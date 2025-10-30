Finbond Group Ltd. has distributed its notice of annual general meeting (AGM) and summarised audited financial results for the year ending 28 February 2026. The AGM will be held at its Pretoria office on 23 October 2026 at 14:00. Shareholders recorded as of 19 June 2026 are eligible to attend, speak, and vote. The notice, along with the updated integrated annual report (IAR) including the audited financial statements, is available on the company's website. The last day to trade to qualify for attendance is 13 October 2026, with the record date for attendance set for 16 October 2026. Voting results will be published on the same day as the AGM.

Finbond Group Ltd. has published its annual B-BBEE compliance report and latest rating certificate, available on its website.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Finbond Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Finbond Group Ltd. price forecast models, dividend signals, charts, and historical graph readings point to a constructive setup, with the price today in rands at R0.8 per share. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions on shares for sale, the current data suggests a measured view on growth, while also considering preference shares, payout prospects, and cost discipline. If you're checking how to buy on the JSE, the share code is FGL, and an online trading account can support trading and research before making a purchase decision.

Finbond Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Finbond Group Ltd. (FGL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Consumer Finance Current Price R0.8 Market Capitalization 386.79m P/E Ratio 14.42 Dividend Yield 12.76 Trading Volume (Live Data) 2 670 Recent Price Change 6.67 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:53:14

Finbond Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.8, reflecting a 6.67 rise from the previous close Market Cap 386.79m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 14.42, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 12.76, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the recent price change and live trading volume

Finbond Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term tone looks cautiously positive after the 6.67 move, supported by a fair P/E and a relatively high dividend yield. Trading volume of 2 670 suggests activity remains contained, so any breakout would likely need stronger JSE participation and clearer sector momentum.

FAQ on Finbond Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Finbond Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Finbond Group Ltd. shares are equity in a JSE-listed financials business focused on consumer finance. The price per share is R0.8 today, with a market cap of 386.79m, a P/E ratio of 14.42, and a dividend yield of 12.76.

Q2: How can I buy Finbond Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Finbond Group Ltd. shares, use a JSE-supported trading platform and place orders under ticker FGL. The current price is R0.8, so your purchase size depends on the number of shares and the available trading account balance.

Q3: What affects the price of Finbond Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R0.8, recent change of 6.67, live volume of 2 670, and investor views on valuation. The P/E ratio of 14.42 and dividend yield of 12.76 also shape demand.

Q4: Does Finbond Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 12.76, which indicates a dividend component for shareholders. At a price per share of R0.8, that yield is a key part of the investment case, alongside the 386.79m market cap and 14.42 P/E.

Q5: How can I track my Finbond Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track FGL shares and dividend information through your trading account and JSE market screens. The live price is R0.8, the dividend yield is 12.76, and trading volume of 2 670 helps confirm active market interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Finbond Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The price is affected by the current level of R0.8, the 6.67 recent change, and the modest trading volume of 2 670. The 14.42 P/E ratio and 12.76 dividend yield also influence how investors value the shares.

Q7: Is Finbond Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, Finbond Group Ltd. may interest income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 12.76 and the price is R0.8. The 386.79m market cap and 14.42 P/E suggest a smaller, fairly valued JSE share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Finbond Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show R0.8 per share, a 6.67 move, and volume of 2 670, so a buy decision depends on your risk tolerance. The 12.76 dividend yield supports interest, but the smaller market cap adds caution.

Q9: How much does one Finbond Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Finbond Group Ltd. share costs R0.8 today. That price per share comes with a P/E ratio of 14.42, a 386.79m market cap, and a dividend yield of 12.76, which are the main live valuation markers.

Q10: How to sell Finbond Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell FGL shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share, and place a sell order at the current price of R0.8 or your chosen level. The live volume of 2 670 may affect execution speed.

How to Buy Finbond Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Finbond Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Finbond Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.8 and SELL if momentum breaks BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.