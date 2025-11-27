Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard
Huge Group Ltd. JSE: HUG
R1.15 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
1.15
Prev close
1.15
Day range
1.15 - 1.15
Volume
52-wk range
1 – 1.15
Market cap
198.45m
P/E Ratio
6.97
EPS (ZARc)
16.50
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap198.45m
EPS16.50
P/E ratio6.97
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a
Issued shares172.56m
52-week range
R 1 R 1.15
R1.15
Price overview
Open1.15
Previous close1.15
Day range1.15 - 1.15
Volume
52-week range1 – 1.15
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio6.97
EPS16.50
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 27 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 29 May 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 27 Nov
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • 13 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 28.70 12.60
Attributable Income 28.50 -61.50
Market Cap (ZARm) 253.70 327.90
EPS (ZARc) 16.50 -35.65
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 16.50 -35.65
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Huge - results of annual general meeting
    2026-08-14 09:11:44
    Huge shareholders approved all resolutions at the AGM held on 13 August 2026, with 78.17% of shares represented. Key decisions included re-appointment of the independent auditor, re-election of directors VHT Kathan and VM Mokholo, and election of audit and social and ethics committee members, all receiving approximately 75% of votes in favour. Shareholders also approved the authority to issue securities for cash, the company's remuneration policy, and the repurchase of securities, each with around 75% support. The total issued share capital was 172 561 721 shares, with 165 647 205 shares eligible to vote.
  • Huge Group Ltd. - Dealings in securities by a dire
    2026-08-13 17:45:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Huge - notice of AGM
    2026-06-30 22:43:04
    The Annual General Meeting will be held by electronic communication, on Thursday, 13 August 2026 at 11:00. The last day to trade to be eligible to participate in and vote at the Annual General meeting is Tuesday, 4 August 2025. The record date for voting purposes is Friday, 7 August 2024. The notice is available on the company's website: www.hugegroup.com/financials.
  • Huge - B-BBEE annual compliance report available
    2026-05-29 16:18:15
    Huge announced that its annual B-BBEE compliance report is now available on its website at https://www.hugegroup.com/governance.
  • Huge final results February 2026
    2026-05-29 16:07:57
    Investment income dropped to R23.9 million (R65.5 million) and profit for the year recovered to R28.5 million (loss of R61.5 million). Furthermore, headline loss per share turned around to 16.50 cents per share (headline loss of 35.65 cents per share). Dividend No dividends were declared for the current and prior financial year. Availability of the integrated annual report The Company’s integrated annual report, incorporating the audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2026, is available on the Company’s website at: www.hugegroup.com/financials The Company’s integrated annual report will be issued to shareholders on Friday, 29 May 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MTN GROUP (MTN) R 190.00 +0.9%
VODACOM (VOD) R 149.06 +0.79%
TELKOM (TKG) R 56.38 +2.4%
CELL C (CCD) R 25.49 +0.16%
BLU (BLU) R 8.17 +0.49%
HUGE (HUG) R 1.15 +0%

People Also Watch

Valterra Platinum Ltd.
1,477.28
VAL +5.98%
Sasol Ltd.
190.66
SOL +5.34%
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
237.32
IMP +3.52%
Investec plc
144.23
INP +2.89%

Huge Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Huge Group Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth rather than explosive momentum, so the current price forecast stays measured and the near-term prediction leans neutral. At a price today in rands of R1.15 per share, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry with the dividend profile, noting there is no dividend payout and no listed preference shares payout. For those checking for sale opportunities, the share code HUG is easy to research online, and how to buy on the JSE starts with opening a trading account before moving into active trading with clean data support.

Huge Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerHuge Group Ltd. (HUG)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryTechnology / Telecommunications Services
Current Price1.15
Market Capitalization198.45m
P/E Ratio6.97
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Huge Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price1.15, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap198.45m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio6.97, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield–, not currently attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the unchanged recent price reading

Huge Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted at the moment. The unchanged price, modest valuation, and limited live volume reading suggest traders should wait for a confirmed break in either direction before treating HUG as a momentum trade. For now, the clearest short-term cue is range stability rather than a strong trend.

FAQ on Huge Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Huge Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Huge Group Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in HUG, priced today at R1.15 per share. The company has a market capitalization of 198.45m and a P/E ratio of 6.97, which places it in a small-cap category with measurable earnings support.

Q2: How can I buy Huge Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy HUG shares, you need a JSE trading account with a regulated broker. The current price is R1.15 per share, so your purchase amount depends on the number of shares you trade, plus any brokerage costs and platform fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Huge Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: HUG price moves are influenced by valuation, trading volume, sector sentiment, and investor demand. With the share unchanged at R1.15, the current market signal is calm, while the 6.97 P/E ratio may help guide price per share expectations.

Q4: Does Huge Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, which indicates no current yield is available for HUG. That means income investors should focus more on the 1.15 price per share and valuation metrics than payout expectations.

Q5: How can I track my Huge Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track HUG shares through your JSE trading account and broker reports. The live data shows a price today of R1.15, a market cap of 198.45m, and no listed dividend yield, so your monitoring should center on price movement and portfolio performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Huge Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: The key factors visible in the data are the unchanged price of R1.15, the 6.97 P/E ratio, and the small-cap size of 198.45m. With no live change and no dividend yield, HUG looks driven mainly by market sentiment.

Q7: Is Huge Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: HUG may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 6.97 and the share trades at R1.15. Still, with no dividend yield and no live volume figure provided, it suits careful buyers more than aggressive momentum traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Huge Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data show HUG at R1.15 with no recent price change. That makes the share a possible watchlist candidate rather than a clear urgency buy, especially because the dividend yield is not available and volume details are not provided.

Q9: How much does one Huge Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One HUG share costs R1.15 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, so buyers can calculate their purchase size directly, while keeping the 198.45m market cap and 6.97 P/E ratio in context.

Q10: How to sell Huge Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell HUG shares, log in to your JSE trading account, select Huge Group Ltd., and place a sell order at the current market price or your chosen limit. The live price today is R1.15, with no recent change reported.

How to Buy Huge Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for HUG and enter your buy order.

Monitor the purchase and manage your position.

Huge Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Huge Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.15 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Huge Group Shares
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer