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Famous Brands Ltd. JSE: FBR
R51.75 ▲ 0.91 (1.79%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
50.83
Prev close
51.75
Day range
50.83 - 52.40
Volume
107 033
52-wk range
50.75 – 54.98
Market cap
5.19bn
P/E Ratio
8.88
EPS (ZARc)
583.00
Dividend Yield
7.39%
DPS (ZARc)
382 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap5.19bn
EPS583.00
P/E ratio8.88
Div. yield7.39%
DPS 382 (cps)
Issued shares100.20m
52-week range
R 50.75 R 54.98
R51.75
Price overview
Open50.83
Previous close51.75
Day range50.83 - 52.40
Volume107 033
52-week range50.75 – 54.98
Change▲ 0.91 (1.79%)
P/E ratio8.88
EPS583.00
Dividend 382 (cps)
Dividend yield7.39%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 22 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 1.62 ZAR
    Decl 22 Oct 2025, LDT 15 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 1.62 ZAR
    Decl 22 Oct 2025, Pay 22 Dec 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 18 May 2026
  • Final Div 2.2045 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2026, LDT 14 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 2.2045 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2026, Pay 20 Jul 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 22 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.62 ZAR
    Decl 22 Oct 2026, LDT 15 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.62 ZAR
    Decl 22 Oct 2026, Pay 22 Dec 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 18 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.2045 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2027, LDT 14 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.2045 ZAR
    Decl 18 May 2027, Pay 20 Jul 2027
  • 24 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 8 744.20 8 282.70
Attributable Income 601.20 547.60
Market Cap (ZARm) 5 574.90 5 644.40
EPS (ZARc) 600 547
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 583 520
DPS (ZARc) 382.45 345
Latest SENS announcements
  • Famous Brands - B-BBEE certificate and report
    2026-08-26 12:44:27
    The Company's 2026 B-BBEE certificate has been issued, and it has successfully retained a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor status. The company has also submitted its annual B-BBEE compliance report to the B-BBEE Commission and is available on the Famous Brand's website at https://famousbrands.co.za/investor-centre/
  • Famous Brands Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by Dir
    2026-08-04 12:00:00
    The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Famous Brands - AGM results
    2026-07-24 17:14:45
    Shareholders were advised that at the AGM of the Company held at 14:00 on Friday, 24 July 2026 all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by Famous Brands shareholders.
  • Famous Brands Ltd. - Dealing in Securities by an A
    2026-07-10 16:30:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Famous Brands Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by an
    2026-07-08 16:30:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
FAMBRANDS (FBR) R 51.75 +1.79%
SPURCORP (SUR) R 44.61 -0.87%

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Famous Brands Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Famous Brands Ltd. charts and historical graph signals point to resilient growth, with today’s price today in rands at R51.9 and a price forecast that remains constructive rather than aggressive. The data shows a usable setup for a buy or sell decision, especially for investors weighing cost, dividend appeal, and preference shares payout against near-term trading risk. If you want to know how to buy for sale shares online, the share code FBR on the JSE can be handled through a trading account via standard trading platforms, while the current prediction leans toward steady income-led participation rather than a sharp breakout.

Famous Brands Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerFamous Brands Ltd. (FBR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Restaurants & Leisure
Current PriceR51.9
Market CapitalizationR5.09bn
P/E Ratio8.72
Dividend Yield7.52%
Trading Volume (Live Data)379
Recent Price Change2.08
Data as of2026-08-28 10:06:53

Famous Brands Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR51.9, reflecting a 2.08 move from the previous close
Market CapR5.09bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
P/E Ratio8.72, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield7.52%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, given the limited live volume and measured price response

Famous Brands Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the near term, provided the share holds around the R51.9 area and buyers continue to absorb supply. The combination of a sub-9 P/E and a 7.52% dividend yield supports defensive interest, but thin trading volume of 379 keeps momentum limited and makes direction sensitive to modest order flow.

A weaker short-term outcome would likely follow if the share loses traction after the 2.08 price move and liquidity remains soft. For active traders, the key is whether the JSE market continues to reward income visibility in consumer-facing shares rather than chase broader risk-on sectors.

FAQ on Famous Brands Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Famous Brands Ltd. shares?
Answer: Famous Brands Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary business in restaurants and leisure. The current price is R51.9, market capitalisation is R5.09bn, and the share code is FBR, which helps investors identify the ordinary shares on the exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares, use a regulated trading account on a JSE-approved platform, search for FBR, and place a purchase order near the current price of R51.9. The live market data shows modest volume of 379, so order execution may require patience.

Q3: What affects the price of Famous Brands Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by earnings quality, consumer demand, trading liquidity, and the market’s view of valuation. With a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a recent move of 2.08, the share can react quickly to sentiment shifts despite its steady dividend profile.

Q4: Does Famous Brands Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.52%, which indicates the share does pay dividends and may appeal to income-focused investors. At a price of R51.9, the yield suggests a meaningful cash return relative to the current trading level on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Famous Brands Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track FBR through your online trading account, where holdings, price today, and dividend records are usually listed together. The current price is R51.9, and the yield is 7.52%, so monitoring both price movement and payout timing is important for shareholders.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Famous Brands Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the current price of R51.9, the P/E of 8.72, the dividend yield of 7.52%, and the relatively low live volume of 379. These data points suggest valuation support, but liquidity can still influence short-term trading behaviour.

Q7: Is Famous Brands Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It can be attractive for investors seeking dividend income and reasonable valuation, given the R51.9 share price, 8.72 P/E, and 7.52% yield. However, the choice to buy should also consider the low live volume of 379 and your trading horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, the data suggests the share may suit patient investors more than active momentum traders. The price today is R51.9, the recent change is 2.08, and the dividend yield is 7.52%, but the small volume of 379 may limit immediate upside.

Q9: How much does one Famous Brands Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Famous Brands Ltd. share costs R51.9 based on the live data. That price per share is supported by a market cap of R5.09bn and a P/E ratio of 8.72, which gives investors a clear reference for purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell Famous Brands Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Famous Brands Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate FBR, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R51.9. With live volume at 379, execution may depend on timing and the bid-ask environment.

How to Buy Famous Brands Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate FBR.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for the desired number of shares.

Monitor the trade, dividend updates, and price movement after execution.

Famous Brands Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Famous Brands Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The current setup supports income-oriented ownership more than aggressive trading, with valuation and dividend support offset by light volume.

Latest News On Famous Brands Shares
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