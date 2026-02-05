The Company has repurchased 1 499 892 Hudaco ordinary shares in terms of a general approval granted by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 26 March 2026.

Hudaco Industries Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hudaco Industries Ltd. price forecast signals a measured view as charts and the latest graph suggest steady growth rather than a sharp move, with the price today in rands at R192.25. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data and payout profile stand out, while preference shares remain a separate instrument from the ordinary dividend stream. If you’re checking how to buy for sale shares using the share code HDC on an online trading platform, the main cost is your trading account setup and execution discipline rather than the shares themselves, and today’s trading backdrop supports a selective approach.

Hudaco Industries Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:42:06 Share Name & Ticker Hudaco Industries Ltd. (HDC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Distribution Current Price 192.25 Market Capitalization 5.72bn P/E Ratio 8.09 Dividend Yield 5.94 Trading Volume (Live Data) 585 Recent Price Change -1.16

Hudaco Industries Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 192.25; down 1.16 from the previous close Market Cap 5.72bn; mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 8.09; suggests potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.94; attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the small live volume of 585

Hudaco Industries Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish to neutral in the very near term: the latest move to R192.25 and a live volume print of 585 point to cautious trading rather than strong momentum. The low P/E and yield can support the share, but the immediate direction looks driven more by liquidity and sentiment than by a clear breakout signal.

FAQ on Hudaco Industries Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares are equity interests in Hudaco Industries Ltd. on the JSE under HDC. The live price per share today is R192.25, with a market cap of 5.72bn, a P/E ratio of 8.09, and a dividend yield of 5.94.

Q2: How can I buy Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the share code HDC. At today’s price per share of R192.25, the market value, volume of 585, and exchange listing help you place and manage purchase orders.

Q3: What affects the price of Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares is shaped by earnings expectations, valuation, trading volume, and sentiment on the JSE. With a current price of R192.25, a P/E of 8.09, and a -1.16 move, the market is pricing in caution.

Q4: Does Hudaco Industries Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Hudaco Industries Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.94, which indicates dividend distribution. Based on today’s live data, the yield supports income-focused investors, while the current price of R192.25 and market cap of 5.72bn help frame valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares by following the HDC ticker, live price per share, and dividend yield on your brokerage platform. Today’s data shows R192.25, a -1.16 change, and 585 shares traded, which are useful markers for monitoring performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hudaco Industries Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being influenced by the current price of R192.25, a modest negative change of -1.16, and relatively thin live volume of 585. The 8.09 P/E and 5.94 dividend yield also shape how investors value HDC today.

Q7: Is Hudaco Industries Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Hudaco Industries Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking value and income, given its 8.09 P/E and 5.94 dividend yield. At R192.25 per share today, the decision to buy depends on whether you prefer defensiveness over short-term trading momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today can suit patient investors, but the live picture is mixed. The price per share is R192.25, volume is only 585, and the share is down 1.16. That argues for discipline rather than chasing the trade.

Q9: How much does one Hudaco Industries Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Hudaco Industries Ltd. share costs R192.25 today on the JSE. That price per share is paired with a market cap of 5.72bn, a P/E ratio of 8.09, and a dividend yield of 5.94 for context.

Q10: How to sell Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Hudaco Industries Ltd. shares, use your trading account, select HDC, and place a sell order at the chosen price per share. With today’s level at R192.25 and volume at 585, execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Hudaco Industries Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy HDC shares and monitor your position.

Hudaco Industries Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hudaco Industries Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R192.25 and BUY only on sustained weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.