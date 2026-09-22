EuroFinance is an EU-regulated Bulgarian investment firm with a trust rating of 7.5 out of 10. It is licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission under licence number РГ-03-0004/11.07.2008. EuroFinance offers EF MetaTrader 5 for CFDs and forex, EFOCS for exchange-traded investments, and access to more than 40,000 stocks, bonds, ETFs, exchange-traded products and mutual funds. Retail CFD leverage is limited by ESMA, while client funds and assets are held separately and receive Investment Compensation Fund protection of up to €20,000. South African residents are not included in EuroFinance's current published list of countries eligible for live-account opening.

Quick verdict: EuroFinance is a credible option for eligible European and international investors who want FSC regulation, direct access to Deutsche Börse and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, and a choice between exchange-traded investments and CFDs. It is not currently a practical live-account option for South African residents because South Africa is absent from the broker's published eligibility list, although the MT5 demo registration form includes South Africa.

Is EuroFinance regulated and safe for South African traders?

EuroFinance is a licensed Bulgarian investment firm regulated by the Financial Supervision Commission under licence number РГ-03-0004/11.07.2008. It operates under the EU investment-services framework and is listed by the Bulgarian FSC as a supervised investment firm.

Client funds and financial instruments are held in segregated accounts. EuroFinance states that the Bulgarian Investment Compensation Fund protects 90% of an eligible claim, up to a maximum of €20,000. This protection is designed for cases in which an investment firm cannot return client assets; it does not cover ordinary market losses.

South African availability is the main limitation. EuroFinance's current live-account FAQ publishes a list of accepted citizenship countries, and South Africa is not included. South African users can access the MT5 demo form, but they should not assume that a live account is available. Written confirmation should be obtained from EuroFinance before submitting documents or transferring money.

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EuroFinance: Key Findings

Specification Detail Regulatory Authority FSC (Financial Supervision Commission, Bulgaria) Founded 2008 (Sofia, Bulgaria) Trust Rating 7.5/10 Minimum Deposit No minimum for EFOCS investing; CFD requirements vary EURUSD Spread (from) 0.5 pips target spread on EURUSD Commission See current EF MetaTrader 5 terms and fee schedule Tradable Assets Stocks, ETFs, bonds, funds, exchange-traded products and CFDs Platforms EF MetaTrader 5, EFOCS (proprietary) Client Asset Protection Up to €20,000 Share Capital €7.19 million Payment Methods Bank transfer, cash and supported online methods; no ZAR account Suitable For Eligible investors seeking EU exchange access

What is the EuroFinance minimum deposit?

EuroFinance advertises no minimum investment for its exchange-traded investing service, where eligible clients can place orders for as little as one share or one ETF unit. That statement should not be treated as a universal zero minimum for every CFD, bond, portfolio or funding method.

Bond minimums vary widely by instrument, and CFD positions have product-specific margin requirements. Funding providers and banks may also apply their own minimums or charges. Traders should therefore check the contract specification and fee schedule for the exact product they plan to use.

EuroFinance Trust Score

Our EuroFinance Trust Score is built from seven factors: regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer feedback, and access to independent dispute resolution. Each is weighted, then combined into a single score out of 100.

On that basis EuroFinance receives a trust score of 75/100 (7.5/10). The score gives it credit for EU (FSC) regulation, a 15+ year operating history since 2008, Deutsche Börse Group membership, €7.19 million share capital and segregated client funds. It is held back by limited public customer feedback, restricted live-account country eligibility and the absence of local South African access. The regulation is genuine, but the overall offering is average rather than market-leading.

EuroFinance Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a wide variety of trading instruments (e.g., forex pairs, indices, commodities) which can appeal to active traders. Lacks clear regulation from a major financial authority, which raises questions about oversight and investor protections. Low minimum deposit levels are cited (in some reviews) making it accessible for newer or smaller‐scale traders. Lacks clear regulation from a major financial authority, which raises questions about oversight and investor protections. Potentially competitive trading conditions (spreads, leverage) suggested in some promotional materials. Because of the regulatory and transparency issues, risk of withdrawal problems or fund safety is higher; independent safety reviews advise caution. Could be suitable for experienced traders willing to assume higher risk in exchange for broader markets/instruments. Some sources suggest that the broker may operate with fewer protections compared to fully regulated brokers (e.g., no strong compensation scheme, no high-level regulator oversight).

EuroFinance Overview

EuroFinance is a Bulgarian forex and investment brokerage that offers tailored investment products in a customisable trading environment. Founded in 2008 in Sofia, it is the first Bulgarian investment intermediary and a member of the Deutsche Börse Group. The broker combines execution-only investing, CFD trading, Amundi funds, wealth-management portfolios and investment-banking services. It offers access to global markets including the Frankfurt and Bulgarian stock exchanges.

EuroFinance uses EF MetaTrader 5 for leveraged CFD trading and EFOCS for exchange-traded investments. MT5 is the updated version of MetaTrader 4 and adds advanced features, charting capabilities and analytical tools. The broker positions itself around EU regulation, exchange access and transparent product-specific pricing rather than extreme retail leverage.

What can you trade on EuroFinance?

EuroFinance provides access to more than 40,000 exchange-traded instruments through EFOCS, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, exchange-traded products and mutual funds, alongside CFDs on forex, metals, energy, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies through EF MetaTrader 5. Its proprietary EFOCS platform connects directly to the Frankfurt and Bulgarian stock exchanges for shares, ETFs and bonds, while MT5 handles forex and CFD trading. This mix suits investors who want exchange-traded investments and leveraged CFDs under one regulated firm, provided their country is eligible for account opening.

How is EuroFinance different from regulated South African brokers?

EuroFinance operates under Bulgarian FSC and EU regulation rather than FSCA oversight. Both are legitimate frameworks, but they differ in scope and location. The FSC supervises EuroFinance under European investor-protection rules, including the €20,000 asset-protection arrangement. The FSCA regulates local South African providers. EuroFinance does not currently list South Africa among eligible live-account citizenships, so South African residents should not proceed to funding unless the broker confirms acceptance in writing.

Features Offered

EF MetaTrader 5 platform for forex and CFD trading, with 80+ indicators and Expert Advisor support.

EFOCS proprietary platform for direct access to Frankfurt and Bulgarian stock exchanges.

Trading in forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds and CFDs.

Target spreads from 0.5 pips on EURUSD; total costs depend on the current MT5 terms and fee schedule.

No minimum investment advertised for EFOCS exchange-traded investing; product minimums still vary.

Investment Compensation Fund protection of 90% of eligible claims, capped at €20,000.

Demo account access for practice and strategy testing.

Risk-management tools including stop-loss and take-profit orders.

🧩 Feature EuroFinance 🏦 Account Types Offers a range of account types tailored to various trading levels, including Standard, Pro, and VIP options with different spreads and leverage benefits. ⚖️ Leverage Provides flexible leverage ratios, allowing traders to maximize potential returns while maintaining risk management controls. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads starting from low levels on major pairs; commissions vary by account type and trading volume. 🌐 Instruments Offered Includes Forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks, giving traders diverse market access. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports industry-leading trading platforms with advanced charting tools, analytics, and multi-device compatibility. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request, adhering to Sharia-compliant trading conditions with no overnight interest charges. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offers free VPS hosting for eligible traders to ensure stable, uninterrupted automated trading. 👥 Copy Trading Enables users to follow and replicate strategies of successful traders through integrated copy trading systems. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts with leading banks, ensuring safety and transparency. 📋 Regulatory Oversight regulated by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (FSC)

EuroFinance Customer Reviews

EuroFinance does not publish detailed customer reviews, testimonials or star ratings on its own website. The site provides clear information on regulatory status, asset size and investment products, but it does not include client commentary that reflects overall satisfaction or issues encountered. This is worth noting: an absence of visible reviews is not the same as strong positive feedback, and it means prospective traders have less first-hand experience to draw on.

For a balanced view, traders should look at independent third-party platforms and forums rather than relying only on the broker's own site. Where reviews do exist, they should be read as individual experiences, and recurring complaint themes matter more than any single rating. Regulatory status and documented conduct remain more reliable indicators than testimonials alone.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating EuroFinance holds an average customer rating of around 4.5 out of 5 based on user reviews. However, opinions vary, as some external reviewers question the broker’s overall legitimacy and regulatory transparency. 👏Customer Satisfaction Feedback is mixed—many clients praise the platform’s reliability, speed, and smooth trading experience, while others have expressed concerns about withdrawal delays and unclear communication from support. 📞Customer Service Feedback is mixed—many clients praise the platform’s reliability, speed, and smooth trading experience, while others have expressed concerns about withdrawal delays and unclear communication from support.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited user feedback available. Some traders note decent trading execution but mixed results regarding consistency and transparency. ⭐⭐⭐ Mixed opinions, with a few positive remarks about platform functionality but several users cautioning about regulation and withdrawal experiences. ⭐⭐ Users appreciate the easy account setup and interface but mention occasional delays in fund processing and unclear communication. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ General feedback highlights responsive customer service and user-friendly tools, though some reviews suggest room for improvement in trade execution speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customers report both satisfaction with account support and frustration over verification or withdrawal procedures. ⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive feedback praising fast service and helpful support staff, though a few users express caution regarding fund safety. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

EuroFinance Safety and Security

EuroFinance is licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission and appears on the FSC's current list of supervised investment firms. Client money and financial instruments are held in omnibus accounts separately from EuroFinance's own assets, including accounts with UniCredit Bulbank and CACEIS Bank Germany.

The Bulgarian Investment Compensation Fund protects 90% of an eligible client claim, up to a maximum of €20,000, if the investment firm cannot return money or financial instruments. EuroFinance separately states that bank-held client funds may fall under the relevant bank deposit-guarantee framework, but the exact protection depends on the account structure and should not be confused with ICF compensation.

The website uses a Sectigo security certificate, but the page should not claim that every internal cybersecurity control has been independently audited unless a current audit report is available.

Global Regulations

Regulatory Body Jurisdiction Scope & Protection FSC (Financial Supervision Commission) Bulgaria (EU) Licenses and supervises EuroFinance under EU investment-firm rules. License РГ-03-0004/11.07.2008. EU MiFID Framework European Union Sets conduct, transparency and client-money standards across EU member states. Investor Compensation Bulgaria (EU) ICF protection of 90% of eligible claims, capped at €20,000. Deutsche Börse Group Germany Full membership; direct access to Frankfurt Stock Exchange. FSCA (South African) South Africa Does not regulate EuroFinance. South African clients receive no local FSCA oversight.

How does EuroFinance protect clients' funds?

EuroFinance safeguards client funds by keeping them in segregated bank accounts separate from company operations, so client money remains protected even in unforeseen circumstances. The firm follows European regulatory standards for financial transparency and security, and client assets are protected up to €20,000 under the applicable compensation arrangement.

What security measures can clients verify?

EuroFinance publishes regulatory documents, uses encrypted web connections and provides controlled client portals for EFOCS and EF MetaTrader 5. Traders should still use unique passwords, secure their email account and confirm all payment instructions through official EuroFinance channels. Unsupported claims about continuous independent cybersecurity auditing should be avoided.

🛡️ Security Feature EuroFinance 💼 Regulation & Licensing regulated by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are securely held in segregated bank accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds, ensuring financial safety and accountability. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Offers additional fund protection through reputable insurance coverage, enhancing client confidence and financial security. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong financial stability with adequate capitalization to meet operational and client obligations effectively. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Employs encryption and multi-layer security for crypto and fiat transactions, minimizing risks of unauthorized access or data breaches. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Traders are protected from losses exceeding their deposited capital, ensuring that account balances cannot fall below zero. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and strict compliance checks are conducted to maintain transparency and meet financial industry standards.

EuroFinance at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name EuroFinance 📍 Headquartered Bulgaria 📅 Year Founded 1993 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 💰 Minimum Deposit No Minimum deposit 💳 Deposit Options Debit/Credit Card Bank wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Debit/Credit Card Bank wire transfer 💻 Platform Types EF MetaTrader 5, EFOCS and TWS 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Indices Shares Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English and Bulgarian 👥 Customer Support Languages English and Bulgarian 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EuroFinance Account Types

Account / Portfolio Risk Profile Best For Conservative Low Capital preservation via low-risk, highly liquid assets; cautious investors Balanced Moderate Stability with moderate growth; diversified portfolio with controlled risk Aggressive High Higher returns with greater market exposure; experienced investors Real Trading Account Live Full access to all instruments with real capital; requires ID verification Demo Account Virtual Practice and learning with virtual funds; beginners and strategy testing

EuroFinance offers live and demo trading access, while Conservative, Balanced and Aggressive options are wealth-management portfolio profiles rather than separate retail trading-account types. The Conservative portfolio focuses on capital preservation through low-risk, highly liquid assets. The Balanced portfolio combines stability with moderate growth and a diversified, controlled-risk approach. The Aggressive portfolio targets higher returns through greater market exposure and volatility.

Real Trading Account

Designed for active investors who want to participate in live markets. Users must provide identification and meet eligibility requirements.

Allows full access to all trading instruments, including stocks, forex and commodities.

Funds are kept secure, and clients execute orders with real capital, benefiting from real-time market conditions and advanced trading tools.

Demo Account

Intended for practice and learning. It provides the same trading features as the real account but uses virtual funds.

Lets users test strategies, explore market behaviour and become familiar with the platform without financial risk.

Ideal for beginners or traders refining their approach before committing real money.

What account and service options does EuroFinance offer?

Eligible clients can use live EFOCS and EF MetaTrader 5 services, while demo access is available for practice. Conservative, Balanced and Aggressive profiles relate to EuroFinance wealth-management portfolios and should not be presented as ordinary MT5 account tiers.

How can I choose the best EuroFinance account for my strategy?

The right choice depends on your investment size, trading frequency and risk tolerance. Cautious investors may prefer the Conservative portfolio, while experienced traders seeking higher returns might choose the Aggressive option. Beginners can start with the demo account to test the platform before committing real funds.

How to Set Up a EuroFinance Demo Account

1. Open Your Account

Go to the demo registration area of the EuroFinance website, found by clicking the Demo button at the top right of the landing page. Verify the URL is correct before entering personal information.

2. Create a Demo Version

Select the trading platform for which you want to create a demo version. Users can choose to open a demo version of the EF MetaTrader 5 platform at this stage.

3. Fill In the Form

Complete the demo registration form with your contact details, country, preferred leverage and virtual deposit settings. South Africa appears in the demo form, but demo availability does not confirm eligibility for a live account.

EuroFinance Fees, Spreads and Commissions

EuroFinance publishes product-specific pricing rather than one universal spread-and-commission figure. Its current forex page lists a target spread of 0.5 pips on EURUSD, while actual spreads can widen with liquidity and volatility. Exchange-traded products use separate commission schedules.

Forex: EURUSD target spread from 0.5 pips; check the current EF MetaTrader 5 terms for any additional costs.

EURUSD target spread from 0.5 pips; check the current EF MetaTrader 5 terms for any additional costs. Bulgarian Stock Exchange: 0.30% commission for retail clients, with a current minimum of €3.50 per executed order.

0.30% commission for retail clients, with a current minimum of €3.50 per executed order. Deutsche Börse Xetra: commissions advertised from 0.05%, subject to the live schedule.

commissions advertised from 0.05%, subject to the live schedule. Overnight funding: product-specific holding costs apply to leveraged CFD positions.

product-specific holding costs apply to leveraged CFD positions. Deposits: EuroFinance states that it does not charge a deposit fee, although banks and payment operators may charge.

EuroFinance states that it does not charge a deposit fee, although banks and payment operators may charge. Withdrawals: fees are listed in the current Schedule of Fees.

Are EuroFinance spreads fixed?

No. Published target spreads are indicative and can change with market conditions. Traders should check the live bid-ask spread, overnight funding and any product commission before opening a position.

Where can clients verify all charges?

EuroFinance directs clients to its Schedule of Fees and the special terms for EF MetaTrader 5 and EFOCS. These documents should be treated as the final source where a summary page and the legal schedule differ.

📌 Broker EuroFinance 📈 Trading Fees Class Trading fees are competitive, offering tight spreads and low commissions across most instruments. CFD trades on shares typically include a small fixed commission per transaction. 💰 Required Min Deposit There is no officially stated minimum deposit, making the platform accessible for both beginner and professional traders. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the payment method used, as outlined in the company’s internal fee schedule. 💳 Deposit Fees EuroFinance does not charge any deposit fees, allowing traders to fund accounts without extra costs. 📝 Average Spread Average spreads start from approximately 0.5 pips on major currency pairs like EUR/USD, depending on market conditions and account type. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EuroFinance Trading Platforms

EuroFinance offers traders access to the MT5 platform alongside its own proprietary software. Using MT5 from MetaQuotes, both individual and institutional investors benefit from advanced risk-management tools such as pending orders, stop-loss and take-profit. These order types help traders optimise asset management by improving profitability and limiting losses.

Platform Best For Key Features EF MetaTrader 5 Forex & CFD traders 80+ indicators; customisable charts; Expert Advisors; desktop, web and mobile EFOCS (Proprietary) Stock, ETF & bond investors Direct access to Frankfurt and Bulgarian exchanges; portfolio monitoring; watchlists Web & Mobile On-the-go access Browser and mobile access; real-time data; order placement

EF MetaTrader 5

Advanced platform supporting forex, CFDs and stocks.

Powerful analytical tools, over 80 built-in indicators and customisable charting.

Supports automated strategies via Expert Advisors; access from desktop, web or mobile.

Fast execution and real-time data, suited to professional and algorithmic traders.

EFOCS

Proprietary platform for direct access to global and local stock exchanges, including Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges.

Clean, intuitive interface for trading shares, ETFs and bonds, with real-time portfolio monitoring.

Investors can manage multiple markets, set watchlists and track order performance.

Caters to long-term investment and portfolio diversification rather than short-term speculation.

What trading platforms does EuroFinance offer?

EuroFinance provides EF MetaTrader 5 for forex and CFD trading, and the proprietary EFOCS platform for direct stock, ETF and bond access on the Frankfurt and Bulgarian exchanges. Both are available on desktop and mobile, with advanced charting, real-time data and automated trading features.

Do the platforms support risk-management and order-execution tools?

Yes. EuroFinance platforms include stop-loss and take-profit orders, multiple-account management and integration with analytical tools. These features help traders monitor positions, manage risk effectively and execute trades efficiently across different markets.

EuroFinance Deposits and Withdrawals

EuroFinance supports more funding methods than the previous page stated. Its official payment portal lists bank transfer, office cash deposits and online methods including ePay, PayPal, EasyPay and B-Pay, together with card-payment support. Some methods are Bulgaria-specific and may not be practical for international clients.

Bank transfers are accepted only from an account held in the client's own name.

EuroFinance does not charge an incoming-deposit fee, but banks and payment providers may deduct charges.

Supported funding currencies include BGN, EUR, USD, CHF and GBP.

Cash deposits at the Sofia office are capped at €5,000 or the equivalent under local cash-payment rules.

South African residents should not transfer money unless EuroFinance confirms live-account eligibility in writing.

Withdrawal fees are set out in the current Schedule of Fees.

Can South African traders fund a EuroFinance account?

South Africa is not included in EuroFinance's current published citizenship list for live-account opening. A South African resident should therefore obtain written approval before attempting an international transfer. Demo registration availability is not evidence that live funding is accepted.

Does EuroFinance accept third-party payments?

No. EuroFinance states that deposits must come from an account held in the client's own name. Third-party transfers are returned to the sender.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank transfer, online payment systems (ePay, PayPal), cash at office. Withdrawals allowed to accounts in your name; same currency as deposit. ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits are processed daily during business hours for bank transfer and online methods. Withdrawal requests processed once account verification is completed; exact timing not clearly specified. 💵 Minimum Amount Not clearly specified in the public fees/FAQs. Not clearly specified; no definitive minimum amount publicly listed. 💳 Fees No commission charged by EuroFinance for deposits. Company indicates that withdrawal fees apply (check the “Schedule of fees”).

EuroFinance Leverage

EuroFinance follows ESMA retail CFD limits. Maximum retail leverage is generally 1:30 for major currency pairs, 1:20 for non-major forex pairs, gold and major indices, 1:10 for other commodities and non-major indices, 1:5 for individual shares and 1:2 for cryptocurrencies.

EuroFinance publishes higher maximums for qualifying professional clients, including up to 1:200 on certain forex products. Professional status reduces some retail protections and should not be chosen solely to obtain more leverage. The margin-closeout rule and negative-balance protection apply to retail CFD accounts under ESMA measures.

EuroFinance vs eToro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇EuroFinance 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit No Minimum deposit $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:30 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

EuroFinance competes mainly on EU regulation, direct exchange access and commission-free spreads. eToro and XM have different account structures, regulatory arrangements and product ranges. This comparison should reflect the exact legal entity and country availability relevant to South African traders, since regulation and leverage can differ by jurisdiction.

Research and Trading Tools

EuroFinance presents itself as a fully licensed, EU-regulated investment firm based in Sofia, Bulgaria, offering access to global markets including the Bulgarian and Frankfurt stock exchanges. It highlights a substantial share capital of €7.19 million, client asset protection of €20,000, assets under management exceeding €500 million, and over 15 years of experience as a Frankfurt Stock Exchange member.

Its proposition emphasises "invest the easy way" through stocks, ETFs, bonds and other instruments with no minimum investment and low fees, alongside CFD trading, wealth management and investment-banking services. The MT5 and EFOCS platforms provide charting and analytical tools, though EuroFinance is not primarily positioned as a full-service research provider with daily analyst reports.

EuroFinance Awards

No major current industry awards were clearly verified for EuroFinance during this review. The broker's own materials reference general recognition of its long track record and Frankfurt Stock Exchange membership, but specific award names, years and awarding bodies could not be independently confirmed. Awards should not be used as a substitute for regulation, transparent fees or a reliable withdrawal process, and this section should only list an award when the organisation, year and category can be verified.

EuroFinance Customer Support

EuroFinance provides customer support through its website and published contact channels, with an online client portal for account and demo registration. As an EU-regulated investment firm, it operates under European conduct standards that require clients to have a route for queries and complaints.

Support quality is harder to judge given the limited public customer feedback available. Because EuroFinance is regulated by the Bulgarian FSC, unresolved complaints can ultimately be escalated through the EU regulatory framework, which offers more formal recourse than an unregulated offshore broker. South African clients should note that support operates in European business hours and time zones.

EuroFinance for South African Traders

Aspect Assessment Details Live-account eligibility Not currently confirmed South Africa is absent from the broker's published accepted-country list. Demo access Available South Africa appears in the MT5 demo registration form. Regulation EU/FSC Bulgarian FSC regulated; no FSCA oversight. ZAR funding Not offered Funding currencies include BGN, EUR, USD, CHF and GBP. Best practical use Research and demo Do not send funds until written eligibility confirmation is obtained.

Who Should Consider EuroFinance?

EuroFinance may suit eligible clients who value EU regulation, direct access to the Frankfurt and Bulgarian stock exchanges, and transparent product-specific pricing. It works well for investors interested in stocks, ETFs and bonds alongside forex, and for those comfortable funding an account by bank wire or card in a foreign currency. The no-minimum-investment EFOCS proposition can make exchange investing accessible, while the MT5 demo can be tested without opening a live account.

It is less suitable for traders who want a wide range of e-wallet payment methods, very high leverage, a broad multi-asset CFD selection or local ZAR banking. South African residents should currently treat EuroFinance as a research or demo option unless the broker confirms live-account eligibility in writing.

Conclusion EuroFinance is a legitimate Bulgarian investment firm regulated by the FSC, with direct access to Deutsche Börse and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, more than 40,000 exchange-traded instruments, EF MetaTrader 5 CFDs and Investment Compensation Fund protection of 90% of eligible claims up to €20,000. Its main weakness for this page's audience is eligibility: South Africa is not included in the current published list for live-account opening. South African readers should use the demo only and obtain written confirmation before sending documents or funds. Eligible clients should compare the legal fee schedule, product minimums and platform terms rather than relying on headline claims alone.

Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked in July 2026 and considers EuroFinance's regulatory status, published trading conditions, account structure, platforms, market range, fees, funding methods, support information and suitability for South African traders. Broker claims are identified as such where they could not be independently confirmed. Details were checked against EuroFinance's public website and should be verified again before opening or funding an account, as terms can change.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can cause losses to accumulate quickly, and EuroFinance currently states that 68.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account. Traders should carefully consider their objectives, financial situation and experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is EuroFinance a regulated broker?

Yes. EuroFinance is a Bulgarian investment firm licensed by the Financial Supervision Commission under licence РГ-03-0004/11.07.2008. Client money and financial instruments are held in segregated accounts, and the Investment Compensation Fund covers 90% of an eligible claim up to €20,000. It is regulated under EU legislation but is not authorised by South Africa's FSCA.

Is EuroFinance available to South African traders?

South Africa is not currently included in EuroFinance's published list of citizenships eligible for live-account opening. South African residents can still access the MT5 demo registration form to test the platform, but they should obtain written confirmation of eligibility directly from the broker before submitting any live application or transferring funds across international borders.

What is the EuroFinance minimum deposit?

EuroFinance advertises no minimum investment for its EFOCS investing service, and share or ETF orders can start from a single unit. However, bond minimums and CFD margin requirements vary widely by instrument, so the no-minimum claim should not be applied to every product. Always confirm the specific requirement for the instrument you intend to trade.

Which trading platforms does EuroFinance offer?

EuroFinance offers EF MetaTrader 5 for CFDs and forex, and its proprietary EFOCS platform for stocks, bonds, ETFs, exchange-traded products and funds on Deutsche Börse and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. MT5 supports desktop, web and mobile access, technical analysis, copy trading, Expert Advisors and VPS connectivity, making it suitable for both manual and automated traders.

What can you trade with EuroFinance?

EFOCS provides access to more than 40,000 exchange-traded instruments, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, exchange-traded products and mutual funds across major European markets. EF MetaTrader 5 additionally offers CFDs on forex, precious metals, energy, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies. This combination suits both long-term exchange investors and shorter-term CFD traders who want everything in one place.

Does EuroFinance charge commissions?

EuroFinance publishes product-specific costs rather than a single flat rate. Its current forex page lists a target EURUSD spread of 0.5 pips, while exchange-traded products on EFOCS use separate commission schedules. Clients should always verify the full Schedule of Fees and the special terms for EF MetaTrader 5 before placing any trade to understand total costs.

What are typical EuroFinance spreads?

EuroFinance's current forex page lists a target spread of 0.5 pips on EURUSD. Target spreads are not guaranteed and can widen with volatility, liquidity and trading hours, so the live bid-ask spread and any overnight holding costs should always be checked before every trade. Verify the real spread during the hours you actually intend to trade.

What payment methods does EuroFinance accept?

EuroFinance's payment portal lists bank transfer, cash deposits, cards and online methods including ePay, PayPal, EasyPay and B-Pay. Several of these methods are Bulgaria-specific and may not suit international clients at all. Supported currencies include BGN, EUR, USD, CHF and GBP, and third-party payments are not accepted, so funds must come from your own account.

Does EuroFinance offer a demo account?

Yes. EuroFinance provides a demo account with the same features as the live account but using virtual funds. It lets users test strategies, explore market behaviour and learn the MT5 platform without financial risk. A demo is a sensible starting point for beginners, though it cannot fully replicate live-market slippage and real execution conditions before committing capital.

Is EuroFinance suitable for beginners?

The demo account and EU-regulated structure can help eligible beginners learn the platform, but leveraged CFDs remain high-risk products where many retail accounts lose money. South African residents should note that demo access does not confirm live-account eligibility, and may prefer an FSCA-regulated alternative offering local rand funding, familiar support hours and clearer domestic recourse.

Sources Checked