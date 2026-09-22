When choosing a forex broker in Greece, it is important to understand that traders access the market through two regulatory pathways: brokers licensed directly by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) and brokers licensed elsewhere in the European Union, most commonly by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), that are authorised to operate in Greece under the MiFID II passporting framework.
As Greece's financial regulator, the HCMC oversees local investment firms, enforces investor protection rules, and maintains registers of both Greek-licensed and passported EU brokers. Since most major international forex brokers serving Greek clients operate through EU licences rather than direct HCMC authorisation, traders should always verify a broker's regulatory status through the HCMC register before opening an account.
Does the HCMC directly regulate the best forex brokers in Greece?
No. Most leading forex brokers available to Greek traders are not directly licensed by the HCMC. Instead, they operate legally in Greece under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework using licences from regulators such as CySEC, BaFin, or the FCA.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
How can I verify whether a forex broker is authorised to operate in Greece?
Check the broker's licence number and confirm that it appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms. Also verify the broker's EU regulatory status, ensure the website domain matches official records, and confirm your account is opened under the EU-regulated entity.
Key Takeaways
- The Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) is Greece's financial regulator responsible for overseeing investment firms and protecting investors.
- Most forex brokers serving Greek traders are not directly licensed by the HCMC but operate legally under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework.
- Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)-regulated brokers are the most common choice for Greek traders due to Cyprus's role as a major European forex hub.
- Greek traders benefit from ESMA investor protections, including negative balance protection, segregated client funds, and leverage limits for retail accounts.
- Before opening an account, traders should verify that the broker appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms and confirm the licence with the broker's home regulator.
- Key factors to compare when choosing a broker include regulation, trading costs, available platforms, market selection, customer support, and deposit and withdrawal options.
- Top brokers authorised to operate in Greece include IG, Pepperstone, IC Markets, XM, FxPro, and Plus500, all of which serve Greek clients through their EU-regulated entities.
Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece - a Comparison
|Broker
|Regulation
|Minimum Deposit
|Sign Up
|Average Spreads From*
|Account Types
|IG
|BaFin, FCA, ASIC, CFTC/NFA
|$0
|👉 Open Account
|0.6 pips
|CFD, Professional
|Pepperstone
|CySEC, FCA, ASIC, DFSA, CMA
|$0
|👉 Open Account
|0.0 pips
|Standard, Razor, Professional
|IC Markets
|CySEC, ASIC, SCB, FSA Seychelles
|$200
|👉 Open Account
|0.0 pips
|Standard, Raw Spread, Professional
|XM
|CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSC Belize
|$5
|👉 Open Account
|0.6 pips
|Standard, Micro, Ultra Low, Shares
|FxPro
|CySEC, FCA, FSCA, SCB
|$100
|👉 Open Account
|0.0 pips
|Standard, Raw+, Elite, Professional
|Plus500
|CySEC, FCA, ASIC, MAS, FMA
|$100
|👉 Open Account
|Variable
|Retail, Professional
Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece - a Definition
The term "Best HCMC-Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece" refers to forex brokers that are legally authorised to provide trading services to Greek residents under the country's financial regulatory framework. While a small number of firms hold licences directly from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), most reputable international brokers operate in Greece through the European Union's MiFID II passporting system using licences issued by other EU regulators, particularly the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). These brokers must comply with strict investor protection requirements, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, transparent pricing, and retail leverage limits established by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece
- IG – Global broker offering extensive markets and research.
- Pepperstone – Low-cost trading with fast execution speeds.
- IC Markets – Raw spreads tailored for algorithmic traders.
- XM – Beginner-friendly broker with strong educational resources.
- FxPro – Multi-platform broker offering flexible trading solutions.
- Plus500 – Simple CFD platform with intuitive interface.
1. IG
IG is one of the world's largest online trading providers and is authorised to offer services to Greek residents under the European Union's MiFID II passporting framework. Although IG is not directly regulated by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), it operates legally in Greece through its EU-regulated entities and adheres to ESMA investor protection requirements, including negative balance protection and retail leverage limits.
Feature
|Category
|IG
|⭐ Features
|Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|$0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC)
|🔥 Bonus
|N/A
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 Phone Email Live Chat
|👥 Account Types
|Standard DMA (Forex Direct)
|📈 Leverage
|1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes – unlimited use
|💰 Spreads
|0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity)
|🚀 Bonus
|No deposit or welcome bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD
|📙 Education
|IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone
|+27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office)
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Used by 178,000+ traders
|Inactivity Fee
|Established in 1974
|Limited range of instruments
|Extensive educational resources including live webinars
|Higher spreads on some instruments
Our findings
Our research found that IG is one of the strongest options for Greek traders seeking broad market access and premium trading tools. Although IG is not directly regulated by the HCMC, it is authorised to operate in Greece through its EU-regulated entities under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek clients benefit from ESMA protections, including negative balance protection, segregated client funds, and retail leverage limits. IG stands out for its extensive product range, advanced research, and proprietary trading platforms.
Does the HCMC in Greece regulate IG?
No. IG is not directly licensed by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC). Instead, it operates legally in Greece through its European entities under the MiFID II passporting framework, ensuring compliance with ESMA investor protection requirements.
Why do Greek traders choose IG?
Greek traders often choose IG for its extensive range of tradable markets, advanced charting tools, comprehensive research resources, and strong regulatory oversight across multiple jurisdictions. Its proprietary platform also appeals to experienced investors.
2. Pepperstone
Pepperstone is a popular forex and CFD broker known for its competitive pricing and fast execution speeds. Greek traders can access Pepperstone's services through its CySEC-regulated European entity, which is authorised to operate in Greece under MiFID II passporting rules and complies with all applicable HCMC and ESMA investor protection standards.
Feature
|Category
|Pepperstone
|⭐ Features
|Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)
|Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips)
|💹 Commissions From
|Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn)
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat Email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments
|👍 Demo Account
|30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds
|💳 Account Currencies
|USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered
|📙 Education
|Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights
|💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not available
|📝 Sign-up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Supports Neteller for fast deposits and withdrawals
|Neteller availability may vary by region
|Very tight spreads and competitive pricing
|Commission applies on Razor/ECN accounts
|Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
|Not all instruments available on every platform
|Strong regulation (ASIC, FCA)
|Overnight swap fees apply on held positions
|Excellent execution and low latency
|No fully native copy-trading feature
Our findings
We found Pepperstone to be an excellent choice for active traders focused on low spreads and fast execution. The broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity, allowing it to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II. Pepperstone complies with ESMA investor protection requirements and offers access to MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, making it suitable for both manual and algorithmic traders.
Can Greek traders open an account with Pepperstone?
Yes. Pepperstone accepts clients from Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to provide services under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek traders benefit from ESMA safeguards and negative balance protection.
What makes Pepperstone popular in Greece?
Pepperstone is popular among Greek traders because it offers low spreads, fast trade execution, multiple platform choices, and support for algorithmic trading strategies through MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.
3. IC Markets
IC Markets is widely recognised for its low-cost trading environment and support for algorithmic trading strategies. While not directly licensed by the HCMC, the broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity, allowing it to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II while offering ESMA-mandated safeguards.
Feature
|Category
|IC Markets
|⭐ Features
|True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC CySEC FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 / ZAR 3,540
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5)
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free unlimited demo accounts
|💰 Spreads
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|No deposit or trading bonuses offered
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP AUD
|📙 Education
|Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight raw spreads ideal for scalping
|Not directly FSCA-regulated
|Ultra-fast execution with low slippage
|Commissions on Raw Spread accounts
|Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader
|Higher minimum deposit than some
|Deep liquidity for high-volume trading
|No proprietary trading platform
|Excellent for EAs and algorithmic trading
|Limited beginner-focused tools
Our findings
Our analysis shows that IC Markets is particularly well-suited to high-volume and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-style pricing. While not directly licensed by the HCMC, the broker is authorised to provide services in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity. Greek traders benefit from ESMA safeguards, competitive spreads, and access to popular trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader.
Is IC Markets authorised to operate in Greece?
Yes. IC Markets provides services to Greek traders through its CySEC-regulated European entity. This authorisation enables the broker to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II while complying with ESMA regulations.
Is IC Markets suitable for algorithmic trading?
IC Markets is widely regarded as an excellent choice for algorithmic traders due to its raw-spread pricing, low-latency infrastructure, deep liquidity access, and compatibility with Expert Advisors and custom trading algorithms.
4. XM
XM is a well-established broker that provides Greek traders with access to forex and CFDs through its CySEC-regulated entity. Operating under MiFID II passporting arrangements, XM is authorised to offer services in Greece and follows HCMC and ESMA requirements relating to client fund protection, risk disclosures, and leverage restrictions.
Feature
|Feature
|XM
|⭐ Features
|Regulated broker, Low minimum deposit, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong education
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 / 95 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.1 pips (Standard account)
|💹 Commissions From
|No commission on Standard accounts; ECN account commissions vary
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees charged by XM; Third-party fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:888
|🔥 Bonus
|$30 no-deposit bonus; deposit bonuses up to 100%
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual live chat, Phone, Email
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra (ECN), Shares Account
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:888
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free unlimited demo accounts
|💰 Spreads
|Variable spreads starting from 0.1 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Welcome bonuses including no-deposit and deposit match bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR,
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, EBooks
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment methods
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported, Including deposits and withdrawals in ZAR
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 21 300 7000 (Cape Town office)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by multiple top-tier authorities
|Charges an inactivity fee after long periods of no trading
|Very low $5 minimum deposit
|Only offers MT4 and MT5, no proprietary platform
|Fast execution with minimal requotes
|High leverage can increase risk for beginners
|Offers negative balance protection
|Research tools are limited compared to top competitors
Our findings
We found XM to be a strong option for beginners and traders seeking educational resources. XM operates in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II framework and adheres to all applicable ESMA investor protection rules. The broker offers a low minimum deposit, multilingual customer support, and a range of account types designed to suit different experience levels.
Does XM offer investor protection for Greek traders?
Yes. Greek clients trading through XM's CySEC-regulated entity receive ESMA-mandated protections, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, transparent risk disclosures, and retail leverage restrictions designed to reduce trading risks.
Why is XM suitable for beginners?
XM appeals to beginner traders because it offers a low minimum deposit, extensive educational resources, free webinars, multilingual customer support, and several account types designed to accommodate different trading experience levels.
5. FXPro
FxPro offers access to multiple trading platforms and a broad range of financial instruments for Greek investors. The broker is authorised to operate in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II framework, ensuring compliance with HCMC oversight requirements and European investor protection regulations.
Feature
|Category
|FX Pro
|⭐ Features
|Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA CySEC SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$100 / ZAR 1,800
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard)
|💹 Commissions From
|From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (FSCA)
|🔥 Bonus
|Available via seasonal promos (not always active)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 Live Chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread)
|📈 Leverage
|1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, unlimited use
|💰 Spreads
|0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent)
|🚀 Bonus
|Yes (when available)
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN
|📙 Education
|Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone
|Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Supports Neteller for convenient funding
|Neteller availability depends on region
|Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
|Higher minimum deposit than some brokers
|Regulated by top authorities worldwide
|No built-in copy trading feature
|Competitive execution with deep liquidity
|Commission applies on some accounts
|Wide range of trading instruments
|Swap/overnight fees can apply
Our findings
Our research indicates that FxPro is a versatile broker that appeals to traders seeking platform flexibility and diverse market access. Greek residents can access FxPro through its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to operate under MiFID II passporting arrangements. The broker complies with ESMA regulations and provides multiple platform options, competitive pricing, and reliable customer support.
Can Greek residents trade with FxPro legally?
Yes. FxPro is authorised to serve Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II passporting framework. Greek traders receive the same ESMA investor protections available throughout the European Union.
Which trading platforms does FxPro offer?
FxPro supports multiple trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro Platform. This flexibility allows traders to choose a platform that aligns with their preferred trading strategy.
6. Plus500
Plus500 is a leading CFD provider that offers a streamlined trading experience through its proprietary platform. Greek traders can access Plus500 via its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to provide investment services in Greece under MiFID II and must comply with HCMC and ESMA rules designed to protect retail investors.
Feature
|Category
|Plus500
|⭐ Features
|Commission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$100 / ZAR 1,800
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.1 pips (EUR/USD)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commissions Costs included in spreads
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit / withdrawal fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro)
|🔥 Bonus
|No bonuses offered
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual live chat and email support
|👥 Account Types
|Standard CFD account
|📈 Leverage
|30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets
|🔘 Products Offered
|CFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free demo account No deposit needed
|💰 Spreads
|Floating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Not available under FSCA or FCA
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD base ZAR supported under FSCA
|📙 Education
|Basic Trading Academy
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, via FSCA
|☎️ South African Phone Number
|N/A
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy-to-use trading platform suitable for beginners
|Only offers CFD trading, no ownership of underlying assets
|Wide range of markets (forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs)
|No MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 support
|Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions
|Limited advanced research and analysis tools
|Commission-free trading (spread-based pricing)
|Spreads can widen during high volatility
|Free demo account available
|Inactivity fee charged after a period without trading
Our findings
We found Plus500 to be a suitable choice for traders who prefer a simple, user-friendly trading experience. The broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity and complies with MiFID II and ESMA investor protection standards. Plus500's intuitive proprietary platform, commission-free pricing model, and wide range of CFDs make it a popular option among retail traders in Greece.
Is Plus500 available to traders in Greece?
Yes. Plus500 operates legally in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek traders benefit from ESMA protections, including negative balance protection and segregated client accounts.
Why do traders choose Plus500?
Traders choose Plus500 for its intuitive proprietary platform, commission-free CFD trading model, straightforward account opening process, and wide range of available markets, making it especially attractive to retail investors.
ConclusionChoosing the best forex broker in Greece starts with understanding how the country's regulatory framework operates. While very few international brokers hold direct licences from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), many leading providers are legally authorised to serve Greek traders through the European Union's MiFID II passporting system. Brokers regulated by reputable authorities such as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) must comply with strict ESMA investor protection standards, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and leverage restrictions for retail accounts. When comparing brokers, Greek traders should prioritise regulatory status, trading costs, platform availability, market selection, customer support, and deposit and withdrawal options. IG, Pepperstone, IC Markets, XM, FxPro, and Plus500 each offer unique advantages depending on your trading style and experience level. Before opening an account, always verify that the broker appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms and confirm that your account will be opened under the broker's EU-regulated entity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC)?
The HCMC is Greece's financial regulator responsible for supervising investment firms, enforcing market rules, protecting investors, and maintaining registers of licensed and authorised financial service providers operating within Greece.
Does the HCMC directly regulate forex brokers in Greece?
Not always. Most international forex brokers serving Greek traders operate under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework using licences from regulators such as CySEC, rather than holding direct HCMC licences.
Is it safe to trade with CySEC-regulated brokers in Greece?
Yes. CySEC-regulated brokers authorised to operate in Greece must comply with MiFID II and ESMA rules, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and retail leverage restrictions.
How can I verify whether a broker is authorised in Greece?
Visit the official HCMC website and search the register of authorised firms. You should also confirm the broker's licence number with its home regulator and verify the official website domain.
What leverage can retail forex traders access in Greece?
Under ESMA regulations, retail traders in Greece can access maximum leverage of 30:1 on major forex pairs, 20:1 on minor pairs, and lower limits on higher-risk instruments.
Which forex broker is best for beginners in Greece?
XM is often considered a strong choice for beginners due to its low minimum deposit, educational resources, multilingual support, and user-friendly account options.
Which forex broker offers the lowest spreads in Greece?
Pepperstone and IC Markets are widely recognised for offering competitive pricing and raw-spread accounts, making them popular choices among active traders and scalpers.
Which broker is best for algorithmic trading in Greece?
IC Markets is a preferred option for algorithmic traders because it supports Expert Advisors, offers low-latency execution, and provides access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.
What protections do Greek traders receive from ESMA regulations?
Greek traders benefit from negative balance protection, segregated client accounts, standardised risk warnings, compensation schemes, and leverage limits designed to reduce trading risks.
What should I compare when choosing a forex broker in Greece?
Key factors include regulation, trading costs, available platforms, market selection, customer support, account types, deposit and withdrawal methods, and the quality of educational resources.
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