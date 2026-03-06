Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Grindrod Ltd. charts and the latest graph profile point to steady growth rather than a dramatic move, keeping the price forecast cautiously constructive. At a price today in rands of R111.09, the share remains on the radar for buy or sell decisions, including for sale opportunities tied to dividend income and preference shares payout considerations. Investors reviewing how to buy on the JSE share code GNDP can compare cost, data, and online trading choices inside a suitable trading account before acting on this prediction.
Grindrod Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Grindrod Ltd. (GNDP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Transport / Logistics
|Current Price
|111.09
|Market Capitalization
|822.07m
|P/E Ratio
|–
|Dividend Yield
|8.23
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Grindrod Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|111.09, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|822.07m, indicating a small-to-mid market presence
|P/E Ratio
|–, suggesting limited earnings visibility rather than a clear valuation signal
|Dividend Yield
|8.23, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, given the unchanged price and stable daily reading
Grindrod Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Short-term bias looks neutral to mildly constructive. With the share unchanged at R111.09 and no fresh volume figure provided, the price action does not yet confirm a breakout. For traders, the key watchpoint is whether the market can sustain a move above recent resistance while the dividend profile supports downside cushioning.
FAQ on Grindrod Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Grindrod Ltd. shares?
Answer: Grindrod Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed transport and logistics business. The current price per share is R111.09, with a market capitalization of 822.07m and a dividend yield of 8.23, giving investors exposure to the company’s listed ordinary shares.
Q2: How can I buy Grindrod Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Grindrod Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the GNDP ticker. At R111.09 per share, the purchase cost depends on the number of shares you trade. The current data shows no price change from the previous close.
Q3: What affects the price of Grindrod Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, logistics-sector sentiment, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With a P/E ratio unavailable and the price unchanged at R111.09, traders are likely focusing on yield, capital allocation, and broader JSE market conditions.
Q4: Does Grindrod Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.23, which indicates that Grindrod Ltd. does pay dividends. At a price per share of R111.09, the yield may appeal to income-focused investors, although payout levels can change over time.
Q5: How can I track my Grindrod Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track GNDP through your brokerage platform, where you can monitor the price today, dividend records, and portfolio value. With the share unchanged at R111.09 and no trading volume provided, regular account checks help investors follow both price movement and payout updates.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Grindrod Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the unchanged price at R111.09, the 822.07m market cap, and the lack of a published P/E ratio. Dividend yield at 8.23 also matters, especially for investors weighing the share’s income appeal against sector conditions.
Q7: Is Grindrod Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, Grindrod Ltd. may suit investors who prioritize income, since the dividend yield is 8.23 and the current price is R111.09. The missing P/E ratio limits valuation clarity, so buyers should weigh yield against business risk.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Grindrod Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not show a strong momentum signal, because the price is flat at R111.09 and the trading volume is not provided. That said, investors seeking dividend support may still consider a purchase if they accept moderate uncertainty.
Q9: How much does one Grindrod Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Grindrod Ltd. share costs R111.09 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the live data also shows a dividend yield of 8.23, which can matter to investors comparing cost and income potential.
Q10: How to sell Grindrod Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell GNDP shares, log into your trading account, select Grindrod Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the share at R111.09 and no recent price change, sellers may wait for stronger demand.
How to Buy Grindrod Ltd. Shares Step by Step
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Deposit fiat into your trading account.
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Grindrod Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Grindrod Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R111.09 and the dividend profile remains intact. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.