Overall, FXTM offers cashback Forex rebates of between $5 per lot and 25% back on commissions paid on the Micro, Advantage, and Advantage Plus accounts as follows:
A Quick Overview of our FXTM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:
- ☑️What is the FXTM Loyalty Cashback Program
- ☑️Cashback Structure (Key Mechanics)
- ☑️Important Rules & Conditions
- ☑️How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with FXTM
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently asked questions
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What is the FXTM Loyalty Cashback Program?
The FXTM (ForexTime) Loyalty Cashback is a trading rebate program where you earn real, withdrawable cash based on your trading activity not points or credits.
- Earn up to $5 per lot traded
- Paid as cashback (not bonus funds)
- Can be withdrawn or used for trading
Cashback Structure (Key Mechanics)
1. 5 Loyalty LevelsYour cashback depends on your deposit amount (Net Deposit):
|💰 FXTM Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 Micro
|📊 Advantage
|📊 Advantage Plus
|ℹ️ Forex
|$5 per lot traded
|25% of commissions paid
|$5 per lot traded
|ℹ️ Indices
|$5 per lot traded
|25% of commissions paid
|$5 per lot traded
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|$5 per lot traded
|25% of commissions paid
|$5 per lot traded
|ℹ️ Shares
|10% of the spread
|10% of the spread
|ℹ️ Soft commodities
|$5 per lot traded
|25% of commissions paid
|$5 per lot traded
|ℹ️ Spot indices
|10% of commissions paid
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly monthly
|FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly
|FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly
2. Weekly Payouts
- Cashback is calculated based on lots traded (Mon–Fri)
- Paid the following week into your account
3. Maximum Earnings
- You can earn up to $10,000 total cashback, depending on the level
4. Program Duration
- Runs for up to 6 months after joining
Important Rules & Conditions
|ℹ️ FXTM Rebates System Overview
|📊 Level 1
|📊 Level 2
|📊 Level 3
|📊 Level 4
|📊 Level 5
|✅ Ned Deposit(s)
|From $1 – $15,000
|From $15,001 to $30,000
|From $30,001 to $60,000
|From $60,001 to $120,000
|From $120,001 and more
|✅ Rebate per completed lot traded
|$2
|$3
|$4
|$5
|$5
|✅ Frequency of rebate transfer to trader account
|Mondays after lots have been calculated
|Mondays after lots have been calculated
|Mondays after lots have been calculated
|Mondays after lots have been calculated
|Mondays after lots have been calculated
|✅ Maximum Pay-Out
|$500
|$1,500
|$3,000
|$5,000
|$10,000
|✅ FXTM Upgrade or Downgrade
|Automatically
|Automatically
|Automatically
|Automatically
|Automatically
- In addition, FXTM will downgrade the Client by one (1) level at the end of the period if they violate any of the Rules. The Client’s trading balance and Net Deposit will remain unchanged.
- Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with FXTM to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.
FXTM Rebates Payments
FXTM cashback is typically:
- Calculated weekly (Mon–Fri trading)
- Paid weekly (the following week)
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with FXTM
You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with FXTM.
Step 1: Open or Log in to Your FXTM Account
- Visit the official FXTM website
- Register a new trading account or log in to your existing one
- Complete KYC verification (ID + proof of address) if required
- Ensure your account is fully activated for trading
Step 2: Opt Into the Cashback Promotion (MyFXTM)
- Go to your MyFXTM dashboard (client portal)
- Locate the Loyalty Cashback promotion
- Click “Join” or “Activate”
Important: You must manually opt in — it is not automatic If you skip this step, you won’t receive cashback
Step 3: Deposit FundsAdd funds to your FXTM account using available methods:
- Cards
- Bank transfer
- E-wallets
Your deposit amount determines your cashback level Higher deposits → higher cashback per lot
Step 4: Start TradingTrade eligible instruments such as:
- Forex pairs
- Metals (Gold, Silver)
- Commodities
Cashback is based on:
- Trading volume (lots traded)
- Not profit or loss
The more you trade, the more cashback you earn
Step 5: Cashback Is Calculated WeeklyFXTM tracks your trading activity:
- Monday → Friday
- Calculates total lots traded
- Applies your cashback rate (based on level)
Step 6: Receive Weekly Cashback PayoutsCashback is:
- Credited weekly (next week)
- Added directly to your FXTM wallet/account
- Use it for further trading
- Withdraw it (subject to FXTM withdrawal rules)
Step 7: Maintain or Increase Your LevelYour cashback level depends on:
- Net deposits (deposits – withdrawals)
If you withdraw funds:
- Your level may drop
- Your cashback per lot may decrease
ConclusionFXTM Cashback Forex Rebates offer a practical way for traders to reduce trading costs and improve overall efficiency by earning money back on every lot traded. Unlike traditional bonuses, the cashback is credited as real, withdrawable funds, making it a transparent and flexible incentive.
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Frequently asked questions
What is FXTM cashback in forex trading?
FXTM cashback is a rebate program that returns a portion of trading costs based on volume. Traders earn money for each lot traded, regardless of profit or loss. It helps reduce spreads and commissions, improving overall trading efficiency.
How does FXTM cashback work?
FXTM cashback works by calculating your trading volume weekly. Based on your deposit level, you receive a fixed amount per lot traded. The cashback is then credited directly to your FXTM account, where it can be traded or withdrawn.
When is FXTM cashback paid?
FXTM cashback is typically calculated from Monday to Friday trading activity and paid the following week. The rebate is credited directly into your trading wallet, not sent externally, allowing immediate use or withdrawal under standard broker conditions.
Can I withdraw FXTM cashback?
Yes, FXTM cashback is real money, not bonus credit. Once it is credited to your account, you can withdraw it using available withdrawal methods or use it for trading. Standard FXTM withdrawal rules and verification requirements still apply.
What determines my cashback level?
Your cashback level depends on your net deposit amount. Higher deposits qualify for higher cashback rates per lot traded. If you withdraw funds, your level may decrease, which can reduce the cashback you earn on future trades.
Which accounts are eligible for FXTM cashback?
FXTM cashback is available on several account types, including MT4 Standard, Cent, ECN, ECN Zero, and Strategy accounts. However, PAMM accounts are typically excluded, so traders should verify eligibility before activating the promotion.
Does cashback depend on trading profits?
No, cashback is based solely on trading volume, not profitability. Whether you win or lose a trade, you still earn cashback for each lot traded. This makes it a cost-reduction tool rather than a profit-generating strategy.
Are all instruments eligible for cashback?
Most FXTM cashback programs cover forex pairs, metals, and some commodities. However, certain instruments like share CFDs may be excluded. Traders should check the promotion terms to confirm which assets qualify for cashback rewards.
Is FXTM cashback available automatically?
No, traders must manually opt into the cashback promotion through the MyFXTM client portal. If you do not activate the offer before trading, you will not receive any cashback, even if your account meets all requirements.
Is FXTM cashback worth it for beginners?
FXTM cashback can help beginners reduce trading costs, but it benefits active traders more. Since rewards depend on trading volume, low-frequency traders may earn minimal rebates. It should be seen as a supplement, not a primary profit strategy.
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