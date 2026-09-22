FXTrading.com minimum deposit - Main Banner

  FXTrading.com Minimum Deposit option has a minimum of 100 USD or equivalent value in other currencies, such as the exchange rate between the US Dollar and South African Rand, which is equivalent to R1 600 ZAR. This type of minimum deposit is average when compared to other forex brokers' minimum deposits.  

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTrading Minimum Deposit Revealed - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview 
  2. ☑️FXTrading.com Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️FXTrading.com Deposits and Withdrawals
  4. ☑️Step by step guide to depositing the FXTrading.com minimum amount
  5. ☑️FXTrading.com at a Glance
  6. ☑️Featured Offered
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview 

  Overview  

  • According to research in South Africa, FXTrading.com is an Australian company founded in 2009 with its headquarters in Sydney, Australia.
  • FXTrading.com is an Australian foreign exchange trading (FOREX) brokerage firm, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC)
 

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTrading.com Minimum Deposit

FXTrading.com Minimum Deposit

 

  • FXTrading.com charges a minimum deposit amount of $50.
  • This minimum deposit is the average that most brokers charge. The minimum deposit required is equal to R896.51 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Step-by-step guide to depositing the FXTrading.com minimum amount

Once traders have successfully registered for a live trading account, either a Standard or Alpha account, they can follow these steps to deposit the minimum deposit amount:   How to Deposit the FXTrading.com Minimum amount  

  • Step 1 - Traders can log into their Client Portal and select the option to ‘Deposit’.
  • Step 2 - Traders can select their deposit method and enter the amount they wish to deposit.
  • Step 3 - Once traders have made their selection, they will be directed to the payment processor page to confirm and complete their deposit.

  Traders must acknowledge that different payment methods have different processing times. Deposits may take from an hour up to several days to reflect, depending on their preferred payment method.  

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTrading.com Deposits and Withdrawals

FXTrading.com Deposits and Withdrawals

 

  • Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.
  • Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.
  • In the case of FXTrading.com, the following methods and minimum deposits are required: $50
  • Currencies allowed to be used are USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, SGD, ZAR, and CAD. FXTrading.com does not charge any extra fees for deposits and withdrawals with bank wires, but it does for cards.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 
AVA Top 10 Top

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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FXTrading.com at a Glance

Broker's NameFXTrading CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredAustralia
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesThe Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) No. 337985 The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) No. 40256
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States
📒 Account Types Standard account Alpha account
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 / R895 ZAR
💳 Deposit Options Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard) PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer
💰 Sign up bonusNone
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Iress
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex Metals Energies CFDs on cryptocurrencies CFDs on indices
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Vietnamese
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5 twenty four hours, five days a week.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Featured Offered

  • FXTrading.com provides a wide range of features tailored for both beginner and advanced traders.
  • These include access to the MetaTrader 4 platform, tight spreads, fast execution, high leverage options, and a variety of trading instruments such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • The broker also offers demo accounts, educational tools, and multilingual customer support to enhance the overall trading experience.

 

🧩 FeatureFXTrading CTA logo
🏦 Account TypesStandard and Pro accounts available, catering to both beginners and pros
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:500 for qualified traders, depending on jurisdiction and account type
📉 Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips on Pro accounts; low commissions on trades
🌐 Instruments OfferedForex, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) available on desktop, web, and mobile
☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) AccountsOffered on request, compliant with Shariah principles
🖧 Free VPS HostingAvailable for eligible clients with high trading volume
👥 Copy TradingIntegrated social trading features via MT4 and third-party services
🛡️ Client Fund SecuritySegregated accounts and enhanced data encryption
📋 Regulatory OversightRegulated by ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission)
 
💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logoUsers praise consistent performance and transparency in trading metrics.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logoGenerally positive reviews with mentions of reliable execution and support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Sitejabber logoMixed but mostly favorable feedback on account features and user experience.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logoUsers highlight good customer support and platform stability.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
HelloPeter logoCommended for helpful support staff and straightforward withdrawals.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
TrustPilot LogoStrong reputation for fast execution, transparency, and responsive support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated and authorized by CySECNo US clients allowed
Compensation fund in placeLimited trading instruments on Standard and Advanced accounts
 

Conclusion

FXTrading.com is a well-regulated and reputable broker that offers new and existing traders a range of bonuses that they can use to add a competitive edge to their trading. It also allows traders to be rewarded when they trade actively and trade high volumes.

 

You might also like:

FXTrading.com ReviewFXTrading.com Account Types OverviewFXTrading.com Demo Account – Step by StepFXTrading.com Fees and SpreadsFXTrading.com Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for FXTrading.com?

The minimum deposit for FXTrading.com typically starts at $50 for most standard and raw spread accounts, making it accessible for beginners. Higher-tier accounts like Zero accounts require significantly larger deposits, sometimes up to $3,000, depending on trading conditions.  

Is the FXTrading.com minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, FXTrading.com offers a low minimum deposit of $50, which is beginner-friendly and allows traders to start with minimal capital. This makes it easier to test strategies, manage risk, and gain trading experience without committing large amounts initially.  

Does the minimum deposit vary by account type?

Yes, the minimum deposit depends on the account type. Standard and Raw Spread accounts require around $50, while Standard Plus and Pro accounts need about $100. Premium Zero accounts require a much higher deposit, often around $3,000.  

Can I deposit less than $50 on FXTrading.com?

No, FXTrading.com generally requires a minimum deposit of $50 or equivalent in other currencies. Depositing less than this amount is typically not accepted, as it is the base requirement to activate and start trading on most account types.  

Is the FXTrading.com minimum deposit available in ZAR?

FXTrading.com allows deposits in multiple currencies, and while USD is standard, equivalent amounts in other currencies may be accepted. South African traders can deposit the ZAR equivalent of $50, depending on payment method and currency conversion policies.  

Are there fees on minimum deposits at FXTrading.com?

Most deposit methods at FXTrading.com have zero fees, especially for cards and popular payment systems. However, some methods like Neteller may include small transaction charges, so traders should always review payment-specific fees before funding their accounts.  

How fast is the minimum deposit processed?

Deposits of $50 or more are usually processed instantly when using cards, e-wallets, or crypto methods. Bank transfers may take one to three business days, depending on the financial institution and processing procedures involved.  

What is the best account to start with at a minimum deposit?

The Standard or Raw Spread account is best for beginners with a minimum deposit of $50. These accounts offer competitive spreads, no commission or low fees, and access to high leverage, making them suitable for learning and small-scale trading.  

Can I withdraw profits after depositing the minimum amount?

Yes, traders can withdraw profits even if they start with the minimum deposit. Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours by the broker, but it may take 1–5 business days to reach your account, depending on the payment method used.  

Is $50 enough to trade effectively on FXTrading.com?

While $50 is enough to start trading, it limits position sizes and risk management flexibility. Beginners can still learn effectively, but increasing capital over time allows better trade diversification, improved strategy execution, and more sustainable long-term trading performance.    

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