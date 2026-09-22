Overall, FXTM offers cashback Forex rebates of between $5 per lot and 25% back on commissions paid on the Micro, Advantage, and Advantage Plus accounts as follows:

A Quick Overview of our FXTM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the FXTM Loyalty Cashback Program?

The FXTM (ForexTime) Loyalty Cashback is a trading rebate program where you earn real, withdrawable cash based on your trading activity not points or credits.

Earn up to $5 per lot traded

Paid as cashback (not bonus funds)

Can be withdrawn or used for trading

Cashback Structure (Key Mechanics)

1. 5 Loyalty Levels

💰 FXTM Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Micro 📊 Advantage 📊 Advantage Plus ℹ️ Forex $5 per lot traded 25% of commissions paid $5 per lot traded ℹ️ Indices $5 per lot traded 25% of commissions paid $5 per lot traded ℹ️ Precious Metals $5 per lot traded 25% of commissions paid $5 per lot traded ℹ️ Shares 10% of the spread 10% of the spread ℹ️ Soft commodities $5 per lot traded 25% of commissions paid $5 per lot traded ℹ️ Spot indices 10% of commissions paid ℹ️ Payment Frequency FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly monthly FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly FXTM pays cashback Forex rebates monthly

2. Weekly Payouts

Cashback is calculated based on lots traded (Mon–Fri)

Paid the following week into your account

3. Maximum Earnings

You can earn up to $10,000 total cashback, depending on the level

4. Program Duration

Runs for up to 6 months after joining

Important Rules & Conditions

ℹ️ FXTM Rebates System Overview 📊 Level 1 📊 Level 2 📊 Level 3 📊 Level 4 📊 Level 5 ✅ Ned Deposit(s) From $1 – $15,000 From $15,001 to $30,000 From $30,001 to $60,000 From $60,001 to $120,000 From $120,001 and more ✅ Rebate per completed lot traded $2 $3 $4 $5 $5 ✅ Frequency of rebate transfer to trader account Mondays after lots have been calculated Mondays after lots have been calculated Mondays after lots have been calculated Mondays after lots have been calculated Mondays after lots have been calculated ✅ Maximum Pay-Out $500 $1,500 $3,000 $5,000 $10,000 ✅ FXTM Upgrade or Downgrade Automatically Automatically Automatically Automatically Automatically

In addition, FXTM will downgrade the Client by one (1) level at the end of the period if they violate any of the Rules. The Client’s trading balance and Net Deposit will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with FXTM to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

FXTM Rebates Payments

FXTM cashback is typically:

Calculated weekly (Mon–Fri trading)

Paid weekly (the following week)

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with FXTM

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with FXTM.

Step 1: Open or Log in to Your FXTM Account

Visit the official FXTM website

Register a new trading account or log in to your existing one

Complete KYC verification (ID + proof of address) if required

Ensure your account is fully activated for trading

Step 2: Opt Into the Cashback Promotion (MyFXTM)

Go to your MyFXTM dashboard (client portal)

Locate the Loyalty Cashback promotion

Click “Join” or “Activate”

Important: You must manually opt in — it is not automatic If you skip this step, you won’t receive cashback

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Cards

Bank transfer

E-wallets

Your deposit amount determines your cashback level Higher deposits → higher cashback per lot

Step 4: Start Trading

Forex pairs

Metals (Gold, Silver)

Commodities

Cashback is based on:

Trading volume (lots traded)

Not profit or loss

The more you trade, the more cashback you earn

Step 5: Cashback Is Calculated Weekly

Monday → Friday

Calculates total lots traded

Applies your cashback rate (based on level)

Step 6: Receive Weekly Cashback Payouts

Credited weekly (next week)

Added directly to your FXTM wallet/account

Use it for further trading

Withdraw it (subject to FXTM withdrawal rules)

Step 7: Maintain or Increase Your Level

Net deposits (deposits – withdrawals)

If you withdraw funds:

Your level may drop

Your cashback per lot may decrease

Conclusion FXTM Cashback Forex Rebates offer a practical way for traders to reduce trading costs and improve overall efficiency by earning money back on every lot traded. Unlike traditional bonuses, the cashback is credited as real, withdrawable funds, making it a transparent and flexible incentive.

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Frequently asked questions

What is FXTM cashback in forex trading?

FXTM cashback is a rebate program that returns a portion of trading costs based on volume. Traders earn money for each lot traded, regardless of profit or loss. It helps reduce spreads and commissions, improving overall trading efficiency.

How does FXTM cashback work?

FXTM cashback works by calculating your trading volume weekly. Based on your deposit level, you receive a fixed amount per lot traded. The cashback is then credited directly to your FXTM account, where it can be traded or withdrawn.

When is FXTM cashback paid?

FXTM cashback is typically calculated from Monday to Friday trading activity and paid the following week. The rebate is credited directly into your trading wallet, not sent externally, allowing immediate use or withdrawal under standard broker conditions.

Can I withdraw FXTM cashback?

Yes, FXTM cashback is real money, not bonus credit. Once it is credited to your account, you can withdraw it using available withdrawal methods or use it for trading. Standard FXTM withdrawal rules and verification requirements still apply.

What determines my cashback level?

Your cashback level depends on your net deposit amount. Higher deposits qualify for higher cashback rates per lot traded. If you withdraw funds, your level may decrease, which can reduce the cashback you earn on future trades.

Which accounts are eligible for FXTM cashback?

FXTM cashback is available on several account types, including MT4 Standard, Cent, ECN, ECN Zero, and Strategy accounts. However, PAMM accounts are typically excluded, so traders should verify eligibility before activating the promotion.

Does cashback depend on trading profits?

No, cashback is based solely on trading volume, not profitability. Whether you win or lose a trade, you still earn cashback for each lot traded. This makes it a cost-reduction tool rather than a profit-generating strategy.

Are all instruments eligible for cashback?

Most FXTM cashback programs cover forex pairs, metals, and some commodities. However, certain instruments like share CFDs may be excluded. Traders should check the promotion terms to confirm which assets qualify for cashback rewards.

Is FXTM cashback available automatically?

No, traders must manually opt into the cashback promotion through the MyFXTM client portal. If you do not activate the offer before trading, you will not receive any cashback, even if your account meets all requirements.

Is FXTM cashback worth it for beginners?

FXTM cashback can help beginners reduce trading costs, but it benefits active traders more. Since rewards depend on trading volume, low-frequency traders may earn minimal rebates. It should be seen as a supplement, not a primary profit strategy.