUR/USD) with no separate commission. The MT4 Account offers tighter spreads from 0.3 pips but charges a fixed commission per standard lot (approximately USD 3 per side). Professional traders can reduce costs further through the TradeBack rebate programme.

Spreads: From 0.6 pips (Web), 0.3 pips (MT4) on EUR/USD.

From 0.6 pips (Web), 0.3 pips (MT4) on EUR/USD. Commission: None on Web; per-lot on MT4 (approx. USD 3/side).

None on Web; per-lot on MT4 (approx. USD 3/side). Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions.

Applied on overnight positions. Deposit Fees: None from InterTrader.

None from InterTrader. Withdrawal Fees: None from InterTrader.

None from InterTrader. Inactivity Fee: Not prominently disclosed.

What are typical InterTrader spreads?

On the Web Account, EUR/USD starts around 0.6 pips with no commission — all costs in the spread. On the MT4 Account, EUR/USD starts from 0.3 pips plus a per-lot commission of approximately USD 3 per side. The effective total cost is similar either way, but the MT4 account gives more transparency on the spread-versus-commission breakdown. Share CFDs incur a separate commission based on market spreads.

Does InterTrader charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

InterTrader does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals from its side. Third-party charges from banks, card issuers, or e-wallet providers may apply depending on your payment method, currency, and region. Deposit methods include bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and Neteller.

InterTrader Trading Platforms

InterTrader offers three platforms, which is more variety than most brokers at this price point. The proprietary InterTrader+ WebTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 cover different trading styles and experience levels.

Platform Type Best For InterTrader+ (WebTrader) Web browser (proprietary) Simple access, no download, multi-asset trading MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile EAs, custom indicators, FIX API, algorithmic trading MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, more order types, advanced testing

InterTrader+ (WebTrader)

InterTrader's proprietary web-based platform runs directly in your browser with no download required. It provides NDD execution, charting tools, real-time pricing, and access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and futures. It is designed for convenience — trade from any device with internet access — and is the simpler option for traders who do not need MT4's advanced features.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 through InterTrader gives you full charting, technical indicators, Expert Advisor support, and FIX API connectivity. It is the choice for algorithmic traders and anyone who relies on custom indicators or automated strategies. The tighter spreads (from 0.3 pips) on the MT4 account make it the better option for cost-sensitive traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 offers additional order types, more timeframes, an integrated economic calendar, and enhanced charting compared to MT4. It supports a broader range of asset classes and has a more powerful strategy tester. MT5 is the upgrade for traders who want multi-asset capability and do not rely on MT4-specific EAs.

Mobile Trading

All three platforms have mobile versions for iOS and Android. The apps provide real-time market access, order execution, charting, and push notifications. They are functional for monitoring and managing positions on the move, though the desktop versions remain better for in-depth analysis.

InterTrader Deposits and Withdrawals

InterTrader accepts deposits via bank transfer, credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro), and e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller). The broker does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees from its side. Third-party charges may apply depending on your payment provider, currency conversion, and region. The minimum deposit to open a live account is USD 500.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Bank Transfer Free from InterTrader 1–3 business days Visa / Mastercard / Maestro Free from InterTrader Instant Skrill / Neteller Free from InterTrader Instant

InterTrader Leverage

InterTrader offers leverage up to 1:30 for retail clients on major forex pairs, with lower ratios for other instruments: approximately 1:20 for non-major forex and gold, 1:10 for commodities, and 1:5 for equities. Professional clients who qualify for the Black Account can access leverage up to 1:200.

The retail leverage caps follow Gibraltar's regulatory framework, which aligns with ESMA guidelines. This is conservative compared to offshore brokers offering 1:500 or 1:1000, but it reflects regulated standards. Higher leverage is available only for traders who meet professional criteria — and accepting professional status means waiving certain retail protections.

InterTrader vs eToro vs XM

Feature InterTrader eToro XM Regulation GFSC Gibraltar, FSC Mauritius FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, IFSC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Minimum Deposit USD 500 USD 50 USD 5 Spreads From 0.3 pips 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader Proprietary MT4, MT5 Research Tools Trading Central, AutoChartist, RANsquawk Basic Moderate Copy Trading No Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

InterTrader's strongest advantage in this comparison is the research tool suite — Trading Central, AutoChartist, and RANsquawk all included free is a package that neither eToro nor XM matches. The MT4 spreads (0.3 pips) are also competitive. But both competitors are FSCA-regulated with significantly lower minimum deposits, and both offer copy trading. For South African traders who prioritise regulatory safety and low entry barriers, eToro and XM are more accessible. For traders who want premium research tools and tighter MT4 spreads, InterTrader has a genuine edge.

Research and Trading Tools

Research is where InterTrader genuinely excels. Every funded account includes free access to Trading Central (technical analysis and trade ideas), AutoChartist (automatic chart pattern recognition), RANsquawk (live audio market commentary from professional analysts), and Market Buzz (crowd-sourced sentiment analysis). This is a premium-grade research package that most brokers charge extra for or reserve for high-tier accounts.

The Market Insight section publishes expert analysis on major economic events and market trends. The economic calendar is integrated into the platform. For traders who rely on technical analysis and market sentiment, InterTrader's tool offering is above average for its category.

InterTrader Awards

InterTrader has received several industry awards, including Best Spread Betting Provider at the City of London Wealth Management Awards (2019), Investment Trends Value for Money Award (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018), and Best Spread Betting Operator of the Year at the MoneyAge Awards (2017, 2018). These awards are from legitimate UK industry bodies and reflect genuine recognition for competitive pricing and value. However, they pre-date the regulatory shift from FCA to GFSC, so they represent the broker's performance under its previous structure.

InterTrader Sign-Up Bonus

InterTrader does not currently offer sign-up bonuses, deposit bonuses, or promotional incentives. This is consistent with the broker's UK heritage and GFSC regulatory requirements, which generally restrict the use of bonuses as trading inducements. InterTrader competes on trading conditions, platform quality, and research tools rather than promotional offers.

Does InterTrader offer any promotions?

The TradeBack programme is available to professional clients whose combined spread costs exceed GBP 500 in a month — they receive an automatic rebate. InterTrader also has a referral programme where existing clients can earn up to USD 1,000 (approximately ZAR 16,000) in trading funds for referring new traders. These are performance-based incentives rather than traditional bonuses.

InterTrader Customer Support

InterTrader provides customer support via phone, email, and live chat. Support is well-reviewed by clients, with consistent praise for responsiveness, professionalism, and clear communication. The support team assists with account setup, platform guidance, technical issues, and trading queries. There is no local South African phone number — all support is handled remotely from the UK.

InterTrader for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Available No Accepts SA Traders Yes Current Regulation GFSC Gibraltar (FSC1108MIF) + FSC Mauritius Deposit Methods for SA Cards, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller Local SA Support No local office — UK-based support Dispute Resolution GFSC Gibraltar — no FSCA recourse

Who Should Consider InterTrader?

InterTrader is a good fit for traders who value research tools and platform quality over brand recognition and low minimum deposits. The free Trading Central, AutoChartist, and RANsquawk suite is genuinely premium, and the STP/NDD execution model provides transparent pricing. The MT4 account's 0.3-pip spreads are competitive for cost-conscious traders.

The broker is less suited for South African traders who prioritise FSCA regulation, low entry barriers (USD 500 is higher than most), or high leverage (1:30 retail cap). If local regulation and accessibility are your priorities, FSCA-regulated alternatives like eToro, XM, or Exness are more practical. InterTrader's strength is in trading conditions and tools — if those matter more to you than regulatory proximity, it delivers.

Conclusion InterTrader is a well-established broker with a 15-year track record and a strong research tool offering that includes Trading Central, AutoChartist, and RANsquawk — all free with a funded account. The STP/NDD execution model provides transparent pricing, and the MT4 account delivers competitive 0.3-pip spreads. The regulatory picture has weakened since the broker's FCA days — the current GFSC Gibraltar licence is credible but sits below the FCA in the global tier hierarchy. There is no FSCA coverage. The USD 500 minimum deposit is moderate, and the 1:30 retail leverage follows ESMA-aligned limits. For traders who want premium tools and fair execution and are comfortable with Gibraltar regulation, InterTrader is a solid choice. For those who need FSCA coverage, there are regulated alternatives at lower price points.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official InterTrader website (intertrader.com), WikiFX regulatory database, GFSC licence records, independent review platforms, and publicly available company information. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases. All trading conditions were sourced from the broker's official documentation. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Spread betting and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. InterTrader is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) under licence FSC1108MIF. It is not regulated by the FSCA. South African traders do not have local regulatory protection or dispute resolution. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is InterTrader?

InterTrader is a UK-headquartered STP/NDD broker established in 2009, now operated by Alvar Financial Services Limited. It offers forex and CFD trading across indices, commodities, shares, and futures on MT4, MT5, and a proprietary web-based platform, with integrated research tools including Trading Central and AutoChartist.

Is InterTrader regulated?

Yes, InterTrader is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) under licence FSC1108MIF. A related entity holds an FSC Mauritius licence. The broker was previously FCA-regulated, but the current operating entity is under GFSC oversight. It is not FSCA-regulated.

What is the minimum deposit at InterTrader?

The minimum deposit is USD 500 (or equivalent in GBP/EUR) for both the Web and MT4 account types. There is no ZAR account option, so South African traders will need to deposit in foreign currency and absorb any conversion costs.

What trading platforms does InterTrader offer?

InterTrader provides three platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary InterTrader+ WebTrader. MT4 and MT5 are available on desktop, web, and mobile. The WebTrader runs in your browser with no download required. The MT4 account also supports FIX API for algorithmic trading.

What are InterTrader's spreads and fees?

The Web Account offers spreads from 0.6 pips with no commission (all costs in the spread). The MT4 Account provides tighter spreads from 0.3 pips with a per-lot commission of approximately USD 3 per side. InterTrader does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees.

Does InterTrader offer a demo account?

Yes, demo accounts are available for both the Web and MT4 platforms with virtual funds under live market conditions. They are free to open and useful for testing which platform and account type best suits your trading style before committing the USD 500 minimum.

What leverage does InterTrader offer?

Retail clients get leverage up to 1:30 on major forex pairs, 1:20 on non-major forex and gold, 1:10 on commodities, and 1:5 on equities. Professional clients qualifying for the Black Account can access leverage up to 1:200, though this means waiving some retail protections.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

Deposits can be made via bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and Neteller. All methods are fee-free from InterTrader's side. Withdrawals follow the same methods and are processed securely, with verification required to protect accounts.

Is InterTrader safe for South African traders?

InterTrader is regulated by the GFSC (Gibraltar), which follows UK-influenced standards. Client funds are segregated, and negative balance protection is in place. However, it is not FSCA-regulated, so SA traders have no local recourse. The broker has been operational since 2009 with a clean track record.

Was InterTrader previously FCA-regulated?

Yes, InterTrader was previously associated with GVC Holdings plc and operated under FCA regulation in the UK. The current operating entity (Alvar Financial Services Limited) holds a GFSC Gibraltar licence. The shift from FCA to GFSC represents a change in regulatory tier — Gibraltar is credible but does not carry the same protections as the FCA.

Sources Checked