In late 2024, the Ouguiya (MRO) experienced fluctuations that reflected changes in trade balances and foreign investment flows. While Mauritania’s financial sector is relatively small, traders can access international brokers to get global market exposure. Increased mobile internet adoption increases traders’ access to platforms, allowing traders to explore different options, and we highlight the best ones in our article. Here’s what you can read about:

How can joining local forex trading communities enhance learning and provide support for Mauritanian traders?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Mauritania

Last Words on Mauritanian Forex Brokers

Essential FAQs

How can joining local forex trading communities enhance learning and provide support for Mauritanian traders?

Regardless of where traders are from, learning is essential before they start trading forex. Because there’s a small financial sector and few local resources, local traders mostly rely on online forex communities and forex to learn, share strategies, and stay updated on market trends. Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook groups have become the go-to apps, even Reddit forums. Here, traders can break down charts, discuss news events, and warn each other about scams. As of 2026, Mauritania’s internet penetration stood at 37.4%, with 1.96 million of its 5.24 million people having access. There’s a significant increase from previous years, allowing more traders to access online platforms. Some traders can meet in person to exchange ideas, but the majority rely on digital spaces where they can receive mentorship. The lack of local forex education makes these online communities vital because they offer guidance traders might not get elsewhere.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Mauritania

☑️ FBS - High leverage, low deposits, good bonuses. ☑️ Deriv - Easy platform, unique assets, beginner-friendly. ☑️ Tickmill - Low spreads, fast trades, well-regulated. ☑️ XM - Tight spreads, low minimums, solid support. ☑️ Exness - Instant withdrawals, flexible leverage, stable. ☑️ Octa - Zero commission, easy mobile trading. ☑️ AvaTrade - Wide assets, safe, user-friendly. ☑️ FXTM - Flexible accounts, great for learning. ☑️ IG - Top-tier, pro tools, global access. ☑️ Admirals - Trusted, solid platforms, good insights.

1. FBS

FBS offers an accessible forex and CFD trading experience. The minimum deposit requirement is low; deposits and withdrawals are instant on some payment methods, and traders can use Skrill, SticPay, and Credit/Debit cards.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, and FSCA—not locally 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $5 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, FBS Trader – mobile-friendly 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No commission on forex trades Slippage can occur during news events Instant deposits and fast access to trading funds Limited investor protection for Mauritanian traders Social trading lets beginners follow experienced traders No local MRO trading accounts—only USD and EUR

Our Findings

FBS gives traders in Mauritania an easy way to start, with quick deposits, low entry costs, and a user-friendly trading app. The downside? Although FBS offers local payment methods, MRO is not a supported currency.

What is the maximum leverage available at FBS?

Traders can access leverage up to 1:3000.

Are there fees for fund withdrawals at FBS?

Yes, withdrawal fees apply.

2. Deriv

Deriv offers 24/7 trading because of its unique instruments, especially synthetic indices. Mauritanian traders who want constant market access—especially for cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices—will find this useful.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) LFSA, BVI FSC, VFSC, and MFSA—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $5 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT5, Deriv X, cTrader, Deriv GO, and Binary Bot 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers high leverage up to 1:1000 No investor protection scheme for Mauritanian traders 24/7 trading on cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices Complex account structure TradingView integration Withdrawals can take up to five days

Our Findings

Deriv works best for traders who value flexibility, whether they want customizable platforms, 24/7 trading access, or a choice between payment methods. However, there’s no local banking support, and slow withdrawals could be an issue.

What makes Deriv’s trading tools unique?

Deriv X includes 110+ technical indicators and 50+ drawing tools for market analysis.

Does Deriv charge withdrawal fees?

Most withdrawals are fee-free, but third-party fees might apply.

3. Tickmill

Tickmill is ideal for Mauritanians who care about cost efficiency and fast trade execution speeds. Tickmill fills orders in less than 0.20 seconds with minimal slippage, and spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Raw Account.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) FSA, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, and FSCA—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $100 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, and VPS integration 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The cashback rebate program rewards active traders Customer support is not available 24/7 Offers a $30 welcome bonus for new traders No local deposit or withdrawal options for Mauritania Supports automated trading Spreads on Classic accounts are higher than on Raw accounts

Our Findings

Tickmill works well for traders who want multi-market access to explore trading opportunities but rely on execution speed and low trading costs. Unfortunately, Tickmill doesn’t support MRO accounts, deposits, or withdrawals, which leads to currency conversion fees.

Does Tickmill charge commissions?

Yes, Raw Accounts incur a commission of $3 per lot, while Classic Accounts are commission-free (with wider spreads).

Does Tickmill offer interest on unused funds?

Yes, you can earn up to 3.5% interest on balances over $100.

4. XM

XM stands out from other brokers by offering low minimum deposits, high leverage, and several risk management tools to manage exposure in volatile markets. What stands out most is XM’s execution—trades go through without requotes, which means zero rejections when traders place orders.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, and FCA—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $5 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, and the XM app 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No withdrawal fees The inactivity fee applies after 12 months No requotes VPS hosting is only free for eligible high-volume traders Negative balance protection prevents traders from losing more than their deposits No local banking options for deposits and withdrawals

Our Findings

XM is perfect for traders who need reliable execution, simple deposit and withdrawal methods, and various bonuses to increase trading capital. However, XM is not ideal for anyone who wants to avoid currency conversion or inactivity fees.

What is the XM Loyalty Program?

XM rewards loyalty points, which you can exchange for credit points.

How fast are trades executed at XM?

XM executes 99.35% of trades in under one second.

5. Exness

Exness’ multi-currency accounts stand out, even though MRO isn’t supported; traders can still choose from several alternative currencies to lower currency conversion fees. The minimum deposit starts from $10, and there are no extra fees on deposits or withdrawals.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $10 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App. 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Unlimited leverage is available No local bank deposit or withdrawal support A built-in investment calculator helps with trade planning Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Instant withdrawals on multiple payment methods, including crypto Limited customer support in Arabic or local dialects

Our Findings

Exness offers a simplified trading environment that’s still ideal for both beginners and professional traders. However, the lack of local payment methods and MRO accounts can make trading expensive for Mauritanians.

Does Exness charge overnight fees?

Yes, some instruments incur overnight fees, but some are swap-free.

Can traders use social trading on Exness?

Yes, Exness has a proprietary social trading platform.

6. Octa

Octa is one of only a few brokers with default Swap-Free Accounts without commission fees. Octa has a low minimum deposit requirement of $25 and offers innovative copy trading functions. Octa offers two powerful trading platforms, namely MetaTrader 5 and OctaTrader.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) CySEC, FSCA, SVG FSA, and MISA—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $25 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, OctaTrader 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons OctaTrader platform has built-in sentiment tools Discontinued use of MetaTrader 4 Fast execution with minimal slippage No managed or institutional accounts available No inactivity fees Limited range of trading instruments

Our Findings

Octa’s trading environment is uncomplicated, swap-free, and has a low entry barrier. However, there’s no support for banking options, and MRO is not supported.

Does Octa charge inactivity fees?

No, you can keep accounts open without incurring inactivity fees.

What is OctaTrader?

OctaTrader is Octa’s proprietary platform that features built-in market sentiment tools.

7. AvaTrade

AvaTrade offers a mix of trading platforms, tools, and educational resources. With over 1,260 instruments, including forex, stocks, and crypto, there’s plenty to trade, even local commodities like Gold, Natural Gas, and more.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) CBI, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, and others—no Mauritanian regulation 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) $100 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Over 1,260 instruments across markets No support for Mauritanian ouguiya (MRO) as a base currency Multiple trading platforms are available No direct access to stock trading outside CFDs AvaProtect lets traders insure trades Fixed spreads can be higher than raw spread alternatives

Our Findings

AvaTrade combines strong security, diverse instruments, and risk-management tools to give Mauritanians an immersive trading experience. However, the lack of local deposits and withdrawals can be inconvenient for local traders.

Does AvaTrade offer spread betting?

Yes, but only for traders in the UK.

Can traders use automated strategies on AvaTrade?

Yes, AvaTrade supports algorithmic trading through MetaTrader 4 and 5’s Expert Advisors (EAs).

8. FXTM

FXTM stands out for offering Mauritanians a mix of flexibility, fast execution, and diverse trading options. Traders can easily manage their trading activities through the MT4, MT5, and FXTM trader app. Traders can also access 1:2000 leverage on forex to boost their market exposure.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) CySEC, FCA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, and CMA Kenya, complies with international standards 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) A $200 minimum deposit is required in USD, EUR, or GBP 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the FXTM Trader app for mobile trading 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Islamic accounts are available A $5 inactivity fee applies after six months Free VPS hosting is available The minimum deposit is high ($200) FXTM offers a structured, tiered commission system Not all withdrawal methods are instant The FXTM Trader app provides an easy-to-use mobile experience Withdrawal fees apply

Our Findings

FXTM offers a dynamic trading environment where Mauritanians can explore diverse markets, even local commodity CFDs. However, FXTM has a high minimum deposit requirement and charges withdrawal fees.

What is FXTM’s minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit is $/€/£200.

Does FXTM charge commission fees?

Yes, commissions start from $3.5 per lot, but only on Advantage.

9. IG

IG offers Mauritanians deep market access where they can trade over 17,000 instruments, including locally relevant commodities like Gold, Copper, Iron Ore, Livestock, and Natural Gas, which can be traded as CFDs.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) FCA, BaFin, CySEC, FSCA, ASIC, and other top-tier regulators. FSCS protection in the UK and SIPC coverage in the US 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) From $50 (Credit/Debit Cards) 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MetaTrader 4, IG Trading Platform, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer, mobile apps 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FIX API support is available for algorithmic and institutional trading Leverage is capped at 1:30 for retail traders Traders can access data from over 30 global exchanges The platform charges a 0.5% currency conversion fee IG allows weekend trading on cryptocurrencies and indices Mauritanian traders may face higher deposit requirements

Our Findings

IG gives Mauritanians a premium trading experience to professional traders, but also caters to beginners with its extensive educational materials. However, there are regional limitations in terms of deposit and withdrawal methods and MRO support.

Can traders access direct market data?

Yes, IG provides access to over 30 global exchanges via its L2 Dealer platform.

What risk management tools does IG offer?

IG supports Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders (GSLOs) to protect against market volatility.

10. Admirals

Admirals offers Mauritanians more than just a platform; the broker offers a dynamic trading environment that supports both beginners and experienced traders. Admirals offer extensive education while also integrating professional tools for trading efficiency.

Features

📝 Category 📌 Details 🛡️ Regulation (Mauritania) FCA, ASIC, CySEC, JSC, FSCA, FSA, and CMA; accounts are segregated for security 💵 Minimum Deposit (MRO/USD/EUR) From $1 (Invest.MT5); varies for other accounts 📉 Spreads (Major & Exotic) From 0.7 pips on major pairs; wider on exotics 💸 Commission per Lot No forex commissions; stock CFDs have fees 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank cards, e-wallets, local bank transfers 🏦 Local Banks & Mobile Money Yes ⏱️ Local Bank Transfer Time Deposits: Instant – 7 days; Withdrawals: Up to 7 days 📊 Trading Instruments 630+ CFDs, including 74 forex pairs, stocks, indices, metals, and energies ⚠️ Slippage Risk Possible, especially during high-volatility periods 💻 Platform Compatibility MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Admirals App, and StereoTrader available on desktop and mobile 🕌 Islamic/Swap-Free Account Yes 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email, but no local language support 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The Admirals Cashback program provides rebates on trading volume Account features and trading conditions vary by region The MetaTrader Supreme Edition offers enhanced tools Some deposit options may not be available for Mauritanian traders Admirals supports fractional share trading Withdrawal processing times vary, Islamic accounts are available After one free withdrawal per month, bank transfers incur a $10 fee

Our Findings

Admirals offers a well-rounded trading experience to Mauritanians with its account options, education, and powerful trading tools. However, there’s no MRO support and a lack of local banking options.

Does Admiral charge for withdrawals?

One free withdrawal per month is allowed; after that, fees may apply.

Can traders access exclusive trading tools on Admirals?

Yes, Admirals provides the MetaTrader Supreme Edition with advanced features.

Conclusion

While Mauritania has a small financial sector, it is expanding as mobile penetration improves. Because most brokers don’t support MRO accounts, deposits, or withdrawals, local traders can use USD, EUR, and other currencies to minimize currency conversion fees. The account options, market access, tools, education, and payment methods vary per broker. Thus, traders should determine what they need from their broker to allow them to make an informed decision about a trading partner. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the forex brokers in Mauritania regulated by an oversight authority?

There is no authority in Mauritania that regulates forex trading brokers, but there are trusted brokers in Mauritania who are regulated by other oversight authorities that traders can use to trade forex.

Is cryptocurrency trading available in Mauritania?

Yes, growing income levels and the adoption of online technology have led to an ever-increasing cryptocurrency trading volume in Mauritania.

Can Muslim traders open a forex trading account in Mauritania?

Yes, Muslim traders can open an Islamic swap-free account with brokers in Mauritania who offer that type of account.

Do I have to pay tax on forex trading profits in Mauritania?

Yes, forex trading profits are taxable in Mauritania.