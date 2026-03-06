The Board of Directors of Grindrod advised shareholders of the appointment of Raymond Ndlovu as Chairperson and Hubert Brody as Lead Independent Director effective immediately, in line with Grindrod's internal procedures and the provisions of its memorandum of incorporation.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The earnings for the six months ended 30 June 2026 is expected to be between R573.3 million and R623.3 million compared to earnings of R1 466.8 million in the comparative period. Earnings per share ('EPS') is expected to be between 85.9 cents and 93.4 cents compared to EPS of 219.8 cents in the comparative period. Both earnings and EPS represent an expected decrease of between 57.5% and 60.9% from the comparative period. Headline earnings is expected to be between R567.6 million and R617.6 million compared to R592.2 million reported for the comparative period. Headline earnings per share ('HEPS') is expected to be between 85.0 cents and 92.5 cents compared to 88.7 cents in the comparative period, representing an expected decrease of 4.2% or an expected increase of 4.3%. Grindrod will release its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on the JSE's Stock Exchange News Service on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Revenue for the interim period increased to R2.8 billion (R2.4 billion) and profit before interest taxation and non-trading items jumped to R633.9 million (R418.5 million). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased to R598.3 million (R1.5 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share came to 88.8 cents per share (88.7 cents per share). Interim ordinary dividend Notice is hereby given that a gross interim ordinary dividend of 24.3 cents per share (H1 2025: 23.0 cents per share) has been declared out of income reserves for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim net ordinary dividend is 19.44 cents per share for ordinary shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax. Preference dividend Notice is hereby given that a gross interim preference dividend of 449.0 cents (H1 2025: 480.0 cents) per cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating and non-convertible preference share has been declared out of income reserves for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim net preference dividend is 359.2 cents per share for preference shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax. Company outlook Grindrod enters the second half of 2026 with strong operational momentum and clear execution priorities which underpin a constructive setup for the remainder of the year. While macro and geopolitical uncertainty persist, the structural fundamentals supporting regional trade and commodity demand remain compelling. Supported by hard-to-replicate infrastructure, disciplined capital allocation and committed people, Grindrod is well positioned to convert strategic momentum into sustainable shareholder value.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Grindrod Ltd. charts and the latest graph profile point to steady growth rather than a dramatic move, keeping the price forecast cautiously constructive. At a price today in rands of R111.09, the share remains on the radar for buy or sell decisions, including for sale opportunities tied to dividend income and preference shares payout considerations. Investors reviewing how to buy on the JSE share code GNDP can compare cost, data, and online trading choices inside a suitable trading account before acting on this prediction.

Grindrod Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Grindrod Ltd. (GNDP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Transport / Logistics Current Price 111.09 Market Capitalization 822.07m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 8.23 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Grindrod Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 111.09, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 822.07m, indicating a small-to-mid market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting limited earnings visibility rather than a clear valuation signal Dividend Yield 8.23, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the unchanged price and stable daily reading

Grindrod Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Short-term bias looks neutral to mildly constructive. With the share unchanged at R111.09 and no fresh volume figure provided, the price action does not yet confirm a breakout. For traders, the key watchpoint is whether the market can sustain a move above recent resistance while the dividend profile supports downside cushioning.

FAQ on Grindrod Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: Grindrod Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed transport and logistics business. The current price per share is R111.09, with a market capitalization of 822.07m and a dividend yield of 8.23, giving investors exposure to the company’s listed ordinary shares.

Q2: How can I buy Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Grindrod Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the GNDP ticker. At R111.09 per share, the purchase cost depends on the number of shares you trade. The current data shows no price change from the previous close.

Q3: What affects the price of Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, logistics-sector sentiment, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With a P/E ratio unavailable and the price unchanged at R111.09, traders are likely focusing on yield, capital allocation, and broader JSE market conditions.

Q4: Does Grindrod Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.23, which indicates that Grindrod Ltd. does pay dividends. At a price per share of R111.09, the yield may appeal to income-focused investors, although payout levels can change over time.

Q5: How can I track my Grindrod Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GNDP through your brokerage platform, where you can monitor the price today, dividend records, and portfolio value. With the share unchanged at R111.09 and no trading volume provided, regular account checks help investors follow both price movement and payout updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Grindrod Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the unchanged price at R111.09, the 822.07m market cap, and the lack of a published P/E ratio. Dividend yield at 8.23 also matters, especially for investors weighing the share’s income appeal against sector conditions.

Q7: Is Grindrod Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Grindrod Ltd. may suit investors who prioritize income, since the dividend yield is 8.23 and the current price is R111.09. The missing P/E ratio limits valuation clarity, so buyers should weigh yield against business risk.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Grindrod Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong momentum signal, because the price is flat at R111.09 and the trading volume is not provided. That said, investors seeking dividend support may still consider a purchase if they accept moderate uncertainty.

Q9: How much does one Grindrod Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Grindrod Ltd. share costs R111.09 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the live data also shows a dividend yield of 8.23, which can matter to investors comparing cost and income potential.

Q10: How to sell Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell GNDP shares, log into your trading account, select Grindrod Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the share at R111.09 and no recent price change, sellers may wait for stronger demand.

How to Buy Grindrod Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Grindrod Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Grindrod Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R111.09 and the dividend profile remains intact. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.