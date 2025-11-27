Investment income dropped to R23.9 million (R65.5 million) and profit for the year recovered to R28.5 million (loss of R61.5 million). Furthermore, headline loss per share turned around to 16.50 cents per share (headline loss of 35.65 cents per share). Dividend No dividends were declared for the current and prior financial year. Availability of the integrated annual report The Company’s integrated annual report, incorporating the audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2026, is available on the Company’s website at: www.hugegroup.com/financials The Company’s integrated annual report will be issued to shareholders on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Huge announced that its annual B-BBEE compliance report is now available on its website at https://www.hugegroup.com/governance.

The Annual General Meeting will be held by electronic communication, on Thursday, 13 August 2026 at 11:00. The last day to trade to be eligible to participate in and vote at the Annual General meeting is Tuesday, 4 August 2025. The record date for voting purposes is Friday, 7 August 2024. The notice is available on the company's website: www.hugegroup.com/financials.

Huge shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 13 August 2026, with 78.17% of shares represented. Key decisions included re-appointment of the independent auditor, re-election of directors VHT Kathan and VM Mokholo, and election of audit and social and ethics committee members, all receiving approximately 75% of votes in favour. Shareholders also approved the authority to issue securities for cash, the company's remuneration policy, and the repurchase of securities, each with around 75% support. The total issued share capital was 172 561 721 shares, with 165 647 205 shares eligible to vote.

Huge Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Huge Group Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth rather than explosive momentum, so the current price forecast stays measured and the near-term prediction leans neutral. At a price today in rands of R1.15 per share, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry with the dividend profile, noting there is no dividend payout and no listed preference shares payout. For those checking for sale opportunities, the share code HUG is easy to research online, and how to buy on the JSE starts with opening a trading account before moving into active trading with clean data support.

Huge Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Huge Group Ltd. (HUG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Telecommunications Services Current Price 1.15 Market Capitalization 198.45m P/E Ratio 6.97 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Huge Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1.15, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 198.45m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 6.97, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price reading

Huge Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted at the moment. The unchanged price, modest valuation, and limited live volume reading suggest traders should wait for a confirmed break in either direction before treating HUG as a momentum trade. For now, the clearest short-term cue is range stability rather than a strong trend.

FAQ on Huge Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Huge Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Huge Group Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in HUG, priced today at R1.15 per share. The company has a market capitalization of 198.45m and a P/E ratio of 6.97, which places it in a small-cap category with measurable earnings support.

Q2: How can I buy Huge Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy HUG shares, you need a JSE trading account with a regulated broker. The current price is R1.15 per share, so your purchase amount depends on the number of shares you trade, plus any brokerage costs and platform fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Huge Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: HUG price moves are influenced by valuation, trading volume, sector sentiment, and investor demand. With the share unchanged at R1.15, the current market signal is calm, while the 6.97 P/E ratio may help guide price per share expectations.

Q4: Does Huge Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, which indicates no current yield is available for HUG. That means income investors should focus more on the 1.15 price per share and valuation metrics than payout expectations.

Q5: How can I track my Huge Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track HUG shares through your JSE trading account and broker reports. The live data shows a price today of R1.15, a market cap of 198.45m, and no listed dividend yield, so your monitoring should center on price movement and portfolio performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Huge Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors visible in the data are the unchanged price of R1.15, the 6.97 P/E ratio, and the small-cap size of 198.45m. With no live change and no dividend yield, HUG looks driven mainly by market sentiment.

Q7: Is Huge Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: HUG may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 6.97 and the share trades at R1.15. Still, with no dividend yield and no live volume figure provided, it suits careful buyers more than aggressive momentum traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Huge Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show HUG at R1.15 with no recent price change. That makes the share a possible watchlist candidate rather than a clear urgency buy, especially because the dividend yield is not available and volume details are not provided.

Q9: How much does one Huge Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One HUG share costs R1.15 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, so buyers can calculate their purchase size directly, while keeping the 198.45m market cap and 6.97 P/E ratio in context.

Q10: How to sell Huge Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell HUG shares, log in to your JSE trading account, select Huge Group Ltd., and place a sell order at the current market price or your chosen limit. The live price today is R1.15, with no recent change reported.

How to Buy Huge Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for HUG and enter your buy order.

Monitor the purchase and manage your position.

Huge Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Huge Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.15 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.