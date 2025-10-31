Euromet appointed Moore Australia Audit (WA) as its new auditor, effective from 25 May 2026, following the resignation of BDO Audit (Pty) Ltd. A resolution to ratify this appointment will be presented at the 2026 annual general meeting.

Europa advised that effective 1 June 2026, its registered address and principal place of business will change to: C/- Minerva Corporate Ground Floor, 8 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 The Company's telephone number remains unchanged: +61 8 9486 4036

Europa signed a binding SPA to acquire 100% of Antimony Ventures Europe (Pty) Ltd., gaining access to promising antimony and gold projects in Austria. The company plans to raise AUD4 million via a prospectus and list on the ASX, with a minimum subscription of AUD4 million. The acquisition includes an upfront payment of AUD25 000 and 5 million shares valued at AUD1 million, along with options and performance rights linked to exploration milestones. The projects are located in a historic mining district in Carinthia, Austria, with significant potential for critical and precious metals. The company plans to call for an EGM to be held in or about late July 2026 for the purposes of seeking shareholder approval to consolidate the company’s securities on a 10:1 basis; and issue incentive securities to Europa’s directors. The transaction is subject to conditions including due diligence, capital raise, and ASX approval, with completion expected by late August 2026. Europa intends to terminate its JSE listing post-transaction.

Europa Metals Ltd. has lodged a prospectus for a public offer on the Australian Securities Exchange to raise a minimum of AUD4 million, with oversubscriptions of up to AUD1 million, through issuing fully paid shares at AUD0.20 each, accompanied by one option per four shares. The funds will support the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in antimony and gold assets via the purchase of Antimony Ventures Europe Pty Ltd. Shareholder approval for the transaction and capital raise is required under JSE regulations, with funds held in trust until all conditions are met, including JSE approval of the general meeting notice. The offer is not available in South Africa.

The General Meeting will be held at Ground Floor, 8 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 on 8 September 2026 at 8.00 a.m. UK time / 9.00 a.m. SA time / 3.00 p.m. AWST.

Europa Metals Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Europa Metals Ltd. price forecast signals a cautious read-through from the latest charts and price today in rands at R0.34, while the share’s data and graph point to a mixed setup rather than a strong directional prediction. With dividend considerations, buy or sell decisions, preference shares, payout expectations, and cost discipline all in focus, investors looking for sale opportunities should assess how to buy through an online trading account, confirm the share code, and compare the trade setup on the JSE before any purchase in today’s trading environment.

Europa Metals Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Europa Metals Ltd. (EUZ) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Metals & Mining Current Price R0.34 Market Capitalization 34.74m P/E Ratio -1.72 Dividend Yield 64.68 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Europa Metals Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.34, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 34.74m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio -1.72, suggesting earnings are still negative Dividend Yield 64.68, attractive for income-focused investors if sustainable Volatility High volatility, given the low price per share and static recent move

Europa Metals Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted at R0.34 because recent price change is flat and volume is unavailable. The negative P/E keeps the setup fragile, while the elevated dividend yield reads as a headline figure rather than a confirmed margin of safety. Short-term direction remains data dependent.

FAQ on Europa Metals Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Europa Metals Ltd. shares?

Answer: Europa Metals Ltd. shares are equity units listed on the JSE under EUZ. Based on the live data, they trade at R0.34 per share with a market cap of 34.74m and a negative P/E of -1.72, which indicates ongoing losses.

Q2: How can I buy Europa Metals Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy EUZ shares, open a JSE trading account with a licensed broker, verify your profile, fund the account, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.34. That process fits the live data and ticker details provided.

Q3: What affects the price of Europa Metals Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by market sentiment, the negative P/E of -1.72, small-cap liquidity, and whether the 64.68 dividend yield is viewed as credible. With no recent change and no live volume shown, price response may stay erratic.

Q4: Does Europa Metals Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of 64.68, so dividends are implied in the figures available, but the table does not confirm the latest cash payout amount. Investors should treat that yield carefully and rely on verified company announcements.

Q5: How can I track my Europa Metals Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EUZ through your trading account dashboard on the JSE platform or broker app, where you can monitor the R0.34 price per share, recent change of 0, and portfolio records. Dividend tracking should follow official statements and payment notices.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Europa Metals Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the small market cap of 34.74m, the negative P/E ratio of -1.72, and the absence of movement in the latest session. The dividend yield at 64.68 may support interest, but liquidity data is missing.

Q7: Is Europa Metals Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The live numbers do not give a strong outright buy signal. R0.34 price per share, a flat recent move, and negative earnings make the case tentative, while the high dividend yield may attract some buyers. Risk remains elevated for traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Europa Metals Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your risk tolerance. The lack of price movement, the -1.72 P/E, and the small 34.74m market cap suggest caution, even though the 64.68 dividend yield may appeal. Confirm live volume before any trade.

Q9: How much does one Europa Metals Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Europa Metals Ltd. share costs R0.34 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, based on the live data shown for EUZ on the JSE. Any purchase should be checked against current broker quotes.

Q10: How to sell Europa Metals Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EUZ shares, log into your trading account, choose the sell order for the number of shares you want to trade, and set your asking price around the live R0.34 level. Execution depends on market demand and liquidity.

How to Buy Europa Metals Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the trading dashboard and locate EUZ.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order and monitor the trade execution.

Europa Metals Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Europa Metals Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.