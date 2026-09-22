FXTM Minimum Deposits - Main Banner-min

  The lowest FXTM Minimum Deposit is $30, which is equivalent to 497 ZAR. This type of minimum deposit is very low when compared to other forex brokers' minimum deposits. Deposit transfers should be processed within 3-5 business days from the date the funds were sent.  

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
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FXTM Minimum Deposit Revealed - A Key Point Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️FXTM Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️FXTM Deposit and Withdrawal
  4. ☑️How to make a FXTM Minimum Deposit
  5. ☑️FXTM At a Glance
  6. ☑️FXTM Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • According to research in South Africa, ForexTime Limited (FXTM) was established in 2011 and is a global leader in online trading.
  • It has become a well-known brand that brings opportunities to financial markets to international audiences, wherever they are, notwithstanding their economic ambitions.
  • FXTM has a global network of offices and regulations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and more than two million clients in 150 countries have already started using its services.

   

FXTM Minimum Deposit

FXTM Minimum Deposit

 

  • FXTM charges a minimum deposit amount of $30
  • This minimum deposit requirement applies when traders register for the Cent account. The minimum deposit is equal to 497 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand, at the time of writing.
  • Traders can expect various minimum deposit requirements spread across the various account types that FXTM offers. These are as follows:
  • Traders must acknowledge that accounts in NGN can only be opened by traders residing in Nigeria.
  • One of the advantages that FXTM has, as a well-regulated broker, is that the regulatory entities overseeing the broker’s activities require client funds to be kept separate from the broker account. These funds are not allowed to be used for operational purposes and can only be used for trading activities.

 

FXTM Deposit and Withdrawal

FXTM Deposit and Withdrawal

 

  • FXTM allows a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal methods and promises to develop as many methods as possible to help its clients.
  • The company strives to make the process as fast and uncomplicated as possible so as not to miss trading opportunities or experience delays in getting your money back.
  • Making deposits and withdrawals is simple and takes little time. Deposits are processed instantly if additional verification is not needed.
  • FXTM is not liable for any transfer delays due to a disruption of service in the payment processor's system.

 

Deposit fees and deposit methods

FXTM offers traders a wide range of payment methods that can be used to make deposits into the trading account.   These include:

💳 Deposit Method🆓 Fees⏱️ Processing Time💰 Supported Currencies
🏦 Bank Wire TransferNo FXTM fee3–5 business daysUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, NGN, IDR, MYR, and local currencies
💳 Credit/Debit CardsNo FXTM fee possible issuer fee (1–3%)Instant to 2 hoursUSD, EUR, GBP (cards only) converted otherwise
🌐 NetellerNo FXTM fee wallet fees may applyInstant to 1 business daySD, EUR, GBP, INR, NGN, PLN
🧾 Skrill No FXTM fee wallet fees may applyInstant to 1 hourUSD, EUR, GBP
🏧 Local Transfers (e.g., TC Pay, Africa Local Solutions)No FXTM fee third-party charges possibleInstant to 1–2 business daysZAR, NGN, GHS, KES, etc.
₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT, ETH, TRX)No FXTM fee network fee applies5 minutes to 1 hourCrypto only
💳 Other e‑wallets (e.g., Perfect Money, PayRedeem, TC Pay Wallet)No FXTM fee provider fees may applyInstant to 30 minutes / 1 business dayUSD, EUR, GBP, AED, PLN, NGN
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
  FXTM Deposit and Withdrawal  

What deposit methods does FXTM support?

FXTM supports credit/debit cards, bank wires, local transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto. Most deposits are instant and free of broker fees.  

How fast are FXTM withdrawals processed?

FXTM typically processes withdrawals within 24 hours on business days. Payout times depend on the method used—cards and e-wallets are fastest.  

How to make a FXTM Minimum Deposit

To make the minimum deposit, traders can follow these steps:  

Step 1: Log in to the FXTM homepage.

  • Once registered, log in to your FXTM trading account.

  How to make a FXTM Minimum Deposit step 1  

Step 2: Make a Deposit

  • Traders can then click on ‘Deposit’ and select the trading account into which they wish to pay the minimum deposit amount and complete the necessary fields.
  • Traders can open the Deposit page once they are logged into ‘MyFXTM’ by navigating to ‘My Money’.

  How to make a FXTM Minimum Deposit step 2  

Step 3: Complete the Account Application

  • Traders can confirm the deposit details by filling out the Account Application form with their personal and banking information for depositing the minimum amount.

  How to make a FXTM Minimum Deposit step 3  

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
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FXTM At a Glance

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3548 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website15+
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, tutorials, videos, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners3,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FXTM Customer Reviews

  • ForexTime has an overall attractive presence, which is proven by the feedback and rating given by many customer traders who applauded the business for having market-relevant spreads, speedy execution, and abundant educational resources.
  • What many users find interesting about FXTM is that it offers various types of accounts that cater to different kinds of trades, or even beginners, as illustrated in user-friendly programs and demo account availability.
  • However, issues have been raised by other traders, not least among them, excessive withdrawal fees and delays in processing funds at times.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.5/5 – Generally positive, with high marks for competitive spreads and platform reliability.
👏Customer SatisfactionPositive feedback for tailored account options and extensive educational resources for beginners.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and multilingual support, though some users report occasional delays in issue resolution.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
has a mixed rating on the platform. Some users praise their fast execution, competitive spreads, and diverse range of assets. However, others have raised concerns about high fees, confusing withdrawal processes, and inconsistent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback some users appreciate the platform's features, while others express concerns about withdrawal processes and customer support.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Reviewers praise FXTM's user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have complained about issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and limited market analysis tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendliness and educational resources.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Reviewers praise FXTM for its user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have raised concerns about trading conditions, account management, and the quality of educational resources.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed reviews some users commend the responsive customer service, while others note issues with withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Deposit fees are not chargedNGN accounts can only be opened by Nigerian residents.
Variety of flexible payment methods offered
Variety of deposit currencies supported
  SA Shares Instagram  

Conclusion

FXTM Minimum Deposit is an award-winning broker for a good reason. Whatever a client’s financial interests, they can provide trading solutions to suit. FXTM offers the widest selection of instruments, platforms, account types, and resources to make the trading experience as convenient and efficient as possible, with an overall minimum deposit of USD 30 / 497 ZAR and instant processing time. FXTM is regulated by several financial authorities globally, including the top-tier Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and its customer support gives fast and relevant answers.

 

You might also like:

FXTM ReviewFXTM Account TypesFXTM Demo Account – Step-by-StepFXTM Fees and SpreadsFXTM Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for FXTM?

The minimum deposit at FXTM depends on the account type. Entry-level accounts typically start from around $10, making it accessible for beginners, while more advanced accounts may require higher initial deposits to access enhanced trading conditions and tighter spreads.  

Does FXTM offer accounts with a $30 minimum deposit?

Yes, FXTM offers certain entry-level accounts with a minimum deposit of approximately $30. These accounts are designed for beginners who want to start trading with minimal capital while still accessing real market conditions and trading tools.  

Which FXTM account has the lowest minimum deposit?

The Micro or Advantage accounts at FXTM usually have the lowest minimum deposit requirements. These accounts are tailored for new traders, offering smaller trade sizes and accessible entry points into the forex and CFD markets.  

Can I start trading with a small deposit on FXTM?

Yes, FXTM allows traders to begin with small deposits. This flexibility makes it suitable for beginners testing strategies, although a higher deposit is often recommended for better risk management and more stable trading performance.  

Does the minimum deposit vary by payment method?

Yes, at FXTM, minimum deposit amounts can vary depending on the payment method used. Some options, like e-wallets or local transfers, may allow lower deposits, while bank transfers might require higher minimum amounts due to processing requirements.  

What is the recommended deposit for FXTM beginners?

Although FXTM allows deposits from $10, a recommended starting amount is often between $100 and $200. This helps traders manage risk more effectively and provides enough margin to handle market fluctuations and trading opportunities.  

Are there deposit fees on FXTM accounts?

FXTM generally offers zero deposit fees for most payment methods. However, third-party providers or banks may apply their own charges, so traders should always check with their payment provider before making a deposit.  

Can I increase my deposit after opening an account?

Yes, traders using FXTM can add funds at any time. This allows users to start small and gradually increase their capital as they gain experience and confidence in their trading strategies.  

Is there a minimum deposit required for withdrawals?

FXTM does not impose a strict minimum deposit requirement for withdrawals, but minimum withdrawal amounts may apply depending on the payment method used. Traders should review withdrawal terms to avoid processing issues.  

Is a higher deposit better for trading on FXTM?

Yes, a higher deposit on FXTM provides more flexibility, improved margin capacity, and better risk management. While small deposits are allowed, experienced traders often prefer larger balances for more consistent and strategic trading outcomes.  

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