FXTM Islamic Account offers an Islamic account for Muslim faith traders, including a swap-free account. The Islamic forex trading environment is ideal for traders following strict Sharia law with a fixed fee instead of a swap. The fee is not an interest and depends on the direction of the order.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM Islamic Account - A Key Point Overview

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Overview

According to research in South Africa, ForexTime Limited ( FXTM ) was established in 2011 and is a global leader in online trading.

It has become a well-known brand that brings opportunities to financial markets to international audiences, wherever they are, notwithstanding their economic ambitions.

FXTM has a global network of offices and regulations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and more than two million clients in 150 countries have already started using its services.

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

An Islamic Account, for the greater part, as offered by most brokers, is not a standalone account, although some brokers dedicate one account to being an Islamic or Swap Free account; in most cases, this is an option offered by Forex brokers.

Islamic Accounts are also provided by brokers who serve Middle Eastern clients, along with clients from other jurisdictions, and offer certain features that are in line with Sharia law, which prohibits the accrual of interest on funds deposited into the account.

The other important feature of an Islamic Account is that transactions must be settled immediately, requiring that currencies be transferred from one account to the other right after the transaction has been completed and therefore paid for in full.

Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?

Due to the restrictions and certain prohibitions placed on Muslim traders when considering the intricate details involved with trading activities, the following is greatly affected:

Overnight rollovers – which involve the incurrence or receiving of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 5 PM EST- are prohibited by Sharia law.

Margin deposits and interest involve the accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account, which is prohibited.

Loans – when followers of the Sharia law have funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution, and it involves interest terms, this is prohibited by the Sharia law as per the key element, Riba.

Trading on margin – stocks that are traded on margin result in the trader being liable for paying interest, which amounts to Riba, as money is borrowed from the broker to buy or sell such equities, which is prohibited by the Sharia law.

Short sales – which affect mostly shares and involve borrowing and subsequent sale of an asset, which is prohibited.

Forward sales – which affects forward contracts as well as the trading of futures contracts, which involves the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering into such a contract.

How to enable the SWAP-Free on my trading account?

Step 1: Log in to your MyFXTM Dashboard

Step 2: Navigate to the "My accounts - Accounts overview" menu from the left-hand side.

Step 3: Click on the orange arrow next to "Deposit" and click "Enable SWAP Free"

Step 4: In the Pop-up window, click "Ok".

How to open an FXTM Islamic Account

To convert the trading account into that of an FXTM Islamic Account, Muslim traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on "Open Account"

Look for the "Open Account" button in the top right corner of the page and click on it.

Step 2: Fill in the registration form."

Provide your Country.

Step 3: Fill in the registration form."

Provide your email, create your own password, and create an account.

Step 4: Verify your details through the FXTN OTP PIN."

Once completed, select the ‘Send PIN’ option to have an OTP sent to the mobile number provided, verifying the number.

The OTP/PIN can be entered in the field provided. Once this is complete, traders can select ‘Register Now’ to complete the application.

Step 4: Submit Proof"

If you are Muslim and look to trade SWAP-free, you can submit proof of your Islamic faith by filling out the contact form.

A document that can serve as proof of Islamic faith is a certification from a recognized religious authority, such as an Islamic scholar, imam, or mosque.

FXTM At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / 3548 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15+ Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, tutorials, videos, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 3,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXTM Customer Reviews

ForexTime has an overall attractive presence, which is proven by the feedback and rating given by many customer traders who applauded the business for having market-relevant spreads, speedy execution, and abundant educational resources.

What many users find interesting about FXTM is that it offers various types of accounts that cater to different kinds of trades, or even beginners, as illustrated in user-friendly programs and demo account availability.

However, issues have been raised by other traders, not least among them, excessive withdrawal fees and delays in processing funds at times.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 – Generally positive, with high marks for competitive spreads and platform reliability. 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive feedback for tailored account options and extensive educational resources for beginners. 📞Customer Service Responsive and multilingual support, though some users report occasional delays in issue resolution.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating has a mixed rating on the platform. Some users praise their fast execution, competitive spreads, and diverse range of assets. However, others have raised concerns about high fees, confusing withdrawal processes, and inconsistent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback some users appreciate the platform's features, while others express concerns about withdrawal processes and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise FXTM's user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have complained about issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and limited market analysis tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendliness and educational resources. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reviewers praise FXTM for its user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have raised concerns about trading conditions, account management, and the quality of educational resources. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews some users commend the responsive customer service, while others note issues with withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Conclusion ForexTime is an award-winning broker for a good reason. Whatever a client’s financial interests, they can provide trading solutions to suit. FXTM offers the widest selection of instruments, platforms, account types, and resources to make the trading experience as convenient and efficient as possible. FXTM is regulated by several financial authorities globally, including the top-tier Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and its customer support gives fast and relevant answers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an FXTM Islamic account?

The FXTM Islamic account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders. It complies with Sharia law by eliminating interest (swap) charges on overnight positions, allowing traders to participate in forex markets without violating religious principles.

Does the FXTM Islamic account charge swap fees?

No, FXTM Islamic accounts do not charge traditional swap or rollover interest on overnight positions. Instead, a fixed administrative fee may apply after a certain holding period to maintain fairness and transparency in trading conditions.

Who can open an FXTM Islamic account?

FXTM Islamic accounts are primarily designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law. In some cases, traders may need to provide proof of faith or request approval to ensure the account is used in accordance with Islamic finance principles.

What is the minimum deposit for an FXTM Islamic account?

The FXTM Islamic account typically requires a minimum deposit of around $200 or equivalent. This amount may vary depending on the account type selected and the trader’s region or preferred payment method.

Are trading conditions different on Islamic accounts?

FXTM Islamic accounts generally offer similar trading conditions to standard accounts, including spreads, execution speed, and access to instruments. The main difference is the removal of swap fees, replaced by alternative charges when applicable.

Is the FXTM Islamic account available on all platforms?

Yes, FXTM Islamic accounts are available on popular platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Traders can access the same tools, indicators, and features as standard accounts while maintaining Sharia-compliant trading conditions.

Are there any time limits on swap-free trading?

Yes, FXTM Islamic accounts may include a swap-free grace period, typically around seven days for forex trades. After this period, a fixed fee may be charged for holding positions longer, depending on the instrument traded.

Can I convert my existing FXTM account to Islamic?

Yes, traders can convert an existing FXTM trading account into an Islamic account. This is usually done through the account settings or by requesting swap-free status via the broker’s dashboard or customer support team.

Does the Islamic account limit trading strategies?

FXTM Islamic accounts generally do not restrict trading strategies. Traders can still use scalping, hedging, and automated systems. However, certain instruments or long-term positions may have specific conditions due to swap-free rules.

Is the FXTM Islamic account suitable for beginners?

Yes, the FXTM Islamic account is suitable for beginners, especially those seeking Sharia-compliant trading. It provides access to educational tools, trading platforms, and market instruments while ensuring interest-free trading aligned with Islamic financial principles.