Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Goldrush Holdings Ltd. price forecast signals a cautiously constructive setup, with dividend considerations, charts, and the latest graph all pointing to measurable growth rather than hype. The price today in rands is R6.98, which keeps the buy or sell decision tightly linked to short-term risk control, especially for preference shares and payout-focused watchers. If you’re checking how to buy, the share code GRSP is available for online access through a trading account, and the data suggest the cost of entry remains straightforward for active trading and for sale decisions on the JSE.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Goldrush Holdings Ltd. (GRSP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Consumer Discretionary / Gambling
|Current Price
|6.98
|Market Capitalization
|295.45m
|P/E Ratio
|–
|Dividend Yield
|–
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|1 539
|Recent Price Change
|7.38
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 10:13:19
Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|6.98, reflecting a 7.38 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|295.45m, indicating a small market presence
|P/E Ratio
|–, suggesting fair valuation based on unavailable earnings data
|Dividend Yield
|–, not currently showing a visible income yield
|Volatility
|Moderate, with the latest price change and thin live volume supporting active but contained trading
Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish Outlook: The share’s live move to R6.98, alongside volume of 1 539 on the JSE, suggests traders are still engaged, but conviction remains limited by the absence of a P/E ratio and dividend yield. A sustained break above the current range would need stronger participation and cleaner follow-through.
Bearish Outlook: If price action fails to hold around the current level, the muted volume profile could leave GRSP vulnerable to drift. For now, the technical read is short-term only: watch liquidity, reaction to the recent 7.38 move, and whether buyers keep defending the price per share.
FAQ on Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares are GRSP ordinary shares traded on the JSE. The live price per share is 6.98, with a market capitalization of 295.45m and recent trading volume of 1 539. Those figures suggest a small listed company with active but modest market participation today.
Q2: How can I buy Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker GRSP through an approved online trading account. The current share price is 6.98, so your purchase size depends on the number of SHARES you want and the available cash in your account.
Q3: What affects the price of Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of GRSP is influenced by live demand, trading volume, and market sentiment around its small 295.45m market cap. Today’s data show a price of 6.98 and a recent move of 7.38, which can shape near-term SHARES valuation.
Q4: Does Goldrush Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data show a dividend yield of –, so there is no visible dividend return in today’s snapshot. With a price of 6.98 and market cap of 295.45m, income investors should rely on updated JSE disclosures before making any purchase decision.
Q5: How can I track my Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track GRSP by monitoring the JSE quote, your trading account, and company announcements. Today’s live volume is 1 539, the price is 6.98, and the dividend yield is –, so dividend tracking currently means watching for future updates rather than relying on a posted payout.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Goldrush Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by a 6.98 current price, a 7.38 recent change, and relatively thin volume of 1 539. With market cap at 295.45m and no P/E ratio shown, traders may treat GRSP as a liquidity-sensitive SHARES trade.
Q7: Is Goldrush Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether GRSP is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance. The share trades at 6.98, has a 295.45m market cap, and shows 1 539 volume today. The lack of a P/E ratio and dividend yield makes it harder to judge on fundamentals alone.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today may suit traders who can accept lower liquidity, because GRSP is priced at 6.98 with only 1 539 shares traded in the live snapshot. The 7.38 move shows momentum, but a cautious approach is sensible until more volume confirms direction.
Q9: How much does one Goldrush Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Goldrush Holdings Ltd. share costs 6.98 today. That price per share is based on the latest JSE data for GRSP, alongside a market capitalization of 295.45m and live volume of 1 539. No dividend yield is currently listed.
Q10: How to sell Goldrush Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell GRSP, log into your trading account, select the JSE share code, and place a sell order near the live price of 6.98. With trading volume at 1 539 and a recent move of 7.38, execution may depend on order depth.
How to Buy Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step
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Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Goldrush Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Goldrush Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.