Revenue for the year dipped to R2.8 billion (R3.0 billion). Operating profit (EBITDA) went up to R654.6 million (R638.0 million). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to R382.3 million (R380.6 million). In addition, headline earnings per share improved to 128.22 cents per share (127.79 cents per share). Dividend declaration The directors have approved and declared a final ordinary dividend of 39.8 cents (gross) per Frontier share for the year ended 31 March 2026 from income reserves (2025: 37.2 cents (gross)).

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. has released its no change statement, 2026 integrated annual report, and notice of AGM. The AGM will be held on 1 September 2026 at 10:00, with shareholders required to be registered by 21 August 2026. The company's full integrated report and audited financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2026 are now available on its website and the JSE SENS platform. The financial statements received an unmodified audit opinion from BDO South Africa. Additionally, the company has published its annual BBBEE compliance report, in accordance with JSE requirements.

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES look steady on the JSE today, with charts and historical graph data pointing to a stable setup rather than a sharp move. The price forecast remains measured, with the price today in rands at R5.9 per share and the latest data showing no change. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend profile and preference shares payout can matter as much as growth, especially when assessing for sale opportunities against the cost of entry. If you're asking how to buy, the share code FTH can be found online through a trading account on an approved platform, where trading and purchase orders are simple to place.

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. (FTH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Transport / Logistics Current Price R5.9 Market Capitalization 1.75bn P/E Ratio 4.60 Dividend Yield 11.44 Trading Volume (Live Data) Unavailable Recent Price Change 0

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R5.9, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 1.75bn, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 4.60, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 11.44, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on no recent price change

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is restrained rather than aggressive. With the share price unchanged at R5.9, the near-term setup leans on yield support and the low P/E reading. A meaningful breakout would likely need stronger trading volume, while a softer tone in transport demand could cap upside.

FAQ on Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES are ordinary equity SHARES listed on the JSE under FTH. Based on today’s data, they trade at R5.9 per share, with a market cap of 1.75bn and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Q2: How can I buy Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-licensed trading account using the share code FTH. Today’s price per share is R5.9, so your purchase cost will depend on the quantity you trade through your platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES is influenced by earnings, valuation, dividend yield, and market sentiment. With a current price of R5.9 and a P/E of 4.60, investors are also watching sector conditions and any volume changes.

Q4: Does Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES show a dividend yield of 11.44 in today’s data. That suggests the share does pay dividends, which may appeal to income-focused investors alongside the current price of R5.9 and the market cap of 1.75bn.

Q5: How can I track my Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES and dividends through your trading account and JSE portfolio dashboard. Use FTH for monitoring, and compare the current price of R5.9, dividend yield of 11.44, and any future price changes.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the unchanged move today, the R5.9 price per share, and the low P/E ratio of 4.60. Dividend yield at 11.44 and the company’s 1.75bn market cap also support the current valuation.

Q7: Is Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES may appeal to value and income investors because the P/E ratio is 4.60 and dividend yield is 11.44. Whether it is a good buy depends on your time horizon, risk appetite, and current JSE portfolio mix.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, the case for a buy is mixed but constructive. The share price is R5.9, recent change is zero, and dividend yield is 11.44. That can suit patient buyers, but volume remains unavailable.

Q9: How much does one Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. share costs R5.9 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, with the stock also showing a 1.75bn market cap, a 4.60 P/E ratio, and an 11.44 dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. SHARES, log into your trading account, select FTH, and place a sell order at the current market price or your chosen limit. Today’s price per share is R5.9, so execution depends on demand.

How to Buy Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE trading account with a regulated JSE-access platform.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC checks to get verified.

5. Explore the trading dashboard and market tools.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Search for FTH and place your purchase order.

8. Monitor your position and any dividend updates.

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R5.9 and consider reducing exposure if prices slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and transport-sector conditions to refine your strategy.