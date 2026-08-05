FairFX is a UK multi-currency card and international payments service, not a forex or CFD broker. It operates as a trading style of Equals Money Plc, which is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Payment Institution under Firm Reference Number 488396. Current FairFX cards are issued by Equals Money International Limited, an FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution under Firm Reference Number 900493.

Quick Verdict: FairFX is a credible option for UK residents who want a prepaid Mastercard that can hold 21 currencies, including South African rand. The first card order is free, there is no monthly management fee, and the card can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted. The main limitation for South African readers is straightforward: you must be a UK resident to order the personal FairFX Currency Card. ZAR support does not make the card available to residents living only in South Africa.

Is FairFX Regulated and Safe?

Yes. FairFX operates through FCA-authorised UK payment companies. Equals Money Plc is authorised as a Payment Institution under FRN 488396, while Equals Money International Limited is authorised as an Electronic Money Institution under FRN 900493 and issues current FairFX cards under licence from Mastercard.

Customer money is protected through safeguarding rather than the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. FairFX states that eligible customer funds are kept in designated accounts separate from company operating money. Depending on the service and card-number range, funds may be safeguarded with providers including Citibank UK Limited, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Bank PLC, Equals Money International Limited or Rapyd Payments Limited.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FairFX Key Findings

🔍 Feature FairFX 💰Minimum Deposit $1 USD / R16 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Currently, FairFX does not offer a specific sign-up or welcome bonus, focusing instead on transparent pricing and reliable service. 💸Fees FairFX applies competitive exchange rates with minimal transfer fees, depending on the currency and payment method used. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads are low and transparent, with no hidden commissions, making it suitable for personal and business currency exchange. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Users can fund accounts via bank transfer or card, and withdrawals are processed quickly and securely to linked accounts. 🖥️Platforms FairFX offers a user-friendly web platform and mobile app for managing international payments and prepaid currency cards. 🛡️Regulation FairFX is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ensuring client fund protection and compliance. 🔐Trust Score FairFX holds a high trust rating for reliability, transparency, and customer satisfaction within the online money transfer industry. ⏱️Payout Schedule Payouts are typically completed within 1–2 business days, depending on the destination country and chosen transfer method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What Is the Minimum Deposit for FairFX?

FairFX does not have a trading minimum deposit because it does not provide trading accounts. The relevant requirement is the initial account balance needed before ordering the first Currency Card.

FairFX states that a customer must load £50 into the account balance before ordering the first card. The first card order itself is free, so the £50 remains an account balance rather than a separate card-purchase charge.

Online international payments are handled separately from the Currency Card. FairFX states that eligible online transfers over £100, or the foreign-currency equivalent, are fee-free from a transfer-fee perspective. The exchange rate still affects the amount received.

FairFX Trust Score

SA Shares assigns FairFX a trust score of 50 out of 99. This is an editorial score, not a rating issued by the FCA or another regulator.

FairFX has several strong trust signals: an operating history dating to 2005, FCA-authorised legal entities, published safeguarding information, transparent card fees, a formal complaints process and a large body of public customer feedback. The score is held back by the lack of FSCS deposit protection, the UK-resident-only card restriction, mixed mobile-app feedback and inconsistencies across some FairFX pages about whether the card holds 20 or 21 currencies.

The narrow product range should not be treated as evidence that FairFX is unsafe. It simply means the service is designed for spending, currency conversion and payments rather than investment or trading.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive exchange rates and multi-currency card support. Some users report limited banking features and additional card delivery or loading fees. Strong customer service reputation: many reviews highlight helpful, patient staff and prompt responses. App and user‐interface complaints: users say it can be confusing or slower than older versions. Suitable for travel spending, international payments and currency conversion. Some reports of account holds, funds frozen unexpectedly, or the service being unreliable in certain locations.

FairFX Overview

FairFX has operated since 2005 and is part of the Equals Group. Equals Group was previously listed on AIM, but the business was acquired, and its AIM admission was cancelled in April 2025. It should no longer be described as an AIM-listed company.

The main personal product is a prepaid Mastercard that can hold 21 wallet currencies. The published list includes GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR and AED.

FairFX says the card can be used in more than 190 countries and at over 35 million locations wherever Mastercard is accepted. Physical and virtual cards are available, and Standard-account cards can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

FairFX also provides international payments. Customers can arrange supported online transfers or speak to a currency specialist about larger, recurring or more complex payments. The Currency Card balance cannot currently be used as the funding source for an international bank transfer.

What Does FairFX Actually Offer?

FairFX offers a multi-currency prepaid card, online account management, a mobile application, virtual cards, linked cards and international-payment services. Customers can hold supported currencies, exchange between balances, make card purchases, withdraw cash and manage card settings online.

FairFX does not offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, leveraged forex, CFDs, share dealing, copy trading, PAMM accounts or managed investment accounts. It should be assessed as a payment service, not as an online broker.

Who Owns FairFX?

FairFX is a trading style of Equals Money Plc and forms part of the Equals Group. Equals Group was acquired in 2025 and is now privately owned. Any reference to the former EQLS AIM listing should be presented as historical information only.

Features Offered

A physical or virtual prepaid Mastercard.

Twenty-one published wallet currencies, including South African rand.

Use in more than 190 countries wherever Mastercard is accepted.

No monthly card-management fee.

A free first card order after the required £50 account load.

Up to 10 virtual cards for the main account holder.

Up to 10 additional cardholders on an eligible Standard account.

Apple Pay and Google Pay support for eligible Standard-account cards.

Card freezing, PIN access, transaction history and spending controls.

Online international payments and support from currency specialists.

Cashback at selected UK retailers, subject to the current programme terms.

Customer support by email, live chat and telephone.

🧩 Feature FairFX 🏦 Account Types Basic Standard ⚖️ Leverage 1:100 📉 Spreads & Commissions Not clearly disclosed in trading context 🌐 Instruments Offered Not clearly disclosed as a trading broker 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader4 ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts No 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not disclosed 👥 Copy Trading Not disclosed 🛡️ Client Fund Security Regulated as payments/currency service in UK (via FCA) – but not trading brokerage regulation 📋 Regulatory Oversight FairFX is regulated in its payments business (e.g., UK FCA) but not clearly as a forex/CFD broker

FairFX Customer Reviews

Public feedback about FairFX is positive overall, although customer-review platforms should never replace regulatory and fee checks. On 4 August 2026, Trustpilot displayed a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from approximately 15,090 reviews.

Positive reviews often mention helpful customer-service agents, convenient travel spending and support with older transactions or account questions. Negative reviews commonly focus on login problems, verification, card-payment issues and the redesigned mobile application.

The Apple App Store showed a much weaker rating of 1.9 out of 5 from 257 ratings when checked. Google Play showed more than 50,000 downloads but did not display a reliable public star rating in the version we could verify. The exact Google Play score should therefore not be quoted unless it is checked manually in the relevant regional store.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approx. 4.5 / 5 on Trustpilot (≈ 14,800 reviews). 👏Customer Satisfaction Strongly positive sentiment: many users highlight friendly, helpful support and reliable service 📞Customer Service Generally praised: users often mention specific agents by name and report prompt resolution. Some complaints exist about delays or app issues.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating App version: many negative comments about bugs and usability in recent app update. ⭐⭐⭐ High praise for customer service, helpful staff; 14,800+ reviews; some complaints about app glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

FairFX Safety and Security

FairFX uses a two-company structure for its payment and card services. Equals Money Plc is the FCA-authorised Payment Institution behind the FairFX trading style. Equals Money International Limited is the FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution that issues current FairFX cards under licence from Mastercard.

FairFX says eligible customer funds are placed in safeguarded accounts and kept separate from the companies' own operating money. The precise safeguarding and issuer arrangement can depend on the product and the first digits of a customer's card number.

For cards beginning with 558047 or 549619, FairFX identifies Equals Money International Limited as the card issuer and Barclays Bank PLC as the relevant safeguarding bank for card funds. For some legacy cards beginning with 539250 or 533919, Rapyd Payments Limited is identified as the issuer and Citibank UK Limited as the relevant safeguarding provider.

FairFX accounts are not bank accounts and are not covered by the FSCS deposit guarantee. Customers should avoid describing safeguarding as identical to bank-deposit insurance.

Global Regulations

🛡️ Security Feature FairFX 💼 Regulation & Licensing Authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a Payment Institution, FRN 488396 for Equals Money Plc. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in “safeguarded / designated bank accounts”, separated from the firm’s own assets. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not disclosed – no publicly available information indicating a client-fund insurance policy underwritten by Lloyd’s of London or equivalent. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not clearly disclosed – no published credit rating or detailed capital adequacy figures available in the public FAQs. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Not applicable / not clearly disclosed – FairFX appears focussed on FX/payment services, not crypto trading where “account-level crypto security” would typically apply. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not disclosed – there is no explicit statement that users cannot go into negative balance. The services offered are card/multi-currency payment rather than leveraged trading. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The company notes that it has “implemented a new safeguarding policy… altered its account structure” following a review.

Is FairFX Safe for South African Residents?

FairFX has a credible UK regulatory structure, but it is not authorised by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority. South African regulatory protections do not apply to the service.

More importantly, FairFX states that applicants must be UK residents to order the personal Currency Card. A South African citizen who is legally resident in the UK may be eligible, subject to identity and address verification. A person living only in South Africa cannot currently order the card simply because ZAR is one of the supported currencies.

How Does FairFX Protect Customer Funds?

FairFX uses safeguarding. Eligible customer funds are held separately from operating money so they are not intended to be available to ordinary company creditors if the relevant payment or electronic-money firm becomes insolvent.

This protection is subject to FCA rules and the applicable payment or electronic-money regulations. It does not remove every risk, and the return of safeguarded money after an insolvency may take time and involve administrative costs.

FairFX at a Glance

Broker's Name FairFX 🏛️ Headquarters St Vincent and the Grenadines, West Indies. 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated 📌 Accounts Provides payment cards ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:100 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 USD / R16 ZAR 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Visa, MasterCard, FasaPay, Skrill, Neteller, Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa, MasterCard, FasaPay, Skrill, Neteller, Wire Transfer 📊 Platform Types MT4 📶 OS Compatibility Desktop, laptop, web, iPhone, Android, tablets 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, 62 Currencies pairs, CFDs, ETFs, Indices, Metals 💬 Languages supported on Website English 💬 Customer Support Languages English ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FairFX Account Types

FairFX refers to Basic and Standard personal account types. Both are payment-card accounts rather than investment accounts. The main practical difference is that the Standard account supports business as well as personal card use, smart-device payments and up to 10 linked cards.

Basic Account

Designed for straightforward personal multi-currency spending.

No monthly card-management fee under the current published fee schedule.

Access to supported wallet currencies, online management and the FairFX application.

Physical and virtual card options, subject to the account's current eligibility rules.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are not advertised as Basic-account benefits.

FairFX does not clearly publish the same 10-linked-card allowance it advertises for Standard accounts, so the Basic linked-card limit should be confirmed during registration.

Standard Account

Suitable for personal use and eligible business-related card spending.

Apple Pay and Google Pay support on eligible cards.

Up to 10 additional linked cardholders.

Linked cards can draw from a shared main balance or a separately allocated balance.

No monthly card-management fee under the current published fee schedule.

Existing cards must be reissued when changing account type.

⚖️ Feature Basic Account Standard Account 💳 Card Fee Free Free 💰 Monthly Fee £0 £0 🔗 Linked Cards Up to 5 Up to 10 📲 Mobile Wallet No Yes — Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay 🌍 Wallet Currencies 21 (including ZAR) 21 (including ZAR) 🏧 ATM Fee £1 per withdrawal £1 per withdrawal 💸 Out-of-Currency Fee 2.25% 2.25% 👤 Best For Individual travellers, occasional spenders Families, small businesses, frequent travellers

What Account Types Does FairFX Offer?

FairFX offers Basic and Standard accounts. Basic is the simpler personal option. Standard adds support for eligible business use, smart-device payments and up to 10 linked cardholders. Neither account offers trading, leverage or investment products.

Can I Open a FairFX Account from South Africa?

Not while living only in South Africa. FairFX states that you must be a UK resident to order its personal Currency Card. South African citizenship does not prevent an application if the applicant is legally resident in the UK and passes the required identity and address checks.

How to Open a FairFX Account

Step 1 - Confirm That You Are Eligible

Check the eligibility requirements before starting. The personal FairFX Currency Card is available to UK residents. Applicants should not rely on ZAR wallet support as evidence that the card is issued in South Africa.

Step 2 - Visit the Official FairFX Website

Go to FairFX and choose the option to get started. Check the web address before entering personal or payment information.

Step 3 - Choose Basic or Standard

Select Basic for simpler personal use or Standard if you need smart-device payments, eligible business use or linked cards for additional users.

Step 4 - Enter Your Details

Provide your legal name, date of birth, UK residential address, contact details and any other information requested. The information should match the documents used for identity verification.

Step 5 - Complete Verification

FairFX may verify the applicant electronically or request supporting documents. Depending on the case, this can include a valid passport or UK driving licence and recent evidence of the UK residential address.

Step 6 - Load the Required Balance

Add at least £50 to the account balance before ordering the first card. Payments into the account must come from a bank account or eligible payment method held in the main account holder's name.

Step 7 - Order and Activate the Card

Choose a physical or virtual card through the Cards section. Virtual cards can normally be issued quickly. A physical card must be activated after delivery, and the first card transaction should be completed using chip and PIN before relying on contactless payments.

FairFX Fees and Currency Exchange Costs

FairFX charges card and payment-service fees rather than broker spreads or trading commissions. The main published charges are:

First card order: Free after loading the required £50 account balance.

Free after loading the required £50 account balance. First lost or stolen replacement: Free.

Free. Further replacement cards: £6 each.

£6 each. Card renewal: Free.

Free. Monthly management fee: £0.

£0. Expired-card administration fee: £2 per month when an expired card still has a remaining balance.

£2 per month when an expired card still has a remaining balance. Purchases in a supported wallet currency: No FairFX card transaction fee.

No FairFX card transaction fee. Purchases in another currency: 2.25% out-of-currency fee.

2.25% out-of-currency fee. UK or international ATM withdrawal: £1 per transaction, excluding any ATM-owner surcharge.

£1 per transaction, excluding any ATM-owner surcharge. Over-the-counter cash withdrawal: £2 plus 3.75% of the transaction amount.

£2 plus 3.75% of the transaction amount. GBP-to-GBP transfer or refund: £5.

£5. Card loading: No FairFX load fee, although the funding provider may charge.

No FairFX load fee, although the funding provider may charge. Qualifying online international payment: No transfer fee for eligible orders over £100 or the foreign-currency equivalent.

Does FairFX Charge a Currency Spread?

FairFX displays the exchange rate before a customer confirms a conversion or payment. It does not publish one fixed percentage markup that applies to every pair and transaction.

Customers should compare the final amount received rather than looking only for a separate commission. A transfer can be described as fee-free while the provider still earns revenue through its customer exchange rate.

Are There Hidden Fees with FairFX?

The fees are published, but several can be missed if customers focus only on the free card and zero monthly charge. The most important are the £1 fee on every ATM withdrawal, the 2.25% charge outside supported wallet currencies, the £2 monthly expired-card fee, and the £5 GBP-to-GBP refund or transfer fee.

📌 Broker FairFX 📈 Trading Fees Class Not clearly disclosed; no definitive fee schedule available. 💰 Required Min Deposit One review states minimum deposit “from $1 USD”. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Not clearly disclosed. 💳 Deposit Fees Not clearly disclosed. 📝 Average Spread Not clearly disclosed; spread info not reliably published. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FairFX Platform and App

FairFX provides an online account and mobile applications for Android and iOS. The platform is designed for balances, currency conversions, card controls and payments. It is not a trading platform.

Customers can add money, view balances, check transactions, move money between supported currencies, retrieve a PIN, freeze a card and manage linked users. FairFX also uses two-factor authentication, and supported devices can use biometric sign-in.

App feedback is a genuine weakness. The Apple App Store showed a rating of 1.9 out of 5 from 257 ratings when checked. Google Play showed more than 50,000 downloads and a June 2026 update, but the publicly accessible listing did not provide a reliable star rating for this review.

FairFX's product website and FAQ advertise 21 wallet currencies, while current app-store descriptions still refer to 20. We have used the current website product list as the main source, but FairFX should align this wording across its channels.

🖥️ Feature Web Platform Mobile App 📱 Availability Any desktop or mobile browser iOS and Android ⭐ User Rating Positively received in user feedback Apple: 1.9/5 | Google Play: 2.1/5 (Feb 2026) 💰 Balance Management Yes Yes 🔄 Currency Conversion Yes Yes ⬆️ Top-Up Yes Yes 🔒 Card Freeze Yes Yes (subject to app reliability) 📲 Digital Wallet No Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay (Standard) 💬 Reliability (2026) More stable — recommended for most tasks Interface overhaul drew heavy negative feedback

Is the FairFX App Reliable?

The app provides the necessary account and card-management tools, but the low Apple App Store rating indicates that a meaningful group of users has been unhappy with the experience. Customers who rely heavily on mobile access should read recent reviews and make sure they can also access the web platform before travelling.

Can I Manage Multiple Currencies?

Yes. Customers can view and exchange supported balances through the FairFX account. The current FairFX website lists 21 wallet currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD and ZAR.

FairFX Deposits, Top-Ups and Withdrawals

Money is held in the main account balance, not on an individual card. Cards draw from the main balance or, for linked users, a separately allocated balance where that option is selected.

Customers can add money by an available bank-transfer or eligible card method shown in the account. Incoming payments must come from a bank account or payment method held in the main account holder's name.

Initial balance before the first card: £50.

£50. Card load fee: Free from FairFX.

Free from FairFX. ATM withdrawal fee: £1 per transaction.

£1 per transaction. Published ATM daily limit: Up to £1,500 or the local-currency equivalent.

Up to £1,500 or the local-currency equivalent. Over-the-counter withdrawal: £2 plus 3.75%.

£2 plus 3.75%. Own UK bank account payment: Available by adding the bank account as a recipient; a £5 GBP-to-GBP fee may apply.

Available by adding the bank account as a recipient; a £5 GBP-to-GBP fee may apply. International payment: Separate from the card balance and fee-free online for qualifying orders over £100.

How Do I Top Up My FairFX Account?

Sign in through the website or application, choose Add Money and select an available funding method. FairFX does not charge a standard card-load fee, although a bank or card issuer may apply its own charge.

How Do I Withdraw Money from FairFX?

Cash can be withdrawn from a compatible ATM, subject to the £1 FairFX fee and any ATM-owner charge. Eligible money can also be returned to the customer's own UK bank account by adding it as a recipient and making a payment through the Payments section. A £5 fee applies to GBP-to-GBP transfers or refunds.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard) accepted. ATM withdrawals using the FairFX card; bank account withdrawals (GBP to GBP: £5 fee) ⏱️ Processing Time Not clearly disclosed for deposits ATM withdrawal: subject to local ATM timing; bank transfer: normal bank delays apply 💵 Minimum Amount Minimum deposit not clearly disclosed Daily ATM withdrawal limit: up to £1,500 (in up to three withdrawals of £500) 💳 Fees Deposit fees not clearly disclosed ATM withdrawals: £1 fee for UK & International ATMs. For bank account withdrawals: £2 flat + 3.75% in some cases.

FairFX International Payments

FairFX provides online international payments alongside the Currency Card. Customers can submit supported transfers online or speak to a currency specialist about larger, recurring or complex payments.

FairFX states that online transfers over £100, or the foreign-currency equivalent, do not carry a separate transfer fee. The exchange rate still determines the final cost, and intermediary or recipient-bank fees may apply in some payment routes.

The Currency Card balance cannot currently be used as the source of funds for an international bank transfer because the prepaid card does not have a conventional card-linked sort code and account number for that purpose.

FairFX vs Wise vs Revolut

Wise and Revolut are more relevant comparisons than leveraged trading brokers. The figures below refer to the standard UK personal offering checked on 2026. Fees can change, and the final in-app quote should always be reviewed.

eature FairFX Wise UK Revolut Standard UK Monthly fee £0 £0 £0 First physical card Free after the required £50 balance load £7 Free, but delivery charges apply Published currency balances 21 More than 40 Multiple currencies through the Revolut account ATM pricing £1 per withdrawal Up to £250 per month without a Wise withdrawal fee; 2.69% on the amount above the allowance Up to five withdrawals or £200 per month without a Revolut fee; then 2%, minimum £1 Currency conversion FairFX rate shown before confirmation; 2.25% for card spending outside supported balances Mid-market rate with a separate conversion fee, from 0.33% on the UK pricing page Standard weekday allowance of £1,000 per month; 1% fair-usage fee above it and a 1% weekend exchange fee Best suited to UK residents wanting a simple prepaid card, linked users and human currency support Customers wanting a larger selection of balances and clearly separated conversion fees App-focused users wanting broader everyday financial features and optional paid plans

Is FairFX Better Than Wise?

FairFX may suit customers who value a free first physical card, linked cardholders and access to UK-based currency specialists. Wise supports more balances and publishes conversion pricing as the mid-market rate plus a separate fee, which can make comparisons easier.

Is FairFX Better Than Revolut?

FairFX is more narrowly focused on travel cards and international payments. Revolut provides a broader financial application with free and paid plans. FairFX may be more appealing to customers who value human support, while Revolut may suit people who want a wider range of app-based features.

FairFX Currency Tools and Support

FairFX does not provide broker-style research, trading signals or technical-analysis tools. Its useful tools are practical currency and payment features: live customer exchange quotes, rate alerts, card controls, international-payment support and guidance about travel money and fraud.

Customers arranging a large or complicated payment can contact FairFX currency specialists. Any market commentary should be treated as general information rather than personalised investment advice.

FairFX Promotions and Cashback

FairFX does not display a permanent site-wide welcome bonus on its main Currency Card page. Partner-specific or seasonal offers may appear, so applicants should read the terms attached to the exact page through which they register.

FairFX advertises cashback of 3.5% or more at selected UK retailers. Retailers, qualifying purchases and rates can change, and the programme is mainly relevant to customers spending in the United Kingdom.

FairFX Customer Support

FairFX provides email, live-chat and telephone support. Its current contact page states:

Email: Available seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Available seven days a week, 365 days a year. Live chat: Daily from 08:00 to midnight on the current contact page.

Daily from 08:00 to midnight on the current contact page. Telephone: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, excluding UK bank holidays.

Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, excluding UK bank holidays. International-payment specialists: Monday to Thursday from 08:30 to 17:30 and Friday from 08:30 to 17:00.

Some other FairFX pages still show narrower weekday live-chat hours. Customers with an urgent issue should check the live contact widget rather than assuming every channel is open.

FairFX also publishes a formal complaints procedure. It says complaints are normally acknowledged within three business days and are usually investigated within 15 business days, although some cases may take up to eight weeks.

FairFX for South African Residents

FairFX supports South African rand as one of its wallet currencies, but the personal Currency Card is not issued to residents living only in South Africa. FairFX states that the applicant must be a UK resident.

A South African citizen living legally in the UK may qualify, subject to the same verification checks as other applicants. Eligible cardholders can hold ZAR and use the card in South Africa wherever Mastercard is accepted.

South African residents looking for a locally available alternative should compare authorised banks, global-wallet products and international-money-transfer services that explicitly accept South African applications.

🔍 Feature FairFX — SA Perspective 🇿🇦 ZAR Wallet Currency Yes — ZAR is one of the 21 supported wallet currencies 🛡️ FSCA Regulated No — FCA (UK) only. South African regulatory protections do not apply. 📈 Trading Products None — payment service only. No forex, CFDs, or investment products. 🌍 Available to SA Residents Not guaranteed — UK-focused service. Confirm eligibility directly with FairFX before applying. 🔐 FSCS Coverage No — funds safeguarded under FCA Payment Services Regulations, not FSCS-insured ✈️ SA International Travellers Useful — ZAR wallet, 21 currencies, 190+ countries, competitive rates 📊 SA Forex Traders Not suitable — use an FSCA-regulated broker such as AvaTrade, Exness, or Pepperstone

Who Should Consider FairFX?

FairFX is worth considering if you are a UK resident who travels regularly, spends in several currencies, needs linked cards for trusted users or wants access to human support for international payments.

The Standard account is the better fit for customers who need Apple Pay, Google Pay, eligible business use or up to 10 linked cardholders.

Who Should Avoid FairFX?

FairFX is not suitable for residents living only in South Africa, customers who require FSCS-protected bank deposits, people who want an investment or trading platform, or frequent cash users who would repeatedly pay the £1 ATM fee.

Customers who depend heavily on a highly rated mobile application should also review the latest app feedback before opening an account.

Conclusion FairFX is a legitimate UK payment service with an operating history dating to 2005, FCA-authorised legal entities and published safeguarding arrangements. Its Currency Card supports 21 wallet currencies, including ZAR, and has no monthly management fee. The service makes the most sense for UK residents who need a prepaid travel card, linked cards or support with international payments. It is not available to residents living only in South Africa, despite supporting South African rand. The key costs are the £1 ATM fee, 2.25% out-of-currency charge, £2 monthly fee on expired cards with leftover balances and £5 GBP-to-GBP refund or transfer fee. Customers should also understand that safeguarding is not the same as FSCS deposit protection.

FairFX Review Methodology

We based this review on FairFX's official Currency Card pages, FAQ centre, pricing information, account-eligibility rules, safeguarding disclosures, complaints procedure, contact page, app-store listings and international-payment information.

We checked the roles of Equals Money Plc, Equals Money International Limited and Rapyd Payments Limited, including the way issuer and safeguarding arrangements can vary by card-number range. We also checked the FCA reference numbers published by FairFX and distinguished payment-institution authorisation from broker regulation.

Fees were assessed as card and payment-service costs rather than trading spreads or commissions. Customer feedback was reviewed using Trustpilot and the Apple and Google app stores. Review ratings were dated because they change over time.

We did not claim to open an account, load a card, complete a transfer, contact support or test a withdrawal. The review is based on published evidence and public customer feedback.

FairFX Disclaimer

FairFX is a payment and electronic-money service, not a bank or investment broker. Customer money is safeguarded but is not protected by the UK FSCS deposit guarantee. FairFX is not authorised by the South African FSCA.

Holding or converting foreign currency involves exchange-rate risk. The value of a ZAR, GBP, EUR or USD balance can move before it is spent or converted. Banks, ATM operators and intermediary institutions may also impose charges outside FairFX's control.

This FairFX review is provided for general information and comparison purposes. It is not financial, tax, legal or investment advice. Check the current eligibility rules, terms, exchange rate and fees before opening an account or confirming a payment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What currencies can I hold with FairFX?

FairFX supports 21 wallet currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR, and AED. Spending within these is free from FairFX transaction fees. Spend outside your loaded currencies, and a 2.25% out-of-currency fee applies.

Is FairFX regulated by the FCA?

Yes — FairFX is FCA-regulated as a Payment Institution (FRN 488396), operating as a trading style of Equals Money Plc. Cards are issued by Equals Money International Limited, a separate FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (FRN 900493). Client funds are safeguarded at Citibank UK, RBS, and Barclays under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

Can South Africans open a FairFX account?

Not easily — FairFX's personal Currency Card is available to UK residents only. While ZAR is a supported wallet currency, living in South Africa does not qualify you to apply. SA residents should confirm eligibility directly with FairFX before attempting to open an account.

What is the FairFX minimum deposit?

FairFX requires a £50 minimum account load before your first card can be ordered. There is no broker-style minimum deposit beyond that. International payments carry a separate minimum of £100 or the foreign-currency equivalent. Everyday top-ups after that have no published lower limit.

How much does the FairFX card cost?

The first card is free after the required £50 account load, and there is no monthly management fee. Your first replacement if the card is lost or stolen is also free. Subsequent replacements cost £6 each. No annual card fee applies on either account tier.

What are the fees for using FairFX abroad?

ATM withdrawals cost £1 per transaction, in the UK and internationally. Spending in a supported wallet currency carries no FairFX transaction fee. Spend outside your 21 wallet currencies, and a 2.25% fee applies. ATM operators may add their own surcharge on top of the FairFX fee.

Is money held with FairFX covered by the FSCS?

No — FairFX is a Payment Institution, not a bank, so FSCS protection does not apply. Instead, eligible customer funds are safeguarded in designated accounts at Citibank UK, RBS, and Barclays — legally separated from FairFX's own assets under FCA-enforced Payment Services Regulations 2017.

Does FairFX have an inactivity fee?

No standard inactivity fee applies to an active card. However, if your card expires with a remaining balance, FairFX charges £2 per month on that leftover amount. Withdraw or transfer your balance before your card expires to avoid that charge accumulating on unused funds.

Can I withdraw FairFX money to a bank account?

Yes — add your UK bank account as a recipient in the Payments section of the platform, then transfer the balance directly. FairFX charges £5 for GBP-to-GBP transfers and refunds. ATM cash withdrawals remain available at £1 per transaction, up to £1,500 per day.

Can I use FairFX with Apple Pay or Google Pay?

Yes, but only on Standard accounts. Eligible Standard-account cards can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay; linked cards on a Standard account may also qualify. Basic account holders do not have access to mobile wallet features — upgrading to Standard is required at no extra cost.

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