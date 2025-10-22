An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised that at the AGM of the Company held at 14:00 on Friday, 24 July 2026 all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by Famous Brands shareholders.

The Company's 2026 B-BBEE certificate has been issued, and it has successfully retained a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor status. The company has also submitted its annual B-BBEE compliance report to the B-BBEE Commission and is available on the Famous Brand's website at https://famousbrands.co.za/investor-centre/

Famous Brands Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Famous Brands Ltd. charts and historical graph signals point to resilient growth, with today’s price today in rands at R51.9 and a price forecast that remains constructive rather than aggressive. The data shows a usable setup for a buy or sell decision, especially for investors weighing cost, dividend appeal, and preference shares payout against near-term trading risk. If you want to know how to buy for sale shares online, the share code FBR on the JSE can be handled through a trading account via standard trading platforms, while the current prediction leans toward steady income-led participation rather than a sharp breakout.

Famous Brands Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Famous Brands Ltd. (FBR) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Restaurants & Leisure Current Price R51.9 Market Capitalization R5.09bn P/E Ratio 8.72 Dividend Yield 7.52% Trading Volume (Live Data) 379 Recent Price Change 2.08 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:06:53

Famous Brands Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R51.9, reflecting a 2.08 move from the previous close Market Cap R5.09bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 8.72, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.52%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the limited live volume and measured price response

Famous Brands Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the near term, provided the share holds around the R51.9 area and buyers continue to absorb supply. The combination of a sub-9 P/E and a 7.52% dividend yield supports defensive interest, but thin trading volume of 379 keeps momentum limited and makes direction sensitive to modest order flow.

A weaker short-term outcome would likely follow if the share loses traction after the 2.08 price move and liquidity remains soft. For active traders, the key is whether the JSE market continues to reward income visibility in consumer-facing shares rather than chase broader risk-on sectors.

FAQ on Famous Brands Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Famous Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: Famous Brands Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary business in restaurants and leisure. The current price is R51.9, market capitalisation is R5.09bn, and the share code is FBR, which helps investors identify the ordinary shares on the exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares, use a regulated trading account on a JSE-approved platform, search for FBR, and place a purchase order near the current price of R51.9. The live market data shows modest volume of 379, so order execution may require patience.

Q3: What affects the price of Famous Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by earnings quality, consumer demand, trading liquidity, and the market’s view of valuation. With a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a recent move of 2.08, the share can react quickly to sentiment shifts despite its steady dividend profile.

Q4: Does Famous Brands Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.52%, which indicates the share does pay dividends and may appeal to income-focused investors. At a price of R51.9, the yield suggests a meaningful cash return relative to the current trading level on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Famous Brands Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track FBR through your online trading account, where holdings, price today, and dividend records are usually listed together. The current price is R51.9, and the yield is 7.52%, so monitoring both price movement and payout timing is important for shareholders.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Famous Brands Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R51.9, the P/E of 8.72, the dividend yield of 7.52%, and the relatively low live volume of 379. These data points suggest valuation support, but liquidity can still influence short-term trading behaviour.

Q7: Is Famous Brands Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be attractive for investors seeking dividend income and reasonable valuation, given the R51.9 share price, 8.72 P/E, and 7.52% yield. However, the choice to buy should also consider the low live volume of 379 and your trading horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Famous Brands Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, the data suggests the share may suit patient investors more than active momentum traders. The price today is R51.9, the recent change is 2.08, and the dividend yield is 7.52%, but the small volume of 379 may limit immediate upside.

Q9: How much does one Famous Brands Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Famous Brands Ltd. share costs R51.9 based on the live data. That price per share is supported by a market cap of R5.09bn and a P/E ratio of 8.72, which gives investors a clear reference for purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell Famous Brands Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Famous Brands Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate FBR, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R51.9. With live volume at 379, execution may depend on timing and the bid-ask environment.

How to Buy Famous Brands Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate FBR.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for the desired number of shares.

Monitor the trade, dividend updates, and price movement after execution.

Famous Brands Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Famous Brands Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The current setup supports income-oriented ownership more than aggressive trading, with valuation and dividend support offset by light volume.