Gemfields announced the results of its May 2026 higher-quality emerald auction, generating USD26.8 million in revenue. The auction sold 183 385 carats out of 185 135 offered (99%), with 36 of 37 lots sold (97%), at an average price of USD146.08 per carat. The auction involved 57 companies bidding online from Bangkok, with a high lot sale percentage of 97%. The proceeds will be fully repatriated to Kagem Mining in Zambia, where Gemfields owns 75%, with all royalties paid to the Zambian government. Due to lower ruby production and market conditions, Gemfields plans to adjust its ruby auction schedule for the remainder of 2026.

Shareholders were advised that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday 23 June 2026. All ordinary resolutions and special resolution 2 were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders. Both non-binding advisory votes were also passed, with the support of over 75% of shareholders.

Gemfields announced the results of an auction of mixed-quality rough ruby held from 22 to 29 June 2026. Highlights -Total auction revenues of USD 23.1 million. -82 of the 89 lots offered for sale were sold (92.1%). -374,008 carats were offered for sale with 348,409 carats sold (93.2%). -Average sales price of USD 66.30 per carat.

Sean Gilbertson will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company with effect from 15 July 2026. David Lovett has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer alongside his existing role as Chief Financial Officer.

Gemfields Group Ltd. reported unaudited operational results for the six months ending 30 June 2026. The company achieved total auction revenues of USD102.9 million, up from USD60 million in H1 2025. As of 30 June 2026, net debt stood at USD44.2 million, excluding auction receivables of USD33.3 million. MRM ruby mine experienced weak premium ruby recovery, with efforts focused on higher-grade areas, while Kagem emerald mine maintained healthy production despite increased operating costs due to higher fuel prices and exchange rate pressures. Full financial and operational details will be released in the interim results on 25 September 2026. All figures are unaudited.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Gemfields Group Ltd. shares are trading near R0.58, and the latest charts and historical graph readings point to a stressed trend rather than clean momentum, so the price forecast stays cautious. For now, the data suggests investors should think carefully about buy or sell decisions, especially with preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and the current cost profile under pressure. If you want to know how to buy or trade this for sale share code on the jse, the simplest route is through an online trading account, where the live data can be monitored before any purchase decision. Growth is not yet convincing enough to support a stronger prediction today, so the balance leans toward patience rather than aggressive trading.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:06 Share Name & Ticker Gemfields Group Ltd. (GML) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Precious & Semi-Precious Stones Current Price 0.58 Market Capitalization 1.16bn P/E Ratio -2.90 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 70 000 Recent Price Change -13.43

Gemfields Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.58, reflecting a -13.43 from the previous close Market Cap 1.16bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio -2.90, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility High, highlighted by the sharp recent price change and active trading volume

Gemfields Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term setup remains bearish after the latest 13.43 decline, with the 70 000 volume reading showing active repositioning rather than stable accumulation. A rebound would need stronger buying support above the current 0.58 price per share; otherwise, pressure may persist.

FAQ on Gemfields Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Gemfields Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Gemfields Group Ltd. shares are equity instruments listed on the JSE under GML. At today’s price of 0.58, the company carries a market capitalization of 1.16bn, and the negative P/E of -2.90 reflects current earnings pressure.

Q2: How can I buy Gemfields Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Gemfields Group Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker GML through a regulated trading account. With the price per share at 0.58 and live volume at 70 000, investors can place a purchase order through an approved platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Gemfields Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by current market sentiment, the -13.43 recent change, and trading volume of 70 000. A market cap of 1.16bn and a negative P/E ratio of -2.90 also signal pressure on valuation.

Q4: Does Gemfields Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Gemfields Group Ltd. does not show a dividend yield, indicated by –. That means income-focused investors have no visible dividend return to assess from the current figures at the 0.58 share price.

Q5: How can I track my Gemfields Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GML shares on the JSE using live price monitoring and portfolio tools in your trading account. At 0.58 per share, with no dividend yield shown and a -13.43 move, price tracking matters more than income tracking right now.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Gemfields Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of 0.58, the -13.43 recent decline, and the ongoing volume of 70 000. The 1.16bn market cap and -2.90 P/E suggest the market is pricing in ongoing uncertainty.

Q7: Is Gemfields Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The live data does not strongly support an immediate buy case. With a 0.58 price per share, no dividend yield, and a -13.43 recent move, buyers may want to wait for clearer stabilization before purchasing GML.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Gemfields Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, caution looks more appropriate than urgency. The share is at 0.58, volume is 70 000, and the recent price change is -13.43. Those figures suggest the setup is weak, so a patient approach may be wiser.

Q9: How much does one Gemfields Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Gemfields Group Ltd. share costs 0.58 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 1.16bn and a negative P/E of -2.90, which together show a challenging valuation backdrop.

Q10: How to sell Gemfields Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell GML, log into your trading account, select the share, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With current trading volume at 70 000 and the price at 0.58, execution should be checked closely.

How to Buy Gemfields Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker that offers JSE access.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and locate GML.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your trade or purchase order for Gemfields Group Ltd. shares.

Gemfields Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Gemfields Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW 0.58 or fail to reclaim that level decisively. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.