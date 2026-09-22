An FXTrading.com Sign Up Bonus is offered. FXTrading.com offers sign-up bonuses through two main promotions

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXTrading Sign Up Bonus Revealed - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

According to research in South Africa, FXTrading.com is an Australian company founded in 2009 with its headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

FXTrading.com is an Australian foreign exchange trading (FOREX) brokerage firm, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXTrading.com Sign Up Bonus

FXTrading.com offers a range of promotions to enhance the trading experience for both new and existing clients.

One notable offer is the New Trader Programme, which provides protection on up to 25% of your initial deposit, helping mitigate early trading risks.

For more experienced traders, the Frequent Trading Bonus rewards active trading with a 10% upfront bonus on deposits of $1,000 or more, which becomes withdrawable after trading 50 lots.

These promotions are designed to support traders at various levels, offering financial incentives and risk management tools to enhance their trading journey.

🎁 Promotion 💰 Bonus Details 📌 Requirements 🆕 New Trader Programme Up to 25% protection on your initial deposit. Minimum deposit: $200. Protection calculated monthly and credited within 5 business days. ⚡ Frequent Trading Bonus 10% upfront bonus on deposits of $1,000 or more; up to $50,000 in total bonuses. Bonus becomes withdrawable after trading 50 lots.

FXTrading.com Partner Program

The FXTRADING.com partner program is designed to help individuals and businesses earn commissions by referring traders. It offers real-time payouts, transparent tracking, and flexible payment options, making it a scalable income opportunity for affiliates, educators, and trading communities.

Loyalty Program Rewards

The loyalty program rewards high-performing partners with luxury incentives such as cars, international trips, and even property or cash equivalents.

This tier-based system motivates partners to grow their network and trading volume while unlocking increasingly valuable rewards.

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

The Introducing Broker (IB) program allows partners to earn commissions by referring new traders.

Partners can earn up to 57% spread share, access promotional tools, and benefit from real-time tracking, making it one of the more competitive affiliate structures in the forex industry.

Funds Management (PAMM/MAM)

FXTrading.com offers fund management solutions through PAMM accounts, enabling professional traders to manage multiple client accounts from one master account.

Profits and losses are automatically allocated, providing scalability, transparency, and efficient portfolio management for money managers.

Global Partnership Opportunities

The platform supports global partnerships, allowing affiliates to access international markets and clients.

With a worldwide presence and multi-language support, partners can expand their business beyond local regions and tap into a diverse and growing trader base.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

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FXTrading.com at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Australia 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) No. 337985 The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) No. 40256 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States 📒 Account Types Standard account Alpha account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R895 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard) PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer 💰 Sign up bonus None 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Iress 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Metals Energies CFDs on cryptocurrencies CFDs on indices 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Vietnamese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 twenty four hours, five days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Featured Offered

FXTrading.com provides a wide range of features tailored for both beginner and advanced traders.

These include access to the MetaTrader 4 platform, tight spreads, fast execution, high leverage options, and a variety of trading instruments such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

The broker also offers demo accounts, educational tools, and multilingual customer support to enhance the overall trading experience.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard and Pro accounts available, catering to both beginners and pros ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 for qualified traders, depending on jurisdiction and account type 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on Pro accounts; low commissions on trades 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) available on desktop, web, and mobile ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Offered on request, compliant with Shariah principles 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for eligible clients with high trading volume 👥 Copy Trading Integrated social trading features via MT4 and third-party services 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts and enhanced data encryption 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users praise consistent performance and transparency in trading metrics. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive reviews with mentions of reliable execution and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed but mostly favorable feedback on account features and user experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight good customer support and platform stability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Commended for helpful support staff and straightforward withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong reputation for fast execution, transparency, and responsive support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Deposit and welcome bonus offered Sign-up bonus and no-deposit bonuses not offered

Conclusion FXTrading.com is a well-regulated and reputable broker that offers new and existing traders a range of bonuses that they can use to add a competitive edge to their trading. An FXTrading.com Sign Up Bonus is offered. FXTrading.com offers sign-up bonuses through two main promotions

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FXTrading.com Sign-Up Bonus?

FXTrading.com offers a sign-up bonus through its New Trader Programme, providing up to 25% protection on your initial deposit. This bonus helps new traders mitigate early losses while gaining experience in live market conditions.

Who is eligible for the FXTrading.com Sign-Up Bonus?

All new Standard account holders are eligible. Traders must open a live account, make the minimum deposit, and apply through the client portal. Existing clients or those with non-Standard accounts are not eligible.

What is the minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus?

To qualify for the New Trader Programme, the minimum deposit is $200. The bonus protection is calculated monthly and credited to the trading account within five business days of deposit confirmation.

How is the FXTrading.com Sign-Up Bonus credited?

The bonus is credited to the trading account as a protection credit, covering a percentage of the deposited amount. It is applied automatically after deposit approval and calculated based on monthly account performance.

Can I withdraw the FXTrading.com Sign-Up Bonus?

The New Trader Programme protection is not directly withdrawable, as it serves to mitigate trading risk. Traders may withdraw any profits earned using the bonus, following standard withdrawal policies and account verification procedures.

Are there any trading requirements for the bonus?

Yes, traders must maintain active trading during the bonus period. Protection coverage is recalculated monthly, and bonuses are applied only if account activity meets FXTrading.com’s trading volume and deposit conditions.