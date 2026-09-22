Best Forex Brokers in Zimbabwe, as reviewed in South Africa, one of the African countries that has seen a significant increase in traders in the forex market, is Zimbabwe. More traders are discovering the trading opportunities that the forex market offers, in addition to the profits that can be made. Here’s what you can read about:

Best forex broker for beginners in Zimbabwe

Lowest spread forex brokers in Zimbabwe

Forex brokers with ZWL accounts

International forex brokers in Zimbabwe

Forex brokers offering mobile apps in Zimbabwe

What are Forex Brokers in Zimbabwe?

are financial service providers that offer platforms and tools for individuals and institutions to trade foreign currencies in the global forex market. While Zimbabwe does not have a fully developed or locally regulated forex brokerage industry, many Zimbabwean traders access international forex brokers that accept clients from the country.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Zimbabwe

☑️HFM - Tight spreads, great support. ☑️Exness - Instant withdrawals, low fees, and great for all traders. ☑️XM - Fast execution, low minimums. ☑️FBS - High leverage, bonuses, and easy start for beginners. ☑️IC Markets - Best for low-latency and algo trading. ☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts, tight spreads.

1. HFM

HFM is a popular choice in the online trading industry due to the unique services that the broker offers. HFM is a socially responsible broker that has obtained various awards and offers traders with tight spreads, competitive commissions, and a variety of trading accounts to choose from. Traders are offered a range of dynamic account types, competitive trading conditions, a range of bonuses and offers, and access to powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed seamlessly.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – HFM accepts Zimbabwean traders with full account access and platform features. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not regulated locally – HFM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated internationally (e.g., FCA, FSCA, CySEC). 🏢 Local Offices No – HFM currently does not have physical offices in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are in USD, EUR, NGN, etc. ZWL is not currently supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – Support is available online 24/5, but no dedicated Zimbabwe support center yet. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – You will register under an international entity, not a locally licensed branch. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 0+ (Based on $0 minimum deposit in USD, depending on the exchange rate) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – 100% Supercharged Bonus and other promotions may apply (check availability per region). 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions Commissions are charged Strong international presence No US Clients accepted

Our Findings

HFM (formerly known as HotForex) stands out as one of the most accessible and reliable forex brokers for Zimbabwean traders.

Is HFM available for traders in Zimbabwe?

HFM accepts traders from Zimbabwe and offers user-friendly account setup, low minimum deposits, and supports local and international payment methods, including e-wallets and bank cards.

What is the minimum deposit for HFM in Zimbabwe?

The minimum deposit is $0 for the Micro account, making it accessible for Zimbabwean traders with limited capital.

2. Exness

Exness has been in operation since 2008 and is a reputable broker that is well-regulated by reputable entities in facilitating the trade of a variety of financial instruments. Traders can expect a variety of financial instruments that are spread across several asset classes. Traders are also offered competitive trading conditions, a range of tools, and dedicated customer support.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – Exness welcomes traders from Zimbabwe with full access to all account types and platforms. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not locally regulated – Exness is not registered with the Zimbabwe SEC, but is licensed by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and others. 🏢 Local Offices No – Exness has no physical office in Zimbabwe at this time. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Exness accounts are in USD, EUR, and other major currencies, but ZWL is not supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – No local office, but 24/7 live chat and email support are available globally. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – Accounts are opened under Exness international entities, not locally registered. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 18,000+ – Based on $10 USD minimum deposit for Standard accounts. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders No – Exness currently does not offer deposit bonuses or sign-up promotions. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on major currency pairs Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers Multiple account types to suit different traders Restricted availability of some features in certain regions Fast and reliable order execution Limited educational resources for beginners

Our Findings

Exness is a globally recognized forex broker known for its tight spreads, instant withdrawals, and robust trading infrastructure, making it a top choice for traders in Zimbabwe.

Can traders in Zimbabwe open an account with Exness?

Yes, traders in Zimbabwe can register with Exness, verify their identity, and start trading. Exness accepts clients from Zimbabwe and offers multiple account types suitable for various trading needs.

Does Exness support local payment methods in Zimbabwe?

Exness does not currently offer Zimbabwe-specific local payment methods. However, traders can use global options like bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Always check your account for available methods.

3. XM

XM is a highly regarded forex broker known for its user-friendly platform, making it an excellent choice for both beginner and intermediate traders in Zimbabwe.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – XM fully accepts Zimbabwean traders and offers access to all account types and trading platforms. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not locally regulated – XM is not registered with Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is licensed by CySEC, ASIC, and IFSC. 🏢 Local Offices No – XM does not have a physical branch in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are available in USD, EUR, GBP, etc., but ZWL is not supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – Multilingual support is available 24/5, but there is no Zimbabwe-based support team. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – Accounts are opened under global XM entities, not through a local license. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 9,500+ – Based on the $5 USD minimum deposit, depending on exchange rates. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – XM often offers a $30 No Deposit Bonus (terms apply), plus deposit bonuses in certain regions. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

XM is a reputable and user-friendly forex broker that offers a well-rounded trading experience that is especially suitable for beginner and intermediate traders in Zimbabwe.

Can traders in Zimbabwe open an account with XM?

XM accepts traders from Zimbabwe and provides an easy online registration process.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with XM in Zimbabwe?

The minimum deposit is just $5 for the Micro and Standard accounts.

4. FBS

FBS is a popular forex broker known for its accessibility and range of features suited for both beginners and experienced traders in Zimbabwe. With a low minimum deposit of just $1, FBS makes it easy for traders to start with minimal capital.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – FBS accepts traders from Zimbabwe and offers full access to all account types and platforms. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not locally regulated – FBS is not registered with Zimbabwean authorities, but is licensed by IFSC and CySEC. 🏢 Local Offices No – FBS does not currently have a physical presence in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – FBS accounts are in USD, EUR, and other global currencies. ZWL is not available. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – 24/7 online support is available, but no Zimbabwe-based support team or hotline 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – All accounts are under FBS international entities, with no local regulation. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 1,900+ – Based on the $1 minimum deposit for Cent accounts, ideal for beginners. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – FBS offers various bonuses, including a $140 Level Up Bonus and other regional promotions. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Available online for bettors in the country. Fewer betting platforms compared to other countries. Bet from home or anywhere with internet access. Fewer betting markets compared to larger regions. Most platforms are optimized for mobile devices. Gambling regulations can be unclear or inconsistent

Our Findings

FBS is a well-established forex broker that has garnered attention for its affordable entry point, with a minimum deposit as low as $1, making it highly accessible for Zimbabwean traders who want to start trading with minimal capital.

Can Zimbabwean traders open an account with FBS?

FBS accepts traders from Zimbabwe and provides an easy registration process.

What is the minimum deposit required to trade with FBS in Zimbabwe?

The minimum deposit is just $1 for the Cent account, making it one of the most affordable brokers for new traders in Zimbabwe.

5. IC Markets

IC Markets is a well-respected global forex broker known for its low spreads and fast execution speeds, making it a top choice for both scalpers and high-frequency traders in Zimbabwe.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – IC Markets accepts traders from Zimbabwe and offers full access to its platforms and account types. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not locally regulated – IC Markets is not licensed in Zimbabwe, but is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSA. 🏢 Local Offices No – There are no physical IC Markets offices in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are only available in major currencies like USD, EUR, AUD. ZWL is not supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – IC Markets offers 24/7 multilingual online support, but has no Zimbabwe-based office. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – Accounts are opened under international regulation, not a Zimbabwean license. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 38,000+ – Based on the $200 USD minimum deposit for Standard and Raw Spread accounts. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders No – IC Markets does not offer sign-up or deposit bonuses, focusing instead on low spreads and fast execution. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

IC Markets is a highly regarded forex broker, especially favored by experienced traders and scalpers, due to its low spreads, fast execution speeds, and competitive pricing.

Can traders from Zimbabwe open an account with IC Markets?

IC Markets accepts traders from Zimbabwe and offers an easy online registration process.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with IC Markets in Zimbabwe?

The minimum deposit is $200 for standard accounts and $50 for a cTrader account, making it an accessible choice for Zimbabwean traders with moderate capital.

6. FXTM

FXTM (ForexTime) is a globally recognized forex broker offering a comprehensive range of trading services, particularly suitable for both beginners and experienced traders in Zimbabwe. With regulation from top-tier authorities like the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus), FXTM provides a secure and trustworthy trading environment.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – FXTM welcomes Zimbabwean traders and offers full access to its trading platforms and account types. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not locally regulated – FXTM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated by FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. 🏢 Local Offices No – FXTM does not currently have a physical office in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – FXTM only supports major currencies like USD, EUR, GBP; ZWL is not available for trading. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – FXTM offers multilingual support 24/5, but no Zimbabwe-specific contact center. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – All accounts are held under international FXTM entities, not local Zimbabwean entities. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 38,000+ – Based on the $200 USD minimum deposit for the Micro account. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – FXTM often offers deposit bonuses and trading promotions (availability may vary by region). 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged

Our Findings

FXTM (ForexTime) is a well-established forex broker known for offering flexible trading conditions and a wide range of services suited to both beginner and experienced traders in Zimbabwe. Regulated by top-tier authorities, including the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus), FXTM ensures a secure and transparent trading environment for its clients.

Can Zimbabwean traders open an account with FXTM?

FXTM accepts traders from Zimbabwe and provides an easy online registration process.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with FXTM in Zimbabwe?

The minimum deposit is $200 for the Standard account, which makes FXTM an affordable option for new traders in Zimbabwe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the forex trading landscape in Zimbabwe is gradually evolving, offering growing opportunities for both novice and experienced traders. While local regulatory frameworks remain limited, Zimbabwean traders can access international forex brokers that provide reliable platforms, diverse trading instruments, and essential educational resources. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cameroon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Morocco You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Chad You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Frequently asked questions

What is forex trading?

Forex trading involves the buying/selling of currencies on the foreign exchange, or forex, market.

Which forex brokers are the best?

The brokers on the list provided are some of the best, reputable brokers in the industry offering their services to Zimbabwean traders.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes, anyone can start trading in forex. Beginners are, however, urged to ensure that they familiarise themselves with educational materials, resources, and tools available before they start trading.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. These brokers offer traders demo accounts.

Is forex trading legal in Zimbabwe?

Yes. However, there is no regulatory framework for forex trading, and thus, traders must ensure that they only make use of regulated and reputable forex brokers.