When choosing a forex broker in Greece, it is important to understand that traders access the market through two regulatory pathways: brokers licensed directly by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) and brokers licensed elsewhere in the European Union, most commonly by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), that are authorised to operate in Greece under the MiFID II passporting framework.

As Greece's financial regulator, the HCMC oversees local investment firms, enforces investor protection rules, and maintains registers of both Greek-licensed and passported EU brokers. Since most major international forex brokers serving Greek clients operate through EU licences rather than direct HCMC authorisation, traders should always verify a broker's regulatory status through the HCMC register before opening an account.

Does the HCMC directly regulate the best forex brokers in Greece?

No. Most leading forex brokers available to Greek traders are not directly licensed by the HCMC. Instead, they operate legally in Greece under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework using licences from regulators such as CySEC, BaFin, or the FCA.

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How can I verify whether a forex broker is authorised to operate in Greece?

Check the broker's licence number and confirm that it appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms. Also verify the broker's EU regulatory status, ensure the website domain matches official records, and confirm your account is opened under the EU-regulated entity.

Key Takeaways

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) is Greece's financial regulator responsible for overseeing investment firms and protecting investors.

Most forex brokers serving Greek traders are not directly licensed by the HCMC but operate legally under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework.

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)-regulated brokers are the most common choice for Greek traders due to Cyprus's role as a major European forex hub.

Greek traders benefit from ESMA investor protections, including negative balance protection, segregated client funds, and leverage limits for retail accounts.

Before opening an account, traders should verify that the broker appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms and confirm the licence with the broker's home regulator.

Key factors to compare when choosing a broker include regulation, trading costs, available platforms, market selection, customer support, and deposit and withdrawal options.

Top brokers authorised to operate in Greece include IG, Pepperstone, IC Markets, XM, FxPro, and Plus500, all of which serve Greek clients through their EU-regulated entities.

Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece - a Comparison

Broker Regulation Minimum Deposit Sign Up Average Spreads From* Account Types IG BaFin, FCA, ASIC, CFTC/NFA $0 👉 Open Account 0.6 pips CFD, Professional Pepperstone CySEC, FCA, ASIC, DFSA, CMA $0 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips Standard, Razor, Professional IC Markets CySEC, ASIC, SCB, FSA Seychelles $200 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips Standard, Raw Spread, Professional XM CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSC Belize $5 👉 Open Account 0.6 pips Standard, Micro, Ultra Low, Shares FxPro CySEC, FCA, FSCA, SCB $100 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips Standard, Raw+, Elite, Professional Plus500 CySEC, FCA, ASIC, MAS, FMA $100 👉 Open Account Variable Retail, Professional

Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece - a Definition

The term "Best HCMC-Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece" refers to forex brokers that are legally authorised to provide trading services to Greek residents under the country's financial regulatory framework. While a small number of firms hold licences directly from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), most reputable international brokers operate in Greece through the European Union's MiFID II passporting system using licences issued by other EU regulators, particularly the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). These brokers must comply with strict investor protection requirements, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, transparent pricing, and retail leverage limits established by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Best HCMC Regulated Forex Brokers in Greece

IG – Global broker offering extensive markets and research.

Pepperstone – Low-cost trading with fast execution speeds.

IC Markets – Raw spreads tailored for algorithmic traders.

XM – Beginner-friendly broker with strong educational resources.

FxPro – Multi-platform broker offering flexible trading solutions.

Plus500 – Simple CFD platform with intuitive interface.

1. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is one of the world's largest online trading providers and is authorised to offer services to Greek residents under the European Union's MiFID II passporting framework. Although IG is not directly regulated by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), it operates legally in Greece through its EU-regulated entities and adheres to ESMA investor protection requirements, including negative balance protection and retail leverage limits.

Feature

Category IG ⭐ Features Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC) 🔥 Bonus N/A ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Phone Email Live Chat 👥 Account Types Standard DMA (Forex Direct) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA) 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity) 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD 📙 Education IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone +27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 178,000+ traders Inactivity Fee Established in 1974 Limited range of instruments Extensive educational resources including live webinars Higher spreads on some instruments

Our findings

Our research found that IG is one of the strongest options for Greek traders seeking broad market access and premium trading tools. Although IG is not directly regulated by the HCMC, it is authorised to operate in Greece through its EU-regulated entities under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek clients benefit from ESMA protections, including negative balance protection, segregated client funds, and retail leverage limits. IG stands out for its extensive product range, advanced research, and proprietary trading platforms.

Does the HCMC in Greece regulate IG?

No. IG is not directly licensed by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC). Instead, it operates legally in Greece through its European entities under the MiFID II passporting framework, ensuring compliance with ESMA investor protection requirements.

Why do Greek traders choose IG?

Greek traders often choose IG for its extensive range of tradable markets, advanced charting tools, comprehensive research resources, and strong regulatory oversight across multiple jurisdictions. Its proprietary platform also appeals to experienced investors.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is a popular forex and CFD broker known for its competitive pricing and fast execution speeds. Greek traders can access Pepperstone's services through its CySEC-regulated European entity, which is authorised to operate in Greece under MiFID II passporting rules and complies with all applicable HCMC and ESMA investor protection standards.

Feature

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports Neteller for fast deposits and withdrawals Neteller availability may vary by region Very tight spreads and competitive pricing Commission applies on Razor/ECN accounts Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Not all instruments available on every platform Strong regulation (ASIC, FCA) Overnight swap fees apply on held positions Excellent execution and low latency No fully native copy-trading feature

Our findings

We found Pepperstone to be an excellent choice for active traders focused on low spreads and fast execution. The broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity, allowing it to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II. Pepperstone complies with ESMA investor protection requirements and offers access to MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, making it suitable for both manual and algorithmic traders.

Can Greek traders open an account with Pepperstone?

Yes. Pepperstone accepts clients from Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to provide services under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek traders benefit from ESMA safeguards and negative balance protection.

What makes Pepperstone popular in Greece?

Pepperstone is popular among Greek traders because it offers low spreads, fast trade execution, multiple platform choices, and support for algorithmic trading strategies through MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

3. IC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is widely recognised for its low-cost trading environment and support for algorithmic trading strategies. While not directly licensed by the HCMC, the broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity, allowing it to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II while offering ESMA-mandated safeguards.

Feature

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight raw spreads ideal for scalping Not directly FSCA-regulated Ultra-fast execution with low slippage Commissions on Raw Spread accounts Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader Higher minimum deposit than some Deep liquidity for high-volume trading No proprietary trading platform Excellent for EAs and algorithmic trading Limited beginner-focused tools

Our findings

Our analysis shows that IC Markets is particularly well-suited to high-volume and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-style pricing. While not directly licensed by the HCMC, the broker is authorised to provide services in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity. Greek traders benefit from ESMA safeguards, competitive spreads, and access to popular trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Is IC Markets authorised to operate in Greece?

Yes. IC Markets provides services to Greek traders through its CySEC-regulated European entity. This authorisation enables the broker to operate legally in Greece under MiFID II while complying with ESMA regulations.

Is IC Markets suitable for algorithmic trading?

IC Markets is widely regarded as an excellent choice for algorithmic traders due to its raw-spread pricing, low-latency infrastructure, deep liquidity access, and compatibility with Expert Advisors and custom trading algorithms.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a well-established broker that provides Greek traders with access to forex and CFDs through its CySEC-regulated entity. Operating under MiFID II passporting arrangements, XM is authorised to offer services in Greece and follows HCMC and ESMA requirements relating to client fund protection, risk disclosures, and leverage restrictions.

Feature

Feature XM ⭐ Features Regulated broker, Low minimum deposit, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong education 🏛️ Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / 95 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.1 pips (Standard account) 💹 Commissions From No commission on Standard accounts; ECN account commissions vary 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by XM; Third-party fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:888 🔥 Bonus $30 no-deposit bonus; deposit bonuses up to 100% ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual live chat, Phone, Email 👥 Account Types Micro, Standard, XM Ultra (ECN), Shares Account 📈 Leverage Up to 1:888 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Variable spreads starting from 0.1 pips 🚀 Bonus Welcome bonuses including no-deposit and deposit match bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, EBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported, Including deposits and withdrawals in ZAR ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 300 7000 (Cape Town office) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by multiple top-tier authorities Charges an inactivity fee after long periods of no trading Very low $5 minimum deposit Only offers MT4 and MT5, no proprietary platform Fast execution with minimal requotes High leverage can increase risk for beginners Offers negative balance protection Research tools are limited compared to top competitors

Our findings

We found XM to be a strong option for beginners and traders seeking educational resources. XM operates in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II framework and adheres to all applicable ESMA investor protection rules. The broker offers a low minimum deposit, multilingual customer support, and a range of account types designed to suit different experience levels.

Does XM offer investor protection for Greek traders?

Yes. Greek clients trading through XM's CySEC-regulated entity receive ESMA-mandated protections, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, transparent risk disclosures, and retail leverage restrictions designed to reduce trading risks.

Why is XM suitable for beginners?

XM appeals to beginner traders because it offers a low minimum deposit, extensive educational resources, free webinars, multilingual customer support, and several account types designed to accommodate different trading experience levels.

5. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers access to multiple trading platforms and a broad range of financial instruments for Greek investors. The broker is authorised to operate in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II framework, ensuring compliance with HCMC oversight requirements and European investor protection regulations.

Feature

Category FX Pro ⭐ Features Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSCA) 🔥 Bonus Available via seasonal promos (not always active) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB) 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent) 🚀 Bonus Yes (when available) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports Neteller for convenient funding Neteller availability depends on region Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Higher minimum deposit than some brokers Regulated by top authorities worldwide No built-in copy trading feature Competitive execution with deep liquidity Commission applies on some accounts Wide range of trading instruments Swap/overnight fees can apply

Our findings

Our research indicates that FxPro is a versatile broker that appeals to traders seeking platform flexibility and diverse market access. Greek residents can access FxPro through its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to operate under MiFID II passporting arrangements. The broker complies with ESMA regulations and provides multiple platform options, competitive pricing, and reliable customer support.

Can Greek residents trade with FxPro legally?

Yes. FxPro is authorised to serve Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity under the MiFID II passporting framework. Greek traders receive the same ESMA investor protections available throughout the European Union.

Which trading platforms does FxPro offer?

FxPro supports multiple trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro Platform. This flexibility allows traders to choose a platform that aligns with their preferred trading strategy.

6. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a leading CFD provider that offers a streamlined trading experience through its proprietary platform. Greek traders can access Plus500 via its CySEC-regulated entity, which is authorised to provide investment services in Greece under MiFID II and must comply with HCMC and ESMA rules designed to protect retail investors.

Feature

Category Plus500 ⭐ Features Commission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Costs included in spreads 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit / withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro) 🔥 Bonus No bonuses offered ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual live chat and email support 👥 Account Types Standard CFD account 📈 Leverage 30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets 🔘 Products Offered CFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account No deposit needed 💰 Spreads Floating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips 🚀 Bonus Not available under FSCA or FCA 💵 Account Currencies USD base ZAR supported under FSCA 📙 Education Basic Trading Academy 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, via FSCA ☎️ South African Phone Number N/A 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy-to-use trading platform suitable for beginners Only offers CFD trading, no ownership of underlying assets Wide range of markets (forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs) No MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 support Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions Limited advanced research and analysis tools Commission-free trading (spread-based pricing) Spreads can widen during high volatility Free demo account available Inactivity fee charged after a period without trading

Our findings

We found Plus500 to be a suitable choice for traders who prefer a simple, user-friendly trading experience. The broker serves Greek clients through its CySEC-regulated entity and complies with MiFID II and ESMA investor protection standards. Plus500's intuitive proprietary platform, commission-free pricing model, and wide range of CFDs make it a popular option among retail traders in Greece.

Is Plus500 available to traders in Greece?

Yes. Plus500 operates legally in Greece through its CySEC-regulated entity under MiFID II passporting rules. Greek traders benefit from ESMA protections, including negative balance protection and segregated client accounts.

Why do traders choose Plus500?

Traders choose Plus500 for its intuitive proprietary platform, commission-free CFD trading model, straightforward account opening process, and wide range of available markets, making it especially attractive to retail investors.

Conclusion Choosing the best forex broker in Greece starts with understanding how the country's regulatory framework operates. While very few international brokers hold direct licences from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), many leading providers are legally authorised to serve Greek traders through the European Union's MiFID II passporting system. Brokers regulated by reputable authorities such as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) must comply with strict ESMA investor protection standards, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and leverage restrictions for retail accounts. When comparing brokers, Greek traders should prioritise regulatory status, trading costs, platform availability, market selection, customer support, and deposit and withdrawal options. IG, Pepperstone, IC Markets, XM, FxPro, and Plus500 each offer unique advantages depending on your trading style and experience level. Before opening an account, always verify that the broker appears on the HCMC register of authorised firms and confirm that your account will be opened under the broker's EU-regulated entity. You might also like: Best Metatrader 5 Forex Brokers Best Forex Traders to Follow on Facebook Best Shares to Buy Today on the JSE SAShares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC)? The HCMC is Greece's financial regulator responsible for supervising investment firms, enforcing market rules, protecting investors, and maintaining registers of licensed and authorised financial service providers operating within Greece. Does the HCMC directly regulate forex brokers in Greece? Not always. Most international forex brokers serving Greek traders operate under the EU's MiFID II passporting framework using licences from regulators such as CySEC, rather than holding direct HCMC licences. Is it safe to trade with CySEC-regulated brokers in Greece? Yes. CySEC-regulated brokers authorised to operate in Greece must comply with MiFID II and ESMA rules, including segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and retail leverage restrictions. How can I verify whether a broker is authorised in Greece? Visit the official HCMC website and search the register of authorised firms. You should also confirm the broker's licence number with its home regulator and verify the official website domain. What leverage can retail forex traders access in Greece? Under ESMA regulations, retail traders in Greece can access maximum leverage of 30:1 on major forex pairs, 20:1 on minor pairs, and lower limits on higher-risk instruments. Which forex broker is best for beginners in Greece? XM is often considered a strong choice for beginners due to its low minimum deposit, educational resources, multilingual support, and user-friendly account options. Which forex broker offers the lowest spreads in Greece? Pepperstone and IC Markets are widely recognised for offering competitive pricing and raw-spread accounts, making them popular choices among active traders and scalpers. Which broker is best for algorithmic trading in Greece? IC Markets is a preferred option for algorithmic traders because it supports Expert Advisors, offers low-latency execution, and provides access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. What protections do Greek traders receive from ESMA regulations? Greek traders benefit from negative balance protection, segregated client accounts, standardised risk warnings, compensation schemes, and leverage limits designed to reduce trading risks. What should I compare when choosing a forex broker in Greece? Key factors include regulation, trading costs, available platforms, market selection, customer support, account types, deposit and withdrawal methods, and the quality of educational resources.