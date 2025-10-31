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Europa Metals Ltd. JSE: EUZ
R0.34 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
0.34
Prev close
0.34
Day range
0.34 - 0.34
Volume
52-wk range
0.27 – 0.35
Market cap
34.74m
P/E Ratio
-1.72
EPS (ZARc)
- 19.72
Dividend Yield
64.68%
DPS (ZARc)
22 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap34.74m
EPS- 19.72
P/E ratio-1.72
Div. yield64.68%
DPS 22 (GBP)
Issued shares102.17m
52-week range
R 0.27 R 0.35
R0.34
Price overview
Open0.34
Previous close0.34
Day range0.34 - 0.34
Volume
52-week range0.27 – 0.35
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio-1.72
EPS- 19.72
Dividend 22 (GBP)
Dividend yield64.68%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 31 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 31 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 31 Oct
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • 15 Jan 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 31 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
AUD million Dec 25 Dec 24
Working Profit 0.10 4.80
Attributable Income 0.10 4.80
Market Cap (ZARm) 92 49.80
EPS (ZARc) 1.48 58.71
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1.48 58.71
DPS (ZARc) 21.99 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Euromet - notice of general meeting
    2026-08-13 10:31:56
    The General Meeting will be held at Ground Floor, 8 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 on 8 September 2026 at 8.00 a.m. UK time / 9.00 a.m. SA time / 3.00 p.m. AWST.
  • Europa - lodgement of prospectus
    2026-07-27 11:04:39
    Europa Metals Ltd. has lodged a prospectus for a public offer on the Australian Securities Exchange to raise a minimum of AUD4 million, with oversubscriptions of up to AUD1 million, through issuing fully paid shares at AUD0.20 each, accompanied by one option per four shares. The funds will support the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in antimony and gold assets via the purchase of Antimony Ventures Europe Pty Ltd. Shareholder approval for the transaction and capital raise is required under JSE regulations, with funds held in trust until all conditions are met, including JSE approval of the general meeting notice. The offer is not available in South Africa.
  • Europa - proposed acquisition and ASX listing
    2026-06-02 08:43:04
    Europa signed a binding SPA to acquire 100% of Antimony Ventures Europe (Pty) Ltd., gaining access to promising antimony and gold projects in Austria. The company plans to raise AUD4 million via a prospectus and list on the ASX, with a minimum subscription of AUD4 million. The acquisition includes an upfront payment of AUD25 000 and 5 million shares valued at AUD1 million, along with options and performance rights linked to exploration milestones. The projects are located in a historic mining district in Carinthia, Austria, with significant potential for critical and precious metals. The company plans to call for an EGM to be held in or about late July 2026 for the purposes of seeking shareholder approval to consolidate the company’s securities on a 10:1 basis; and issue incentive securities to Europa’s directors. The transaction is subject to conditions including due diligence, capital raise, and ASX approval, with completion expected by late August 2026. Europa intends to terminate its JSE listing post-transaction.
  • Euromet - change of registered address
    2026-06-01 09:20:41
    Europa advised that effective 1 June 2026, its registered address and principal place of business will change to: C/- Minerva Corporate Ground Floor, 8 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 The Company's telephone number remains unchanged: +61 8 9486 4036
  • Euromet - change of auditor
    2026-05-25 16:04:13
    Euromet appointed Moore Australia Audit (WA) as its new auditor, effective from 25 May 2026, following the resignation of BDO Audit (Pty) Ltd. A resolution to ratify this appointment will be presented at the 2026 annual general meeting.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
KUMBA (KIO) R 241.23 +1.16%
ARCMITTAL (ACL) R 1.32 +5.6%
EUROMET (EUZ) R 0.34 +25.93%

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Europa Metals Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Europa Metals Ltd. price forecast signals a cautious read-through from the latest charts and price today in rands at R0.34, while the share’s data and graph point to a mixed setup rather than a strong directional prediction. With dividend considerations, buy or sell decisions, preference shares, payout expectations, and cost discipline all in focus, investors looking for sale opportunities should assess how to buy through an online trading account, confirm the share code, and compare the trade setup on the JSE before any purchase in today’s trading environment.

Europa Metals Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerEuropa Metals Ltd. (EUZ)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Metals & Mining
Current PriceR0.34
Market Capitalization34.74m
P/E Ratio-1.72
Dividend Yield64.68
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Europa Metals Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR0.34, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap34.74m, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio-1.72, suggesting earnings are still negative
Dividend Yield64.68, attractive for income-focused investors if sustainable
VolatilityHigh volatility, given the low price per share and static recent move

Europa Metals Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals are both muted at R0.34 because recent price change is flat and volume is unavailable. The negative P/E keeps the setup fragile, while the elevated dividend yield reads as a headline figure rather than a confirmed margin of safety. Short-term direction remains data dependent.

FAQ on Europa Metals Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Europa Metals Ltd. shares?
Answer: Europa Metals Ltd. shares are equity units listed on the JSE under EUZ. Based on the live data, they trade at R0.34 per share with a market cap of 34.74m and a negative P/E of -1.72, which indicates ongoing losses.

Q2: How can I buy Europa Metals Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy EUZ shares, open a JSE trading account with a licensed broker, verify your profile, fund the account, and place a purchase order at the current price per share of R0.34. That process fits the live data and ticker details provided.

Q3: What affects the price of Europa Metals Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by market sentiment, the negative P/E of -1.72, small-cap liquidity, and whether the 64.68 dividend yield is viewed as credible. With no recent change and no live volume shown, price response may stay erratic.

Q4: Does Europa Metals Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of 64.68, so dividends are implied in the figures available, but the table does not confirm the latest cash payout amount. Investors should treat that yield carefully and rely on verified company announcements.

Q5: How can I track my Europa Metals Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track EUZ through your trading account dashboard on the JSE platform or broker app, where you can monitor the R0.34 price per share, recent change of 0, and portfolio records. Dividend tracking should follow official statements and payment notices.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Europa Metals Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the small market cap of 34.74m, the negative P/E ratio of -1.72, and the absence of movement in the latest session. The dividend yield at 64.68 may support interest, but liquidity data is missing.

Q7: Is Europa Metals Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The live numbers do not give a strong outright buy signal. R0.34 price per share, a flat recent move, and negative earnings make the case tentative, while the high dividend yield may attract some buyers. Risk remains elevated for traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Europa Metals Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on your risk tolerance. The lack of price movement, the -1.72 P/E, and the small 34.74m market cap suggest caution, even though the 64.68 dividend yield may appeal. Confirm live volume before any trade.

Q9: How much does one Europa Metals Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Europa Metals Ltd. share costs R0.34 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, based on the live data shown for EUZ on the JSE. Any purchase should be checked against current broker quotes.

Q10: How to sell Europa Metals Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell EUZ shares, log into your trading account, choose the sell order for the number of shares you want to trade, and set your asking price around the live R0.34 level. Execution depends on market demand and liquidity.

How to Buy Europa Metals Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the trading dashboard and locate EUZ.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your buy order and monitor the trade execution.

Europa Metals Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Europa Metals Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Europa Metals Shares
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