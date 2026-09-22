Overall, FXGT can be described as a semi-credible broker with an overall rating of 8 out of 10. It offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1: 500 and a minimum deposit amount of $0 and is regulated by the FSCA.

Is FXGT legit and actually regulated?

FXGT's registered, but honestly, the regulation isn't super strong. They operate offshore basically. So yeah, they probably won't steal your money, but you're taking more risk than with ASIC or FCA brokers. Check their registration independently. Don't just trust their marketing. Do your homework before opening an account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit, and what spreads do they actually charge?

Low minimums around $1-$100, depending on account. That's attractive, right? Spreads are competitive on paper. But remember – less regulation means less protection if something goes wrong. Cheap entry sounds good until your broker decides to pull sketchy stuff. Think it through.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Starts from $5, depending on account type 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Offers promotional bonuses, including deposit bonuses (region-based) 💸Fees Low trading fees some accounts have zero commission 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; commission varies by account 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, and crypto 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on all devices 🛡️Regulation Regulated by FSA (Seychelles) and FSCA (South Africa) 🔐Trust Score High trust score due to compliance, fund safety, and transparency ⏱️Payout Schedule Fast processing times; withdrawals usually within 24 hours 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXGT.com Spider Chart

Pro and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple Trading Platforms a Minimum deposit requirement that could be prohibitive for some traders. Competitive Spreads Mixed experiences with customer support, with some finding it responsive and helpful while others have encountered delays or issues. Variety of Assets Check for any hidden fees or additional charges that might impact your trading costs. Offers various leverage options to suit different risk appetites and trading styles. While generally reliable, there may be occasional technical glitches or downtime that can disrupt trading.

Overview

FXGT is operated by 360 Degrees Markets Ltd, a registered company in Seychelles with Registration Number 8421720-1. Its address is Suite C, Oion Mall, Palm Street, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles. The Seychelles Financial Services Authority regulates 360 Degrees Markets Ltd under the Securities Dealer's License Number SD019. On its website, the company states the importance of keeping client funds safe and strives to take all the necessary steps to ensure this.

What's FXGT actually about?

FXGT – forex, metals, indices, crypto. That's the basic range. You get what most people need. Nothing exotic. Just straightforward stuff. Not groundbreaking but it covers the basics. Good if you just want to trade currencies and maybe dabble in gold or Bitcoin. Nothing fancy about it.

How is FXGT different from other brokers?

They're not really different, honestly. Regulated, decent spreads, support picks up the phone. But that's like every other broker out there. FXGT's solid but boring. No magic. No special features jumping out at you. Just reliable if you want something straightforward and don't care about marketing hype. That's it. Nothing more to it.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

FXGT offers a diverse range of features designed to enhance the trading experience for all levels of traders.

These include access to multi-asset trading across forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and shares, all through powerful platforms like MT4 and MT5.

Traders can benefit from flexible account types, competitive spreads, high leverage options, and fast execution speeds.

FXGT also provides educational resources, regular promotions, a secure client portal, and responsive customer support, making it a comprehensive and user-friendly broker for global clients.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Cent, Mini, Standard, ECN, and Pro accounts tailored for all trader levels. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage up to 1:1000, depending on account type and regulation. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads from 0.0 pips some accounts are commission-free. 🌐 Instruments Offered Trade forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and shares via CFDs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on desktop, web, and mobile. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request, compliant with Sharia law for interest-free trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS available for eligible clients using automated or high-frequency trading. 👥 Copy Trading Supports copy trading via third-party integrations and platforms. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds held in segregated accounts with additional insurance coverage. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FSA (Seychelles), FSCA (South Africa), ensuring compliance and transparency.

FXGT.com Customer Reviews

FXGT has received generally positive customer reviews on platforms like FXGT.com.

Traders often praise the broker’s user-friendly platform, fast execution speeds, and responsive customer support.

Many users also highlight the variety of account types and trading instruments available.

While some reviews mention areas for improvement, such as withdrawal processing times or verification steps, the overall sentiment reflects trust in FXGT services, especially among experienced traders looking for a stable and regulated broker.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating FXGT receives consistently strong ratings across major platforms, averaging ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 👏Customer Satisfaction Most clients report a positive experience, highlighting platform reliability and trading variety. 📞Customer Service Customer support is generally fast and helpful, with live chat and multilingual assistance praised.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Highly rated for platform performance, pricing, and overall service. Users highlight spreads as low as 2 pips, credit card funding, MT4, and mobile support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Critical reviews point to fake offers and order issues—e.g. deleted pending orders resulting in losses. ⭐★☆☆☆☆ (No direct Amana reviews found; note FTC flagged Sitejabber for unreliable self-reported ratings.) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ App praised as “intuitive, fast… packed with features.” Support via Charbel has been commended. ⭐⭐⭐★☆ While the platform review site isn’t directly tied to Amana, similar reports suggest mixed outcomes with some claims of misleading signals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Averaging 4.1/5 from 49 reviews—55% are 5-star, ~31% 1-star. Many users praise the smooth app, ease of withdrawals, and support, while negatives revolve around withdrawal delays and execution concerns. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

FXGT Safety and Security

FXGT places a strong emphasis on safeguarding client funds and data.

As a fully licensed and regulated broker (notably under the Seychelles FSA), FXGT maintains a capital adequacy ratio of 40%, far exceeding industry standards, and keeps all client assets in segregated accounts at Tier 1 banks.

All account types benefit from negative balance protection, ensuring clients never lose more than they deposit.

FXGT is PCI DSS certified and deploys advanced encryption, firewalls, access controls, and intrusion detection systems.

How does FXGT protect client funds?

FXGT protects client funds by holding them in segregated accounts at Tier 1 banks, separate from the company’s operational funds. This ensures that client money is not used for company expenses and remains secure under all circumstances.

Is FXGT a secure and regulated broker?

Yes, FXGT is fully licensed and regulated by reputable authorities such as the Seychelles FSA. The broker also uses advanced security protocols, including data encryption, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and PCI DSS compliance, to protect client information and transactions.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSCA FSA VFSC CYSEC 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds to enhance security and safeguard traders’ assets. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance FXGT provides additional protection with insurance coverage through Lloyd’s of London for enhanced client fund security. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The broker maintains strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings to ensure financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption and security protocols protect client accounts and transactions, especially for crypto assets. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Traders are protected from losing more than their account balance, preventing debt beyond deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and strict compliance with regulatory standards ensure transparency and trustworthiness.

FXGT.com At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅 Year Founded 2018 🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of staff 50+ 👩‍💻 Amount of active traders 10,000+ 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FSCA FSA VFSC CYSEC 🌎 Country of regulation Seychelles 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕ Accounts Cent, Mini, Standard, ECN, ECN Pro 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📇 Minor account currencies USD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 Trading Conditions 🕞 Deposit/withdrawal processing Instant/Within 24 hours 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊 Spreads from 0.1 pips (ECN Pro Account) 💸 Commissions $6 per lot (ECN Pro Account) 💱 Number of base currencies 5 🚀 Swap Fees Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏 Margin requirements 1% (for 1:100 leverage) ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻 Demo Account Yes ⌛ Order Execution Time < 1 second 📆 VPS Hosting Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXGT Account Types

FXGT offers five different account types : a Mini Account, a Standard FX Account, a Standard+ Account, a PRO Account, and an ECN Account.

A perfect suite of account types, carefully designed and structured to match specific trader profiles.

Each account type aims to meet all key requirements and empower traders to succeed with their trading strategies.

Account Features

An account gives access to MetaTrader 5, a trading platform for desktop, web, and iOS or Android mobile devices.

Account currencies may include USD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH, XRP, and USTD.

Leverage of up to 1:500 can be used, and negative balance protection is provided.

Asset classes that can be traded include Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Energies, Equity Indices, and Stocks.

Mini Account

Features 📍 Mini Account 🌐 Contract Size 10,000 💰 Asset Classes FX Majors, FX Minors, Exotics CFD Indices, Metals, Energies CFD Cryptos, GTi12 Index 📈 Spreads From 10 points 👉 Commission / Transaction Fees $0 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000* based on volume 💳 First Transfer-in to MT5 Trading Account $5 ⚖️ Promotions / Deposit Bonuses ✓ 👍 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

This is an excellent choice for traders who prefer to trade fractional CFD instruments.

The mini account includes various instruments in Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Crypto, and the exclusive GTi12.

The fractional capacity of the MINI account type appeals to different types of trader profiles, from novice or smaller volume traders to more experienced traders who want to incorporate the fractional alternative into their general trading strategy.

Standard FX Account:

Features 📍 Standard FX Account 🌐 Contract Size 100,000 💰 Asset Classes FX Majors, FX Minors, Exotics CFD Indices, Metals, Energies CFD Stocks 📈 Spreads From 15 points 👉 Commission / Transaction Fees $0 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000* based on equity 💳 First Transfer-in to MT5 Trading Account $5 ⚖️ Promotions / Deposit Bonuses ✓ 👍 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Focused on FX, this is a special account type dedicated to Forex, including Metals, Indices, Energies, and Stocks, who also prefer the leverage of their trading account to be based on equity rather than volume, whilst still benefiting from leverage of up to 1:1000.

Standard+ Account:

Features 📍 Standard+ Account 🌐 Contract Size 100,000 💰 Asset Classes FX Majors, FX Minors, Exotics CFD Indices, Metals, Energies CFD Stocks CFD Cryptos, Synthetic Cryptos GTi12 Index DeFi Tokens NFTs 📈 Spreads From 15 points 👉 Commission / Transaction Fees $0 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000* based on volume 💳 First Transfer-in to MT5 Trading Account $5 ⚖️ Promotions / Deposit Bonuses ✓ 👍 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Gain access to all the instruments offered by FXGT.

This account suits traders looking for high leverage (up to 1000) and other benefits such as bonus scheme promotions and rewards such as cashback and gifts.

This account appeals to all types of traders who want to trade with special advantage in hundreds of trading instruments, including FX, CFDs such as Metals, Indices, Energies, Stocks, Cryptos, Synthetic pairs, Defi Tokens, NFTs, and the exclusive GTi12 Index.

PRO Account:

Features 📍 PRO Account 🌐 Contract Size 100,000 💰 Asset Classes FX Majors, FX Minors, Exotics CFD Indices, Metals, Energies CFD Stocks CFD Cryptos, Synthetic Cryptos GTi12 Index DeFi Tokens NFTs 📈 Spreads From 6 points 👉 Commission / Transaction Fees $0 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000* based on volume 💳 First Transfer-in to MT5 Trading Account $5 ⚖️ Promotions / Deposit Bonuses X 👍 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Ideal for large-volume traders who seek high-end trading conditions, the PRO Account allows traders to unfold their trading strategies utilizing low spreads and zero commission for opening or closing their positions.

PRO account traders can benefit from 1:1000 leverage on hundreds of instruments from 10 asset classes.

ECN Account:

Features 📍 ECN Account 🌐 Contract Size 100,000 💰 Asset Classes FX Majors, FX Minors, Exotics CFD Indices, Metals, Energies CFD Stocks CFD Cryptos, Synthetic Cryptos GTi12 Index DeFi Tokens NFTs 📈 Spreads From 0 points 👉 Commission / Transaction Fees Up to $6 round-turn on all FX Asset Classes 0.1% round-turn on all Crypto Asset Classes 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000* based on volume 💳 First Transfer-in to MT5 Trading Account $5 ⚖️ Promotions / Deposit Bonuses X 👍 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

This account is structured to reflect real market conditions with raw spreads on all 10 asset classes (FX, CFDs such as Metals, Indices, Energies, Stocks, Cryptos, Synthetic pairs, Defi Tokens, NFTs and the exclusive GTi12 Index) and highly competitive trading commissions only up to $6 round turn ($3 in and $3 out) for FX asset classes and 0.1% (0.05% in and 0.05% out) on all Crypto asset classes.

Moreover, swap charges in ECN accounts are lower than those of all the other GT account types.

Demo Account Features

FXGT’s demo account imitates the conditions of a live trading account and gives traders access to the same functions, features, and options they would have on a live trading account .

imitates the conditions of a live trading account and gives traders access to the same functions, features, and options they would have on a live trading account However, the demo account is risk-free since traders use virtual funds to trade.

Therefore, traders cannot withdraw any profits made on the demo account.

What account types does FXGT offer?

FXGT offers several account types, including Cent, Mini, Standard+, ECN, and Pro. Each is designed to suit different trading styles, experience levels, and capital sizes, with variations in spreads, commission, leverage, and minimum deposit requirements.

Which FXGT account is best for beginners?

The Cent or Mini account is ideal for beginners, allowing smaller trade sizes and lower risk exposure. These accounts help new traders gain real market experience with minimal capital, while still accessing full trading features and platform tools.

How to set up a FXGT Demo Account – Step by Step

To register for and set up a demo account (also called a practice account ) with FXGT , traders must visit the website and follow the indicated steps .

(also called . You can open an account from start to finish on the FXGT website and choose to open a demo account first.

first. Brokers usually require an email and password to complete the initial step, and if more than one currency can be used, traders must select their preferred account currency.

FXGT accounts can be opened in EUR, USD, JPY, BTC, XRP, ETH, and USDT.

Follow these steps to open an account: [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2023/02/How-to-FXGT.mp4"][/video]

Step 1: Click on “open demo account.”

Click on the “open demo account” option.

Step 2: Fill out the form

Provide basic personal information requested.

Step 3: Go to your email

Go to your email and click on the link to verify your account.

Fees and Spreads

The minimum spread applicable is an average of 1.60 pips.

Commission fees are included in the spread.

Spread on some popular pairs is the following: EUR/USD 1.6 pips, GBP/USD 2.2 pips, USD/JPY 1.6 pips.

The maximum leverage ratio that can be used is 500:1.

What are the trading fees and spreads at FXGT?

FXGT offers competitive spreads starting from as low as 0.0 pips on ECN accounts. Some accounts are commission-free, while others may charge a small fixed commission per trade. Spreads vary based on the account type and market conditions.

Are there any hidden fees when trading with FXGT?

FXGT maintains a transparent fee structure with no hidden charges. There are no deposit fees, and most withdrawals are also fee-free. However, traders should be aware of potential overnight swap fees and third-party transaction costs, depending on the method used.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker FXGT 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive fees with variable spreads and commission depending on account type 💰 Required Min Deposit Starting from $5, varies by account type 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally low or no fees, depending on withdrawal method 💳 Deposit Fees Usually no deposit fees for most payment methods 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; spreads vary by instrument and account type 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXGT Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by FXGT to its clients is the software used to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one platform, others quite a few.

A multi-asset trading platform allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client wants to trade.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is a globally recognized trading platform known for its simplicity and reliability.

FXGT offers MT4 for traders who prefer a user-friendly interface with powerful tools like custom indicators, one-click trading, and automated strategies via Expert Advisors (EAs).

It’s ideal for forex and CFD traders who want fast execution and straightforward navigation.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is the more advanced successor to MT4, offering additional timeframes, technical indicators, and improved order management features.

With FXGT, MT5 provides access to a broader range of assets, including shares and cryptocurrencies, making it suitable for multi-asset trading.

It also supports algorithmic trading and depth of market (DOM) analysis.

What trading platforms are available on FXGT?

FXGT offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), two industry-leading platforms. Both provide advanced charting, customizable indicators, automated trading capabilities, and fast execution. These platforms are accessible on desktop, web browsers, and mobile devices for flexible trading anytime, anywhere.

Can I use automated trading strategies on FXGT platforms?

Yes, FXGT supports automated trading on both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Traders can use Expert Advisors (EAs) to execute strategies automatically, backtest systems, and customize trading bots, enabling efficient and emotion-free trading even when offline.

FXGT Deposit and Withdrawal

FXGT offers a diverse range of deposit and withdrawal methods to accommodate traders worldwide.

to accommodate traders worldwide. These include credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), bank wire transfers, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.

Deposit and withdrawal methods vary across different regions, and limitations may differ based on the payment method.

You can visit the Deposits & Withdrawals page for more details.

How can I deposit funds into my FXGT account?

You can deposit funds into your FXGT trading account using multiple methods such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Deposits are usually processed quickly, allowing you to start trading almost immediately.

What is the process for withdrawing money from FXGT?

To withdraw funds, log into your FXGT account and submit a withdrawal request via your preferred payment method. Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 to 48 hours, with most methods having low or no fees. Verification may be required to ensure account security.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSA, VFSC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Look, FXGT gives you up to 1:500 leverage which is honestly insane if you think about it for like two seconds.

That's enough to turn your entire account into dust in one bad trade. Literally. You could wake up down 99% because one trade went sideways while you were sleeping. The thing is – just because they let you use that much doesn't mean you should.

Ever. Most profitable traders use way less. Like 1:10 or 1:20. You know why? Because high leverage is a trap.

It sounds sexy like "oh I can turn $1,000 into $500,000" but what actually happens is you turn $1,000 into $0 in like 30 seconds when the market does something unexpected.

FXGT vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💱Forex From 0.8 pips on major pairs From 1 pip on major pairs From 0.6 pips on major pairs ➡️CFDs - Indices From 0.5 pips on major indices From 0.75 pips on major indices From 0.7 pips on major indices 📜CFDs - Stocks From 0.3% on major stocks From 0.09% on major stocks From 0.1% on major stocks 🪙CFDs - Commodities From 0.03 on Gold, from 0.04 on Oil From 0.45 on Gold, from 0.05 on Oil From 0.15 on Gold, from 0.03 on Oil 💰CFDs - Cryptocurrencies From 0.5% on major cryptocurrencies From 0.75% on major cryptocurrencies From 0.3% on major cryptocurrencies 💸Minimum Deposit $5 $200 $5 ⚖️Leverage (Max) Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:400 Up to 1:888 🔎Regulation FSCA, FSA, VFSC FCA, CySEC, ASIC FCA, ASIC, CySEC, IFSC 💻Account Types Cent, Mini, Standard, ECN Standard Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares 📅Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXGT Mobile eToro WebTrader, eToro Mobile App MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader 🗣️Customer Support 24/7, Multilingual, Live Chat, Email 24/5, Multilingual, Live Chat, Email 24/5, Multilingual, Live Chat, Phone, Email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

FXGT Research offers traders in-depth market analysis, timely updates, and expert insights across various asset classes, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

The research team provides technical and fundamental perspectives, helping traders make informed decisions and stay ahead in dynamic markets.

Awards

They were awarded the prestigious “ Best Global Trading Conditions” title at the 2026 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment by BrokersView. This award highlights their dedication to providing superior trading conditions.

highlights their dedication to providing superior trading conditions. Best Global CFD Broker 2026 by Brokers View.

Best Global IB/Affiliate Program 2026 by Brokers View.

View. Most Innovative Broker at the iFX Expo Asia 2026.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli stands out as a highly knowledgeable and professional Senior Account Manager. His strategic insights and prompt support have made a noticeable difference in my trading experience. He consistently provides valuable guidance and ensures clients feel confident and well-informed.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! I received excellent assistance from Aristos Panteli, who went above and beyond to address my concerns. His communication is clear and timely, and his helpful attitude made the entire process seamless. Truly a reliable and client-focused professional.

⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli truly stands out. His professionalism, responsiveness, and attention to detail set a high standard. He takes time to understand individual needs, offering support that’s both effective and personalized.

Conclusion FXGT is a regulated online broker offering various financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Established in 2019, they provide a user-friendly platform with competitive spreads and swift execution times.

Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets carries risks. Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk since leverage can work to your advantage and disadvantage. As a result, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors because you may lose all your invested capital. It would be best not to risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, you must understand the risks involved, considering your investment objectives and experience level.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXGT?

FXGT is a multi-asset online broker offering forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, shares, and commodities. It combines traditional and digital trading instruments under one platform, catering to beginner and professional traders with regulated operations and advanced trading tools.

Is FXGT a regulated broker?

Yes, FXGT is regulated by reputable financial authorities, including the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and the South African FSCA. These licenses ensure compliance with international standards, fund safety, and fair trading practices for clients worldwide.

What trading platforms does FXGT offer?

FXGT offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both known for powerful trading features, fast execution, and support for automated strategies. The platforms are available on desktops, web browsers, and mobile apps for flexible trading.

What account types are available with FXGT?

FXGT provides various account types, including Cent, Mini, Standard, ECN, and Pro accounts. Each caters to different trading strategies, offering unique conditions like varying leverage, spreads, commissions, and minimum deposits suited to different experience levels.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with FXGT?

FXGT’s minimum deposit can be as low as $5, depending on the account type. This low entry point allows new traders to get started easily while also offering professional accounts with higher limits for experienced investors.

Does FXGT offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, FXGT supports CFD trading on a wide selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. This allows traders to speculate on crypto price movements with leverage, without owning the actual digital coins.

What funding methods are accepted by FXGT?

FXGT supports multiple deposit and withdrawal options, such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Most transactions are processed quickly and securely, with minimal or no fees in most cases.

Does FXGT offer a demo account?

Yes, FXGT offers a free demo account with virtual funds. It’s ideal for beginners to practice trading or for experienced traders to test strategies in real market conditions without risking real money.

What are the typical spreads and fees on FXGT?

FXGT offers competitive spreads, starting from as low as 0.0 pips on ECN accounts. Fees vary by account type—some accounts are commission-free, while others have lower spreads with fixed commissions per lot traded.

Does FXGT offer any bonuses or promotions?

Yes, FXGT regularly offers deposit bonuses, welcome promotions, and loyalty rewards. These offers vary by region and account type, so traders should check the promotions page or contact support for current bonus terms and availability.